When it comes to skincare, everyone is looking for a magic bullet to bathe themselves in the fountain of youth. And while many men may be interested in staying young and healthy looking for as long as possible, a lot of us, unfortunately, don’t really know where to start. But it doesn’t have to be that complicated.

As Renée A. Beach, MD, FRCPC, a dermatologist and founder of DermAtelier on Avenue in Toronto, explains, men won’t necessarily need to avoid reaching for products that are intended for women, however, she notes that “men’s skin is generally thicker so it may tolerate a stronger formulation than the average woman.”

Now, what exactly should you be looking for when you’re eyeing down a row of anti-aging creams? Dr. Beach tells us that ”Favorable ingredients can include: retinol l (e.g. retinyl palmitate); AHAs – alpha hydroxy acids; niacinamide; resveratrol – these are agents which boost skin’s cell cycles and provide smoothening, brightening.”

Is there anything in particular that we should avoid? Yes. Dr. Beach suggests steering clear of creams with oils, fragrances, or a heavy texture as “these can lead to irritation like redness, scaling, bumps and they can cause these little white hard balls [‘called] “milia” on the face.”

Bearing all of the above information in mind, we sought to find the best anti-aging creams for men in 2024, using extensive research and the expertise provided by Dr. Beach to guide us. Read on to see our picks.

It’s hard to just pick one option from Weleda considering how many awesome products the brand makes to keep your skin feeling young and supple. Everything the brand makes is NATRUE certified, meaning they are free from fragrances, synthetic preservatives, GMO’s and a handful of other things you really would want to avoid having on your skin.

So what elevates the Rejuvenating Day Cream? Well, it relies on Sacha inchi oil which is loaded with polyunsaturated fatty acids that help to seal in moisture, blue gentian for firmness, and extract from edelweiss for some extra antioxidant help, which data suggests can combat quite a bit of skin damage.

Overall this cream is a clean and simple way to provide exceptional moisture, and create a smoother and more even skin tone. Oh yea, and did we mention that it’s a fraction of the cost of the competitors? That’s great, because you won’t need to feel bad about generously applying it (which you’ll want to).

Mizz Korea is a skincare line designed to bridge Caroline Choi’s Los Angeles childhood with her South Korean roots. As a part of a larger five step program, the Million Dollar Genes Cream uses hydrolyzed lupine protein for its antioxidant properties to smooth out wrinkles and even soothe acne (not a bad bonus!).

The other main ingredients in this pick include orchistem- which, as the name should imply, is made from orchid stem cells. Why you may ask? Well, it increases the production of collagen and elastin for that desirable plumpness that aged skin doesn’t seem to have. And, last, but not least, betaine, a natural moisturizer derived from sugar beets, helps to keep your skin hydrated. Three powerful ingredients for all that work? Not too shabby.

No skincare list would be complete without a product from Cetaphil. The heavily dermatologist recommended brand specializes in products for sensitive skin, all at a reasonable price point and readily available in most drug stores. It steers clear of parabens and fragrances and is instead hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic

The brand’s Renew Night Cream provides 48 hours of hydration to help limit the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles. In particular, it’s well suited toward people that have skin that is too sensitive for retinol, instead opting for purified peptides – which we know to be anti-oxidative and helpful in their own way for anti-aging.

In addition to the peptides, this powerful yet gentle cream features niacinamide, another bonafide anti-aging and pigmentation tool, as well as panthenol, a protective ingredient that also offers hydration.

It should be no surprise that Kiehl’s is on our list. With over 150 years of experience they’ve had plenty of time to get it right (spoiler alert, they do way more than just get it right). We love the Super Multi Corrective Soft Cream for its balance of lightweightness without sacrificing high effectiveness.

Using proxylane, an anti-aging molecule that brings back the skin’s elasticity for a firmer feel, adenosine, a yeast fermentation derivative that works for skin elasticity, and capryloyl glycine, an amino-acid based ingredient that is added to help alleviate excess oil, this pick is geared toward promoting a good complexion by firming, lifting, moisturizing, and evening texture. The best part? It is suitable for everyone ranging from oily to sensitive skin.

Plenty of dermatologists recommend CeraVe, and for good reason. The brand offers high-quality products that deliver results quickly.

As one of the best anti-aging creams for men in 2024, CeraVe Skin Renewing Day Cream with Sunscreen can really make a difference. It’s important to realize that while sunshine nourishes us, evidence suggests that it also contributes to 80% of visible aging on the face. So protecting against the sun could arguably be your most important tool in avoiding skin damage and wrinkles.

This anti-aging cream is formulated with broad-spectrum SPF 30 that protects your skin against UVA and UVB rays. Meanwhile, essential ceramides 1, 3, and 6-II restore the skin’s natural barrier, protecting it from irritants and free radicals. So you get the best of both worlds; undo some damage, and prevent any more from happening. Sign us up.

Over the years, Curel has certainly established itself as moisturizing experts. This cream takes what Curel is known for and elevates it above and beyond for a super hydrating, anti-aging blend.

Packed with ceramides, (you remember, those lovely lipid molecules that can help with hydration and maintaining the skin barrier) this option is designed to really improve and fortify the skin’s natural barrier. The result is a cream that handles super dry skin without being a big gloopy mess. Instead, it’s light and airy, so reach for it whenever you need a big boost of hydration.

With products that are geared specifically toward the thicker and more porous skin that men have, Brickell is an excellent choice. Specifically, the Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream contains one of our favorite ingredients, hyaluronic acid, a powerful ingredient that can retain water extremely well for skin moisture.

In addition to that wonderful, moisture-bountiful hyaluronic acid, this option features Methylsulfonylmethane. Sound intense? It’s more bark than bite, as it’s just a nutrient that can be found in top tier superfoods like kale and spinach to help reduce age spots. It’s been shown to work for lowering wrinkles and protecting against photoaging (albeit in mice.) And it also features Dimethylethanolamine, another scientific sounding ingredient that helps to reduce sagging.

But what we really love is that Brickell offers you a choice. Do you want scented or unscented? For the former, you’re given the option of an essential oil blend of peppermint, eucalyptus and lemongrass. But we won’t blame you if you go for unscented either.

A brand so nice we included it twice. Weleda really knocks it out of the park with its line of naturally based skincare products. While we listed a day cream above, we would be remiss to not include this awesome night cream as well.

Using pomegranate seed oil for, you guessed it, its antioxidant properties, this cream looks to help you regenerate that tired, aging skin (no offense!). Other helpful ingredients include olive-leaf extract for even more antioxidant benefits and some much needed skin-soothing. Lastly, Hydrolyzed Lepidium Meyenii Root may sound daunting, but it’s just a fancy way to say that it has peptides from maca root to help you get some much needed cell renewal, and to bring out that natural radiance lurking just beneath the surface of your skin.

Blu Atlas’s Face Moisturizer goes beyond just standard moisturizing, opting for a powerful formula that includes mango seed butter for a combo of vitamins E and C. Vitamin C, by the way, is one of the most powerful antioxidants in the skin, and helps to fight photoaging. An ingredient so nice, they used it twice, this product also uses ascorbic acid (which is another name for vitamin C) for even more of its regulatory benefits. Lastly, seaweed extract, another antioxidant, helps with oil regulation and provides brightness for duller sin.

We like this moisturizer because it’s clean, with 96 percent of its ingredients being sourced from natural elements such as plants, minerals and fruits. That means you can enjoy a product that is free from parabens, phthalates, and sulfates, all while looking your best.

Men, we get it. You like simple skincare routines that don’t require a ton of time or dedication. Wingo Moisturizer Anti-Aging Cream is the product that can do it all. It’s a moisturizer, anti-aging cream, and aftershave all in one.

It’s formulated with soothing ceramides that add radiance to the skin, niacinamide that adds brightness, and licorice extract that calms inflammation and irritation. This anti-aging cream helps you defy time, diminishing wrinkles and other visible signs of aging.

Since this product is non-comedogenic and free of parabens, artificial fragrances, gluten, and other harmful ingredients—it’s safe and gentle for all skin types. You can use this product multiple times a day—in the morning and evening—and it won’t clog your pores and leave your skin heavy.

Don’t let the understated white bottle with black print fool you, inside Jaxon Lane’s Relax and Repair Ultimate Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is an absolute powerhouse combo of anti-aging goodness. Combining two of our favorite certified fantastic ingredients, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, this option is geared toward doing away with fine lines, hyperpigmentation, and dull skin.

In addition to those two ingredients, it also features centella asiatica, which research indicates may be useful for anti-aging, antioxidant and antiinflammatory benefits, ceramides which are lipid molecules that can help with hydration and maintaining the skin barrier, as well as a handful of other, beneficial ingredients. And we also think you’ll love that it has a matte finish that is non-greasy.

See? Quite a bit going on in that understated looking bottle.

Fellas, we’re going to keep it simple. There is no fuss or frill when it comes to Man of Means Anti-Aging Cream. What you see is what you get, but that’s what we love about it. Products that go overboard end up using plenty of unnecessary filler. No thank you.

Although the packaging may look unassuming, this face cream means business when it comes down to diminishing wrinkles, crow’s feet, discoloration, and dryness. Made with natural and organic ingredients, you can trust that everything you’re putting on your face—vitamins, botanical actives, and collagen—is safe and gentle.

Although this is a cream, it applies more like a gel or a serum. If you have oily skin, that can be the difference between looking oily and greasy all day.

The results are in, and sleep is hugely important keeping your skin looking its best, so why not elevate it to the next level by slathering on an awesome overnight cream before hitting the sack? Hims Goodnight Wrinkle Cream is packed with hyaluronic acid, shea butter, baobab seed extract, and caffeine for an exceptionally hydrating and nourishing overnight cream that aims to lower inflammation.

All of these ingredients combine for a cream that works to smooth out wrinkles and keep your skin hydrated so instead of waking up puffy you can wake up refreshed and rejuvenated.

Rugged & Dapper is really able to capture the essence of what so many men are seeking from their skincare, just with its name alone. Catering to dry and acne prone skins alike, the Age Defense Face Cream is a nighttime based cream that combines vitamin E, aloe vera, glycolic acid, and jojoba oil together for a cream that is equal parts heavy duty and quick absorbing.

This 24-hour protection cream is also non-toxic and cruelty free. What are you waiting for?

Good skincare shouldn’t have to break the bank, and Viking Revolution is extremely aware of that. Cheap in price, this option is not cheap in quality, boasting a wonderful recipe that works for skin types ranging from oily to dry, all without a lingering greasy feeling.

Relying on natural ingredients instead of harsh chemicals, we love this option for anyone looking for an affordable but excellent pick. And we love that if you’re not completely satisfied, Viking Revolution offers a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee, so feel free to reach out!

Another retinol option, Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating Cream relies on the powerful ingredient to help with fine lines, dullness, wrinkles, and dark spots. Research has also shown that retinol assists with skin elasticity.

In addition to the retinol that this cream uses, it also has hyaluronic acid which works its magic to hydrate and keep the skin looking happy and healthy. Just be sure to follow Neutrogena’s advice and ease into using retinol if you never have before, and be sure to follow up with topical SPF afterwards.

And while we’re on the topic of retinol…. We love this pick from Zohraa for a few reasons. Of course, it features retinol to assuage the demand for eliminating fine lines. But, it also contains hyaluronic acid (yes, we know e sound like a broken record, but it’s just so helpful for moisture retention- I mean, the research shows that hyaluronic acid serum can boost skin hydration by 55%).

Non-greasy, this hyper moisturizing pick is ideal for anyone who hates the feel of a cream that just lingers on their skin. Put it on in the morning to get some excellent moisture, and put it on at night for that oh so necessary nightly nourishment.

Collagen is the principal protein of connective tissue and its loss can contribute to wrinkles and fine lines, so we love that it’s the main focus of this moisturizer from Oddball. By combining the power of collagen with vitamin C for its antioxidant features and Methylsulfonylmethane, which we established above can help with photoaging, this cream aims to assist with boosting elasticity and tackling those pesky fine lines.

While other outside factors will contribute to collagen loss, (it is a simple inevitability of aging) this option uses marine collagen to help you fight back. Reasonably priced, give this to any man in your life, or just keep it for yourself, we won’t tell, we promise.

For those men who want to look ten years younger, L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Moisturizer is here for you.

It’s made with intense pro-retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C that bring back radiance to dull skin. We love the way this face cream visibly softens the appearance of wrinkles, adds brightness, tightens the skin, and smoothes pores.

This non-greasy formula quickly absorbs and works well with every skip type and can be used evening and night alike. Dermatologist tested, this option is suitable for all skin types, even sensitive.

We get it, you’re a rugged wilderness type. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy having beautiful skin and letting the world see it. Specifically designed to combat rough skin, this pick from WildPrime can be used as a daily moisturizer or even as an aftershave (we love a versatile pick, we cannot lie.)

By using, you guessed it, hyaluronic acid, in addition to vitamins A and E, this option promotes all day moisture in the skin to keep wrinkles and fine lines at bay. And of course, it gets bonus points for its grease-free, non clogging formula. According to WildPrime, it works best in the morning and night, and fortunately you can afford to use it twice a day as it comes equipped with a low enough price tag.

“But men don’t use cosmetic bran-” let us stop you there, get that thought out of your head right now! This pick from IT Cosmetics is a no-brainer for anyone looking to get a lot of awesome anti-aging benefits from one singular product.

With both ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and squalane for moisture, you can expect this pick to reveal healthier and softer skin within just 48 hours, according to IT Cosmetics. But it gets even better. Within two weeks the niacinamide and peptide lipid complex should have you looking brighter with less wrinkles (yes, it also includes those two awesome ingredients. See? Aren’t you happy you didn’t scoff at the cosmetics brand?)

A little goes a long way with this option. Put just a quarter-size amount on in the morning or at night, and go on your happy, healthy, rejuvenated way.

RoC is one of the best skincare brands available if you want easy results. The brand uses ingredients that are safe, effective, and affordable. RoC’s Multi Correxion line offers users the ability to target specific skincare concerns—like anti-aging.

We love RoC’s Multi Correxion Even Tone + Lift Night Cream. It works hard to restore your skin while you sleep, unwinding damage and aging. Using HEXYL-R COMPLEX™ TECHNOLOGY, this is aimed at preventing the visible signs of aging, and preventing aging before it even happens. That works to prevent dark spots, while niacinamide assists with keeping the tone of your skin even.

Paired with glycerin, your skin will look healthy and ageless in just four weeks of using this product. You can say goodbye to wrinkles, crow’s feet, puffiness, and fine lines because RoC has you covered.

We love this no nonsense option from Eight Saints that gets right to the point, providing your skin with all of the essentials. Hyaluronic acid adds some much needed moisture, while niacinamide works overtime to help secure that moisture and support the lipid barrier on the skin. That niacinamide also assists in ceramide, elastin, and keratin production. So yea, you’re going to want to get this on your skin ASAP.

Gently massage this lightly green tea scented powerhouse on your face before bed and give yourself every advantage to start the next day looking and feeling your best.

Give your skin the gift of Naked Skincare’s Retinol Night Cream, and it will thank you over and over again. Focussing on retinol, this pick goes deep to unveil your best and brightest skin. Add to that vitamin C and collagen, and you have a finished product that leaves nothing up to chance, securing you visibly moisturized skin designed to help get rid of fine lines and wrinkles.

The retinol in this product is totally paraben, sulfate, and toxic chemical free, and the whole product diligently fights off free radicals while also repairing sun damage. Buy this if you want something that goes the extra mile to hydrate, replenish, and have you looking your best.

Again, protecting yourself from the sun is one of the best things that you can do as a preventative measure to encourage younger looking skin. Seriously, don’t underestimate the value of top tier SPF. That’s why we love this day cream from Anthony which offers protection from both UVA and UVB rays to keep you safe while living it up in the summer sun.

It doesn’t stop there, though, with this pick also being a vitamin dense moisturizer- that’s right, it’s a two for one. With alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), a powerful acid that can assist with plumpness, reducing hyperpigmentation, and possibly even increasing collagen in the skin, as well as vitamin B, and a wheat protein, this product really does it all.

Buy it for sun protection, keep using it for younger skin.

At the end of an exhausting day, your skin needs pampering. Fortunately, Lumin Moisturizing Balm can give that to you. It’s luxurious, creamy, and soothing. Think of it like a spa in a jar—but you don’t have to leave the comfort of your home for the relaxing benefits.

In the morning, cleanse your face and apply Lumin Moisturizing Balm to your skin. As the product absorbs into your face, you’ll instantly feel alert, restored, and rested. But that’s not all—this balm works all day to visibly soften the appearance of wrinkles, dullness, and dark circles.

After you wash your face, you can also use this at night to protect your skin while you sleep. The moisturizing balm repairs the skin with meadowfoam seed oil, apple extract, and ginger extract that fight against free radicals and sun damage.

Another retinol pick (because trust us, it works). ElySeoul’s Super Retinol Cream helps encourage new cell growth, which, in turn, creates healthy skin.

Healthy, hydrated skin is the key to wrinkle prevention. But if you’ve neglected skincare up until now, that’s okay too. This anti-aging cream can help you to get back on track with its other key ingredients of peptides and hyaluronic acid.

These three powerhouse ingredients of peptides, hyaluronic acid, and retinol hydrate the skin with intense nourishment that can make all the difference between looking tired or looking ready to tackle the day.

As we’ve already discussed, retinol is one of the best ingredients to use for rapid skincare results. It’s available over the counter, meaning you don’t need a prescription and instead can reach for super convenient and affordable picks like Eclat’s Natural Skincare Retinol Cream.

Made with 2.5% pure retinol concentration aimed at collagen production boosting, this handy little jar can be your secret weapon for limiting the fine lines on your face. Beyond that, Eclat includes vitamin B5 for keeping the skin strong, and vitamin C to handle free radicals.

Put this night cream on and forget you even did moments later with its quick absorbing formula.