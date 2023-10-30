Best CBD Gummies of 2023

This is branded content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

You probably already know that CBD is awesome. But did you know that CBD gummies take CBD’s best benefits and make them . . . even better?

It’s true. CBD-infused gummies make CBD more effective, more reliable, and more delicious than ever before! But which CBD gummies are right for you? That’s the question this guide is designed to answer. We sorted through dozens of brands and hundreds of verified reviews to see what people are actually saying about CBD gummies.

Check out our list of this year’s best CBD gummies to make 2023 your best year yet!

Medterra Daily Delight CBD + THC Gummies

Medterra’s Daily Delight Gummies do just about everything right.

Medterra is one of the nation’s — actually, the world’s — most trusted CBD brands. It was founded in 2017 by Jay Hartenbach with the mission of providing CBD that’s safe, effective, and affordable.

Medterra provides true seed to sale products to its customers. Their industrial hemp is grown and formulated in accordance with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the US Farm Bill. Medterra’s CBD products are full spectrum, vegan, and organic whenever possible. No wonder they’re backed by the U.S. Hemp Authority Certification program.

Now that we’ve covered the basics, let’s take a look at the ingredients that make Daily Delight Gummies tick!

Ingredients

Full spectrum hemp extract containing:

25mg of CBD

5mg of THC

Organic tapioca syrup

Organic cane sugar

DI water

Organic pear juice concentrate

Organic tapioca maltodextrin

Citrus pectin

Organic MCT oil

Citric acid

Sodium citrate

Pros

Daily Delight Gummies give you permission to think about wellness differently. Walking in wellness doesn’t require a bland, boring routine. It can be fun — and delicious! These Gummies feature:

Full spectrum cannabinoids

Optimal CBD:THC ratio

All-natural ingredients

Mostly organic ingredients

Vegan and gluten-free

3rd-party lab testing

Highly affordable

Great taste!

What customers say

Gabriella likes the calming effects . . . and Medterra’s other products, too!

“I’ve bought from this brand a few times now. Their products are good. I like their daily delight gummies after a workout or just a long day to help me decompress and feel relaxed. The dosage is perfect for me and doesn’t make me feel anxious or panicky like I’ve felt with other brands.”

Kristen loves the calmness she gets from Daily Delight Gummies:

“I’ve tried probably 5 different companies/brands. This is by far the best option out there. I get relief within 20 minutes. I’m not cloudy or distracted. I feel calm and relaxed. I highly recommend 10/10!”

fiveCBD Daily Buzz



five™ CBD is an exciting brand that takes a unique approach to product formulation. While most CBD gummies available on the market today feature a lot of CBD, a little THC, and not a whole lot else, all five™’s gummies feature a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other cannabinoids.

All in all, five™ CBD’s Daily Buzz Gummies are unlike any other! They’re packed with minor cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and more. And it doesn’t hurt that they’re also ultra-tasty.

Ingredients

Full spectrum hemp extract with:

25mg of CBD

5mg of THC

Organic tapioca syrup

Organic cane sugar

DI water

Organic pear juice concentrate

Organic tapioca maltodextrin

Citrus pectin

Organic MCT oil

Citric acid

Sodium citrate[a]

Pros

five™ goes all out when it comes to quality standards. Just take a look at the product upsides below:

Backed by an incredible 5,000+ good reviews!

Produced in an AA Rated BRC facility — the highest rating for food manufacturing

Contains up to 6 times the minor cannabinoids of other brands

Vegan (pectin-based), gluten-free, and all-natural

Mostly organic ingredients

3rd-party lab testing

Amazing taste!

What customers say

Bill loves the sleep-centric benefits:

“My wife for years has had sleeping issues and nothing worked until I came across this product. 👍👍”

Jason describes these gummies as ‘perfectly balanced’ : “These gummies are sure to smack. I’m no lightweight but 2 gummies are potent enough for total relaxation. The euphoria is there but not overwhelming. I highly recommend.”

Can’t get cannabis gummies from your local dispensary? Eric says these work just as well!

“I am surprised how well these work. I normally use gummies from a Dispensary but was very happy with the effectiveness since I catch a very nice buzz on one of these 5mg gummies. In all fairness I got a really great deal using a $50 off promo so that helped a bit.”

Vena Cloud 9 Gummy

Vena was created by RHOC star Tamra Judge and her husband Eddie in hopes of making high-quality CBD accessible to everyone. The name Vena pays homage to the Vena Cava — the two largest veins that carry blood to your heart. All of their products are “made from the bottom of our hearts, to yours.”

Now that you’re familiar with what Vena is all about, let’s take a look at their Cloud 9 Gummies! These full spectrum gummies combine hemp-derived cannabinoids with premium botanicals for truly holistic upliftment.

Ingredients

Full spectrum hemp extract containing:

50mg of CBD

5mg of THC

30mg saffron

250mg L-tyrosine

Organic cane sugar

Organic tapioca syrup

DI water

Organic pear juice concentrate

Organic tapioca maltodextrin

Organic coconut oil

Pectin

Natural flavors

Organic sunflower lecithin

Citric acid

Sodium citrate

Pros

Vena’s Cloud 9 Gummies make upliftment easy. Their dynamic blend of CBD, THC, saffron, and L-tyrosine provides the mood support you never knew you needed.

Full spectrum cannabinoids

Mood-enhancing botanicals

Extra-strength hemp-derived CBD

Natural and/or organic ingredients

Vegan + gluten-free

3rd-party lab testing

Amazing taste!

What customers say

Tammy likes the subtle-but-sweet effects of Cloud 9 Gummies: “I adore these gummies. It’s not a hard-hitting feeling, it just simply makes the day better.”

Debra digs the calming nature of Cloud 9: “Pleasant taste, works quickly, you feel calmer and for me a bit sleepy. Great for after work or for those restless nights.”

And Kevin calls these Gummies ‘perfection is a bottle!’ “Perfection in a bottle. Awesome formula, super calming. Great at night to get solid sleep.”

Bluebird Botanicals CBD Gummies

Bluebird Botanicals got started way back in 2012 — that’s eons ago in CBD-industry-time. Bluebird is backed by the U.S. Hemp Authority Certification Program, the GMP certification, and Leaping Bunny’s Cruelty-Free certification. Oh yeah, and they’re also a Certified B Corporation!

What about Bluebird Botanicals CBD Gummies, you may ask? They’re also impressively high-quality. Powered by premium ingredients and elevated by natural colors and organic sweeteners, Bluebird’s Gummies make CBD simple.

Ingredients

Full spectrum hemp extract (15mg of CBD)

Organic tapioca syrup

Organic cane sugar

Organic pear juice concentrate

Organic tapioca maltodextrin

Pectin

Fractionated coconut oil

Citric acid

Sodium citrate

Fruit and vegetable juice

Natural flavors

Pros

Full spectrum (110+ cannabinoids!)

Only 2 grams of sugar/gummy

Mostly organic ingredients

No artificial ingredients

Vegan & gluten-free

3rd-party lab tested

3 delicious flavors

What customers say

Delta says two of Bluebirds Gummies are sufficient to relax and sleep easy: “I had to take two of these yummy CBD gummies before bed to try and relax and it worked and I fell asleep and stayed asleep. The shipping on my order was fast too so, I didn’t have to worry about that. I highly recommend these yummy CBD gummies!”

Meanwhile, Lynn is just in love with everything! “I love Bluebird Botanicals products. I love that they are organic. Customer service is fast to respond and are very knowledgeable, kind and respectful! I carry these CBD gummies in my purse. They are handy to introduce to others that have never tried CBD. These are just the right size, and dosage. They taste great and are low in sugar! Packaging is childproof; another well thought out plus for buying from Bluebird Botanicals! 😉 I worked in a health food store before the pandemic hit and had the opportunity to try many different CBD labels. I award Bluebird Botanicals as top shelf in all of their products.”

CBDistillery Full Spectrum Gummies

CBDistillery® is a straightforward CBD company, founded in the birthplace of the CBD industry — Colorado — in 2016. From the start its founders aimed to deliver fairly-priced, US-grown, higher-quality CBD to the people.

Have they succeeded? If the brand’s gummies are any indication . . . yes! CBDistillery’s Full Spectrum CBD Gummies provide a simple but effective way to support your health.

Ingredients

Full spectrum hemp extract containing:

30mg of CBD

8mg other cannabinoids

Organic cane sugar

Water

Organic tapioca syrup

Pectin (pectin, sucrose, citric acid, sodium citrate)

Organic natural flavors

Citric acid

Organic lemon oil

Terpenes

Pros

Simple, effective formula

Full spectrum cannabinoids

All-natural ingredients

Vegan and gluten-free

3rd-party lab tested

Very affordable

Delicious taste!

What customers say

Alvin noticed mood improvements: “Noticeable difference in mood when taken. I’m a lot more relaxed and feel better overall.”

Yvette may not love the taste, but she loves the affordability — and effects! “I just say it works great. Taste is ok, works great. Follow instructions- get great relief. So far best product I have found!!! Oh and the price is GREAT.”

Wrapping things up

Well there you have it! Just to recap, here are this year’s top 5 CBD Gummies. Try one — or all — of them if you want to supercharge your health while lighting up your tastebuds.

Medterra Daily Delight Gummies

fiveCBD Daily Buzz Gummies

Vena Cloud 9 Gummies

Bluebird Botanicals 15mg Gummies

CBDistillery Full Spectrum Gummies

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us