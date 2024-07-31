Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Loungewear is essentially elevated sleepwear — just as comfortable as your favorite pajamas but far more appropriate for public settings. Sadly, many sweatsuits swallow Us up and completely cover our shape. For years, I’ve been searching for this elusive ensemble: an easy everyday outfit that is soft enough for a nap and chic enough for a nightcap.

Well, I finally found it! And in the most unlikely of places — Amazon. That’s right, I discovered my new go-to loungewear look from the same site that sells me my paper towels and paperback books. Don’t knock it until you try it!

No one would ever expect that this high-quality buy came from Amazon. Keep scrolling to shop this sweater set!

Get the Fixmatti Two-Piece Sweater Set for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

This Fixmatti Two-Piece Sweater Set is a bargain hunter’s holy grail. You’re getting a two-for-one deal! Mix and match the pieces for endless outfit combinations (more on that later).

As I explain in the video above, this loungewear look is extremely flattering and fashion-forward. The off-the-shoulder top drapes like a dream, while the high-waisted pants provide tummy control and a booty lift. The ribbed knit material is super cozy — a medium weight that works year round. If blue isn’t for you, choose from light green, hunter green, pink, black, beige and brown.

Get the Fixmatti Two-Piece Sweater Set for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

Take this two-piece set from the couch to a coffee shop. I’m already dubbing this outfit my official travel uniform. Watch out, TSA! This fashionista is catching flights in style.

Netflix and chill? This set is flirty yet casual, perfect for a romantic night in. Grocery run? Check you out in the checkout line! Brunch with the girls? Just roll out of bed and make a beeline for the mimosas!

See It! Get the Fixmatti Two-Piece Sweater Set for just $55 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like I mentioned earlier, you can wear the top and bottoms separately for extra outfit options. I’d team the pants with a graphic tee or a tank with a zip-up hoodie. And you can dress up the off-the-shoulder top with jeans or a satin midi skirt. Sizes are selling out, so hurry to shop this sweater set at Amazon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite your style? Explore more loungewear sets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!