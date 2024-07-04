Your account
Best 4th of July Fashion Deals — Starting at Just $4

By
4th of July fashion deals
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy 4th of July! Before you head to the beach or a barbecue, make sure you check out these major holiday deals. From sundresses to sandals, these summer looks are all on sale for up to 90% off!

Many of these styles are brand-new for the season and others are bestsellers or back in stock. Shop our favorite finds for the 4th below!

Petal & Pup Gingham Skirt Set

gingham skirt set
Petal & Pup

This dreamy gingham skirt set feels both retro and modern at the same time. You can mix and match the top and bottoms for endless outfit combinations! Use code EVERYTHING20 for 20% off.

Was $79You Save 20%
On Sale: $63
See It!

Lulus Tiered Midi Dress With Pockets

tiered midi dress
Lulus

Kick the summer blues in this beautiful blue sundress! Featuring a tiered skirt and pockets, this midi dress is flowy and flattering.

Was $59You Save 71%
On Sale: $17
See It!

Floral Print Blouse

floral print blouse
Amazon

This bestselling floral print blouse is cute and classy. Take this top from the office to an outing!

Was $50You Save 66%
On Sale: $17
See It!

Lulus Lace Midi Dress

lace midi dress
Lulus

This lace midi dress fits like a glove! You can wear this frock to any wedding-related event — engagement party, bridal shower, rehearsal dinner or even the big day. Use code FIREWORKS for an extra 30% off.

Was $59You Save 71%
On Sale: $17
See It!

Straw Woven Slides

straw slides
Lulus

Trendy straw slides for only $4? Don’t mind if we do! Use code FIREWORKS for an extra 30% off.

Was $35You Save 89%
On Sale: $4
See It!

Petal & Pup Shorts Set

pink shorts set
Petal & Pup

We’re seriously smitten with this tie-front shorts set! From the puff sleeves to the pockets, this outfit is so pretty in pink. Use code EVERYTHING20 for 20% off!

Was $79You Save 20%
On Sale: $63
See It!

Sojos Tortoiseshell Sunglasses

tortoiseshell sunglasses
Amazon

Sunny side up! Protect your eyes from the bright sun with these chic tortoiseshell shades.

Was $20You Save 35%
On Sale: $13
See It!

Petal & Pup Floral Midi Dress

floral dress
Petal & Pup

Such a darling dress! Style this sundress with sandals or sneakers for an easy everyday outfit. Use code EVERYTHING20 for 20% off.

Was $99You Save 20%
On Sale: $79
See It!

Oversized Zip-Up Hoodie

zip-up hoodie
Amazon

Keep it comfy in this oversized zip-up hoodie! This sweatshirt is ideal for lounging, traveling or running errands.

Was $53You Save 43%
On Sale: $30
See It!

Blue Floral Jacquard Midi Dress

jacquard midi dress
Lulus

Steal the show in this stunning jacquard midi dress with rave reviews! Use code FIREWORKS for an extra 30% off.

Was $79You Save 65%
On Sale: $28
See It!

Petal & Pup Embroidered Top

embroidered top
Petal & Pup

Eyeing this eyelet ruffled blouse? Now’s your chance to score this summery style for 20% off with code EVERYTHING20. Team this top with white jeans for day or night.

Was $79You Save 20%
On Sale: $63
See It!

Double Strap Sandals

double strap sandals
Amazon

These sandals are fashion-forward and comfy-chic! “Hands down the comfiest shoes that I have bought!” one shopper gushed.

Was $50You Save 20%
On Sale: $40
See It!

Striped Sweater Vest

striped sweater vest
Amazon

Earn your stripes in this trendy collared top! It’s the no. 1 bestseller in women’s sweater vests on Amazon.

Was $33You Save 42%
On Sale: $19
See It!
