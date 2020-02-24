Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

All of the best outerwear and athletic brands can be found at one location — Backcountry! The retailer is a one-stop shop for anyone who loves to explore the great outdoors, and we’re all about that fresh air vibe now that the temperatures are warming up.

Backcountry’s Semi-Annual Sale is happening at this very moment, so it’s the best time to shop majorly discounted pieces. Yes, we’re talking up to 50% off on products from The North Face, Sorel, Patagonia and more! Check out our seven favorite picks and discover everything that this sale has to offer below!

This Incredible Puffer Jacket

This 550-fill down insulated puffer coat can keep you warm in even the coldest of temperatures — it’s perfect if you’re heading off on a ski trip this season!

Get The North Face Gotham II Hooded Down Jacket (originally $230) on sale for just $138, available from Backcountry!

This Classic Pile Fleece

This pullover sweater is definitely retro-inspired, and it’s made from a super-soft shearling fleece material to keep you extra cozy. Plus, Patagonia is seriously trending at the moment — which makes this even more covetable.

Get the Patagonia Retro Pile Marsupial Pullover (originally $139) on sale for prices starting at just $85, available from Backcountry!

This Half-Zip Jacket

This pullover can act as an extra layer of warmth, or you can simply wear it on its own for brisk days. A transitional miracle!

Get the Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket (originally $99) on sale for prices starting at just $60, available from Backcountry!

These Bestselling Waterproof Wedges

These bestselling wedge booties are the most fashionable way to brave the wet weather. Their waterproof coating is unparalleled, and we’re definitely not surprised that they’re a top-selling item on Backcountry. Scoop them before April showers roll around!

Get the Sorel Joan of Arctic Wedge II Chelsea Boot (originally $200) on sale for prices starting at just $160, available from Backcountry!

These Warm Winter Boots

These winter boots are made from an elegant suede material that’s also been treated with a waterproof coating. They’re lightweight and ideal for keeping feet toasty on cold nights. Plus, they’re chic enough to rock at any après ski event.

Get The North Face Nuptse Purna II Boot (originally $135) on sale for just $81, available from Backcountry!

These Staple Sandals

Birkenstocks are truly the most comfortable slip-on sandal, and this metallic pair is calling our names for the upcoming spring and summer seasons!

Get the Birkenstock Arizona Narrow Sandal in Electric Metallic Taupe (originally $100) on sale for just $75, available from Backcountry!

This Plush Robe

Lounging around the home is made a infinitely better with the help of this adorable robe from UGG!

Get the UGG Duffield II Robe in Bougainvillea (originally $130) on sale for just $80, available from Backcountry!

