Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Want to run like the wind without running out of money? Then you need to shop for workout attire that will help you break a sweat without breaking the bank. I’ve tried lots of sporty looks over the years, and now I have a handful of MVPs in my rotation.

In the summer, activewear is more than just a fashion choice — it’s a solution to beat the heat! Sweat-wicking styles help you stay dry when you’re in the bright sun.

Below are nine athletic essentials that will keep you cool while looking even cooler. And with the exception of my favorite sneakers, every item is under $100!

Attraco Tennis Dress

Serve lewks in this flattering and functional tennis dress! Complete with a built-in bra and separate shorts, this preppy piece looks like a luxury label. I received so many compliments on this dress over the weekend!

$40.00 See It!

Hoka Clifton 9 Running Shoes

These Hoka sneakers put a spring in my step! Made with soft cushioning for buoyant comfort, these running shoes feel like walking on clouds.

$145.00 See It!

Joy Lab Cropped Zip-Up Hoodie

Looking for the perfect zip-up hoodie to pair with athletic outfits? This Joy Lab sweatshirt from Target is just the right length (slightly cropped but not short), so it complements high-waisted bottoms or tennis dresses.

$32.00 See It!

Qinsen Two-Piece Workout Set

This two-piece workout set makes me feel so snatched and sexy! The sports bra lifts my chest and the high-waisted compression leggings provide tummy control. Highly recommend!

$36.00 See It!

Heathyoga Tennis Dress

Another tennis dress I adore is this backless number with a built-in bra and shorts. The material is super soft and stretchy!

$37.00 See It!

CRZ Yoga Naked Feeling Leggings

These CRZ Yoga Naked Feeling Leggings honestly feel like a second skin! They’re buttery soft and unbelievably stretchy. And even with a form-fitting design, the waist isn’t too tight.

$26.00 See It!

No Bull V-Neck Sports Bra

This V-neck top from No Bull is the most flattering sports bra I’ve ever worn! No bull (get it?). There’s magic in this material! Even my sister commented on how big my boobs looked in this bra.

$48.00 See It!

Alo Airlift Energy Shorts

These bestselling Alo Yoga biker shorts fit like a glove! Perfect for a sweat sesh or a lazy Sunday.

$68.00 See It!

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

Shoppers say that this longline sports bra is an affordable alternative to the popular Align top from lululemon. Can confirm: it’s a keeper!