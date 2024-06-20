Editor-Approved! Our 13 Beauty and Fashion Favorites for Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One of the perks of my job is trying a wide range of beauty products and fashion styles. But after testing these cosmetics out and trying these clothes on, certain samples stand out from the rest. I know I’ve found a keeper once I start incorporating an item into my wardrobe and makeup routine.

Below are 13 of my favorite finds lately, from lip balm to loungewear. Elevate your summer style and skincare with these everyday essentials!

Beauty

One/Size by Patrick Starr On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray

This viral setting spray by Patrick Starr is finally back in stock! Lock your makeup in place with this ultra-lightweight mist.

$32.00 See It!

Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Foundation Stick

I’ve been loving this brand-new foundation stick by Charlotte Tilbury! This hydrating formula blurs and smooths skin for a buildable, soft-focus glow.

$46.00 See It!

NuFace Mini+ On-the-Go Facial Toning Starter Kit

Better than Botox! This cult-favorite NuFace Mini+ is a microcurrent skincare device that reduces wrinkles and sculpts your skin. Complete with activators and an application brush, this set is a $309 value for only $250!

$250.00 See It!

Tan-Luxe x Paris Hilton The Future Collection Self-Tan Kit

A Tan-Luxe self-tanning kit in pink from Paris Hilton herself? That’s hot.

$49.00 See It!

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm is a bestselling beauty product that leaves your lips with silky-smooth shine. This new Iced Coffee flavor is perfect for coffee lovers!

$24.00 See It!

Dibs Beauty Status Stick

Whenever I wear this Dibs Beauty Status Stick, people always ask me to share the secret behind my glowing skin. And now, this viral highlighter is on sale for 25% off!

25% off with code Glowing $38.00 See It!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Watermelon Pop

Celebs and customers alike swear by the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for a juicy pout. And now, the brand has released a brand-new flavor for summer: Watermelon Pop! Keep your lips hydrated with this cult-favorite balm.

$24.00 See It!

Fashion

Daily Drills Silky Resort Pants

Daily Drills’ Resort Pants are silky-smooth and comfy-chic. Think: elevated pajamas you can wear out on the town!

$115.00 See It!

Petal & Pup White Lace Top

I just received this Petal & Pup white lace top in the mail, and I’m seriously smitten! Featuring the prettiest eyelet details, this tank is the perfect summer statement piece for day or night.

$59.00 See It!

Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Set

Just like Cozy Earth’s cult-favorite bedding, this Bamboo Jogger Set is so soft and cozy! This look is our new travel uniform and errands outfit.

Was $295 You Save 20% On Sale: $236 See It!

Hammitt VIP Satchel Handbag

Available in multiple different colors, from basics to pastels, this Hammitt handbag is a beauty! It also comes with a removable strap so you can turn this shoulder bag into a crossbody.

$445.00 See It!

Chinese Laundry Ballet Flats

Paint the town red in the ballet flats by Chinese Laundry! They’re comfy and classic.

$80.00 See It!

Boys Lie Boyfriend Tee

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Boys Lie boyfriend tees are the comfiest shirts I own! As seen on Ariana Madix and Gigi Hadid, this streetwear brand is the definition of cool.