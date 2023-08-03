17 Best Body Washes for Eczema

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Selecting a body wash can be a tough process for anyone wanting to meet the needs of their particular skin type. This hurdle is amplified for those with atopic dermatitis (AD), otherwise known as eczema, an inflammatory skin condition that requires a tailored skin-care program.

When it comes to treating AD, we have to emphasize that moisture is key! This is because those with AD are particularly susceptible to dry skin, with this primarily being the result of improper development of the stratum corneum—the outermost layer of the epidermis.

The skin barrier can be recognized as having a dual function: it protects our bodies from moisture being lost and acts as a physical barrier to fend off bacteria, viruses, or irritants. Therefore, a defective skin barrier as seen in AD facilitates infiltration of allergens and microbes, leading to a chronic inflammatory state. As a result, the skin is left dry, itchy, and irritated.

With one out of 10 people experiencing AD at some stage in their lifetime, new products are constantly being formulated. However, the challenge one can face when searching for the best anti-eczema agent is filtering through the thousands of products that claim to be indicated for eczema without scientific validation.

While traditional eczema skincare has centered around after-shower care, research has shown that proper hydration while showering is equally as important to nourish your skin and prevent further damage. Therefore, to give you a helping hand, we’ve collated 17 of the best body washes for eczema.

When it comes to designing a body wash which is packed full of naturally efficacious ingredients to combat the symptoms of eczema, while still cleansing the skin and keeping it hydrated, Blu Atlas truly does lead the way.

First up, green tea extracts such as epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) are primary ingredients infused within this product. As part of the flavonoid family, EGCG works by inhibiting oxidative stress, thereby preventing inflammatory chaos at the eczema-prone site.

Whilst the green tea extracts get to work on fighting the internal inflammation at the heart of eczema, aloe vera leaf has been incorporated into this body wash to calm the physical manifestations of AD itself. Aloe vera has been well utilized in traditional medicine as an agent to soothe, cool, and moisturize the skin, with these principles making it perfect to help calm eczema-prone skin.

In recent years, a surge of research has unearthed the actions of aloe vera to be the result of 75 active ingredients that act in unison to boast a wide range of properties benefiting eczema-prone skin. To name just a few, aloe vera can now be deemed as an antiviral, -microbial, -oxidant, and -inflammatory agent, which promotes skin healing and fortifies the skin barrier itself.

The incorporation of the whole aloe vera leaf within the body wash also enables this product to be rich in a plethora of antioxidants such as beta carotene (Vitamin A), Vitamin C, and Vitamin E. These help boost immune function, plus keep your skin nourished.

Lastly, having recognized the importance of exfoliation for eczema-prone skin, the team at Blu Atlas have included sugarcane within their formulation to gently rid the skin of accumulated dried and dead skin cells. If unremedied, this process can lead to exacerbation of eczema. Not only does eradicating these cells help to prevent additional flares, it also enables the natural extracts within this wash to penetrate the skin more efficiently and provide greater relief.

Overall, due to its well thought-out formulation, the Blu Atlas Body Wash is our top pick for a body wash to combat eczema and soothe irritated and sensitive skin!

Key ingredients: Green tea extract, ​​aloe barbadensis leaf, and sugar cane

Renowned for being a brand that is constantly recommended by dermatologists, La Roche Posay has redefined the game when it comes to eczema-friendly skincare. Therefore, if you are after a body wash that is clinically developed for those suffering from eczema, then the Lipikar Syndet AP+ Cream Wash by La Roche Posay might be perfect for you.

Several key ingredients act in unison within this product to gently cleanse the skin, and promote a long-lasting level of hydration within your skin barrier. Due to it being naturally dense in a plethora of vitamins and fatty acids that enhance our skin barrier, the shea butter within this body wash acts as a potent emollient—or in other words, moisturizer!

Specifically, the fatty acids incorporated within this product act to support your skin barrier by preventing water loss, reducing inflammation and fighting off bacteria. This ultimately creates a barrier that is effective against environmental damage and pollution.

In addition, the water-soluble vitamin, niacinamide, has also been incorporated within this body wash to act as an antioxidant that mops up unwanted free radicals produced by the environment and increases ceramide synthesis within the outermost layer of your skin.

Lastly, glycerin fosters an environment that favors hydration by drawing moisture out of the surrounding environment and trapping it within your skin, tackling any severely dry patches.

In case you weren’t sold yet, the team at La Roche Posay has formulated this body wash to be Soap-free, fragrance-free, and paraben-free. This means that it can gently cleanse and rehydrate dry and damaged skin without causing any further irritation.

Key ingredients: Shea butter, niacinamide and glycerin

As a body wash that is heavily endorsed by the National Eczema Association (and for good reason), we could hardly leave CeraVe’s Soothing Body Wash for Very Dry Skin off our recommended list.

The star ingredient in this product are three ceramides that all play a vital role in maintaining a healthy skin barrier. To delve into this on a scientific level, ceramides are a group of lipids (or fats) that are found in high quantities within the top layer of our skin where they act as a glue that holds cells together. By providing this function, ceramides help fortify your skin barrier against environmental stressors and prevent any moisture from being lost through your skin.

This means that, when a body wash is well-formulated with ceramides, it not only will help make your skin appear physically more hydrated but will also provide it with greater protection from the stressors that often trigger AD. This assists your skin to be less reactive and sensitive.

However, the moisture favoring eczema-friendly formulation of CeraVes Soothing Body Wash doesn’t stop here, as this product is also packed with hyaluronic acid and omega oils. With both ingredients being key constituents of healthy skin, they act to respectively increase moisture retention in the skin and soothe irritated, sensitive, and reddened skin.

Key ingredients: Ceramide NP, ceramide AP, ceramide EOP, hyaluronic acid and omega oils

​​

Once again, it is hardly a surprise that the Cetaphil® Pro-Eczema Prone Skin Restoring Body Wash earns a place in our arsenal of the best eczema body washes. Cetaphil has long been a mainstay brand for dermatologically relevant conditions, with this body wash being no exception.

The biological output of this product is met by a list of synergistic compounds that provide relief from dry, itchy skin, while maintaining the hydration potential needed for normal functioning of the skin barrier.

A key ingredient necessary to achieve this is glycerin. Part of a class called humectants, glycerin serves to trap moisture from the air and deeper layers of the skin, thereby creating an environment that is conducive to combat the dry skin associated with eczema. A secondary function of glycerin is its antimicrobial properties, which aim to target the dysfunction of the skin microbiome—a community of microbes that live on the skin’s surface. This ultimately reduces the risk of bacterial growth, thereby dampening eczema flares, a triggering event that causes localized irritation and redness.

An additional compound called allantoin acts as a mild keratolytic, which dissolves the “cement” (called keratin) that holds cells together. This leads to skin shedding and increases skin smoothness.

Lastly, Vitamin E, a fat-soluble vitamin and potent antioxidant, has been enriched within the Cetaphil formula to target the inflammatory “storm” said to be at the heart of eczema pathogenesis.

Like most of the body washes on this list, the team at Cetaphil has developed a soap- and fragrance-free product that is suitable for the most sensitive skin types. Naturally, this hypoallergenic, dermatologically-tested body wash is a must-have for anyone trying to manage their eczema symptoms.

Key ingredients: Glycerin, allantoin, niacinamide and tocopheryl acetate (Vitamin E)

When it comes to ensuring that skincare is inclusive for all, the team at Skinfix have truly got it right. Sitting comfortably within an entire range of skincare specifically formulated for those with eczema is their holy grail foaming oil body wash, which is designed to gently clean and hydrate eczema-prone skin.

In this body wash, coco-glucoside, which is naturally derived from coconut, acts as a surfactant as it contains both fat- and water-soluble ingredients. These gently break down and rid the skin of unwanted dirt and oils. Although this sounds like a harsh process for sensitive skin to go through, as coco-glucoside is naturally derived, it is one of the most gentle surfactants available. Hence, it’s perfect for cleansing the skin of those suffering from eczema.

Remember, making sure your skin remains clean is vital if it’s eczema-prone, as fragile skin can be incredibly susceptible to infections, which ultimately worsen the condition itself. And that creates a viscous, itchy cycle you want to avoid!

However, keeping eczema-prone skin clean and fresh is not the only trick up this product’s sleeve, as the team at Skinfix have made sure to harness the ability of several plant-derived oils to heal and soothe any flare-ups. Specifically, this product contains jojoba oil, which acts as an anti-inflammatory agent to combat the inflammation found within the skin during eczema flares. Plus, it has sunflower oil to boost the skin barriers production of ceramides. Additionally, this product contains apricot kernel extract, which is naturally high in its levels of linoleic acid, a gentle exfoliant that smooths rough patches and promotes skin hydration.

Overall, the results found from clinical trials on this fragrance and paraben-free body wash speak for themselves, and hence we could not recommend this body wash enough!

Key ingredients: Coco-glucoside, jojoba oil, sunflower oil and apricot kernel extract

Dermatologically recommended since 1900, the German-based brand Eucerin has remained at the forefront of skincare innovation. This is evident with the clinically-tested Eucerin eczema relief body wash for mild to moderate eczema.

This uniquely designed, non-foaming formula is notably distinct in its active ingredient: 2% colloidal oatmeal. This natural starch-containing compound has demonstrated excellent safety and efficacy data, with anti-eczema properties being credited to its anti-inflammatory activity. A component of the whole oat grain is avenanthramide, which is in part responsible for this beneficial effect and acts to reduce histamine—a local immune mediator elevated in AD.

A complex concoction of several amino acids (arginine, alanine, and carnitine) is also enriched within the body wash preparation, which aims to enhance the wound healing process. Arginine in particular has been shown to be complexed with alpha hydroxy acids, which are responsible for eliciting skin irritation and dryness.

If you are willing to invest in a slightly more expensive body wash that is equally matched by its superior ability to soothe eczema-prone skin, then choose Eczema Relief Cream Body Wash by Euricin!

Key ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal (2%), ceramide, arginine, alanine and carnitine

If you are looking for an introductory product to begin your skincare journey, then the team at DermaVeen have got you sorted! Designed for eczema-prone skin, the Calmexa sensitive relief soap-free body wash is home to a unique triple calming complex containing natural aloe vera, calendula, and allantoin.

For anyone that has suffered from sunburn, you know that application of aloe vera yields an immediate cooling effect on the skin. This principle is also translatable to patients suffering from AD, thus reducing the intensity of flares and itching. Further, this natural moisturizer has been shown to reduce the risk of skin-harboring bacteria, which provides long-term benefits for the user.

Similarly, calendula, a flower extract, works in concert with aloe vera to manage the inflammatory state displayed in eczema, while allantoin increases skin regeneration.

Therefore, regardless of whether you are suffering from eczema flares, or intense dry patches, this body wash can be universally utilized and is the ideal addition to your skincare regimen.

Key ingredients: Triple calming complex (aloe vera, calendula, and allantoin), glycerin, and colloidal oatmeal

If you have ever suffered from eczema or sensitive skin, you are well aware that not all flare-ups are the same! Therefore, if you are wanting a luxurious body wash to soothe minor skin irritations and keep your skin supple and hydrated, we could not recommend the Atoderm Shower Oil from Bioderma enough.

The active component integral to promoting hydration is a high concentration of biolipids, which are passively taken up into the skin to fortify the skin barrier and retain moisture. To support these biolipids, this shower oil also contains niacinamide, which helps boost ceramide synthesis within the outer skin layer, once again repairing and regenerating eczema-damaged skin barriers.

However, the team at Bioderma has recognized that regeneration of the skin barrier does not occur overnight, leaving the skin susceptible to bacterial infection and irritation in the meantime. Therefore, they have worked to develop their own Skin Barrier Therapy™ patent. Their specific compound hinders the ability of certain bacteria to adhere to the skin itself, therefore limiting bacterial-induced irritation and infection. Pretty cool, right?

One large point of difference for this product is it is not fragrance-free. However, don’t let that worry your sensitive skin as all fragrances utilized within this shower oil are light and hypoallergenic. That means you can get the best of both worlds and enjoy smelling fresh while still being itch free!

Key ingredients: Biolipids, niacinamide, and skin barrier therapy™ patent

For years, researchers have investigated low-dose bleach (sodium hypochlorite) washes as a method to effectively cleanse compromised skin, and reduce microbial growth. Supported by two published articles, the company CLn has harnessed this niche agent in the form of a body wash.

Through a process known as saponification, sodium hypochlorite degrades lipid material to form fatty acids and glycerol. This eradicates opportunistic bacteria, most notably staphylococcus aureus—the main cause of skin infections. This aids in the restoration of the surface microbiome, thus reducing redness, and scaling.

Although at first glance it may seem bizarre to apply bleach-containing body wash to affected areas, you can trust us when we say that this process is perfectly safe and clinically proven.

We would highly recommend adding this product to your shower routine if you need to get on top of your eczema flares quickly. This shower gel has been proven to reduce eczema in three uses or less!

Key ingredients: Low dose sodium hypochlorite (bleach)

If you’re looking for a more herbal approach, then the team at Eczema Honey has got you sorted. Their Soothing Body Wash range is fortified with a myriad of extracts, including jojoba and lavender oil, chamomile extract, and—of course—honey!

As the signature ingredient, honey serves to dampen the immune system within eczema patches, thereby combatting flaring, and itchiness associated with a relapse. Additionally, honey acts as a trophic agent, promoting full skin regeneration and the development of new blood vessels within the environment.

Additionally, jojoba oil provides a great source of hydration that alleviates dryness, itching, and flaking. You might recognize that as a common theme across most of the body washes on this list.

While this might not be a top pick when compared to traditional skincare products, we think betting on this underdog is worth a chance!

Key ingredients: Honey, jojoba oil, lavender oil, and chamomile extract

Another holy-grail anti-eczema body wash that has earnt itself a place in many individuals’ shower routines is the QV Dermacare Eczema Daily Wash.

This hydrating soap-free body wash contains a scientifically-approved blend of glycerin, lactic acid, niacinamide, and ceramide. Together, these ingredients work in unison to firstly strengthen the cellular makeup of the skin barrier and ultimately create an environment within the shower that favors the skin’s retention of moisture.

This wash is also primed to gently cleanse the skin while combating common signs of eczema flares such as itching—with clinical studies on this product showing that 92% of users with mild-to-moderate eczema found itch relief from this product!

Therefore, if you are after a product that has proven itself time and time again when tackling itchiness, then the QV Dermacare Eczema Daily Wash might be just what you are after.

Key ingredients: Glycerin, lactic acid, niacinamide, and ceramide

Sometimes slow and steady wins the race, and with that adage in mind, we’d have to place our bets on the team at Avene every time! Designed to put those suffering from eczema-prone skin first, the XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cleansing Oil is a well-balanced combination of both luxury and innovation.

At the heart of this product is the novel I-Modulia Complex, which boasts an impressive range of actions against eczema and was clearly well worth 12 years of biotechnological research by the Pierre Fabre Laboratories. This complex was developed to reduce the sensation of itching that often presents with dry eczema-prone skin and soothe skin hyperreactivity, to ultimately give the skin a chance to regenerate itself following periods of eczema flares.

To aid in moisturizing the skin, this product also houses a complex of lipids, which encourage ceramide production and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier. This allows that barrier to retain water and nutrients while it heals from flares.

Lastly, would it be a product by Avene if it didn’t contain their signature thermal spring water? Sourced from the Haut-Languedoc Regional Natural Park, this spring water is renowned for its soothing properties that benefit eczema sufferers by softening the skin and reducing sensations of discomfort.

Overall, if itchiness is the main symptom preventing your eczema-prone skin from healing, this luxurious shower oil might be perfect for you.

Key ingredients: I-Modulia Complex, cer-omega complex and avène thermal spring water

If you are wanting a body wash that is as sensitive on your skin as it is on your wallet, then the Skin Relief Moisturizing Body Wash by Aveeno is the product for you. Free from common skin irritants such as soap, fragrance, and dyes, this product gently cleanses the skin and keeps it feeling lush and hydrated both in and out of the shower.

This body wash showcases the power of nature through its triple oat formula, where oat oil acts to combat inflammation and soothe reddened skin, and oat extract penetrates into the skin in order to strengthen the skin barrier.

Lastly, oat flour works to moisturize eczema-prone regions and keep this newfound hydration locked in.

Key ingredients: Prebiotic triple oat complex (consisting of oat oil, oat extract and oat flour)

14. MooGoo Ultra Gentle Cleanser with Ceramides

The Ultra Gentle Cleanser with Ceramides by MooGoo was specifically targeted toward those with ultra-sensitive skin types, making it the most skin-friendly body wash currently on the market.

The key causative ingredient said to elicit this hypoallergenic property is sodium cocoyl glutamate, which is reported to be 38% less irritating compared to its competitors. This mild cleansing agent is derived from coconut oil. It’s considered both non-comedogenic (does not clog pores) and non-irritating.

However, we can not forget to mention the ceramide complex, which as described before, locks in moisture to rebuild the defective skin barrier. This makes this product an ideal candidate to freshen up your skincare cabinet and follow on from long-term steroidal treatments, which have the drawback of causing itchiness.

Key ingredients: Sodium cocoyl glutamate and ceramide NP

​​

While not all brands are honest when it comes to developing products that help skin ailments such as eczema, the team at Honest has truly got nothing to hide when it comes to their Soothing Therapy Eczema Body Wash.

This body wash not only contains holy grail eczema-combatting ingredients such as colloidal oatmeal. As previously mentioned, it displays potent anti-inflammatory properties to relieve eczema symptoms but is also packed with coconut oil. Though coconut oil has had a harsh time in the media—as it has been falsely claimed as a miracle skin care product for a wide range of conditions—we do have to shed some honesty behind its effective use in eczema-primed products.

Coconut oil contains a decent quantity of lauric acid, a lipid which is naturally produced within the body and even in breast milk! Within the body, lauric acid is utilized to produce monolaurin, an antimicrobial agent that protects our bodies from various bacteria, yeast, viruses, and fungi. These often cause infections in eczema, due to the skin barrier’s defense being weakened by the condition. Coconut oil is also packed full of antioxidants, which lend the immune system a helping hand when fighting eczema-induced inflammation.

Overall, if you are after a body wash which can gently cleanse, while priming your body to act against the inflammation caused by eczema, then this product is the one for you

Key ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal, coconut oil, coconut acids and glycerin

Although not branded for eczema, the African Black Soap Soothing Body Wash by SheaMoisture is inadvertently designed with a compelling assortment of anti-eczema agents.

It’s packed with avena sativa (oat), a mild abrasive that helps to strengthen the skin barrier and lower infection risk. The addition of soothing ingredients such as aloe and jojoba esters function to reduce skin irritation and redness, while Vitamin E ensures that problem skin is kept at bay.

Meanwhile, butyrospermum parkii or shea butter is believed to act as a viscosity-enhancing agent that repairs the damaged skin barrier, improving overall symptoms for eczema sufferers.

So, if you’re looking to kick-start a new skin-care program, then this may be the perfect option for you!

Key ingredients: Avena sativa (oat), aloe vera, jojoba esters, and shea butter

If you want a body wash to simply cleanse the skin, and leave it supple for the application of post-shower moisturizers and ointments, then the team at Vanicream have you covered.

Though not directly primed to treat eczema-specific symptoms, their gentle body wash contains goodies to boost your skin barrier and is free from a long list of nasties that irritate eczema including soap, dye, parabens, fragrances, and lanolin.

This body wash has also gained endorsement from both dermatologists and the National Eczema Association, highlighting why it’s earned a place on our list of the 17 best body washes for eczema.

Key ingredients: Glycerin and coco-glucoside

Frequently Asked Questions

When it comes to showering, should you ditch body soap altogether?

There has been a long-standing debate about whether soap-containing cleansers are an appropriate option for those with eczema. A point of clarification: we are not talking about soap bars, which are generally more abrasive and should be swapped out for a soap-free body wash as a replacement, but rather cleansers that are free of soap-based chemicals.

But what constitutes a soap, and why is it so bad? These are generally chemicals that react with fatty acids to remove debris and microbial agents. Hence, these types of products should be met with caution. That’s because they tend to strip the skin from its natural oils, leading to barrier dysfunction and prolonged irritation.

What is the perfect shower routine for eczema?

The National Eczema Association details the ideal routine necessary for you to keep your eczema at bay.

First of all, it is important to shower at least once a day in lukewarm water for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Too hot of a shower can open your pores and increase water loss and drying out.

Avoid washcloths, loofahs, or any other method to apply your body wash except with your bare hands. This is paramount as these tend to harbor bacteria and are too coarse on the skin’s surface. If your eczema extends to your hands, then apply the medicated ointment post-shower alongside cotton gloves while sleeping to “lock in” the moisture.

As highlighted above, gentle cleansers that are free of soaps are important to prevent further irritation of eczema-prone skin. We hope this gives you a helping hand to combat the tribulations associated with AD.