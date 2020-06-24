These May Be the Most Unique Leggings on Sale Now — Only $21 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Think all leggings look the same? That couldn’t be more false! Sure, there are plenty of pairs on the market that seem beyond basic. Honestly, it may even be hard to imagine what would make a seriously unique pair.

But luckily, brands have gotten ultra-creative and developed some incredible designs. Want an example? Well, just take a look at this perfect pair of leggings from Aurique!

Get the AURIQUE Women's Seamless Running Leggings for just $21, available at Amazon!

These leggings have a cutout design that’s unlike anything we’ve seen before in the activewear space. Yes, there have been mesh panel leggings and cutouts in the past, but this pair utilizes smaller cutouts to create an interesting, crochet-style pattern that we’re obsessed with! The embellishments run down the lower half of the leg — from just above the knee to the mid-calf region. The cutouts are small enough so that you’ll show just the right amount of skin, without feeling uncomfortable or putting it all on display.

These leggings are black and high-waisted, which means they’re versatile as can be. You can easily wear these leggings to a yoga class and then go straight to brunch afterwards. These leggings couldn’t be more stylish, and they will look chic teamed with any staple T-shirt or crop top already in your closet! They are ideal for low-impact exercise — shoppers do say that they may not be as supportive for long-distance running or other high-intensity workouts. And of course, these leggings are a dream for lounging or any other mellow activity that you’ll do this summer.

Get the AURIQUE Women's Seamless Running Leggings for just $21, available at Amazon!

Shoppers across the board are pleasantly surprised by the quality of these leggings! One reviewer said that the material is thicker than expected, which is always nice to hear, as that makes the leggings less see-through. Also, these are an incredibly affordable choice — so it’s a relief that they didn’t skimp during the design process. Thanks to the edgy cutout and sleek silhouette, you’re bound to make a splash in your new favorite leggings!

See it: Get the AURIQUE Women's Seamless Running Leggings for just $21, available at Amazon!

