Get ready — it’s almost time to deck the halls and spread Christmas cheer! Thanksgiving may still be a few weeks away, but now is the time to start planning your Christmas decorations. And the most important item for the jolliest atmosphere is definitely a Christmas tree. If you’ve been debating between purchasing a real or artificial tree, we’re here to tell you that artificial ones are the way to go. Not only are artificial trees hassle-free (your floor won’t be riddled with pine needles), they also come in an array of cool designs and fun colors — allowing you to get extremely creative with your space.

We searched high and low for the best artificial Christmas trees of the season, and we found 10 that will transform your home into a joyful enclave this season. Whether you want a traditional looking tree or something unique that will make your guests say ‘wow!’ we have the best artificial Christmas trees from Amazon on this list.

If you have lofted or cathedral ceilings in your home, fill the space with this majestic, 7.5-foot tall tree. The flocked branches give the illusion of a fresh dusting of snow and the lights are already attached for easy decorating.

Prefer a more streamlined tree to match your minimalist aesthetic? This gorgeous snow-dusted tree is scattered with little pine cones giving it a cool rustic vibe that looks complete without any additional adornments.

Sometimes, simplicity is all you need – and you definitely get that with this 4.5-foot classic artificial Christmas tree. Despite being on the shorter side, the branches look full and lush. It doesn’t come with any lights, but working with blank canvas leads to endless decorating options. Get creative and embellish it however your heart desires!

Artificial trees don’t need to look like real trees — and this wrought iron style proves that. It more sculpture-esque and is begging to be displayed in modern minimalist homes.

For an elegant pop, we recommend selecting an all white Christmas tree. This pick is six feet tall with abundant branches, and we think covering it in metallic garland and ornaments will look exceptionally elegant.

Barbie-mania hasn’t died down… even Christmas trees are pink! The cheery color will lighten up your space throughout the joyful season.

Short on space? This two-foot tree is small enough to fit in tiny apartments, yet still manages to make a big impact on sparking Christmas cheer!

Want a tree that will be the talk of all your holiday gatherings? Be bold and go for this funky inverted tree. Making this the main attraction is an exciting way to change up your decorations!

At first glance, you may think this is a faulty tree… but beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The red colorway actually resembles Santa’s hat — it’s a fresh take on traditional Christmas trees (and a fan favorite!).

Not a fan of snowy weather? If you aren’t able to go on a beach vacation over Christmas, bring the tropics home with this amusing six-foot palm tree. It comes pre-wrapping in lights for easy decorating!

