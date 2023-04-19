The Best Anti-Aging Eye Creams for 30s

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

An often overlooked part of a self-care routine is taking care of the delicate skin around the eyes. While you may remember to wash your face in the shower and slap on some good ol’ face lotion or SPF before hitting the streets, applying an eye cream to the fragile skin around your eyes is often forgotten. It’s not something you want to overlook, though. For many people, signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles, and crow’s feet start popping up around their 30s.

The smartest strategy for every average Joe or skincare expert is prevention. Using an anti-aging eye cream daily can keep skin issues like puffiness, dark circles, and wrinkles at bay. While we use the word eye “cream,” we’re actually including any eye cream, serum, or gel-cream that fights wrinkles. Without further ado, here are the best anti-aging eye creams for your 30s!

Take care of your eyes with Blu Atlas Eye Stick—the best anti-aging eye cream for your 30s (or 40s, 50s, and 60s). Really, the product works well for any age, even if you don’t have fine lines or wrinkles yet. Blu Atlas formulates vegan, skin-safe products with the backing of a medical advisory board. So don’t worry about harmful ingredients or adverse reactions. Their products are also 100% free from sulfates, parabens, and phthalates.

Ditching the common harsh ingredients, the science-backed brand uses effective ingredients of natural origins to hydrate, soothe, and plump the skin. Ascorbic acid, or vitamin C, penetrates the skin to boost and add a bright glow. Vitamin C is one of the top ingredients to treat puffy, dark circles and sunken eyes. Coffea canephora is a unique type of coffee that hails from sub-Saharan Africa. It’s the secret weapon in the Eye Stick, a potent antioxidant that improves circulation, calms inflammation, and helps your skin feel—and look—more alive.

Rose flower water rounds out the hard-hitting ingredients by enhancing the appearance of skin by brightening, soothing, and plumping every area it touches. Glide the roller ball around your eyes with light pressure to get all the skin-loving benefits from the vegan formula. If you’re ready to use the best anti-aging eye cream for ladies and gents in their 30s, head down to the Blu Atlas site. The brand offers fun savings programs to its loyal skin-loving customers. By making the switch, you can save up to 20% with each purchase.

You’ll be chanting “M. O. R. E.” after you start using A.G.E. Eye Complex. Before we continue and describe the many wonders of this eye cream, we’d like to inform you that the product is expensive. So mosey on over to number three if your budget isn’t large enough for this high-ticket item. A.G.E. Eye Complex is an eye cream specifically formulated for mature, dry skin. Not all eye creams are suitable for those who experience dryness or other skin-related issues.

The cream is an intense hydrating lotion that utilizes high-quality ingredients to improve signs of aging, puffiness, and dark circles. Blueberry extract, proxylane, and a complex of flavonoids support and bolster aging skin while injecting it with ingredients that give the appearance of younger skin. An added bonus is the optical diffusers that visibly lighten dark circles around the eyes.

If you’re in your 30s, you might think an eye cream for aging, mature skin is overkill. But quite frankly, your delicate eye skin will benefit from these incredible ingredients at any age.

Make application a breeze with D·E·J Eye Cream. An easy dispenser and applicator wand mean you’ll never have to push or pull your skin ever again. You can confidently dispense and gently apply the product all around your eyes, knowing you’re getting the perfect amount each time. The ingredients in this cream that support aging skin and prevent wrinkles are even better than the easy-to-use applicator. The star-studded ingredient list includes prebiotic and postbiotic extracts that support the skin’s microbiome and make the skin stronger.

Multiple antioxidants and cucumber fruit water protect the skin from free radicals while soothing and nourishing the skin. A DEJ targeting blend, unique to Revision Skincare, reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles. This eye cream is more than just a pretty little package. Most users of the cream note that they see results around the 12-week mark.

When you’ve given up all hope of getting rid of fine lines and wrinkles, look to Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Eye Cream to come to the rescue. Working with an assortment of skin-boosting, thickening ingredients, the cream rapidly absorbs into the skin to moisturize, brighten, and protect against environmental stressors. Bonus ingredients like caffeine reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles, which help the eye area look younger. If you want younger-looking skin, simply use the product twice daily to start seeing results.

Harness the power of Idebenone, a potent antioxidant that protects your skin from harmful sun damage. Elizabeth Arden’s eye serum is an effective formula that treats all signs of aging, including sagging, dark circles, puffiness, dark spots, and fine lines and wrinkles. If you’re interested in younger-looking eyes, give this a shot. When applied religiously, you’ll quickly see results and improve the appearance of the skin.

Cool the area around your eyes with this soft, whipped ocean-based eye cream. Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream from Biossance is an effective eye cream that makes caring for your skin fun. With freaky fast results, enjoy more youthful, firm-looking skin ASAP. Squalane, the main ingredient of this buttery soft cream, matches your skin’s natural oils and boosts plumpness, moisturizes, and increases your skin’s natural elasticity. The cream promises to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles in just seven days; you’ll have to try it to believe this sensational treatment.

It looks yummy enough to eat, but it’s not food. This anti-aging eye cream is actually your new skincare BFF. Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask from Glow Recipe is a high-quality “eye mask” that soaks into the skin all night to revitalize, rejuvenate, and refresh this delicate area of skin. Perfect for overnight use, the eye cream utilizes ingredients like encapsulated retinol, avocado, coffeeberry, and niacinamide to brighten and heal the skin. Gently dab the product over crow’s feet, wrinkles, and other fine lines to see more youthful-looking skin.

While the eye cream is best used during nighttime hours when the sun is down, it can also be used as a daytime eye cream. The trick is to apply an eye-safe SPF over the cream to prevent a reaction due to the retinol.

You’re going to want to toss this one into your grocery cart, ladies and gents. RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream is a smoothing eye treatment that targets signs of eye aging. See improvements in dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles after using the cream for a few weeks.

It’s a retinol eye cream that makes it onto every list of who’s who in “the best anti-aging eye creams” list. With an affordable price point and wonderful results for their clients, they’ve picked up a cult following. While some people keep this cream hush-hush, others can’t stop raving about the wrinkle-diminishing results they get.

Firm and boost your skin with a tightening eye gel. Environ Antioxidant & Peptide Eye Gel is a self-care product that reduces wrinkles on the skin around your eyes. If you’ve been peering at the fine lines and wrinkles in the mirror every morning, take this as your sign to do something about it.

A low dose of retinol is the calling card for this eye gel. It boosts cell turnover, which reduces wrinkles and fine lines. It also thickens and bolsters this delicate area of skin and makes it look more plump.

Straight from the beauty department counter and into your medicine cabinet, Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex is a high-quality eye cream that takes the night shift, working all night to revive and revitalize the skin under your eyes. The cream soaks into the skin with ingredients like peptides and hyaluronic acid to minimize crepey, sagging, and loose skin. Instead of worrying about future crow’s feet, wrinkles, and deep fine lines, start using an eye cream like this one from Estee Lauder to beat the creep of time.

Worried about getting fine lines and wrinkles and want to prevent any deep lines or signs of aging? Whether you love partying, playing FIFA all night long, or eating Cheetos until you turn into orange Cheeto dust, sometimes those late nights and processed foods cause changes in your skin that lead to new wrinkles or crepey skin.

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream is an ophthalmologist-tested, fragrance-free, and non-greasy eye cream that is simple and healing. Marine & Botanical Complex, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and three essential ceramides rapidly absorb into the skin to reduce puffiness, minimize fine lines, and reduce the look of dark circles. MVE technology also releases hydrating ingredients throughout the day to nourish and hydrate the eyes.

When you’re in your 30s, you might start noticing the appearance of fine lines or loose skin. That’s why incorporating an eye cream or serum prevents premature aging that results in future wrinkles or crepey skin. Our favorite thing about this tube is the rock-bottom price. It’s an affordable eye cream that won’t break your budget. This means you can buy it for years and years without burdening your self-care budget or finances.

Find CeraVe’s Eye Repair Cream at popular grocery or drug stores. It’s one of the best anti-aging eye creams for your 30s. Keep your budget low and the skin around your eyes happy.

Unleash retinol on your drooping, crepey under eye area with Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream. One of the best wallet-friendly options, the eye cream is available at most grocery or drugstores. Retinol is one of the biggest saviors for rapidly aging skin. It promotes cellular turnover while diminishing the appearance of crow’s feet, wrinkles, and fine lines.

Hyaluronic acid teams up with the wrinkle-blasting ingredient to ensure the skin stays hydrated and plump. Hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid often get overlooked, but keep in mind that wrinkles and fine lines look more pronounced and intense when the skin is dehydrated. So keeping the skin moisturized and plump is one of the best ways to reduce the look of wrinkles.

Most men and women who use the product love the lightweight feel of the eye savior. Because it’s such a lightweight, fast-absorbing product, it’s easy to layer under other skincare products or makeup. When using retinol during the day, cover it up with a strong SPF or sunscreen so the skin doesn’t experience irritation.

Kate Somerville +Retinol Firming Eye Cream is the number one choice for many people with aging, mature skin. The formula contains two of the biggest champions for wrinkles and fine lines, retinol and bakuchiol. While you likely know all about retinol, bakuchiol is the safe plant-based alternative that offers many of the same benefits as retinol. So it’s basically a double-whammy of retinol that restores your skin and helps it look fantastic.

Bakuchiol is often considered the irritation-free sister for those who can’t tolerate retinol. There are more than just two wrinkle-fighting ingredients, though. Other ingredients like hyaluronic acid and natural oils dive into the fragile area of the skin to maintain maximum hydration. To level up the classiness of the eye cream, it also comes with a metal applicator tip that helps you gently massage the product into the skin.

The complete guide to anti-aging eye creams

Whether you’re a newbie to the skincare world or you want the best information, our complete guide covers everything you need to know about eye creams. Our top tips will help you use different eye creams and serums and shop for a new product.

How to shop for an anti-aging eye cream

It’s time to take notes on the nuts and bolts of shopping for an anti-aging eye cream. Here are the top two areas to be aware of while browsing.

Ingredients to avoid

We’ve said it about 1,983,259 times, but the skin around your eyes is so delicate. It 100% matters what products and ingredients you apply to this fragile patch of skin. Some people may notice that this area of skin is more sensitive, dry, or flaky. This may be due to your skin type or a reaction to eye cream.

Common ingredients to avoid include formaldehyde, parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrance, artificial dyes, and mineral oil. These ingredients—and more—are common irritants that may cause redness, flakiness, dryness, inflammation, and bumps.

Safe, effective ingredients

If there’s one thing we love about good eye cream, it’s the effective ingredients. Here are some popular ingredients to look for in an anti-aging eye cream.

Retinol: Retinol is like an action-packed, healthy dose of wrinkle-fighting balm. This vitamin A derivative is the number one champion for aging skin. It boosts collagen production, which increases cellular turnover. Low doses of retinol are the best, safest option for the fragile area of skin around the eyes. Retinol in a face lotion or moisturizer will likely be too intense for the delicate area around your eyes and may cause irritation and unwanted reactions.

Peptides: A fun name that sounds like the pink bubblegum drink Pepto Bismol, peptides are a skin-boosting ingredient that keeps your skin’s tissues and cells held tightly together to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Different types of peptides include oligopeptides, copper peptides, and polypeptides.

Sunscreen: If your granny never told you, never leave the house without sunscreen. Harsh UV rays from the sun break down the skin and give you wrinkles! Be careful when applying eye creams with sunscreen around the eyes, as they can irritate your eyes.

Best-kept secrets to get the most from your eye cream

Think you know all there is to know about eye cream? We have some of the best-kept beauty secrets to help the fragile skin around your eyes looking fabulous.

How to apply eye cream

Get your gentle fingers and lightweight pressure ready. It’s time to apply eye cream. You’ve likely heard from one or both of your parents, “Don’t rub your eyes. It’ll give you wrinkles.” And quite frankly, your parents were spot on the money. The trick to applying eye cream is to not rub or pull the skin during application.

Get a pea-sized amount of product, and then lightly dab it around the eyes. Apply it on the undereye, outer corners (where crow’s feet appear), and eyelids. With your pinky or ring finger, lightly dab the product into the skin with feather-soft pressure until the product absorbs. Gentle dabbing motions are the best for this fragile area of skin. Do your best not to push or pull the product.

When to apply eye cream

To prevent and treat signs of aging, follow a twice-daily skincare routine. Use a gentle, lightweight eye cream or serum during the morning and an intense hydrating treatment or night eye cream in the evening. An eye-safe sunscreen or SPF is an excellent addition to your daily eye cream. While you don’t need SPF while you sleep, you can look for a sleeping eye mask like Glow Recipe’s Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Cream.

Perform a patch test

Who doesn’t love the thrill of getting a new product and rushing home to test it out to see if your skin is magically 1,000 times brighter? But kings and queens, before you slather a new product all over your skin, do a patch test first. A patch test is a simple science experiment that sees how your body responds to a new product. It’s fast and easy enough for anyone to do it. Patch tests are especially important for people with dry or sensitive skin.

Here’s how it’s done: Clean a small area of your skin, like the inside of your arm or wrist. Then apply the new product to the clean area. (It can be a small circle of product.) Check the area every hour for one day to see if your body or skin reacts to the product. If you experience no reaction or irritation, it’s most likely a safe product for you.

Basic skincare routine for all ages (and people in their 30s)

Do you want to start a simple skincare routine but don’t know where to start? Here’s a quick and easy four-step skincare routine that includes basic self-care products like eye cream, face wash, and a daily moisturizer.

Wash your face: Start by getting your face wet with lukewarm water. Then get a small dollop of face wash on your fingertips, and gently massage it into your skin with small circular, upward motions. When your skin feels fresh and clean, rinse off the cleanser with lukewarm water.

It’s time for eye cream: Next, put a few small dabs of product around your eyes. Or if the product is in a tub, scoop a pea-sized amount of product up with your pinky finger. Using the weakest finger on your hand, the ring finger, use gentle pressure to dab the product into the skin. Try not to push or pull the skin, as this causes signs of aging.

Apply a face moisturizer: Let your eye cream dry before applying your moisturizer. Get a dime-sized amount of product onto your fingertips, then lightly rub it all over the face. Use small circular motions until it has fully absorbed into the skin.

Don’t forget SPF: If your face moisturizer doesn’t have SPF, don’t forget to apply some on top (SPF 30 or above). Put the product in your hand, then lightly massage the product onto the face.

Pro-tip: To skip an extra step during your morning skincare routine, buy a dual-purpose face moisturizer with SPF. This turns a simple four-step skincare routine into an easy-as-pie, three-step routine.

Frequently asked questions

How long does it take to see results with eye cream?

Many people see results with anti-aging eye creams after four to six weeks. While that sounds like a long time, keep in mind that it takes at least a month to see changes with most beauty products. With continued use, you will hopefully see a difference in crow’s feet, fine lines, and wrinkles. Anti-aging eye creams can also even out skin texture and reduce pigmentation.

Can eye cream get rid of wrinkles and fine lines?

Eye creams and serums will not completely eliminate signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles, but they should diminish the appearance of aging. Expect to see results while using an eye cream one to three months after starting a new product. If you’re in your 30s, it’s likely that you don’t have (too) many wrinkles and fine lines, so any eye cream should reduce their appearance and add on a few extra youthful years.

Is it safe to use face lotion as an eye cream?

Yes, you can use face lotion instead of eye cream, but be sure to read the ingredient list before applying it to your eyes. There are many gentle, safe formulas you can apply around and near your eyes, but lotions may contain harsh or toxic ingredients. Avoid ingredients like phthalates, artificial fragrances, dyes, parabens, and formaldehyde, which can irritate the skin and eyes.

What’s the best anti-aging eye cream for people in their 30s?

Blu Atlas Eye Stick is the best anti-aging eye cream for men and women in their 30s. Fun and easy to use, the magic blue stick reverses the signs of aging by penetrating the fragile layers of skin and helping them look plumper. Potent ingredients like ascorbic acid, coffea canephora, and rose flower water fill out more than fine lines and wrinkles; they also banish dark circles, puffiness, and dry, tired skin. If you’re ready to rejuvenate the skin around your eyes, you’ll need the Blu Atlas Eye Stick.

