You aren’t alone if you’ve become more mindful about your household purchases. These days, a growing number of people are opting for clean and all natural products, including laundry detergent.

Conventional detergents are formulated with harsh chemicals and toxins that can cause all sorts of issues, including skin irritation and allergies. The good news is that you can get rid of dirt and odors from your clothes without the worry of chemicals with natural, eco-friendly laundry detergent.

Keep reading to learn about the 11 best all natural laundry detergents that you can feel good about using when washing your entire wardrobe.

11 Best All Natural Laundry Detergent

Loni Bio Laundry Detergent is a premier all-natural product developed by Elm & Rye. It’s fragrance-free and a single container can wash as many as 75 loads. It’s formulated with natural ingredients and enzymes that break down stains and tough odors. You never have to worry about harsh chemicals or artificial fragrances.

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Laundry Detergent is a great option to get your clothes clean without the use of chemicals. This natural, highly concentrated detergent contains plant-derived surfactants and cleaners that are tough against dirt, oils, and bad odors. It’s available in many scents, including honeysuckle and lavender.

Feel good with each load of laundry when you wash your clothes with Seventh Generation Natural Liquid Laundry Detergent. It’s gentle on the skin and the environment yet powerful enough to tackle the toughest stains and smells.

The Branch Basics Laundry Kit provides a trio of powerful, non-toxic formulations fueled by plant and mineral-derived compounds. The Concentrate keeps your clothes smelling great while the Oxygen Boost is helpful for pre-treating tough stains, deodorizing, and brightening your laundry. These formulas are gentle enough for sensitive skin but highly effective against grime and odor.

Add convenience to your laundry loads with Clean People Laundry Detergent Sheets. They’re perfect for washing clothes at home or on the go. They’re pre-measured to deliver just the right amount of detergent and can be used in both cold and hot water.

Clean your clothes naturally with Molly’s Suds Laundry Detergent Powder. This detergent doesn’t contain harsh ingredients and is instead 100% plant-based. Whether you’ve got sensitive skin or are embracing green products, this dye and synthetic fragrance-free detergent is a top choice for natural cleaning.

Make stubborn odors and stains a problem of the past with Dropps Laundry Detergent Pods. These plant-based, pre-measured pods contain all-natural enzymes that deliver a powerful clean. Simply drop a pod into your laundry and voila! Enjoy clean clothes without dyes, brighteners, parabens, phosphate, or phthalates.

Take your cleaning power to the next level with Dirty Labs Bio Enzyme Laundry Detergent. This detergent is loaded with powerful bio-enzymes that break down dirt, stains, and odors. Enjoy clean clothes that smell great after each wash.

Puracy Natural Laundry Detergent is hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin. It’s specially formulated with natural stain-fighting enzymes, which means no sulfates or phosphates. With a 10X concentrated formula, each bottle is high-efficiency and should last up to 64 loads.

Earth Breeze Laundry Detergent Eco Sheets are a convenient, natural way to wash your clothes. Each pre-measured sheet is made with biodegradable ingredients that tackle dirt and odors while being gentle on fabrics of all types. These laundry sheets are free of dyes, parabens, and fragrances.

Gentle enough for the entire family, Aspen Clean Laundry Detergent is effective on stains without using any harmful compounds. It’s 100% vegan, eco-friendly, and non toxic, so you can have peace of mind with each load. Wash your colors and whiten your whites with this quality detergent. The best part? It’s available in liquid, pods, and powder formulas.

How We Ranked the 11 Best All Natural Laundry Detergents

We considered various factors when ranking the 15 best all natural laundry detergents, including:

Ingredients: All of the detergents on our list are formulated using all natural ingredients. We ensured that the surfactants and other ingredients used are effective in getting rid of dirt, debris, and odors.

All of the detergents on our list are formulated using all natural ingredients. We ensured that the surfactants and other ingredients used are effective in getting rid of dirt, debris, and odors. Price: Cost per load is an important thing to consider when choosing the right laundry detergent. The detergents on our list are not only made with high quality ingredients, but they’re also affordable.

is an important thing to consider when choosing the right laundry detergent. The detergents on our list are not only made with high quality ingredients, but they’re also affordable. Fabric suitability: The best all natural laundry detergent should be suitable for all fabric types, including cotton and polyester.

Conclusion

Choosing the right laundry detergent goes beyond clean clothes. With an all natural detergent, you can have total peace of mind that your laundry will look and smell great for many wears to come without exposing yourself to harmful chemicals.

FAQs

How is laundry detergent classified as natural?

According to the USDA, a natural product “contains no artificial ingredient or added color and is only minimally processed.” This means no artificial dyes, fragrances, parabens, or phosphates. Most natural laundry detergents are made with baking soda, plant-derived surfactants, and essential oils.

Is natural laundry detergent effective?

Yes! Harsh chemicals aren’t the only way to get clean clothes. Natural laundry detergent is thoroughly tested for efficacy and safety which means that it’s highly effective in getting rid of stains, grime, and odors. To get the best clean, follow the directions on the packaging.