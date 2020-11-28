9 of the Best Cyber Weekend Deals on Amazon to Gift Your Friends and Family

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Black Friday is over, but the shopping has just begun. The deals keep on coming, and we’re ready for them. If you missed something on your holiday shopping list or just couldn’t find something that sparked joy before Friday came to a close, don’t fret about it for even a second. Cyber Weekend is here, and it’s making waves on Amazon!

It was hard to narrow it down, but considering the clock is ticking, we found our favorite gifts with the best sale prices on Amazon this weekend. You’re bound to find something here that a loved one will appreciate — something they’ll actually use. Let’s get to it!

1. For the Homebody

These slide-on slippers have a velvety chenille upper and a plush microfiber lining on a gel-infused memory foam footbed. Basically, what we’re trying to say here is that they’re mind-bogglingly comfortable!

Get the Dearfoams Chenille Clog with Quilted Sock Slipper (originally $26) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

2. For the Person Who’s Always on the Move

If the person you’re shopping for is always working out, works a job where they’re up and about all day or perhaps is taking care of rambunctious little ones, a massage gun is an excellent gift. This one has a quiet motor, a long battery life and an incredible amount of reviews on Amazon!

Get the Flyby Deep Tissue Massage Gun (originally $120) for just $99.99 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

3. For the Luxury Lover

This Radley London bag is a full 50% off, and our mind is just a little bit blown. This structured leather purse has a detachable crossbody strap, two top handles, a multi-compartment design and even a zip closure to keep your belongings safe and sound. And you bet its compliment-worthy; it could not be more timeless and sophisticated if it tried!

Get the Radley London Women’s Liverpool Street Leather Satchel (originally $258) for just $129 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

4. For the Creative Fashionista

Wear this shawl like a scarf, wear it like a cape, belt it to turn it into a sweater, use it as a blanket, turn it around…or even turn it inside out to invert the colors. The styling options are endless with this piece, making it an excellent gift for any fashion lover, especially at this time of year!

Get the MELIFLUOS Shawl Wrap (originally $45) for just $35 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

5. For the Skincare Fanatic

This trio of purr-fect masks from K-beauty favorite I Dew Care is here to turn a monotonous skincare routine into one you’ll actually look forward to. The Disco Kitten mask features diamond powder, the Sugar Kitten mask has ruby powder and the Space Kitten mask is infused with sapphire powder. Try all three at once to target different skin concerns!

Get the I Dew Care Mini Meow Trio Peel Off Face Mask Set (originally $17) for just $12 when you click the extra 30% off coupon below the price on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

6. For the Music or Podcast Enthusiast

Any music lover or even podcast enthusiast will just about lose their mind when they open up their gift to find a pair of Skullcandy headphones this year. This pair has active noise cancelation, Bluetooth capabilities, 24 hours of battery life — and the sound quality is, of course, superb!

Get the Skullcandy Venue Headphones (originally $170) for just $99.99 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

7. For the Person Who’s Always Cold

This soft sherpa and micromink blanket would be amazing enough if it had no other capabilities, but the fact that it’s heated truly makes it a can’t-miss gift pick. It has four therapeutic heat settings and it will seem heaven-sent to anyone dealing with chilly winter weather. It’s even machine-washable!

Get the Pure Enrichment PureRelief Plush Heated Throw Blanket (originally $80) for just $70 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

8. For the Caffeine Fiend

We all have that friend (or are the friend) who absolutely cannot get through the day without coffee. They’re the friend who always asks if you’re down for a Starbucks run and is BFF with all of the baristas. They’re the friend who needs this “coffee o’clock” nightgown!

Get the Hotouch Nightgown (originally $27) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

9. For Everyone

Who isn’t ready to celebrate the end of the year with a little bit of bubbly? Or a lot, considering this “Let’s Toast” candle has a 60 to 80 hour burn time. A high-quality candle is always a solid gift, but this Homesick one is just the right pick for the holidays!

Get the Homesick Scented Candle, Let’s Toast (originally $34) for just $29 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2020, but are subject to change.

