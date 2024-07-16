5 Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy Amazon Prime Day! With endless deals across various departments, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed sifting through all the available options. I’m here to help!

As a commerce editor, I’ve tried tons of different beauty products over the years. Five of my favorites are currently on sale at Amazon right now, and four of them are no. 1 bestsellers!

Keep scrolling to shop my top Prime Day picks!

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion

Lumi Glotion is the no. 1 bestseller in face highlighters and illuminators on Amazon! This drugstore beauty product has become my holy grail makeup multi-tasker. I wear this luminizer on its own as a dewy skin tint or underneath my foundation for extra glow. Obsessed!

Was $17 You Save 35% On Sale: $11 See It!

Grace & Stella Gold Under-Eye Masks

These Grace & Stella eye masks are the no. 1 bestseller in eye wrinkle pads and patches on Amazon! Apply these patches underneath your eyes to decrease puffiness, dark circles and fine lines. Individually packaged to retain moisture, these masks are great as gifts or on the go!

Was $22 You Save 36% On Sale: $14 See It!

Maybelline Sky High Mascara

This Maybelline mascara is an everyday essential in my beauty routine. The fabulous formula lengthens my lashes, adding major volume without clumping or smudging. This magical mascara makes me feel like I just applied false eyelashes!

Was $13 You Save 46% On Sale: $7 See It!

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is the no. 1 bestseller in hairsprays on Amazon! Beloved by celebs (Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and J.Lo, to name a few!) and customers alike, this anti-frizz spray leaves my hair soft and smooth.

Was $28 You Save 21% On Sale: $22 See It!

Hero Mighty Pimple Patches

These pimple patches are the no. 1 bestseller in pore cleansing strips on Amazon! Whenever a pesky pimple pops up, I apply this transparent sticker to cover the blemish. Formulated with hydrocolloid, these award-winning pimple patches clear blemishes during the day or overnight! Over 146,000 reviews and counting.