I Got My Cat’s DNA Tested With Basepaws — Here’s My Experience

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. This product was gifted to the author of this article.

It comes as no surprise to fellow pet parents that my cats are my life. They’re my best friends — and yet I know so little about them. I adopted one from a rescue as a kitten, and the other I found in my driveway after he was abandoned by his previous owners. I’ve always listed their breeds as Domestic shorthair on official forms, as I’ve never had any more information than that.

When I heard about Basepaws, I knew I wanted to try it ASAP. Just as humans can have their DNA tested with mail-in kits, Basepaws made the same thing possible for cats! I decided to try out the Breed + Health DNA Test for my cat Naota — but I’m already itching to grab another one for his brother, Momo!

Get the Breed + Health Cat DNA Test (originally $159) for just $109 with code CATMOMS for a limited time! Save even more when you buy a two-test bundle!

I received my CatKit in the mail and registered it online. I was worried that getting a sample might be difficult, but it was actually so quick and easy. You just take the included swab and swipe it across your cat’s cheeks and gums for five to 10 seconds. No need to be a skilled scientist or vet (I know I’m certainly not). Your kit will come with very clear instructions for how to prepare and mail the sample. No, you don’t need to provide the box or pay for shipping!

Basepaws will email when your CatKit is received, and you’ll receive another email when your cat’s DNA sample is being sequenced. Four to six weeks after mailing in the sample, the most exciting email of all arrives: the results!

Did you know that each cat’s DNA contains more than 20,000 genes spelled out in a unique genetic code around 2,700,000,000 letters (nucleotide bases) long? This is just the start of what Basepaws has taught me through this experience. Each genetic report includes a breed overview, an oral health report, health markers and even a new traits section so you can really dig into what makes your cat special. Naota’s report is 68 pages filled with detailed information and actionable insights!

Your cat’s report will start with a concise summary page (seen above), rounding up all of the information and highlighting anything to look into straight away. The rest of the report features broken-down explanations of everything, from different breeds, to disorders, to traits and more. I was very excited to look at the breed breakdown first. Naota is a cuddly and friendly black cat, but he has a wild side and loves to wrestle and play. That’s about all I knew — but now, I know his unique breed makeup! I know all of his exact breed percentages. It made so much sense to find out that his results include a lot of Maine Coon!

Of course, I was a little nervous about the Health Markers, though I knew any and all information would be so, so important for improving Naota’s quality of life and keeping him feeling fresh and feisty. The report includes genetic markers for diseases, listing which ones your cat is **clear of, a carrier of, at risk of or at high risk of. (Imagine my glee when I saw Naota’s completely “clear” results!)

The Oral Health Report also shows low, medium and high risk of different dental diseases. Unfortunately, Naota is at high risk for currently having periodontal disease and bad breath (brushing a cat’s teeth is hard, okay?), but I loved that the report included tips and reassurance that his scores can be changed for the better. Fun fact: Your cat’s oral health can actually change as they age and as you implement new care routines!

The Trait Markers are also super fun, covering details like coat colors, lengths and textures, tail length, polydactyly (extra toes) and more. Naota was “likely to have” a black coat color. Nailed it!

There is so much information to look through in each report, and we love that you can easily share your cat’s results with your veterinarian for proactive precision care. For happy, healthy cats, we think this DNA test kit is a must. And I love that I know my Naota even better now. Momo is next!

**This clear/carrier/at risk status information is detailed in the “How Does it all Related to Disease?” section within the Kitty Genetics 101 part of the Basepaws’ report. See pg. 28 of Basepaws’ online example report.