Best Anti-Inflammatory Supplements That Actually Work

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Inflammation is a normal short-term immune response to stress, illness and trauma. However, chronic or long-term inflammation can be caused by poor lifestyle choices, such as unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, smoking and insufficient sleep. This chronic inflammation can increase your risk of developing serious health conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Research suggests the best anti-inflammatory supplements — when used in conjunction with lifestyle changes — can help reduce inflammation and ease the accompanying symptoms. That’s why we’ve reviewed the top anti-inflammatory supplements in 2023. Our detailed buying guide covers all aspects to help you successfully find the right option for you.

Finding the Optimal Anti-inflammatory Supplements: A Buyer’s Guide

Keep reading to learn more about the benefits of these natural supplements and some of the best anti-inflammatory supplements on the market.

What to Consider When Buying Anti-inflammatory Supplements

When looking to purchase an anti-inflammatory supplement, here are a few key things to consider:

Form

Anti-inflammatory supplements come in a variety of forms, including capsules, powders and gummies.

Capsules are one of the most convenient forms for use on the go, containing an exact dosage of active ingredients. If you find capsules difficult to take but still want the convenience of exact dosages, a gummy supplement is probably a better option for you as they are typically sweetly flavored with a nice, chewy texture.

For a slightly more versatile supplement, powders are a good choice. They come in both flavored and unflavored versions and can be mixed in with your favorite cold drinks, hot beverages, smoothies and milkshakes.

Flavor

Anti-inflammatory supplements are available in a wide variety of flavors, so choose something that suits your taste. This will encourage you to take your supplement every day so you get the maximum benefits.

Price

An anti-inflammatory supplement is probably something you’ll take in the long term, so you should choose a product that fits into your budget. The good news is that many supplement brands have monthly subscriptions to their products that offer significant savings.

How We Picked the Best Anti-inflammatory Supplements

Here are the guidelines we followed when researching the best anti-inflammatory supplements for you.

Production Process

How an anti-inflammatory supplement is produced has a significant impact on its overall quality. We only considered supplements from brands that manufacture their products in Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) compliant facilities.

The FDA sets and enforces cGMP guidelines, which provide for systems that guarantee proper design, monitoring and control of manufacturing processes and facilities. This helps ensure that safe and quality supplements are produced.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews offer a wealth of information. Therefore, we read through real customer reviews to check that the overall response to the supplements we considered was positive, looking for insights into effectiveness, flavor, side effects and overall customer service.

Evidence-backed Ingredients

Of course, we made sure that any supplement that made it onto our list contained quality ingredients, but it was also important that they were backed by evidence. An evidence-based ingredient is one that has been linked to anti-inflammatory benefits in peer-reviewed research studies.

Benefits of Anti-inflammatory Supplements

Inflammation can be much more significant than muscle and joint pain after a workout.

Long-term inflammation can cause significant damage to healthy cells and tissues, which can eventually cause scarring to vital organs, preventing them from functioning properly.

The physical changes caused by inflammation can lead to serious health conditions, including:

Heart disease

Certain cancers

Arthritis

Obesity

Allergies

Hypertension

Type 2 diabetes

Chronic kidney disease

Anti-inflammatory supplements can help people with certain health conditions by easing pain, reducing disease flare-ups and improving symptoms. They may also help prevent the development of the chronic health conditions mentioned above.

It is worth saying that anti-inflammatory supplements alone are not enough to tackle chronic inflammation. You’ll also need to make lifestyle changes — such as improving your diet and staying active — to reduce body-wide inflammation in the long term.

Furthermore, for those who are considered overweight, losing weight can also make a significant difference in inflammation.

What Are the Most Common Anti-inflammatory Supplements?

Let’s take a look at some of the most common natural ingredients you’re likely to find in anti-inflammatory supplements.

Ginger

Evidence suggests that two components of ginger — zingerone and gingerol — can help reduce inflammation associated with several health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, by inhibiting the production of inflammatory chemicals. However, it’s worth mentioning that high doses of ginger can have a blood-thinning effect.

Curcumin

A compound extracted from turmeric, curcumin has been associated with decreasing inflammation caused by diabetes, heart disease, IBS and more. Evidence also suggests that curcumin can help decrease inflammation in arthritic conditions.

However, curcumin has poor bioavailability, meaning it’s poorly absorbed into the bloodstream. Therefore, look for a curcumin supplement that also contains piperine or BIOperine, which can significantly boost the absorption of curcumin.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Abundant in the likes of fatty fish, like salmon and tuna, omega-3 fatty acids may help fight several types of inflammation, including vascular inflammation which is associated with heart disease, diabetes and other conditions.

DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is one of the key omega-3 fatty acids, which has been shown to have significant anti-inflammatory effects that can promote gut health and may decrease post-exercise inflammation.

Vitamin C

As a powerful antioxidant, vitamin C reduces inflammation by neutralizing the free radicals that cause damage to cells and tissues. Furthermore, vitamin C aids the immune response by accelerating wound healing and improving white blood cell action, which can further reduce inflammation, which is considered an immune response.

Best Anti-inflammatory Supplements in 2023

Best Overall Anti-inflammatory Supplement for 2023: Oweli Turmeric Joint Health

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Vegetarian-friendly

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

None that we could find

Oweli Turmeric is a potent blend of turmeric root, curcuminoid and Bioperine to help support healthy inflammatory responses as well as protect aging joints and cartilage, strengthen natural immunity, promote heart health and help sustain brain cell vitality during the aging process.

The easy-to-swallow capsules feature a high concentration of turmeric extract, curcumin (which is known to help in the management of inflammatory conditions), support joint health and promote a sense of well-being. Curcumin is combined with Bioperine — a black pepper extract — which significantly enhances the bioavailability and absorption of the turmeric extract.

Specs:

Size: 60 capsules

Flavor: N/A

Active ingredients: Turmeric, turmeric curcuminoids and Bioperine

Best Anti-inflammatory Supplement for Gastrointestinal Issues: Akasha Naturals InflaCleanse Plus Gut Anti-Inflammatory

Pros:

Packed with antioxidant nutrients

Easy to digest

Subscribe and save 15%

Cons:

Must be consumed within 10 minutes of mixing

InflaCleanse from Akasha Naturals is formulated to provide maximal nutritional support for those experiencing compromised gastrointestinal function or systemic inflammation, such as ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease.

The naturally-flavored chocolate orange powder consists of an easy-to-digest, low-allergenic rice protein base that is packed with antioxidant nutrients including vitamin B12, zinc, selenium and calcium, to help reduce free-radical damage by reducing oxidative stress. Turmeric, quercetin and bioflavin provide further support to digestive health, particularly during cleanses or elimination diets.

Furthermore, L-glutamine is added to support the healing of the gastrointestinal lining and special rice dextrins as a carbohydrate source help keep blood sugar levels low.

Specs:

Size: 22.71 ounces

Flavor: Chocolate orange

Active ingredients: Turmeric, quercetin, bioflavin and a rich profile of vitamins, minerals and amino acids

Best Anti-inflammatory Supplement for Joint Support: Naguna Labs Joint Guard 360 Gummies

Pros:

Packed with joint supporting ingredients

Organic and sustainable formula

Subscribe and save 30%

Cons:

Currently only one flavor available

The Joint Guard 360 Gummies from Naguna Labs are specially formulated to support joint and cartilage health, helping improve joint mobility for easier body movement. The gummies are flavored naturally with raspberry and are super convenient for easing pain and inflammation on the go.

The gummies contain two key anti-inflammatory ingredients — vitamin E and glucosamine sulfate. Research evidence suggests that vitamins can help support joint and bone health by stimulating the growth of cartilage cells and with their anti-inflammatory properties. Glucosamine sulfate is associated with slowing joint degeneration and easing joint pain, particularly in those living with osteoarthritis.

Specs:

Size: 60 gummies

Flavor: Raspberry

Active ingredients: Glucosamine sulfate and vitamin E

Best Multi-Benefit Anti-inflammatory Supplement: Organixx Turmeric 3D

Pros:

4-in-1 supplement

Organic, non-GMO, and free of artificial ingredients

Subscribe and save 15%

Cons:

None that we could find

With a blend of powerful botanicals and vitamin D, Turmeric 3D from Organixx is formulated to support healthy inflammatory and immune responses, aid healthy digestion, support healthy cardiovascular function and promote healthy skin.

A proprietary triple fermentation process allows maximum bioavailability of the active ingredients, which includes 5,000 IU of vitamin D per serving to help boost mood, maintain bone health and so much more. Turmeric and ashwagandha help to curb inflammation, and ginger is a good natural source of vitamin C and essential micronutrients to strengthen immunity and cleanse the lymphatic system.

Specs:

Size: 60 capsules

Flavor: N/A

Active ingredients: Turmeric, Ashwagandha root extract, ginger and Vitamin D

Best Anti-inflammatory Supplement for Digestion: BiOptimizers KAPEX

Pros:

100% plant-based formulation

Vega, gluten-free and soy-free

Buy more, save more

Cons:

Best when used with a keto/low-carb diet

KAPEX from BIOptimizers is a dietary supplement designed to support those on a Keto diet, helping to protect against “keto flu”, digestion distress and other potential side effects of keto adaptation by:

Providing digestive enzymes that break down fats and proteins, plus dandelion root to increase bile flow.

Increasing the fat-burning pathway to optimize ketogenesis

Boost energy, exercise performance and cognitive function

Support healthy trace mineral levels

Astrazyme — a blend of systemic plant-based enzymes and herbal extracts — helps to reduce gut inflammation and support a balanced immune response. Furthermore, betaine HCL promotes healthy stomach acid levels to support healthy digestion and gut movement.

Specs:

Size: 120 capsules

Flavor: N/A

Active ingredients: Various digestive enzymes, dandelion root, betaine HCL, L-carnitine, Ubiquinone and more

People Also Ask

Can I take multiple anti-inflammatory supplements together?

If you take anti-inflammatory supplements too frequently and in too high doses, you increase your risk of experiencing side effects, particularly gastrointestinal issues. Therefore, we advise sticking to recommended daily doses of supplements and seeking a doctor’s advice before adding any new supplement to your daily regimen.

Are there side effects of anti-inflammatory supplements?

The potential side effects of an anti-inflammatory supplement depend on its active ingredients. Generally speaking, common side effects of high doses of natural anti-inflammatory supplements include nausea, diarrhea, bloating, stomach cramps, heartburn, headaches, dizziness and allergic reactions, such as skin flushing or rashes.

However, some natural anti-inflammatories can interact with the medications you take. For example, Fish oil supplements can thin the blood and interact with anticoagulant medications, increasing the risk of bleeding.

How long does it take to see results?

Once you start taking anti-inflammatory supplements – if you make accompanying lifestyle changes – it can take only a few days to notice changes. However, in some instances, it can even take a few weeks or a few months to see a significant improvement in inflammation levels.

Can I take anti-inflammatory supplements if I’m pregnant or breastfeeding?

Just as with medications, if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, your doctor should approve and supervise all supplements, natural or otherwise.

Are anti-inflammatory supplements effective for everyone?

Before you start taking an anti-inflammatory supplement, it’s important you talk to your doctor, particularly if you have a pre-existing medical condition. This is because some key anti-inflammatory supplements are not suitable for people suffering from certain disorders. For example, omega-3 fatty acids and curcumin can increase the risk of bleeding, and therefore, should not be used by those with bleeding disorders and those taking blood thinners.

Final Thoughts

There are many natural anti-inflammatory supplements — including the likes of curcumin, ginger and vitamin D — that can help to significantly reduce inflammation caused by injury, stress and medical conditions.

Anti-inflammatory supplements come in a variety of forms including capsules, powders and gummies. Capsules and gummies are more convenient for getting exact doses on the go, while powders are more versatile as they come in a range of flavors and can be added to almost any drink.

If you’re interested in taking anti-inflammatory supplements to help with the symptoms of a condition, such as arthritis, they should be used as an add-on to your regular medication, not as a replacement.

No matter your reason for taking an anti-inflammatory supplement, you should consult with your doctor. This is because some common natural anti-inflammatory ingredients can interact with select medications and may be unsuitable for those with certain pre-existing conditions.

Related: Top 6 Best Supplements for Athletes to Boost Your Performance & Recovery Our top five picks for the best supplements for athletes include protein powders, capsules, stress relievers and best plant-based products — details

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us