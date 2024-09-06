9 Beauty Essentials That Saved Me on My Trip to Europe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Traveling abroad is a dream, but prepping for your trip can be a nightmare. Ultimately, you have to pick your priorities so you don’t exceed the luggage weight limits. Having just returned from a trip to Europe, I now know which beauty products I need to have on me at all times.

From haircare holy grails to makeup must-haves, these staples saved me while I was overseas. Keep your skin smooth, your hair frizz-free and your glam locked in place with these nine beauty essentials!

Coco and Eve Self-Tanner Kit

As a seasoned self-tanner with a propensity for paleness, I can’t just go on a getaway and hope to get naturally tan like everyone else. Instead, I have to apply my color artificially ahead of time. Fake it ’til you make it! But since my most recent trip was longer than usual, I knew I needed to pack self-tanner with me for touch-ups.

Coco & Eve’s self-tanner kit saved the day! When my tan started slowly fading, I added on another layer of mousse to keep my sun-kissed look going strong. Plus, this formula smells like a tropical vacation!

$41.00 See It!

Hero Cosmetics Pimple Patches

Of course a pimple decided to pop up when I was enjoying my European holiday! Worst timing. But luckily, I had my handy Hero Cosmetics pimple patches on hand!

These translucent hydrocolloid stickers help reduce blemishes and absorb acne gunk. I use them overnight or during the day to cover my pimples in public.

$12.00 See It!

Utena Hair Styling Stick

Temperatures were in the upper 90s in Italy, so the heat and humidity wreaked havoc on my hair! Updos became my go-to move to fight frizz.

This small styling stick was my secret weapon, taming flyaways for a sleek, slicked-back look that stayed in place. And unlike other wax sticks on the market, this one won’t leave behind as much sticky residue.

Was $8 You Save 25% On Sale: $6 See It!

Remington Curling Wand

This Remington curling wand has been my tried-and-true hair tool for years! I love my Dyson Airwrap, but sadly it doesn’t work in Europe (learned that lesson the hard way on my last trip). This lightweight wand delivers reliable waves without breaking the bank.

Was $25 You Save 16% On Sale: $21 See It!

Charlotte Tilbury Hydrating Foundation Stick

I made the mistake of using a full-coverage foundation on a hot afternoon in Italy. My face quickly became a streaky, sweaty mess!

The next day, I switched to this Charlotte Tilbury foundation stick, and the results were remarkable! The light formula gave my complexion a dewy glow while smoothing my skin.

$46.00 See It!

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray

Urban Decay’s cult-favorite setting spray is the key to long-lasting makeup! Simply spritz over your finished glam to lock the products in place. This travel-sized spray is perfect for your next trip!

$17.00 See It!

Tan Fan Sleep Sac

Sick of staining sheets with your spray tan? This Tan Fan Sleep Sac is a game-changer! It’s essentially a satin sleeping bag that prevents self-tanner from rubbing off on your bedding. Genius! I brought this Sleep Sac with me to Europe so I wouldn’t destroy the hotel’s sheets.

$46.00 See It!

Grace & Stella Under-Eye Masks

Jet lag is no joke! These bestselling eye masks from Grace & Stella revived my tired under-eyes so I could look alert and awake after a long flight. Bye-bye, eye bags!

Was $35.00 See It!

Lumify Eye Drops

Red-eye flights lead to red eyes. Lumify eye drops to the rescue! These drops whiten and brighten your eyes like magic. No wonder celebs like J.Lo and Brooke Shields swear by this beauty product!