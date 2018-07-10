Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Prices are accurate at the time of the last update on February 24th, 2019.

Pimples have an annoying habit of showing up right before a major interview, a big date or a major life event. While we’re all about loving the skin you’re in (blemishes and all) there’s nothing wrong with wanting to make that whitehead go away as quickly as possible. Don’t reach for a magnifying mirror just yet — we suggest trying a drying lotion instead.

The Mario Badescu Drying Lotion has become a favorite in the beauty industry. Formulated with salicylic acid, calamine and glycerin, this fast-acting spot treatment will shrink blemishes overnight for a blemish-free face. The $17 lotion is designed to not dry out or irritate your skin, either.

Perfect for a nightly treatment, simply dip a cotton swab into the pink sediment on the bottom of the bottle and dab on any whitehead. Make sure you don’t shake the bottle!

Don’t just take our word for it, too. Kylie Jenner revealed on Instagram that she uses the product on “little pimples”. Even actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is #TeamDryingLotion and shared that the Mario Badescu product “truly earned its status as a legend.”

If you’re ready to get rid of your blemishes once and for all the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is worth a try!

