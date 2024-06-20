Your account
Editor-Approved! Our 13 Beauty and Fashion Favorites for Summer

By
Laneige lip mask
Sephora

One of the perks of my job is trying a wide range of beauty products and fashion styles. But after testing these cosmetics out and trying these clothes on, certain samples stand out from the rest. I know I’ve found a keeper once I start incorporating an item into my wardrobe and makeup routine.

Below are 13 of my favorite finds lately, from lip balm to loungewear. Elevate your summer style and skincare with these everyday essentials!

Beauty

One/Size by Patrick Starr On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray

One/Size setting spray
One/Size

This viral setting spray by Patrick Starr is finally back in stock! Lock your makeup in place with this ultra-lightweight mist.

$32.00
Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Foundation Stick

I’ve been loving this brand-new foundation stick by Charlotte Tilbury! This hydrating formula blurs and smooths skin for a buildable, soft-focus glow.

$46.00
NuFace Mini+ On-the-Go Facial Toning Starter Kit

NuFace mini kit
Nordstrom

Better than Botox! This cult-favorite NuFace Mini+ is a microcurrent skincare device that reduces wrinkles and sculpts your skin. Complete with activators and an application brush, this set is a $309 value for only $250!

$250.00
Tan-Luxe x Paris Hilton The Future Collection Self-Tan Kit

TAN-LUXE The Future Collection: The Future Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist and Luxe Mitt #1

A Tan-Luxe self-tanning kit in pink from Paris Hilton herself? That’s hot.

$49.00
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Iced Coffee

Summer Fridays’ Lip Butter Balm is a bestselling beauty product that leaves your lips with silky-smooth shine. This new Iced Coffee flavor is perfect for coffee lovers!

$24.00
Dibs Beauty Status Stick

Dibs Status Stick
Dibs Status Stick

Whenever I wear this Dibs Beauty Status Stick, people always ask me to share the secret behind my glowing skin. And now, this viral highlighter is on sale for 25% off!

25% off with code Glowing $38.00
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Watermelon Pop

LANEIGE - Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C Watermelon Pop 0.7 oz / 20 g LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C

Celebs and customers alike swear by the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for a juicy pout. And now, the brand has released a brand-new flavor for summer: Watermelon Pop! Keep your lips hydrated with this cult-favorite balm.

$24.00
Fashion

Daily Drills Silky Resort Pants

Daily Drills’ Resort Pants are silky-smooth and comfy-chic. Think: elevated pajamas you can wear out on the town!

$115.00
Petal & Pup White Lace Top

white lace top
Petal & Pup

I just received this Petal & Pup white lace top in the mail, and I’m seriously smitten! Featuring the prettiest eyelet details, this tank is the perfect summer statement piece for day or night.

$59.00
Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Set

Woman in olive jogger set with white background

Just like Cozy Earth’s cult-favorite bedding, this Bamboo Jogger Set is so soft and cozy! This look is our new travel uniform and errands outfit.

Was $295You Save 20%
On Sale: $236
Hammitt VIP Satchel Handbag

Hammitt handbag
Hammitt

Available in multiple different colors, from basics to pastels, this Hammitt handbag is a beauty! It also comes with a removable strap so you can turn this shoulder bag into a crossbody.

$445.00
Chinese Laundry Ballet Flats

Audrey Ballet Flat

Paint the town red in the ballet flats by Chinese Laundry! They’re comfy and classic.

$80.00
Boys Lie Boyfriend Tee

Boys Lie Vows Boyfriend Tee in White

Boys Lie boyfriend tees are the comfiest shirts I own! As seen on Ariana Madix and Gigi Hadid, this streetwear brand is the definition of cool.

$65.00
