Becca Tobin was born for the stage. The triple-threat performer started her career on Broadway before landing the role of Kitty Wilde on the cult-classic TV show Glee.

And now she’s back in theaters across the country as a host of the popular LadgyGang podcast (over 250 million downloads!), along with Jac Vanek and Keltie Knight. The LadyGang gals are halfway through the “You Never Forget Your First” podcast tour, so make sure you grab your tickets on sale here!

Whether she’s starring on stage or on screen, Tobin is always ready for her close-up. The New York Times bestselling author exclusively shared her beauty must-haves with Us Weekly. Check out Tobin’s LadgyGang glam below!

e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi-Stick

“This is my favorite blush on to use on tour,” Tobin told Us. “It has the perfect amount of shimmer and pigment. I look fresh even after a 6 A.M. flight when I wear this stuff.”

$5.00 See It!

Clearstem Bounce Back Serum

“After a long day of makeup, this serum literally helps my skin bounce back. Every product in the Clearstem line is acne-safe while also being anti-aging. They are the unicorn of skincare.”

$98.00 See It!

Tinkle Dermaplane Faze Razors — Set of 6

“The secret to baby smooth skin in Hollywood is a good face shave! And yes…even for women. Makeup application on a hairless face is the greatest!”

$5.00 See It!

Benefit Cosmetics Clear Brow Gel with Lamination Effect

“I have tried so many brow gels, and this one is one of my all-time favorites. My brows stay in place all day and there’s never any residue when it dries.”

$26.00 See It!

Clearstem Skin Spray All Day

“With all the travel, my skin loves this extra moisture and TLC! It’s great right before makeup or throughout the day for a pick-me-up.”

$38.00 See It!

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk

“This has been my go-to liner for years. The color is perfect, so all I need is this and a clear gloss over it for the perfect pout.”

$25.00 See It!

Byredo Roll-On Perfumed Oil

“I have to make sure I’m smelling great when we hug all those LadyGang fans in the audience! This scent is super unique and I get lots of compliments on it.”

$85.00 See It!

Ilia Lipstick in Flame

“This is the perfect red for when you’re feeling bold. This is the lipstick I wore to see the Eras tour in honor of T. Swift, and it’s the color red that makes your teeth look super white.”

$28.00 See It!

Amika Volume and Texture Hairspray

“This is an amazing product to use when you want to achieve a sexy, undone look with your hair. These products also smell like a dream!”

$29.00 See It!

Farmacy Honey Butter Beeswax Lip Balm

“I have these lip balms in every corner of my life…my car, my bedside table, my makeup bag, my travel bag, etc. There’s nothing worse than a dry, crusty lip!”