Do you ever feel like your hair needs a pick-me-up? Whether you’re experiencing dryness or balding patches, your hair not looking and feeling its best can impact your state of mind — but we’re here to help! We found a useful, nifty hair growth serum that will become your new hair bestie — and it’s only $16!

This Amyla Cosmetics Hair Growth Serum will help you fix your hair and get its length and strength back. Essentially, this option uses a blend of coconut oil, carrot oil, jojoba oil, almond oil, tea tree oil, argan oil, biotin, vitamin E and peppermint for hydration, nourishment, growth and stimulating shine while leaving behind a fresh scent. This product is PETA-approved — meaning Amyla Cosmetics doesn’t test on animals — and it’s an easy step to add to your hair routine.

Get the Amyla Cosmetics Hair Growth Serum for $16 (was $35) at Amyla Cosmetics!

Using thishair growth serum is really easy and simple. First, you have to make sure your scalp is dry. Next, fill the pipette with 1mL of serum. Then, apply it to the dry scalp all around and in lacking areas. Finally, you just massage it in and let it dry naturally. That’s it!

If you’re still on the fence about trying the serum, don’t be! If you don’t see results after two months, Amyla Cosmetics will give you your money back.

In regards to this nourishing hair serum, a happy reviewer noted, “I’ve tried countless hair products for my kinky curls, but none compare to this one. It provides the perfect balance of moisture and hold, leaving my hair looking and feeling its best. I’m beyond thrilled with the results and will continue to purchase!” Another reviewer said, “I’m so impressed with how this product transformed my dry, brittle hair into soft, luscious curls!”

All in all, keeping your hair feeling healthy and nourished can be a task, but it doesn’t have to be. If you want to try a new hair serum to help elevate your hair care routine, this option from Amyla Cosmetics could do the trick!

