Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There’s nothing like the joy of ushering a new life into the world. For many of Us, the journey toward parenthood begins before pregnancy. Cycle syncing and ovulation monitoring are helpful ways to put your body in the best condition to conceive a baby. Prenatal vitamins and supplements are just as impactful.

Related: The Best Fiber Supplements for Weight Loss Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. These days there’s no shortage of supplements that are designed to help you get rid of unwanted pounds for good. But if you’re looking for something simple that will help you during your weight loss journey, […]

Most of Us have a hefty vitamin and supplement regimen already, however, Beli’s Pregnancy and New Mother Supplement is one you may want to add to your routine. The multivitamin offers a host of support during preconception, each trimester of pregnancy and postpartum recovery. It has vitamins B6, B12, E and K2 to support conception and egg quality. Upon conception, the supplement uses vitamins B12, K2, folate, choline, iodine and zinc to support the baby’s growth. Choline aids in healthy neural tube development and helps prevent birth defects.

Get the Pregnancy and New Mother Supplement for just $50 at Belibaby!

Along with high-quality iron, this prenatal has a minty essence that’s easy to absorb and gentle on the stomach. Many expectant mothers experience morning sickness throughout pregnancy, so this is a gentle way to reduce it. The supplement also supports labor and delivery through vitamins B12, D and K2. Folate, magnesium and iron are other materials that help with delivery. Once the baby arrives, the prenatal nourishes during the postpartum period and helps with breastfeeding, too. Best of all? Beli has prenatal vitamins for men, too!

This supplement is a hit with shoppers. One five-star reviewer raved, “I did not know they had a little heart shape-infused mint tabulate that makes the prenatal smell and have a minty flavor so there is no smell like other prenatal.” The shopper revealed that the smell of another prenatal made their “stomach sick” by just opening the bottle. “This is my second month having [the Beli prenatal] and I plan to do it all pregnancy and afterward too.

Another customer called it a “great” prenatal. “I’ve really been enjoying Beli’s prenatal vitamins. I thought at first that 3 capsules per day was going to be difficult but it’s been easy for me to take 2 after breakfast and 1 after lunch. I never feel nauseous with it either. I also recently learned that Beli uses folate instead of folic acid which is a much more natural and healthy option for women trying to conceive.”

If you’re interested in exploring parenthood, now is an ideal time to start preparing your body for the lengthy process. This multivitamin supports everything from egg health to postpartum recovery. Best of all? You can snag it for $50 and sign up for it to be auto-shipped so you never run out.

See it: Get the Pregnancy and New Mother Supplement for just $50 at Belibaby!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Disclaimer: We do not review the claims made by the manufacturer, and on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. The products featured are not made or sold by Us, and we make no representations about the accuracy of the claims or the contents/quality of the promoted supplements. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.