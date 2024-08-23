Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hair removal comes with so many highs and lows. Yes, you achieve silky smooth skin, but at what cost? Shaving can leave nicks and cuts while removal creams and lasers can leave burns. Ouch! Not to mention in-grown hairs and discoloration. There’s so much to consider, but Athena Club just released a brand new shave oil to save your hair removal routine.

The Glossy Shave Oil is an oil-serum hybrid that cuts down shaving time and delivers smooth, moisturized skin. The magic behind the oil lies in the gliding oil complex. It features a combination of nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil, avocado oil, sunflower seed oil and shea butter to provide a silky barrier that lasts even after you rinse it off. The oil has a skincloud serum strip that makes shaving even easier.

Don’t be surprised if this silky oil becomes one an “everything shower” essential. It’s dermatologist-approved and features top-notch skincare-grade ingredients that are safe for all skin types. That’s right! Shoppers with sensitive skin can use this oil, too.

Unlike some hair removal creams, you’ll be happy to smell this oil lingering on your skin. The super pink scent has tropical notes like mandarin slice, island orchid and vanilla cream that will instantly transport you to a tropical escape each time you use it.

This may be a new product, but Target shoppers are so impressed. “If you’re looking or a silky smooth shave that helps your razor glide over the skin with ease, this is it! pIt’s] lightweight, won’t clog pores or the drain,” one five-star reviewer raved.

One shopper even shared their skepticism prior to trying it out. “I was highly skeptical prior to purchasing. However, I was highly impressed with this product. You only need one pump for your entire leg,” they shared. “The smell is not overwhelming, and the razor glides nicely on [the] skin. I also liked that there was no after-product left in the tub to clean as with some other oil products.”

Are you fed up with nicks, cuts and dryness after shaving? Opt for this nourishing shave oil to see what all the hype is about.

