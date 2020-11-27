Our Absolute Favorite Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deal — Get It Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Black Friday is far from over, fellow shoppers! The sales are happening all weekend long, but we like to inform you of the best deals before they’re gone for good. The major markdowns happening over on Amazon are out of this world, and you don’t want to miss the action.

While there are so many covetable items available on Amazon right now, we’re here to call out ones you simply must explore. At the moment, we’re obsessed with this amazing coat that we found on sale for an unbelievable price! Oh, and the timing is perfect — considering a freezing winter is nearly upon Us!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Coat for prices starting at $35, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2020, but are subject to change.



This puffer jacket is an essential for any fashionista. It’s lightweight, will keep you warm and the design is so sleek! Puffers have become seriously trendy. Not only do they look complementary on any body type, they’re super practical too. This one is particularly great because it can be packed into a small bag — which is ideal for traveling.

This coat’s aesthetic is simple yet effective. It’s made in a long silhouette that covers the lower half of your body, making it necessary for colder temperatures. It also comes with a handy hood which can be utilized in inclement weather!

As is the case with many Amazon bestsellers, you can score this coat in tons of colors. Go the classic route and pick it up in black or grey, or go for the bolder options — like bright red or pink! No matter which one you select, just know that this is a true essential. This puffer jacket will be a go-to for years to come, and even makes a thoughtful holiday gift for anyone on your list.

