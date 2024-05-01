Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Who wouldn’t love to sport a bright white smile every day? Even if you follow a dentist-recommended brush and floss routine, some lifestyle choices contribute to teeth fading over time. Stains from daily cups of coffee, nightly glasses of red wine and delicious meals made with yummy spices like turmeric and curry all contribute to a smile losing its luster over time.

Thankfully, that’s where at-home teeth whitening kits come in handy. They provide stellar results without breaking the bank. Are you ready to preserve your gleaming smile long after biannual cleaning and whitening sessions? Then you need to head straight to Amazon to check out the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit. The LED-powered kit is clinically proven to whiten up to 10 shades in seven days.

Be prepared to smile a little wider after using the AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit. The at-home whitening tool uses LED light with 35% carbamide peroxide gel to whiten teeth faster. The kit’s powerful combo delivers professional-grade whitening from the comfort of your home. Who wouldn’t love that?

If you’re wondering how it works so well, it’s all about how the pieces of the kit work together. The LED light activates the molecules in the bleaching gel to whiten teeth faster and remove years of stains, similar to an in-office laser whitening treatment.

This kit includes everything you need to whiten at home. It comes with two syringes of 35% carbamide peroxide gel, an LED teeth whitening light, a storage case and a charging cable. And AuraGlow doesn’t stop with this teeth whitening kit. The whitening brand also has an Extra Strength Teeth Whitening Pen, Teeth Whitening Gel Syringe refills and a Gel Booster that can be paired with whitening toothpaste.

Over 28,000 Amazon shoppers have left this powerful kit a perfect five-star rating. Many customers left detailed reviews explaining their experience using it. “It actually works,” one five-star reviewer shared before confirming they saw “a noticeable difference in 2 days.” The shopper continued, “My teeth were stained and it was bugging me, so I ordered this, followed the super easy instructions, 30 minutes, done. I noticed a slight improvement after the 1st treatment and a very noticeable improvement after the second treatment and no sensitivity.”

Another shopper shared similar sentiments. “My only regret is not taking a before picture. This product works so great. It works better than I could have ever imagined. I will be taking pictures daily to see the transformation.” One customer even revealed they were originally apprehensive about trying this kit out. “I must say, it has exceeded my expectations. If you’re looking for a teeth whitening solution that delivers noticeable results, look no further.”

Whether you’re looking to maintain a bright smile or revive a dull, stained one, a teeth whitening kit is a great place to start. This shopper-approved LED kit features powerful technology that delivers professional-grade results from the comfort of your own home. Snag the popular kit while it’s on sale for just $48!

