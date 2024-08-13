Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I travel so often that you’d probably think I’d have my packing routine down to a T. While I can expertly Tetris all of my clothes and shoes into a small suitcase, I’ve never been able to figure out how to downsize my makeup and skincare routine. I simply must pack it all! That said, in an effort to reduce the amount of products I take on my upcoming overseas trip, I’ve been swapping some items for travel-friendly multitaskers like the Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint.

I discovered this handy little stick while scrolling through TikTok one night. The two-in-one formula has gone mega-viral for how it seamlessly evens out skin tone and leaves behind an inherent lit-from-within radiance. I became more mesmerized with each video I watched — every person just swiped it along their complexion and then gently patted it in for a finish that looked like they weren’t wearing makeup. What is this sorcery?

The reason it manages to glide on so smoothly is thanks to the nourishing hybrid formula that combines skincare and makeup benefits. When it comes to the skincare aspect, this stick is infused with eight skin-loving ingredients including a hyaluronic acid+ complex, peptides, fatty acids, collagen, coconut oil, shea butter, marula oil and jojoba seed oil that work together to deeply hydrate, smooth out fine lines, boost radiance and protect against external aggressors.

If you’re into a more full-coverage look, the stick probably won’t be your jam. But for anyone who despises complexion products and prefers a no makeup-makeup look (like me), this will become your new go-to. Much like liquid skin tint serums, it provides light to medium coverage with a natural, skin-like finish. Once blended, my skin appears to be filtered in real life!

Now, what makes this so incredible for traveling is the solid stick format. This curbs the risk of spillage in my makeup bag and allows me to complete my makeup anywhere. Yep, even if I’m running late and need to do my makeup on a plane or train. Plus, I can just use my fingers to fully blend it into my complexion. No extra tools required! I also find that I don’t need any concealer when using this. While it is light coverage, it beautifully covers any imperfections, including my dark circles and pesky zits.

While I still have a long way to go before I perfect my makeup packing skills, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Beauty Balm Serum Boosted Skin Tint is my first step for simplifying the process. And I know I’m guaranteed to have radiant skin no matter where I am in the world! Try it out today!

