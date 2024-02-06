18 Best Body Washes for Women in 2024

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

With so many options on the market, finding the perfect body wash can be a daunting task. That’s why we did the legwork and compiled a list of the 18 best body washes for women in 2023.

These body washes smell great have amazing skin benefits, leaving you feeling refreshed, revitalized, and ready to face the day. Whether you have dry, sensitive, or oily skin, a body wash is on this list.

So, let’s get started and find your perfect fit!

Blu Atlas Classic Body Wash is not your average body wash. It’s a luxurious blend of high-quality ingredients that provide a rich, decadent lather and leave your skin feeling hydrated and nourished.

The green tea extract in this body wash is a rich source of antioxidants and phytonutrients that help soothe puffiness, calm redness, and protect the skin from free radicals. Aloe barbadensis leaf, a natural moisturizer, adds to the hydrating effect. The plant’s leaves also contain antioxidants like beta carotene, vitamin C, and vitamin E that help nourish and protect the skin.

Sugarcane, a natural exfoliant rich in antioxidants, smooths and brightens the skin’s appearance, making it the perfect addition to this formula. And, because Blu Atlas is dedicated to providing products made of 96-100% naturally sourced ingredients, you can rest assured that everything is thoroughly vetted through scientific research.

This vegan body wash is also made in the USA, paraben-free, phthalate-free, sulfate-free, and cruelty-free. It’s everything you could want in a body wash and more. The coconut-derived emollients in this body wash help calm the skin and cleanse away impurities. The result is silky smooth, hydrated skin that smells amazing.

Blu Atlas Classic Body Wash is perfect for anyone looking for a luxurious, hydrating body wash that’s made with high-quality, natural ingredients. Whether you have sensitive skin, dry skin, or just want to pamper yourself, this body wash is sure to exceed your expectations.

While the other products on this list of the best women’s body washes are great, Blu Atlas is our number one pick!

Are you sick of using body soaps that dry out your skin and leave you feeling stale? Dove Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Wash may be the answer. This triple moisturizing body wash employs gentle cleansers and microbiome gentle technology to help your skin retain its natural moisture, providing you with soft, smooth skin after just one shower.

This Dove body wash’s loving formula moisturizes skin and helps maintain your skin’s moisture barrier while offering natural skin nourishment that penetrates deep into your skin’s surface layers. You may also feel good about what you’re putting on your skin because it contains no sulfates, SLES, or parabens.

Because the bottle is comprised of 70% recycled plastic, you can feel good about your purchase and its influence on the environment. What’s more, the moderate, soft recipe is soothing on your skin, making it ideal for people with sensitive skin or those seeking a more nourishing shower experience.

Olay Ultra Moisture is a rich body wash that penetrates the skin layer by layer, gently cleansing and hydrating to keep skin healthy.

Olay Ultra Moisture Body Wash is ideal for dry or extra-dry skin, dull skin, rough knees and elbows, and gives immediate benefits. One application cleans and visibly conditions the skin, while one week of use hydrates the skin, leaving it lush and nourished.

So, say goodbye to flaky, dry skin and hello to a hydrated, radiant complexion. This body wash hydrates your skin while also leaving it smooth and silky to the touch. Additionally, the formula is gentle enough to use every day, allowing you to have healthy, moisturized skin that stands the test of time.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash is the answer if you’re looking for a body wash that’s gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin. This moisturizing body wash contains prebiotic oat, a nourishing ingredient that replenishes the skin’s natural moisture barrier and complements its ecosystem for healthy-looking skin.

This light and refreshing body wash not only cleanses gently but also moisturizes and hydrates dry skin, leaving it soft and smooth.

This body wash is free of dyes, parabens, and soap, making it suitable for even the most delicate skin. So, if you’re looking for a daily wash that will leave your skin feeling clean and moisturized without irritating it, Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Wash is an excellent choice.

This nourishing lotion-like texture will leave your skin feeling silky soft after your shower. Whether you have dry skin or simply want to add hydration to your routine, this body wash is ideal.

Neutrogena Rainbath Refreshing Shower and Bath Gel is the ultimate body wash for those looking for a spa-like experience in the comfort of their own shower. This luxurious shower gel contains rich, aromatic fragrances that awakens your senses and leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

This best-selling body wash’s formula is designed to thoroughly cleanse your skin, washing away bacteria while leaving no heavy residue. It contains sodium laureth sulfate (SLS), cocamidopropyl betaine, and other gentle ingredients that combine to form a rich lather that is ideal for daily use.

One of the best aspects of Neutrogena Rainbath Refreshing Shower and Bath Gel is its one-of-a-kind blend of spices, fruits, and herbs that creates an opulent aroma. As you lather up, the scent is light and refreshing.

But that isn’t all. This body wash softens and conditions your skin. The ingredients work together to nourish your skin and keep it soft and supple even after you leave the shower.

This body wash is suitable for all skin types but especially beneficial to those with dry skin. The formula is intended to hydrate and moisturize your skin throughout the day.

If you want a gentle and moisturizing body wash to keep your skin soft and supple, consider Nivea Creme Moisture Moisturizing Body Wash.

Daily showers can frequently strip your skin of essential oils, leaving it dry and tight. On the other hand, this body wash is formulated with gentle cleansers and nourishing almond oil to cleanse and intensely moisturize your skin while leaving no sticky residue.

The Nivea Creme Soft Body Wash is created to give your skin the attention it deserves. Its moisturizing formula helps to prevent dryness caused by hot water and frequent showers. It cleanses your skin gently, leaving it soft and smooth. This body wash can be used daily and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

The body wash contains almond oil, which nourishes and hydrates your skin. Almond oil is well-known for its emollient properties, which can soothe and protect your skin from dryness. It also has a light scent that leaves you feeling refreshed and clean after each shower.

So, don’t let dry skin undermine your self-esteem. Nivea Creme Moisture Moisturizing Body Wash hydrates and nourishes your skin, leaving it soft and supple.

Do you want a body wash that your skin feeling soft, supple, and radiant all day? Then Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Body Wash is ideal for you! This creamy body wash contains natural ingredients that gently cleanse your skin of dirt and grime while intensely moisturizing it.

One of the key ingredients in this body wash is coconut oil, which is high in vitamins E and K, iron, and fatty acids, which help firm and even skin tone. Hibiscus flower is an emollient that soothes dry skin, and Songyi mushrooms naturally brighten dull, tired-looking skin. The nourishing formula contains certified organic shea butter, which hydrates dry and sensitive skin and leaves it feeling supple and touchably soft.

Additionally, Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Body Wash has a pleasant, natural fragrance that lasts throughout the day, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and radiant. It’s ideal for people who want to reap the benefits of natural ingredients without sacrificing effectiveness.

Aside from its moisturizing and cleansing properties, this body wash is free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates, making it gentle on your skin and suitable for daily use. So, if you want to pamper your skin, try Shea Moisture Coconut & Hibiscus Body Wash.

If you’re looking for a women’s body wash that’s gentle on both your skin and the environment, Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint Pure-Castile Liquid Soap is a must-try. Not only is this multipurpose liquid soap organic and biodegradable, but it’s also packaged in a 100% post-consumer recycled bottle. As a result, you can feel good about using it in more than one way.

But that isn’t all. This liquid soap’s peppermint scent is invigorating and refreshing, making it ideal for a morning shower. It contains organic peppermint oil, which has a cooling effect on the skin, clears sinuses, and can even help you focus. Notably, because it is concentrated, a little goes a long way.

Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint Pure-Castile Liquid Soap is multipurpose enough to be used as a body wash, shampoo, facial cleanser, and even a household cleaner. This soap is gentle on your skin and the environment because it is made with organic and fair-trade ingredients.

So, if a high-quality, versatile body wash that’s also eco-friendly and refreshing sounds good, Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint Pure-Castile Liquid Soap is a great option.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is a creamy and gentle body wash that protects dry and sensitive skin by providing continuous hydration. With a science-backed blend of niacinamide (essential vitamin B3), panthenol (pro-vitamin B5), and hydrating glycerine, this dermatologist-tested formula improves the resilience of sensitive skin.

It gently but effectively removes dirt, makeup, and impurities while protecting against the five symptoms of skin sensitivity: dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness, and a weakened skin moisture barrier.

Because it is paraben-free and oil-free, it will not clog pores and is ideal for people with sensitive skin. It’s an excellent choice for those looking for hydration while gently cleansing and protecting the skin’s natural moisture barrier.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, which has been clinically proven to be gentle on sensitive skin, leaves your skin soft, smooth, and hydrated after each use. It’s no surprise that 94% of users reported that the product gently cleansed their skin.

Incorporate Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser into your daily routine for a body wash that keeps your skin hydrated and prevents dryness—a great choice for all skin types looking for a high-quality body wash because of its gentle yet effective cleansing properties.

Amazing Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel by Philosophy is more than just a shower gel; it’s an experience. It’s no surprise that this award-winning product is adored by women all over the world. This shower gel leaves you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated, with aid from the beautifully feminine scent of philosophy’s best-selling fragrance.

This shower gel’s ability to moisturize and condition your skin and hair is one of its most impressive features. This makes it an excellent option for women with dry, damaged, or brittle hair. The formula is gentle enough to use daily, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of soft, hydrated skin and hair all year.

Amazing Grace has a truly divine scent. It’s a timeless, elegant, and classic fragrance that can make you feel like a million bucks. The scent is clean and fresh, with feminine and delicate floral notes. It’s ideal for women who want to smell good without being overpowering.

All in all, if you’re looking for a product that you with clean, soft skin and hair, Philosophy’s Amazing Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel is the way to go. It’s a versatile product that can be used as a shampoo, body wash, or bubble bath. It’s no surprise that this product has won awards for its amazing scent and moisturizing properties.

Finding a gentle and hydrating shower gel is essential if you have dry skin. Bioderma Atoderm Shower Gel is a soap-free daily cleansing shower gel that is formulated to hydrate and soothe dry skin gently.

One of the shower gel’s standout features is its ability to produce a creamy moisturizing foam that softens and hydrates dry skin. It is formulated with moisturizing ingredients that help to soothe and moisturize dry skin while bathing, and it has soothing properties that can help alleviate pain.

This shower gel is not only hydrating and gentle but also free of soap, which can be harsh on dry skin. It’s important to note that Atoderm Shower Gel is specifically designed for those with dry skin, making it ideal for anyone looking for a body wash that meets their specific needs.

What’s more, Bioderma Atoderm Shower Gel has been dermatologist-tested, ensuring that it is suitable for even the most sensitive skin types. So, if you’re looking for a shower gel that provides gentle hydration and comfort for your dry skin, Bioderma Atoderm Shower Gel is a great option.

Indulge your skin with L’Occitane’s luxurious Almond Shower Oil, a customer favorite that you feeling pampered and refreshed. This shower oil transforms into a luxurious, softening foam that feels silky smooth on your skin, giving you a truly one-of-a-kind experience every time you use it.

This shower oil, enriched with almond oil and nourishing lipids, gently cleanses while leaving a delectable perfume that lingers throughout the day. The oil’s rich, creamy texture is ideal for those who enjoy a little extra pampering, and the pump nozzle makes application simple and convenient.

This shower oil is ideal for anyone who wants to add a luxurious touch to their daily shower routine. Whether you want to relax after a long day or simply treat yourself to some self-care, the L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

The nourishing formula softens and moisturizes your skin, leaving a silky smooth finish that feels wonderful to the touch. And to top it off, the delicious almond scent is simply divine, making this shower oil a true delight.

Kiehl’s has outdone itself once more with Creme de Corps Nurturing Body Washing Cream. This body wash is ideal for anyone seeking a hydrating, gentle, and luxurious shower experience. This sulfate-free, oil-free, and fragrance-free body wash is ideal for all skin types, particularly dry skin.

This product’s key ingredients are what set it apart from the competition. Beta-carotene helps to neutralize free radicals, protect against UVA-light damage, and improve the appearance of the skin. Cocoa butter softens the skin deeply, and sesame seed oil also softens while promoting product absorption. They work together to deeply hydrate and nourish the skin, leaving it soft and smooth.

This body wash is not only hydrating and nourishing, but it also has a soft, luxurious scent that lingers on the skin. The skin is left soft, smooth, and delightfully moisturized thanks to the rich shea butter, avocado oil, and squalene.

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Nurturing Body Washing Cream is cruelty-free and free of parabens and sulfates. Therefore, it is an ethical choice for any woman looking to make a difference while also enjoying the benefits of a luxurious body wash.

All in all, if you want a body wash that is gentle, hydrating, and has a luxurious scent, Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Nurturing Body Washing Cream is an excellent choice. Your skin will appreciate the nourishing and hydrating properties of this luxurious body wash.

Pamper your skin with the Body Shop Shea Shower Cream, a luxurious and comforting shower cream. This shower cream is infused with handcrafted Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana and is ideal for dry skin, gently cleansing and hydrating your skin to leave it soft and refreshed.

The Vegan Society has certified the Shea Shower Cream, which is made with 91% natural ingredients. The rich cream lathers up into a super-soft, creamy foam, leaving your skin smelling nutty and fragrant.

The bottle is made of 100% recycled plastic, including Community Fair Trade recycled plastic collected from Bengaluru’s streets, making it environmentally friendly.

The Shea Shower Cream has been dermatologically tested and is suitable for everyday use. This shower cream l leaves you feeling pampered and refreshed, whether you’re getting ready for a long day or winding down after one. So, treat yourself to the Body Shop Shea Shower Cream and give your skin the attention and care it deserves.

The Aesop A Rose By Any Other Name Body Cleanser is an aromatic gel that cleanses and removes impurities gently. This body cleanser, infused with the finest rose petal oil and other skin-softening botanical extracts, not only cleans but also moisturizes your skin, leaving you feeling refreshed and renewed.

This body cleanser’s delicate yet fragrant aroma is an amalgamation of floral, spicy, and warm notes that awaken your senses and transport you to a luxurious garden full of blooming roses. This cleanser’s rose petal oil provides a natural, uplifting scent that makes it a delightful addition to your daily routine.

This body cleanser is appropriate for all skin types and leaves your skin feeling warmed, cleansed, and refreshed. The addition of cardamom and black pepper extracts soothes and softens the skin, making for a luxurious shower experience.

The Aesop A Rose By Any Other Name Body Cleanser comes in a sleek and minimalist bottle that looks great on your bathroom shelf. Furthermore, the packaging is made entirely of recyclable materials, so you can feel good about using this luxurious product while also caring for the environment.

Lush Cosmetics has done it again with Sleepy Shower Gel, a dreamy and soothing body wash that is ideal for unwinding after a long day.

This shower gel contains a delectable blend of natural ingredients such as oat, lavender, benzoin, and tonka bean, which work together to provide a soothing, calming, and comforting experience.

The Sleepy Shower Gel is ideal for those looking to relax and unwind, as the calming lavender scent may help you drift off into a peaceful slumber. The natural oat ingredient soothes and softens the skin, making it ideal for those who have sensitive skin.

This shower gel is made with safe synthetics, which means it contains no harmful or toxic ingredients. It is also cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally friendly, making it an excellent choice for those concerned about the environment.

The Sleepy Shower Gel foams into a rich, creamy lather that feels luxurious on the skin. It leaves you feeling clean and refreshed, with a light scent that lingers long after you’ve finished showering. The shower gel is packaged in a recyclable bottle, so you can feel good about reducing your environmental impact while taking a relaxing shower.

Using Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint Body Wash & Foam Bath is like spending time at the spa. This revitalizing body wash contains natural essential oils, vitamin E, and aloe to cleanse and nourish your skin.

The scent is a soothing combination of eucalyptus oil, which clears the mind and promotes relaxation, and spearmint oil, which uplifts and invigorates the senses. You’ll feel a sense of calm wash over you as you lather up with this luxurious body wash, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

This body wash is also free of sulfates, parabens, and synthetic dyes, making it a safe and gentle option for all skin types. Additionally, it’s been dermatologist-tested and is ideal for those with sensitive skin. The gentle formula cleans, refreshes, and nourishes your skin without stripping it of its natural oils.

Incorporate this body wash into your daily routine for a spa-like experience without leaving your house. It refreshes and revitalizes, and your skin look and feel its best.

Last but not least on our list of the best women’s body washes, La Roche-Posay Lipikar Shower Gel is a nourishing and gentle cleanser designed to soothe and protect sensitive and dry skin.

This shower gel has a smooth and soft foaming gel texture, is delicately scented, and does not sting the eyes. The use of soothing niacinamide and lipid-replenishing shea butter, which work together to nourish and replenish the skin’s natural barrier function, distinguishes this body wash.

This shower gel has a neutral pH and can be used on all parts of the body. It also neutralizes the negative effects of hard water, making it an excellent choice for those who live in hard water areas. La Roche-Posay Lipikar Shower Gel has been dermatologically, pediatrically, and gynaecologically tested, making it a safe and effective option for the entire family.

What’s more, the shea butter used in the formula is sourced from a socially responsible sourcing program in Burkina Faso, making this body wash a socially conscious choice.