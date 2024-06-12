Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s a reason chemical peels, Botox treatments, retinol serums and brands like La Mer are so popular! When it comes to anti-aging skincare remedies, people are willing to pay a lot — like, thousands of dollars in some cases.

If you don’t have thousands to drop on a face cream (or a facelift) but still want youthful, glowing skin, it can be a major challenge to find an age-defying moisturizer — one that actually works. The internet can be a helpful yet overwhelming place!

In the sea of endless products to choose from, a trick we use is looking for specific scientifically-backed ingredients like peptides, collagen and squalene, to name a few. This $14 cream contains all of the above, checking all our boxes and a few more we didn’t even know we had . . . it’ll check yours, too!

The collagen cream uses a peptide complex that rejuvenates, plumps and firms the skin, reducing the appearance of fine lines and evening skin tone. Ingredients like aloe vera and jojoba oil soothe and moisturize while squalane balances the skin’s natural oil production. Talk about a power combo! The blend of these powerful natural ingredients gives this cream its Creme de la Mer-like hydrating power.

That’s what’s in it, but what’s equally important is what’s not in it. The formula is made without phthalates, sulfates, GMOs, parabens and gluten; it’s also 100% vegan, so your skincare regimen keeps the planet as happy as your skin! This cream is gentle enough to be used daily on your face, neck, décolleté and anywhere else you want the anti-aging magic to happen.

To use, simply cleanse your face per usual, apply serums and massage the cream into your skin. Do this morning, night or both for maximum hydrating benefits! Keep in mind that the product doesn’t contain actual collagen, but rather supports the body’s natural production of collagen — even better!

Since it smoothes wrinkles and plumps, this cream is particularly helpful to use around the eyes, cheeks and forehead. The soothing formula is suitable for all skin types and textures too, making soft, buttery skin and an even complexion accessible for everyone!

We’re adding this to our a.m. and p.m. routines for a summery glow all year round. Grab a jar on sale!

Get the Baebody Vegan Collagen Moisturizer for $14 (originally $20) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

