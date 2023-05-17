Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

CBD — or cannabidiol, the primary non-psychoactive compound in hemp and cannabis — continues to dominate the wellness world, offering consumers an alternative remedy to rest and rejuvenate in a safe and functional way. Though, that’s not to say that humans are the only ones to reap its benefits!

While dogs and humans are very different on a biological level, dogs are prone to many of the problems we humans experience, from stress to chronic pain, inflammation, and more. Some of these conditions, especially those that need routine treatment, can be costly and challenging to treat with traditional medications.

That’s where CBD comes in. The non-psychoactive effects of the cannabinoid are well-tolerated by dogs and humans alike, and as the CBD market continues to expand, so too do the offerings for our four-legged friends. That means precise formulas, tasty concoctions, and accurate dosing tailor-made for your canine friend.

There are a wide array of CBD products on the market as a whole, and it’s still easy to get lost exploring the plentiful options for dogs. With myriad full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate products, along with options like CBD oil or infused treats, it’s important to be informed on the in’s and out’s of any pet CBD product in relation to your dog’s needs.

Weeding out the best CBD products for dogs can be overwhelming, but not to worry — these brands have you, and your furry friend, covered.

Best CBD For Dogs

Evn – CBD Dog Treats: Overall Best CBD For Dogs Batch – CBD Pet Treats: High Concentration TONIC – Flex TONIC: Versatile Option Soul – CBD Oil for Pets: Top CBD Isolate Pick FOCL – Premium CBD Pet Drops: Great Bulk Options

Evn – CBD Dog Treats: Overall Best CBD For Dogs

Evn CBD is known for its collection of high-quality, all-natural CBD products, with the team always learning and growing to adapt some of the best CBD and cannabinoid-rich products on the market. In the midst of a packed catalog of gummies, oils, capsules and topicals, Evn also offers its incredible dog treats, featuring the same top-notch quality just for dogs.

Whether your dog needs assistance with pain, separation issues, stress, behavior, or simply a boost in general wellness, Evn’s CBD Dog Treats are one of the most effective and well-rounded options out there!

Highlights

Ingredients: For many, dogs aren’t just pets, they are valued members of the family. Evn keeps this in mind with its CBD Dog Treats: The formula is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and organic. The ingredients are listed right on the website and are all easily recognizable: organic oat flour, organic molasses, organic oat bran, organic coconut oil, and organic full-spectrum CBD. That’s it!

Cannabinoid Content: Evn’s dog treats are made with organic full-spectrum CBD, source from the “finest hemp farms in the U.S.,” and they contain no THC.

Quantity and Dosing: Each package of CBD Dog Treats contains 20 total, with 4 mg of CBD each. Evn notes that dogs under 20 pounds should start with a half treat, progressing to one whole treat if necessary. Dogs over 20 pounds can start with one whole treat, though owners are advised to progress a half-treat at a time to two whole treats per day, if necessary.

Third-Party Lab Testing: Along with Evn’s entire product catalog, the company’s CBD Dog Treats are tested by accredited, third-party independent labs. Even better, Evn lists the lab results for each of its products on its website for easy access.

Shipping and Returns: Evn offers a 30-day satisfaction and money-back guarantee on all of its products. The company also offers free shipping for U.S. shoppers, so you can save those extra bucks for the next round, or maybe snag a little treat for yourself!

Subscription Options and More: If you find your pup can’t get enough, you’re in luck: Evn offers a subscribe and save option, which takes 20% off of each order. Shoppers can select their ideal delivery window as well: every 15, 30, 45, or 60 days. And CBD Dog Treats aren’t Evn’s only pet-specific option, either. The company also carries a Natural CBD Oil for Dogs or, if you want to go all out, a great oil and dog treat bundle, complete with a nice discount.

If you need a high-quality, all-natural, and effective CBD product for your dog, Evn has all your bases covered.

2. Batch – CBD Pet Treats: High Concentration

Wisconsin hemp brand Batch was founded under the pillars of transparency, authenticity, and effectiveness. The brand consistently aims for open and honest communication with its customers, never mass-producing its products and sticking to a handcrafted, batch-by-batch approach.

With all of its products, Batch maintains a focus on science and function, and its CBD Pet Treats are no exception.

Highlights

Ingredients: Complete with a peanut butter flavor dogs can’t get enough of, Batch’s CBD Pet Treats are grain free and boosted with glucosamine, MSM, and chondroitin for joint support. It doesn’t stop there: Treats are also enriched with vitamin C, to reduce harmful toxins in your pet’s body, support healthy aging, and reduce inflammation, and safflower oil, a quality source of Omega 6 fatty acids which help to support your pet’s cell membrane function and heart health. The full list of ingredients are also available on the product page for easy access.

You can also rest easy knowing that Batch’s ingredients are also non-GMO.

Cannabinoid Content: Batch’s pet treats contain 100% organic, Wisconsin-grown hemp and contain less than 0.3% THC.

Quantity and Dosing: Each container contains a total of 750 mg CBD between its 30 treats, meaning a whopping 25mg of CBD per treat. Depending on the size of your pet, this can go a long way: Batch recommends a fourth treat for pets 0-10 pounds, a half treat for 11-20 pounds, one-and-one-fourth treat for pets 21-50 pounds, and up to two treats per dose for dogs 51-100 pounds.

Third-Party Lab Testing: True to the brand ethos and ensuring its products are safe and effective for humans and pets alike, Batch’s CBD Pet Treats are third-party tested, with results available for each product directly on the website.

Shipping and Returns: Fortunately, you can expect to receive your products quickly, as they ship within 24 business hours. For even more assurance, the brand also offers a 30-day happiness guarantee. To be eligible for return, items must be unused, in original packaging, and in the ame condition they were received. Proof of purchase is also required. For orders above $25, Batch also offers free shipping!

Subscription Options and More: Batch extends some hearty savings for subscribers — how does 25% off sound? The subscribe and save option allows customers to choose between 30- and 60-day shipping intervals, ensuring pets get the relief they need right when they need it. For additional pet needs, the company also offers a 750 mg Pet CBD Oil Tincture, complete with bacon or salmon flavor options.

If you need a higher-dose option or simply want to make the most of a pet product loaded with CBD, Batch takes the cake.

3. TONIC – Flex TONIC: Versatile Option

TONIC was founded because of the founder’s need for a natural way to manage her anxiety and depression that would still be workday friendly. Since launching in 2017, the company has grown immensely, with a wide array of products for humans and pets alike.

This entry is a bit of an outlier, as it’s not explicitly for pets, but don’t fret. A product fit for both human and canine consumption is actually quite the perk, especially for owners who also use CBD.

Highlights

Ingredients: TONIC’s “simple, yet innovative” formula shows when you open up its ingredients list. The company combines the restorative and relaxing effects of CBD with the antioxidant-rich, immune-boosting, organic black seed oil; a touch of pure, organic maple sourced just 10 minutes from the TONIC hemp farm in Upstate New York; organic sunflower lecithin; organic, coconut-derived MCT oil; and full-spectrum CBD distillate. That’s it!

The company notes its “purposeful combination of phytochemicals,” carefully handpicked for their collective ability to activate “various pathways throughout the body,” crafted to manage inflammation, support immunity and promote a sense of calm.

Cannabinoid Content: Flex TONIC contains full-spectrum CBD distillate sourced from Tricolla Farms artisanal hemp flower, though it’s also available in broad-spectrum. Simply write “0 THC” in the notes at check out, and the company will take care of the rest. Keep in mind that a full-spectrum product may contain trace amounts of THC, though it is legally required to be under 0.3%, meaning pets and humans alike will still enjoy the entourage effect of cannabinoids working together and enhancing the dominant CBD with none of the effects of THC.

Quantity and Dosing: TONIC has two different sizes to choose from: 500 mg/15 ml and 1,000mg/30 ml. For pets specifically, the Flex TONIC can go a long way. The company specifies that a standard serving is .25-.5 ml for dogs, meaning anywhere between 30-60 doses in the 15 ml option and 60-120 doses in the larger 30 ml offering. One full dropper is 1 ml of oil. You can add the oil directly into your dog’s treats, mix it into hard or soft food, or you can also give it to them straight from the dropper.

Third-Party Lab Testing: TONIC puts its products through two rounds of third-party lab testing to ensure accurate CBD concentration; terpene profile; and verify the absence of pesticides, microbials, heavy metals, and solvents. The reports are incredibly easy to access, available through a tab directly on the product page.

Shipping and Returns: TONIC offers a 30-day money back guarantee on all products. Proof of purchase is required, but TONIC will send you a return label for your items. The company also offers free shipping on orders over $50.

Subscription Options and More: TONIC has a subscribe and save option, though it is somewhat limited. Subscribers can save 15% on each order, however it only offers a monthly recurring option. That said, subscribers also enjoy loyalty benefits, with subscribers earning points with each purchase to save on future transactions.

While the Flex TONIC is great for humans and dogs alike, TONIC also offers a few additional products fit for pet consumption: Zen Dog CBD Organic Pet Treats, Grounded TONIC (which can also be used by humans), and the Zen Dog + Grounded Bundle with both products.

It’s never a bad thing to have a versatile CBD product on hand for any human or animal needs. Either way, you can’t go wrong with TONIC’s top-notch formula.

4. Soul – CBD Oil for Pets: Top CBD Isolate Pick

In a highly-saturated market of options, Soul similarly prioritizes transparency and reliability with its products. Soul’s wide array of offerings are scientifically formulated to maximize bioavailability and effectiveness, created as a natural solution for a variety of wellness needs with plant power at the forefront.

Soul’s CBD Oil for Pets is designed specifically to address restlessness in our four-legged friends, optimizing the calming effects of CBD in its signature formula.

Highlights

Ingredients: No laundry list of ingredients here, folks. Soul’s bacon-flavored pet CBD oil contains only hemp-derived CBD isolate, MCT Oil, and Natural Flavors. The oil is gluten-free and vegan as well!

Cannabinoid Content: Soul stands out as the only CBD isolate offering on this list, meaning no terpenes, no other cannabinoids, no THC — just CBD derived from industrial-grade, organically farmed hemp. While there are plenty of quality broad- and full-spectrum options for your dog, Soul is ideal for pet owners who want to keep it simple and stick solely with CBD.

Quantity and Dosing: Soul’s CBD Oil for Pets comes in one 30 ml size, with 8.3 mg of CBD per dose. Soul recommends providing your pet with one full dropper by mouth or mixed with food, though for smaller animals, owners can always start with a lower dose and work up as needed.

Third-Party Lab Testing: The CBD company regularly mentions its commitment to lab testing and makes it incredibly easy for consumers to access. Shoppers can find third-party lab results directly on the product page for easy access.

Shipping and Returns: Shipping is free for all orders over $75, and if you surpass $125, the company throws in free gummies! Soul only offers refunds for unopened and sealed products within 14 days of the product-received date, and customers are also responsible for the cost of return shipping.

Subscription Options and More: Soul’s subscribe and save option leaves a little to be desired, but customers can still enjoy a 15% discount with a 30-day recurring shipment option.

If you want to enjoy additional perks, Soul also offers a reward membership, allowing shoppers to earn points and pile on exclusive rewards with each purchase. Every dollar converts to one point, and the company also has a number of easy options to rack up points, like visiting its Facebook page, creating an account, referring a friend, or simply celebrating a birthday. Points can ultimately be redeemed for exclusive discounts, and who can deny saving a little dough?

Soul also has two additional pet-focused options tailored toward specific symptoms: Relief CBD Dog Treats, “for your hurting pet,” and Calm CBD Dog Treats, “for your anxious pet.”

For those looking for a CBD-only option with minimal ingredients, look no further than Soul.

5. FOCL – Premium CBD Pet Drops: Great Bulk Options

Modern science meets ancient medicine at FOCL, with its custom-formulated blends aimed to provide functional wellness and always backed by research. The company only uses the highest quality ingredients and puts transparency at the forefront with all of its products.

Like the others on this list, you’ll easily get lost in the abundant options FOCL offers, but their CBD offering for dogs is truly something special as well.

Highlights

Ingredients: Only the best for your pet. FOCL products contain only non-GMO, organic ingredients. The Premium CBD Pet Drops are human grade and come in three delicious flavors your dog is sure to love: Peanut Butter, Wild Salmon, and Savory Chicken.

Cannabinoid Content: Like all of the company’s products, FOCL’s Premium CBD Pet Drops are made with organically grown hemp. It’s also important to point out that FOCL uses broad-spectrum CBD, meaning you’ll see all of the important cannabinoids, terpenes, and compounds alongside plentiful CBD, just without theTHC.

Quantity and Dosing: FOCL offers two different sizes, the 30 ml/300 mg or the 60 ml/600 mg CBD options. One full dropper contains 10 mg of CBD, though the company provides specific recommendations depending on the size of your pet. FOCL recommends starting dogs between 0-10 pounds with a 1-2 mg dose, dogs 11-20 pounds with a 2-4 mg dose, dogs 21-50 pounds with a 5-10 mg dose, and dogs 51-100 pounds with a 10-20 mg dose of CBD.

The product page indicates that dogs can receive up to two doses per day and recommends consulting with a veterinarian to determine the optimal amount for your pet.

Third-Party Lab Testing: All of FOCL’s products undergo third-party testing to ensure customers receive the most premium products every time. The company makes accessing test results a breeze: Simply scroll down the product page, and you’ll find them.

Shipping and Returns: Did someone say free shipping? That’s right — FOCL offers free shipping on all orders! That’s on top of their lengthy 60-day satisfaction guarantee, but unused or empty bottles must be sent back in order to be eligible for a refund. Customers are responsible for shipping charges. FOCL also allows for product exchanges.

Subscription Options and More: FOCL really shines with its subscription and bulk options. Subscribers save 20% off each order and can choose between shipments every 30, 60, or 90 days. If you’re looking to stock up, you can also save 20% by purchasing a three-pack of oil. If you want to give your canine companion a full-on sample platter, FOCL also offers a variety pack of all three flavors, also complete with 20% off. It’s a great option for folks who don’t want to commit to a subscription but still want to save a little money.

FOCL also offers a rewards program, where shoppers earn points each time they buy. Customers can also stack up additional points by completing simple tasks, like following the company on Twitter or creating a FOCL account. Ten points equals one dollar, so you can easily save up and take a hefty chunk of change off future purchases!

FOCL rounds out the list with the most options for consumers, along with an abundance of opportunities to save on additional purchases. Between the abundant flavors, sizes, and bulk pairings, complete with its broad-spectrum formula, there’s a lot to love with FOCL’s Premium CBD Drops.

What is CBD Oil?

A number of products on this list contain CBD oil. This type of cannabinoid-rich hemp oil is made from extracting CBD from hemp and diluting it with a carrier oil, like coconut oil, MCT oil, palm kernel oil, or hemp seed oil, among others. For pet use, CBD oil is often ingested with food or directly from dropper to mouth, though CBD oil can also be used sublingually (under the tongue) in humans.

CBD is non-psychoactive, so animal and human users alike can enjoy its potential benefits while still maintaining a clear head and typical function during their day-to-day routines.

Types of CBD

CBD oil, and CBD products as a whole, generally fall into three main categories: full spectrum, broad spectrum, and CBD isolate.

Full-spectrum products maintain all of the cannabinoids and compounds in the hemp plant, sometimes including trace amounts of THC. However, it’s important to note that all hemp-derived CBD products, even full-spectrum products, must legally contain less than 0.3% THC by dry weight. This means that, even though a product might contain some THC, it’s not enough to feel any of the effects.

Broad-spectrum CBD products are similar, maintaining all of the cannabinoids and compounds in the hemp plant, just without THC. With plentiful cannabinoids, terpenes, and plant compounds, both full- and broad-spectrum products help to promote the “entourage effect,” which suggests that the full array of cannabis compounds working together help to enhance the product’s overall effects. This means that the effects of CBD can pack even more of a punch with the aid of other plant compounds.

For folks looking exclusively for CBD, CBD isolate products are the way to go. CBD isolate contains no additional plant compounds, no terpenes, and no other cannabinoids.

Is CBD Safe for Dogs?

Most professionals agree that CBD is well-tolerated by humans and pets alike, so long as it is derived from high-quality industrial hemp and manufactured under proper safety standards. With dogs who are new to CBD, it’s important to start with a lower dose and work your way up to avoid temporary side effects like drowsiness and upset stomach, though, like any new supplement, these side effects are typically nothing to be concerned about and clear up within a few days as your pet adjusts.

So, yes, you can rest assured that buying CBD products online for your dog is safe, but be sure to pay attention to the brands you’re ready to buy from.

What to Look for When Buying CBD for Dogs

Just as you should with purchases for yourself or the people in your life, it’s important to pay attention to a number of factors when purchasing CBD products for your dog. We ensured all of the entrees on this list abide by these simple but essential rules, but be sure to make a note if and when you venture elsewhere.

Lab Testing

Make sure that any dog CBD products you purchase have been tested in an independent lab or undergo third-party testing. This information should be easily accessible, ideally available right on the product page or company website. Third-party testing verifies potency, meaning you can confirm a given product indeed contains the compounds and CBD quantity its label says it does. It also demonstrates product purity, allowing consumers to confirm that products are free from contaminants like heavy metals and pesticides.

Healthy, High-Quality Formula

Also be sure to look over how the product is made. There’s simply no need for random chemicals or additives in these products, especially when it comes to your dog. You’ll find a variety of formulations online, though we suggest honing in on CBD products made with organic, non-GMO ingredients. Many companies also offer vegan and cruelty-free options, though don’t assume this is the default, either. The more natural, the better and safer you and your pup will be.

Company Reputation

Good CBD companies share detailed product descriptions, value transparency with customers, and should be customer focused. Check out the company policies and make sure they offer some sort of money-back guarantee, especially for first-time customers. They should be clear on shipment options, how much products cost to ship, and how long it will take. Many companies are also involved in hemp regulation and advocacy, and the quality ones generally will be pretty open about their history and the work they do. The best brands will not be shy about sharing their processes with customers, so consider a vacant company website a potential red flag.

Reviews

Hand-in-hand with company reputation, one of the best ways to understand a CBD company and its products is by looking over reviews. Hearing directly from consumers who have tried the product for themselves, or for their animals, is crucial as you decide if it’s a proper fit. To go even further, try to find some of the less-favorable reviews to see exactly what the problem was. It might have been a specific instance, like a broken seal or bottle, though if you tend to see consistent, negative, product- or company-specific feedback, that might be a sign to look elsewhere.

Flavor

This is a bit more elective, not necessarily essential in examining a product’s quality, but especially for our furry friends, flavor is important to take into account. Most dogs are willing to eat natural, unflavored CBD oils if they are mixed in with their food or treats, however oils delivered directly to the mouth are often best flavored. CBD oil and treats aside, you may also just have a picky pup. Be sure to consider what options fit best for your dog before checking out.

Potential Benefits of CBD for Dogs

While some dog owners use CBD to manage one specific symptom, it can also be great to manage multiple symptoms at once and improve their overall health. Canines benefit from CBD in a similar way as humans, and the endocannabinoid systems of dogs have been shown to regulate functions related to aging, healing or recovery, cognitive function, digestion, inflammation and joint health, pain, skin and coat health, sleep, epilepsy, and stress. Research has focused on pain and joint health, stress, and seizures, routinely showing promise in aiding related symptoms, though we’re still learning more about its potential for humans and animals alike.

Many pet owners see great responses in their animals with CBD treatments, avoiding often expensive and hefty pharmaceuticals. That said, it’s important not to cease any medication regimens your dog is already on in favor of a CBD treatment without first consulting with your veterinarian.

Calculating CBD Dose for Dogs

It’s always good practice to start with a small dose of CBD with your pup and work your way up. As you’ve seen, the recommended dose often carries from company to company, depending on the type of product (treat versus oil, for example), the ingredients, or even the specific symptoms you are looking to treat.

Of course, referring to the label will be one of your best guides, but one of the most important factors in managing a pet CBD dose depends on the size of your dog.

The American Kennel Club recommends starting with 0.1 to 0.2 mg of CBD per kilogram of your dog’s weight, or per every 2.2 pounds, twice daily. So, if you have a 22-pound dog, you might start with 1-2 mg of CBD daily. It may seem conservative, though you can always work up gradually if you aren’t seeing the benefits you expect. More is not always better with CBD, and keeping your pet safe and happy is paramount.

How Long Does it Take for CBD to Kick In?

Generally, CBD will take effect around a half hour of ingesting, though it can sometimes take longer, up to one to two hours. If you are looking to help ease your dog through a specific event, like travel or having company over, be sure to give them their CBD dose at least an hour prior. CBD’s effects can also become more pronounced over time when it comes to chronic conditions, like stress or pain. This means that a consistent CBD regimen may lead to a gradual improvement of symptoms as a whole.

It’s important to remember that CBD is not a cure-all and with humans and animals alike may involve a bit of patience and trial-and-error to pin down the ideal product and dose. We’re constantly learning more about the cannabinoid and its potential to aid in a number of symptoms and conditions. While it might not be a miracle compound, CBD could very well be the missing ingredient to elevate your dog’s health and wellness to new heights!