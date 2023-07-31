Best CBG Gummies in 2023

This is branded content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

By now, most consumers have at least heard a mention of CBD, or cannabidiol, the non-psychoactive little sibling of sorts to the more prominent and well-known THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, which facilitates the high associated with using cannabis.

But what about other cannabinoids, like CBG or cannabigerol?

Today, we know that more than 100 cannabinoids exist within cannabis and hemp plants, and CBG is just one of many compounds steadily taking up more space in the hemp-derived cannabinoid market. Sure, you’ll find plenty of CBD options online, but most sites also host an array of CBG edible offerings, including CBG gummies, tinctures, capsules and more.

What is CBG?

While the minor cannabinoid is only beginning to make major noise today, it’s nothing new. The non-psychoactive cannabinoid was first discovered in 1964, and it’s sometimes dubbed as the “mother of all cannabinoids,” since major cannabis compounds like THC and CBD start as CBG, or more specifically its acidic form CBG-A.

This is likely why we haven’t collectively looked deeper at CBG until today. The cannabinoid typically has very low percentages in mature plants, though with new strides in technology and increasingly innovative breeding techniques, professionals today are finding ways to maximize CBG yields. Ultimately, this allows more consumers to try out the cannabinoid, integrating it into their own wellness routines, along with continuing research surrounding the potential benefits of the increasingly popular cannabinoid.

CBG is found in both cannabis and hemp plants, meaning a dispensary-bought strain could contain some CBG while hemp-derived products, like those you might find online, can also be

plentiful in CBG.

Overview

CBG has a number of potential benefits, though it also works to enhance wellness in tandem with other cannabinoids.

We’re still learning about the full potential CBG holds.

CBG is non-psychoactive, meaning it will not get you high.

Hemp-derived CBG is legal in the U.S., and consumers can find a wide variety of gummy options and beyond online and in stores.

It’s important to ensure cannabinoid companies are reputable and clearly list third-party test results when shopping for CBG gummies and products.

Best CBG Gummies in 2023

What are CBG Gummies?

CBG gummies are simply a CBG edible option that many consumers turn to for a regular dose of the cannabinoid. While CBG and other cannabinoids can be infused into other ingestible options, gummies tend to be some of the most popular for a quick cannabinoid fix.

CBG, like other cannabinoids, interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, or ECS, and can help to promote homeostasis and support overall body health. CBG specifically binds to the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the body, part of the ECS, to promote specific effects.

Hemp-derived gummies are generally made with either full- or broad-spectrum hemp oil. Full-spectrum products contain all of the plant’s compounds, including THC (though it must legally be less than 0.3% by dry weight) and any cannabis terpenes, while broad-spectrum products contain all compounds except THC. This distinction can be important for consumers who are subject to drug testing, as even trace amounts of THC that won’t elicit a psychoactive high can still show up on a drug test. You may also find CBG isolate products, which only contain CBG with no other compounds included.

Many consumers stand by full-spectrum products first and foremost, given the potential of the entourage effect. The idea behind this effect is that compounds in the cannabis and hemp plant are most effective because they can work together in tandem to promote each of their unique effects. Even broad-spectrum products tout the benefits of the entourage effect, just without the potential promise even trace amounts of THC could offer.

Consumers may find that a specific product works best for their body or their lifestyle, and luckily all of these varieties are plentifully available within the hemp-derived cannabinoid market.

Potential Benefits of CBG Gummies

It’s important to note that research on CBG is only just ramping up, and we still have a lot to learn before we can definitively confirm exactly how CBG interacts with and benefits our bodies.

The bulk of current scientific studies on CBG are based in animals, like mice. Still, research has shown the cannabinoid’s potential to reduce intraocular pressure which could aid in treatment of conditions like glaucoma. Studies have also observed CBG’s potential as a neuroprotectant, its antibacterial properties, potential to reduce cancer cell growth in a number of human cell lines, and even aid in bladder dysfunction.

Given how CBG interacts with the CB1 and CB2 receptors in the body’s ECS, it could also help with pain-related symptoms. Some consumers have also noted that CBG can help to manage symptoms of stress and anxiety.

That said, it’s important to note that more research is needed to confirm these benefits, namely moving to larger human trials over time to truly test CBG’s capabilities.

Potential Risks of CBG Gummies

Simply consuming CBG gummies as a whole isn’t necessarily linked with any health risks, but that’s not to say that you shouldn’t be cognizant. CBG isn’t regulated by the FDA, meaning it ultimately falls on the consumer to determine how a product was vetted before making its way to the market.

The best way to do this is by ensuring hemp-derived cannabinoid companies provide third-party results. These figures confirm to consumers that the compounds companies claim their products contain are accurate. Most reputable companies will have no problem linking directly to third-party test results, either directly on a product page or somewhere on the company website. If you have trouble finding test results for a specific company, it’s likely best to look elsewhere.

How to Use CBG Gummies

Generally, it’s best to follow the label when venturing into CBG, or any other hemp-derived cannabinoid, for the first time. If you are looking for any specific benefits from CBG, it may also be helpful to consult a doctor or medical professional who is familiar with the cannabinoid to determine whether or not it’s a good fit for you.

Like any other edible, it’s generally advised to eat a standard serving and hang tight for at least two hours. Typically, any effects should hit the system by that time, and you can then decide if you’d like to redose. Sticking with the lowest recommended dose is advised at first.

Full-spectrum, hemp-derived CBG gummies may contain trace amounts of THC, not enough to get you high. However, there are hemp-derived delta-8, delta-9 and delta-10 THC gummies on the market, along with other psychoactive cannabinoids, that can indeed get you high and may also contain CBG.

If your CBG gummies contain psychoactive amounts of THC — i.e. anything more than the trace amounts in full-spectrum, CBG-specific gummies — it’s best to avoid activities like driving, operating machinery, or working in jobs with stringent safety sensitivity and protocols. It should be pretty clear if you are purchasing a CBG gummy with higher amounts of THC on a product page, so make sure you look closely before checking out.

Where is CBG Oil For Sale?

Another popular option for CBG consumption is CBG oil. This typically comes in the form of a sublingual tincture, for use under the tongue. Users can generally expect a faster onset of effects with sublingual products, since they tend to hit our systems faster than ingestible products.

Like CBG gummies, you can find CBG oil in dispensaries, health stores and online. Odds are, if you’re on a website with CBG gummies, the company likely also carries CBG oil and other hemp-derived cannabinoid products. If you’re looking to branch out, it might be worth venturing beyond the “CBG Gummies” tab and exploring other options.

Choosing CBG Gummies – What To Consider?

There are a number of important factors to take into consideration when purchasing CBG gummies.

As mentioned, perhaps one of the most important considerations, CBG gummies — and any hemp-derived cannabinoid products — should have easily accessible third-party lab tests available. These tests give consumers an unbiased look at cannabinoids, terpenes and other compounds inside your product and confirm that hemp-derived products contain no impurities, are federally compliant and what’s on the label is actually what you’re getting.

It’s also important to look at the quality of your product. You’ll find CBG gummies reviews in most of our listed products, which can give you a better idea of how consumers like you respond to products and whether it promotes the desired effect. Depending on your needs, you may also check out the ingredients. Not all gummies and edibles will be all-natural, non-GMO, or all-organic, but if that’s important to you, companies should have ingredients transparently posted on their product pages.

Similarly, it’s important to note where companies source their hemp. Companies should generally have no problem being transparent about where they source their hemp (ideally the United States) and their growing practices.

Finally, ensure you’re buying from a reputable company. Trustworthy companies typically have full websites, open up about their expertise and experience in the industry, staff members and core values. A quick search of a hemp-derived cannabinoid company should come up with many results — perhaps even media coverage or press releases with previous updates. It’s generally pretty easy to tell if a company has been in the industry for a while. If you stumble upon a company with a mostly empty website or have trouble finding information about it online, it’s likely best to steer clear.

Does CBG Get You High?

CBG is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not get you high. In fact, some research has found that CBG could actually lessen the psychoactive effects of THC.

While CBG activates the CB1 receptor, it’s not as powerful as THC, therefore does not create an intoxicating effect. Instead, it blocks THC from binding to the receptor. This finding has led to theories that CBG’s presence in full-spectrum products may work to calm down the overall experience.

Of course, cannabinoids affect different people in different ways, but users far and wide do not experience intoxicating effects using CBG and CBD as they would using THC.

It’s important to ensure that your CBG product contains only trace amounts of THC if you want to avoid getting high. There are plenty of hemp-derived products on the market with psychoactive amounts of THC that will get you high. Avoid these products if you are solely looking for a non-psychoactive, CBG-focused experience.

Is CBG Legal?

With the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, which allowed for the cultivation of hemp and sale of hemp products, so long as they contain no more than 0.3% of THC by dry weight. That said, CBG that comes from hemp plants with less than 0.3% THC is legal in the United States, along with other hemp-derived cannabinoids.

THC, however, remains federally illegal. If you’re looking at the trace amounts of THC within a hemp-derived product, you’re likely in the clear, but products with higher, psychoactive amounts of THC, including derivatives like delta-8 and delta-10, may be outlawed or restricted in certain states.

That said, if you’re just looking at hemp-derived CBG and are over 21 years of age, you can legally purchase CBG edibles and consume the cannabinoid in the United States.

CBG Dosage: A Guide to Taking CBG Products

Hemp-derived cannabinoid brands will label in milligrams how much CBG is in their product, including how much is in a single serving. Unfortunately, there is no widely accepted standard for CBG dosing. Like any other cannabinoid, the way your body interacts with CBG depends on a number of factors, like age, weight, lifestyle, baseline health, health conditions, and previous experience with cannabis.

To be safe, check out a product’s recommended dose and start on the lower end of the spectrum. You can build up from there until you reach your desired effects, but going slow is best to introduce your body to the new compound and avoid any side effects from taking too much too quickly.

The optimal dose range for CBG could be anywhere from 5 to 40 or more mg in a day, depending on the person. That said, if you are brand new to CBG, it’s recommended to start at 5 mg and add 5 mg to your dose every two days until you experience the desired effects, adding additional daily doses as needed.

Once again, it’s likely best to refer to the label when dosing your CBG products, at least as an initial indicator.

6 Best CBG Gummies in 2023

Evn CBD launched with the purpose of sharing CBD and its potential with the masses, though as the company continued to grow, it ventured into broader territory. Today, Evn offers a wide array of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including its stellar CBG Recovery Gummies.

Aptly named, these gummies are formulated to help get you back “in the zone.” The formula is made from full-spectrum, organic hemp source from New York’s Tricolla Farms, and each bottle contains 20 sour apple-flavored gummies. CBD lovers can also rejoice, as this offering contains a combined 20 mg of CBG and CBD in each gummy, specifically made to help your body to reset and recover. The CBD CBG gummies are also vegan and made with all-natural ingredients.

Evn goes the extra mile with its added perks, like free shipping on orders over $25, its 30-day satisfaction guarantee, and clearly displayed third-party test results directly on thecompany website.

BATCH’s “CBD Philosophy” rests on three pillars: transparency, authenticity, and effectiveness. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin team consistently looks to the latest science and innovations to create their products, amping up the potency to deliver the best results to its customers. BATCH also calls its Gold Reserve gummies the brand’s “most potent gummies to date.”

CBD lovers can rejoice, as each of the 30 gummies contains 50 mg of CBG along with 25 mg of CBG, complete with a refreshing and tasty tangerine flavor. BATCH’s Gold Reserve blend also uses all-natural organic ingredients; is non-GMO; vegan; and free of gluten, dairy, soy, and seed oils!

The company also offers a number of perks to ensure its customers are satisfied, including a 30-day “Happiness Guarantee” for all products and a speedy 24-hour shipping turnaround time. BATCH also offers a great subscribe-and-save offer for recurring orders, so you’re covered and can save some cash if you’re looking to order again, and all third-party test results are easily accessible on the company website.

Wyld is all about infused gummies, using real fruit ingredients and natural flavors to create an authentic, true-to-fruit flavor in each of their product offerings. While Wyld gummies contain THC, the company has also begun incorporating minor cannabinoids like CBG into their formulas, allowing consumers to take advantage of the synergistic potential and tailor products to their specific needs.

The company pairs CBD with CBG with its pear-flavored offering, with 20 mg of CBD and 10 mg of CBG gummies in each bottle. Wyld also says this formula could be particularly suited for customers looking for more balance.

Wyld CBD and CBG products are not available online and in select stores. Their cannabis products are available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, and Canada.

Wild Theory CBD Co. is a family-owned company built on a foundation in passion and knowledge, all the while working to make a positive difference through its extensive offering of hemp-derived products. The team behind Wild Theory often found themselves frustrated that quality CBD products were often too expensive for many customers, so they set forward to create high-quality, accessible extracts for a wider audience.

The company’s Full Spectrum CBD Gummies really nail it, with 25 mg of CBD per gummy wrapped up in a sweet strawberry flavor. These organic gummies are also made with locally-grown organic hemp and natural fruit purée, and they’re also vegan; non-GMO; and free of gluten, dairy, and soy! These gummies mostly focus on CBD, but you’ll enjoy a number of other cannabinoids through Wild Theory’s full-spectrum blend.

Wild Theory has test results available directly on the product page for easy access and offers money-back returns within 30 days on unopened merchandise, or store credit on opened and unopened products up to 90 days after purchase. While the company doesn’t offer any subscribe-and-save options, you can stock up through a variety of size options: 30, 60, and 120 count.

5. CBDistillery Daytime Synergy Gummies

The folks at CBDistillery are looking to empower consumers to take on a balanced approach to health and wellness through CBD. The company harps on trustworthiness and transparency, centering industry research, CBD education, and customer testimonials as the company catalog continues to grow.

The company has created an incredible, balanced blend with the CBG+CBD Daytime Synergy Gummies. The citrusy orange flavor pairs beautifully with the natural terpenes, and each gummy contains 15 mg of CBG and CBG in each piece (30 total in each package), and the 1:1 blend of CBG and CBD packs a real punch given the dose.

The CBG CBD gummies are made with U.S.-grown industrial hemp, organic and all-natural ingredients, and lab results are available directly on the product page for easily accessible transparency. CBDistillery also offers a great subscribe-and-save option, free shipping, and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

6. Sun State Hemp CBG Gummy Bears

Based out of Miramar, Florida, Sun State Hemp looks to deliver top-of-the-line CBD products for consumers everywhere. The leadership team behind the brand has more than a decade of experience, centering their passion for creating the highest quality products at an affordable price point. As the company, and the industry as a whole, continue to grow, Sun State is looking to be a staple and industry leader in the hemp-derived cannabinoid biz.

Among a number of other CBG offerings, Sun State’s Full Spectrum Gummy Sour Bears include a whopping 600 mg of total cannabinoids, with a 1:1 ratio of 10 mg of CBG and CBD in each gummy and 30 in each container. Derived from American-grown, full-spectrum hemp, this offering also contains a variety of delightfully sour flavors, so there’s no need to settle on just one.

Sun State’s subscribe-and-save option saves customers 50% on their first order and 15% on every following order, making it easy to keep the cannabinoids coming with a bit of savings. Lab tests are available directly on the product page for easy access.

Final Thoughts

If you’re only now hearing about CBG, you’re not alone. When it comes to exploring the broad world of cannabinoids, we’re still in the early stages, but many consumers are already enjoying the freedom of exploring wellness with hemp-derived cannabinoids like CBG and CBD on their own terms.

It’s likely that the world of CBG, and cannabinoids as a whole, will continue to expand as we continue to learn more about the benefits these compounds could provide. In the meantime, you don’t have to wait to see how CBG and other cannabinoids could benefit your life and wellness. Happy shopping!