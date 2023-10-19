Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve been using body lotions for a while, you know they are not all created equal. Some lotions leave your body soft, smooth and radiant; others leave your body greasy and oily. Great body lotions hydrate the skin without leaving residue.

With so many ingredients and brands to choose from, it can feel impossible to know which body lotions are right for you. So you don’t have to spend your time and money trying out countless lotions, we’ve created this list of the 14 best body lotions in 2023. Save your time and money and get your body hydrated ASAP!

There is nothing worse than dry, cracked skin. It can ruin your entire day. Luckily, Blu Atlas has created one of the best body lotions to tackle all your skin-care needs. But before we dig into how great this lotion is, let’s take a look at the brand.

Blu Atlas is a men’s personal care brand, but its products can be used by anyone. Blu Atlas takes pride in crafting clean, vegan, cruelty-free, naturally derived products that are free from harmful ingredients like artificial fragrances.

Blu Atlas doesn’t mess around when it comes to making science-backed products. With a medical advisory board that ensures the safety and quality of every item, you know you’re in good hands with this company.

Now you know how incredible Blu Atlas is, let’s dive into what makes their body lotion so great. For starters, you can choose from three scent options: classic, coconut apricot and fragrance-free. There is something for everyone, and you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Each variation of the body lotion is made clean in New York from plant-derived ingredients like shea butter, jojoba oil and seaweed. Shea butter is an absolute powerhouse. It’s rich in fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins that replenish and nourish the skin. It also soothes irritation and hydrates the skin for long-lasting moisture.

Jojoba oil, which is rich in vitamins A, D and E, antioxidants, and fatty acids, mimics the skin’s sebum. This means it is able to penetrate the skin barrier, ensuring long-lasting hydration. Rounding out the top ingredients in this delightful lotion is seaweed, which is jam-packed with minerals and works hard to keep your skin healthy, glowing and radiant.

We know you’ll fall in love with this product, so you might as well turn on the subscribe-and-save option to ensure you never run out of the best body lotion in 2023.

Aveeno has long been hailed as one of the best brands for people with dry skin. All of its products are intensely nourishing and soothing. Aveeno was founded in 1945 and has been making some of the finest products on the market ever since. With a track record that spans 75 years, you can rest assured Aveeno knows a thing or two about crafting an effective lotion.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion is one of the best body lotions in 2023. For starters, it’s super affordable and accessible. It costs less than $10, and you can find this lotion at most grocery and drugstores.

It’s suitable for all skin types, but especially those with extra-sensitive skin. Because this lotion is free from fragrances, it won’t stress or irritate your skin. Quite the opposite, in fact: It is loaded with prebiotic oats that have been clinically proven to soothe inflammation and irritation, reduce blemishes and maintain the skin’s natural moisture barrier.

This body lotion offers 24 hours of intense nourishment to keep your skin happy, healthy and radiant. Aveeno strives to make products customers love, which is why this body lotion is free from dyes, parabens and fragrance. It has been allergy-tested and is non-comedogenic, which means it won’t clog your pores.

Knowing all the work Aveeno puts into its products, it’s no wonder this is one of the most recommended brands by dermatologists.

Everyone knows and loves Neutrogena. You’ve probably tried one of its iconic products over the years, and now it’s time to add another product to the mix. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream is one of the best body lotions in 2023.

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost line has been one of the most popular drugstore lines for the last few years. It’s an incredible line of products offering intense hydration, and it should come as no surprise that one of those products is a highly regarded body lotion.

If your skin doesn’t tolerate ordinary lotions, this product is for you. Since it’s a gel-based cream, it absorbs into the skin more swiftly and cleanly than a typical cream-based lotion.

We love how gentle this lotion feels. It’s non-greasy and doesn’t leave behind residue or white streaks. Rich in hyaluronic acid that helps your skin lock onto moisture, this gel cream quickly quenches your skin’s thirst.

Best of all, this product is free from parabens, dyes and alcohol. It was developed with dermatologists to give you the safest lotion available. To give your whole body even more hydration, be sure to check out the rest of Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost line.

In 1882, Jergens debuted its first product. The rest is history. Jergens is now one of the most recognized brands on the market, with jumbo bottles that you can seemingly find in any home.

Jergens Ultra Healing Extra Dry Skin Moisturizer is rich in nourishment that can dramatically change how your skin looks and feels. Cracked elbows? Jergens can handle that. What about parched soles? Yep, Jergens has you covered.

This lotion is a juicy blend of hydralucence and vitamins B, C and E. Together, these ingredients replenish your skin’s moisture levels, add smoothness and soften the skin.

This is a top-tier lotion that is beloved and recommended by many dermatologists. Keep your body glowing and beautiful with Jergens.

Throughout the day, your skin loses essential nourishment that keeps it healthy and well-balanced. Fortunately, all you need is a lotion to quickly replenish and soothe the skin. Naturium Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion is one of the best body lotions in 2023 for people who want supple, soft skin.

This lotion doesn’t mess around when it comes to restoring your skin’s natural moisture barrier. With a grease-free formula, you’ll get nourishment without all the residue.

Omega fatty acids, shea butter, vitamin B and sodium PCA blend to create a fast-absorbing lotion that is pH-balanced for your ease and convenience. Naturium sources its ingredients from both natural and synthetic sources, but don’t worry: The brand is still cruelty-free, vegan, nontoxic and science-backed.

You’re getting high-quality skin care from an amazing brand. But if for some reason you aren’t fully satisfied, they offer a 30-day money-back refund guaranteed. With truly nothing to lose, you have to try out one of the best body lotions in 2023.

Skin care doesn’t have to be boring. You can enjoy fun, fruity fragrances while nourishing your body. If you appreciate natural remedies, Hempz Pomegranate Hydrate + Renew Herbal Body Moisturizer is the lotion for you.

This blend is made from pure, natural hemp seed oil that calms inflammation and irritation. Key amino fatty acids, together with proteins, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, nourish the skin, allowing your body to repair itself faster.

Hemp seed oil is also stellar at fighting against visible signs of aging. It practically turns back the clock, softening the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and crow’s feet. Crafted with moisturizing shea butter, this body lotion is great at protecting the skin from UV damage, which can cause skin cancer and increase visible aging.

Love Beauty and Planet is the go-to brand if you want a body lotion that gives you something to look forward to every day. Murumuru Butter & Rose Delicious Glow Body Lotion is going to be your daily holy grail because this is one of the best body lotions in 2023.

It’s gentle, elegant and full of nourishment. If you’re the type of person who likes subtle fragrances, this is the lotion you’ve been waiting for. The rose isn’t overpowering, yet it still leaves a delicious fragrance behind on your skin.

With this murumuru-infused product, you’ll get 24 hours of intense body moisture, keeping your skin smooth and soft all day long. It’s free of parabens, silicones, phthalates and dyes, and is vegan and PETA-approved. Lotion doesn’t get much better than this.

Though there is absolutely nothing wrong with drugstore products (most of our favorite lotions are from the drugstore), it’s nice to feel fancy from time to time. Milk + Honey Body Cream is the kind of lotion you’d find at a spa. It’s dreamy, sophisticated and elegant, scented with sandalwood, vetiver and cardamom.

But this lotion doesn’t just smell good – it works well, too. Created from a blend of organic aloe juice, shea butter and coconut oil, it will give your body enriching hydration and soak into your skin. This lotion doesn’t leave your skin greasy or clog your pores. It’s made with real ingredients that support and boost your overall skin health.

Schedule a spa night for yourself and treat yourself to some serious TLC with this luxurious product from Milk + Honey.

There is nothing more nourishing than shea butter. It’s the most potent natural healer when it comes to skin conditions. It can soothe dryness, redness, irritation, inflammation and an array of other concerns. Palmer’s Shea Butter Formula Raw Shea Nourish Daily Body Lotion takes the best of shea butter and utilizes it to keep your skin silky smooth.

With shea butter as the No. 1 ingredient, this body lotion keeps your skin hydrated up to 48 hours. That is two whole days of softer, smoother and more radiant skin. Palmer’s sources all of its shea butter raw and naturally, meaning you’re getting potent ingredients with every application.

Working with shea butter to give you silky skin are marula oatmeal, grapeseed oil and vitamin E. Vitamin E is great at sealing in moisture, while grapeseed oil and oatmeal calm irritation. Add coconut oil to the mix and you’ve got a nourishing blend that will protect your body from dryness.

People have been using and loving Palmer’s products for over 180 years, so you can trust that you’re in good hands when buying from this venerable brand.

All of Medix 5.5’s offerings are unique. They each target a specific set of skin-care concerns, so you can buy the perfect lotion for you. Medix 5.5 Coconut Oil + Manuka Honey Visual Repair Cream is made for people who want to boost skin elasticity and reduce stretch marks.

Because this is an enriching blend of coconut oil and manuka honey cream, your body will feel instantly hydrated after using it. These ingredients are top-tier at quenching your skin, calming inflammation and diminishing redness.

Vitamin E, aloe vera and fruit extracts blend powerfully to pump elasticity back into your skin. These naturally sourced ingredients are great at fighting against free radicals and environmental stressors, softening the appearance of wrinkles, brightening dark spots and taming hyperpigmentation. Talk about a personalized body lotion.

Medix 5.5 makes vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, sulfate-free, dye-free, talc-free and mineral oil-free products that have been inspected for safety and quality to ensure you’re getting the best product ever.

Bliss Lemon & Sage Body Butter Maximum Moisture Cream simply smells amazing. I mean, who doesn’t love the bright tang of fresh lemons?

This lotion is creamy and nourishing, targeting people who have extremely dry and flaky skin. Made with lemon and sage body butter, this is the iconic lotion that put Bliss on the map. This formula is used in Bliss spas, so you can be sure you’re getting a top-tier, high-quality product.

The lotion is rich in vitamin E, which helps reduce scars and other imperfections. It deeply penetrates the skin, adding enriching moisture where you need it the most. Best of all, it’s free of parabens and other harmful ingredients, because Bliss cares about what you’re putting in your body.

If your skin is really down in the dumps, it’s time to bring out the big guns. Tula Skincare Take Care + Nourish Advanced Hydration Body Moisturizer is rich in probiotics and superfoods that will take care of your skin, keeping you happy and healthy.

Tula sources all of its products using clean, clinically proven methods. This lotion is formulated with yuzu, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and ceramides that promote softness, brightness and firmness.

It has a subtle coconut and vanilla aroma, so your whole body will smell delicious. If you’re using this product and find out it’s not really your thing, Tula has a 30-day worry-free return policy.

Do you ever wish you could combine multiple tasks into one? Well, luckily for you, Nivea has just the thing. Nivea In-Shower Body Lotion Cocoa Butter is a creamy blend of vitamins and cocoa butter that delivers enriching nourishment to your skin while you’re still in the shower.

You can use it in the shower like a body wash, but you get the added perk of moisturizing your skin. Because it’s meant to be used in the shower, this body lotion isn’t greasy or grimy. It doesn’t leave behind residue, and it’s non-streaky.

After you get out of the shower, you can use another lotion if you feel like your body still needs some hydration. Enjoy the silky-smooth skin you’ll achieve with this stellar product.

Derma-E Jasmine & Vanilla Moisturizing Shea Body Lotion is made with colloidal oatmeal that calms inflamed skin and vegan hyaluronic acid that quenches thirst.

It’s basically the best of both worlds, tapping into two strong ingredients to strengthen and restore your skin. Jasmine flower and vanilla extracts build up the skin barrier, adding protection from free radicals and environmental stressors. They also give this lotion a delightfully subtle aroma.

Derma-E is all about clean beauty, which is why it is free of parabens, sulfates, mineral oils, soy, gluten, lanolin and GMOs. Plus, it’s vegan and cruelty-free. What more could you want?

Skin Hydration 101

The skin is the body’s largest organ, but it’s often overlooked. Skin takes a beating daily as it protects us from UV damage, environmental irritants, blue light and tons of other pollutants.

If your skin is so important, why don’t more people take care of it? Plenty of people understand the importance of drinking water to keep their bodies hydrated, and that same logic should apply to your skin.

Keeping your skin hydrated fights against visible aging, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and other age-related markings. One of the best ways to keep your skin hydrated is by using a body lotion, cream or moisturizer that delivers nourishment to the skin.

Ingredients to Look For

Hyaluronic acid is one of the best ingredients to use to keep your skin hydrated. Hyaluronic acid is a humectant that has the ability to lock onto water, keeping your skin moisturized longer than usual.

Hyaluronic acid is found in serums, creams, moisturizers, cleansers and eye serums. You can try various forms of the ingredient and decide what is best for your skin. However, if you live in a dry environment like the American Southwest it’s probably best to skip hyaluronic acid, as it can make your skin drier.

Aloe vera is another great ingredient to keep your skin hydrated. You can apply 100% pure aloe vera to your body or use a lotion that is formulated with aloe vera. No matter which option you use, you’re going to feel soft and replenished after using aloe vera.

Aloe vera is an evergreen perennial that originates from the Arabian Peninsula. If you want to go completely natural, you can buy an aloe vera plant and simply snap off part of a leaf to get fresh aloe. Just be aware that this method is messier than using aloe vera from a bottle!

When using aloe vera, you can leave it on your face overnight or leave it on like a face mask and rinse after 10-15 minutes. Aloe vera is also great at soothing sunburns. If you forgot to reapply your sunscreen and are feeling the consequences, put a generous amount of aloe vera on your body for instant relief.

If neither aloe vera nor hyaluronic acid work with your skin, there are alternatives. Petroleum jelly is a great option for people who want intense hydration without irritation. Because, let’s be honest, hyaluronic acid is great at what it does, but it can cause sensitivity.

Petroleum jelly acts as an occlusive and reduces the loss of water. If you have sensitive skin and are prone to breakouts, petroleum jelly may be the best ingredient for you. It works hard to fight against free radicals, pathogenic bacteria and other irritants that try to penetrate the skin. Petroleum jelly creates a smooth barrier between the skin and the environment, locking in moisture and keeping out irritation.

If you have dry skin all over your body and you want to target that, but you also want enriching nourishment, choose products that contain ceramides. Ceramides are fatty molecules found in the skin. Similar to petroleum jelly, ceramides act as occlusives and block environmental stressors.

Ceramides trap water in the skin, keeping your body hydrated. As you get older, you naturally lose more ceramides, which is why it’s important to use products with ceramides in your skin-care routine as you age.

Dryness causes wrinkles, fine lines, crow’s feet and other age-related skin-care concerns, which is why it’s important to maintain a great, hydrating skin-care routine when you’re younger so you start forming the habit.

Hydration Tips

Now that you know some of the ingredients to look for in skin care, it’s time to give you some tips that will help your skin stay hydrated longer. For starters, if you wear makeup, you need to take it off before you go to sleep.

Sleep is vital for your health because it’s when your body repairs and heals itself. If you don’t properly clean your skin at night, the makeup can clog your pores and cause damage to your skin. This can result in dryness, excess oil and breakouts. Since washing your face is such an easy step, it’s a no-brainer to cleanse your skin every morning and evening.

With that being said, you don’t want to wash your face or body too much. If you shower multiple times a day, you run the risk of stripping your skin of its natural moisture barrier. When you shower, avoid using body washes with sulfates, as they can dry out your skin.

If your job or lifestyle requires you to shower multiple times a day, you should try using an in-shower body lotion. These products are great because they keep your skin hydrated in the shower while cleaning away dirt and grime.

After you cleanse yourself, lock in moisture with a body lotion. Be sure to use a separate moisturizer or cream for your face because your skin is more delicate on the face and requires different treatments.

When buying new skin-care products, avoid ingredients that are known to dry out the skin, like parabens and sulfates. Plenty of brands offer clean products that are free of sulfates and parabens, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding great offerings.

Another way to keep your body hydrated is to target the areas that are driest, like the elbows and knees. Before you go to bed, apply some lotion to those dry patches. That way, your body absorbs the moisture overnight and keeps your body nourished. When you wake up, you won’t have to deal with dryness or flakiness.

