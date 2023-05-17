Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re in the market for a biotin shampoo, you likely hope it can give you stronger, healthier hair. Biotin is a hair-supporting vitamin used in the self-care industry to deal with issues like hair loss or thinning. While other hair products and supplements help with hair growth, biotin shampoos are a “quick fix” solution to thicker-looking hair. Biotin and other ingredients in the formula give your hair volume and add some much-needed oomph, which helps your hair appear thicker.

While it remains to be seen if biotin can help with hair growth, some standout products help with volume and shine and help the hair look thicker. Not all biotin shampoos are worth your time, though. That’s why we’ve researched and gathered the 13 best biotin shampoos in 2023. We chose each product for its killer formula and hair-supporting benefits. You’ll find your perfect match in one of these high-quality cleansers.

Vegan biotin takes centerstage in Blu Atlas Shampoo—or, as we’d like to call it, the best biotin shampoo in 2023. Cleansing your hair and scalp is about so much more than just removing dirt, oil, and dead skin cells. Using the right shampoo and conditioner will give your hair more life, shine, bounce, and in the case of biotin shampoos, fullness, thickness, and volume.

But when it comes to hair care, we often reach for cheap, mass-produced ‘poos that cost five buckaroos at the local grocery store. That’s a detriment to your hair and any improvements you’d like to make. Brands like Blu Atlas offer a new wave of hair-caring, skin-loving companies that use clean, effective formulas to give you the results you’re after.

Shampoo from Blu Atlas is entirely free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and artificial fragrances. This means your hair and scalp will be stress-free whenever you suds up. At the heart of the derm-approved formula (from Blu Atlas’s very own medical advisory board) are a set of 99% ingredients of natural origins.

As you may have guessed, vegan biotin takes center stage. It strengthens and protects your strands, boosts hydration, and injects extra volume and thickness. Assisting the biotin, you’ll find ingredients like jojoba oil and aloe barbadensis leaf that electrify the body with antioxidants, fatty acids, and other nutrients. They ensure your hair and scalp stay perfectly satisfied and have optimal hydration levels. Saw palmetto, another thickening and hair-volumizing agent improves the hair’s overall look, encourages blood flow, and adds extra volume.

If you’ve been considering switching to a biotin shampoo for a while, you really can’t go wrong with the best overall biotin shampoo Blu Atlas Shampoo. As the best biotin shampoo in 2023, you’ll get the most bang for your buck and volume-boosted hair in no time.

This little beauty will leave you staring slack-jawed at your hair in the mirror in all of its voluminous glory. Biotin and ginseng, a surprising dream team for your hair, promotes hair growth, creates more volume, and helps hair remain healthy and strong. Briogeo doesn’t stop there, though. Other ingredients in the liquid cleanser, like maltodextrin, coat your strands to increase volume and help hair look plump all over.

But wait, there’s more! The unique blend of ingredients promotes hair growth, which, as you might guess, helps the hair look thicker and fuller with every wash. Volumizing Shampoo from Briogeo is one of the best biotin shampoos in 2023 due to its unique hair-stimulating ingredients.

Invigorate your boring morning shower with a biotin shampoo created by hairstylists. R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo is a high-quality cleanser that treats your hair to a biotin-infused wash and turns sad, limp hair into thicker, happier hair.

As you wash your hair and scalp, the formula’s blend of pro-vitamin B5 and biotin absorbs quickly to add incredible volume and shine. Coconut oil joins the team to deeply hydrate and condition strands, while saw palmetto adds extreme body and volume to limp locks. Secret ingredient loquat fruit extract infuses the hair with rich nutrients, minerals, and vitamins. While the formula and brand are incredible, we’re not super impressed with the price. It’s a bit on the higher side, making it perfect for those who want a little more luxury in their life.

You can ball on a budget and still have fabulous hair. Renpure’s daily biotin hair-boosting shampoo is a bargain-priced cleanser that makes your hair dreams affordable. Turning dull, flat hair into a more voluminous, fuller look, the cleanser does more than just eliminate excess oil, dirt, and dead skin cells. Plant-based cleansers take center stage to ensure your tresses stay strong and clean without the use of harsh chemicals like sulfates, parabens, dyes, and phthalates. Collagen, biotin, and amino acids are the magic weapons that bolster, strengthen, and add all-over body to your hair.

If you’ve been skimming this page to find the best biotin shampoo for natural hair, stop here. Girl + Hair Biotin Hydrating Hair Milk is a conditioning rinse that refreshes and revitalizes natural hair. No matter your hair texture or pattern, the intense ingredients of tea tree oil, hemp seed oil, coconut water, and biotin infuse the hair with hydration while encouraging hair growth. With a no-rinse formula, you can easily apply the liquid straight to your scalp with the applicator tip. It’s not a typical shampoo or cleanser, but it is the best biotin-infusing option for folks with natural hair.

It’s vegan. It’s got biotin. What more could a girl want? Vegan Biotin Shampoo from Love Beauty and Planet is a five-in-one formula that offers stressed-out tresses moisture, shine, volume, strength, and a good deep clean.

If you’re looking for a no-fuss poo that also happens to be one of the best biotin shampoos in 2023, you can’t go wrong with this vegan formula. The fresh mandarin scent adds an unexpected charm to this beauty bargain. It’s also sold at a low, affordable price.

Interested in boosting your hair while promoting longer, fuller locks? Redken is a trusted salon brand that creates some of the top premium products for your hair. Extreme Length Shampoo with 1% biotin restores and revitalizes damaged, dull locks, giving you the hair you’ve always dreamed of.

Formulated with a unique length care complex and 1% biotin, it boosts volume and repairs damage for thicker-looking hair. Folks who love trying out intricate hairstyles or using hot styling tools often suffer from breakage and damage due to heat and wear and tear. That’s where cleansers like Redken Extreme Length Shampoo step in to bolster the hair with healthy, restorative ingredients so your hair looks and feels great, all while helping it grow longer and healthier.

The name kind of gives it away. Biotin Shampoo from Maple Holistics is a cleanser that improves the body of your hair while gently cleansing your hair and scalp. Made to encourage and stimulate increased volume and hair growth, Biotin Shampoo is a one-way ticket to fuller, thicker-looking hair.

Maple Holistics pulls together effective ingredients like coconut oil, biotin, keratin, jojoba oil, panthenol, and argan oil to improve how your hair looks and feels. Folks with thinning or fine hair will see the best results with the cleanser. After a few washes, you should notice an improvement in volume.

Shedding happens, but it doesn’t have to. Proxena’s biotin-laden shampoo is a well-reviewed cleanser that helps folks who shed hair like it’s their full-time job. Thickening biotin and saw palmetto extract jump right into your hair and scalp to offer thicker-looking hair with less breakage and shedding.

Use the product for about three months to see some incredible results. If you can’t wait that long, then rest easy knowing that the shampoo also boosts the volume of your hair every time you use the cleanser.

Affordable, dependable, and full of volumizing ingredients, Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Shampoo from OGX is the best biotin shampoo in 2023 at a budget-friendly price. While it’s not dirt-cheap, the bottle costs less than a trip to McDonald’s (if you’re not eating off the Extra Value Menu). Even though this fancy-looking purple bottle comes relatively cheap, the liquid cleanser still contains the right ingredients to strengthen and boost thinning hair. Biotin, collagen, and hydrolyzed wheat proteins penetrate the hair, giving it a fuller, thicker appearance.

The poo even leaves you with a notable scent of jasmine, bergamot, and vanilla—which, trust us, is a wonderful shampoo fragrance.

Formulated for thin, fine hair, OUAI Fine Shampoo is a volumizing cleanser that gently cleanses your hair and scalp without stripping your hair’s natural hydrating oils. Often, fine hair gets overlooked, and many shampoo formulas are too heavy or thick for fine hair. That’s why cleansers like this one are so important.

Ingredients like biotin, chia seed oil, and hydrolyzed keratin hydrate, tame frizz, and add shine and volume while ensuring the hair is strong. If you have fine hair and you’re looking for extra body, there’s likely no better formula than OUAI Fine Shampoo. It’s the best biotin shampoo in 2023 for thin or fine hair.

We didn’t forget about all the fun guys and gals with color-treated hair. Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo is a specially formulated cleanser that targets dull, lifeless hair without compromising the color. Anti-fade complex ensures your color stays shiny, healthy, and enhanced with every wash.

Ditching harmful materials like silicones and sulfates—the cold-blooded enemy of all color-treated hair—they use vegan-certified ingredients to restore hair and give it a fuller look. Antioxidants and essential nutrients soak into the hair to heal and repair any damage. Strength Cure Shampoo is the best biotin shampoo in 2023 for cool humans with color-treated hair.

Maybe you used Suave as a kid and eventually grew out of it. But this Suave cleansing option is a bit more professional than those of your younger years. Biotin Infusion Strengthening Shampoo is a biotin shampoo that will rock your socks off without breaking the bank.

An affordable grocery or drugstore product, the shampoo targets breakage while restoring your lovely locks. Biotin works its way into your strands to strengthen and add volume to your hair, which gives you a fuller look. Our favorite thing about it, though, is the price. It’s the best biotin shampoo in 2023 for men and women who love a good deal.

Everything you need to know about biotin shampoo

Curious about the magic of biotin in hair care products like shampoo and conditioner? We’ll fill you in on all the little details, give you tips on how to shop, and share the best tips and tricks about shampoo.

What is biotin?

Let’s cover the basics of biotin, so you know exactly what you’re putting all over your hair. Biotin is a vitamin, specifically vitamin B7, that’s used in hair growth and nail vitamins and supplements. It can also be found naturally in different food sources, so don’t forget to eat vitamin B7 while you’re at it. Foods like avocado, nuts, sweet potatoes, salmon, and pork have the much sought-after vitamin.

Does biotin shampoo really work on hair?

We’ve gotta be frank. There’s no concrete, clear scientific evidence that shows biotin shampoo helps the hair grow. But most people who use a biotin shampoo see noticeable improvements in hair thickness, volume, and strength and a decrease in breakage or damage.

But biotin deficiency is a real thing, and using a biotin shampoo is one of the best ways to support your hair and prevent hair thinning or loss. Biotin shampoos are linked to fuller-looking hair, which is one reason so many people use them, especially those with thin, fine hair.

How to shop for a biotin shampoo

Can’t wait to get your hands on a new biotin shampoo? Before you add twelve products to your cart and get overwhelmed due to the sheer number of shampoos available, identify key features that can help you choose your perfect match. We highlight these key features and what you should be aware of while shopping.

Ingredients to avoid

There’s nothing more harmful to thinning hair than harsh, toxic chemicals. They stress out the hair and scalp, steal your hair’s natural oils, and cause dryness or other types of irritation. That’s why hair experts recommend staying away from cheap products that use filler chemicals. A few common ingredients to avoid include sulfates, phthalates, parabens, formaldehyde, PEGs, lanolin, mineral oil, and triclosan.

Ingredients your hair will love

If there’s one thing that experts can agree on, it’s that a well-rounded ingredient list along with biotin can give your hair more volume, boost shine, and help it appear healthier. There are a few ingredients that work well with biotin and make the hair healthier. Here are some common ingredients that your hair will love.

Keratin: Keratin is a protein that envelops hair strands and penetrates the cuticle. It works its way into the hair to diminish frizz, strengthen strands, boost shine, and help hair look fuller and healthier.

Argan oil: Commonly referred to as liquid gold, argan oil contains anti-inflammatory properties that soothe and heal the scalp. The oil also strengthens the scalp and hair follicles, which assists in helping hair look thicker and fuller.

Saw palmetto. A unique ingredient added to many hair loss and thickening shampoos, saw palmetto stops the conversion of testosterone that affects hair growth. This herbal remedy takes time to prevent hair loss and works better when combined with other potent ingredients.

Understand your hair concerns

Biotin shampoos aren’t “one size fits all.” They’re made with unique products that support different hair concerns and issues. So before purchasing, identify what it is you’d like to address—like treating hair thinning or loss. But some may be dealing with dryness, dandruff, breakage, thinning, or other concerns. You can find a biotin shampoo with a formula that targets your needs by pinpointing these concerns.

Think about your budget

Maybe you hate the word budget, or perhaps you sing budget songs and write poetry about it. However you feel about the word, a budget is essential when thinking about your grooming rituals. Self-care and beauty products aren’t known for being cheap, and if they are cheap, they’re likely not good for your body. We say all this to point out that you need to pinpoint a price tag, aka a budget, that you’re willing to spend on your hair care products.

Let’s start with shampoo. A good biotin shampoo can cost between twenty to fifty dollars, depending on the brand and ingredients. Also, consider how often you use shampoo. The more frequently you wash, the more often you’ll need to replace haircare products.

Top tips and tricks for biotin shampoo

Getting thicker, fuller-looking hair takes more than just a new biotin shampoo. Our top tips and tricks will help you get healthier-looking hair in no time.

How to use biotin shampoo

When it comes to using biotin shampoo, don’t overthink it. This liquid shampoo is similar to what you’ve been sudsing up with your whole life. We do have a few tips from hair experts that will help you get an extremely clean scalp and hair.

Start by getting your hair soaking wet with lukewarm or cool water. Squeeze a dime or quarter-sized amount of product in the palm of your hand, and evenly distribute the product all over the scalp before rubbing the product in small circular motions with your fingertips. Give your scalp a mini head massage while you thoroughly rub the cleanser all over the hair, running your fingers through your hair and ensuring the shampoo is coated from top to bottom. When you feel like your hair and scalp are squeaky clean, rinse it all off with lukewarm water. Be sure to rinse for one to two minutes, so no shampoo is left behind.

How often to use biotin shampoo

This special shampoo can be used as a replacement for your daily clarifying shampoo. With a safe formula that cleanses the hair and scalp and fortifies the hair, it’s safe to use daily. People with oily hair may need to wash their hair every day, but those with thicker, coarser hair can go more than a few days between washes. You do not have to use biotin shampoo every day to see results. Use it when you’d typically wash your hair.

Beware of hot temperatures

Steer clear of hot styling tools and water if you want to speed up hair growth and prevent hair loss and thinning. Hot styling tools like blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons dry out the hair, causing breakage and hair thinning. The same goes for using hot, steaming water during your shower. Wherever you shampoo and condition your hair, use lukewarm or cool water to prevent damage and dehydration.

Biotin shampoos can counteract some of the effects of hot water and styling tools, but it’s much more effective when the damage doesn’t occur in the first place.

Stick to a simple hair care routine

Rule one of hair care: don’t overload your hair or scalp with styling products. Overusing gels, hairsprays, serums, and other products can cause unwanted side effects. If your hair is coated in thick products from dawn till dusk, it is weighed down, heavy, and most likely screaming under the pressure of all that product. Your hair also becomes more prone to breakage and dryness. Sticking to a simple hair routine and using a maximum of two styling products should prevent damage to the hair.

Don’t forget to patch test

Performing a patch test is essential, especially for people with skin sensitivities, extreme dryness, or skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis. A simple patch test can tell you how well your skin will tolerate a new product. If you’re thinking, “well, this is shampoo, so why does it matter if it bothers my skin,” it’s because the cleanser could potentially irritate the scalp, which can cause issues with hair growth and thinning—the opposite of what you want when using a biotin shampoo.

Patch tests are simple and don’t take much time. Clean an area of the skin, like the inside of your arm or wrist, pat it dry, and apply a small amount of your new product onto the clean area. Check the spot with the new product every hour or two for one day to see if your skin reacts to the product. If you notice red bumps or other signs of irritation, the product likely does not work for your body.

A healthy diet

If you’re working toward hair growth or to prevent thinning and loss, don’t forget that a healthy diet can go a long way. Eat a diet rich in healthy fats to encourage healthy, thick hair. Be sure to pair healthy fats with high-quality protein.

Eating a well-balanced, well-rounded, healthy diet can help with hair growth. It’s also the best way to get stronger, brighter-looking hair. You should see results quicker when paired with the right hair products, like biotin shampoo.

Pro-tip: Take a hair growth vitamin or supplement alongside your healthy diet. If there’s a vitamin or mineral that you’re lacking, the right supplement will boost your health, which can help with hair growth. There are many hair growth vitamins and supplements available today, so do your research, and pick one that works for your body.

Frequently asked questions

Should I use a biotin shampoo and conditioner?

Yes. If you are dealing with hair thinning or loss, use a biotin shampoo and conditioner set. They both give your hair more volume and strengthen your tresses. The same goes for other hair concerns or issues. When treating specific issues, use a shampoo and conditioner duo that contains specific ingredients to help your hair.

Does biotin shampoo really work?

Yes. Shampoos with biotin are effective cleansers that add volume and life to your hair. While the research isn’t conclusive on whether or not vitamin B7 helps with hair growth, a high-quality biotin shampoo can help fill out the hair and strengthen it. When used regularly, you should see an improvement in hair thinning, and the hair should look thicker and fuller.

Can I use a regular clarifying shampoo instead of a biotin shampoo?

Of course! If you have oily hair, you may need to wash your hair and scalp every day. Using a biotin shampoo will help your hair look bigger and more voluminous, but if you’re missing your regular clarifying shampoo, it’s totally fine to alternate between the two. Just be aware that a standard clarifying shampoo won’t contain ingredients that boost your hair’s volume and help it appear thicker-looking.

What’s the best biotin shampoo in 2023?

The best biotin shampoo in 2023 is Blu Atlas Shampoo. Anyone looking for voluminous, healthy, shiny hair will be tickled pink with the formula from this hair-boosting brand.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!