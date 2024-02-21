Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trying to find the cheapest laundry detergent that works is no easy task! Today we’re featuring our favorites but wasn’t easy to find the best options for you. We wanted to ensure the scent was long-lasting, the formula was effective, and the price was reasonable. That’s what led us to these 7 best cheapest laundry detergent options today.

The average American spends $180-$600 per year in laundry detergent costs alone. There’s no need to break the bank, let us help you find the cheapest detergent for your household needs.

7 Best Cheapest Laundry Detergent

Loni Bio Laundry Detergent is the best option and cheapest available online today. With the fragrance free formula and 75 washer load container this is an excellent option for anyone searching for a natural formula that’s free of harsh chemicals. The natural ingredients and enzymes work hard to keep your clothes smelling fresh without a high ticket price.

These detergent sheets are among the best of the best available to get your clothes clean quickly and affordably. Just one sheet contains enough detergent to wash one load of laundry while the entire box can wash up to 64 loads of laundry using Binbata’s fragrance free formula. This formula is safe for those with sensitive skin, as well.

Swash is an HE ultra-concentrated liquid laundry detergent made to handle 80 loads in just one small bottle. This formula will help you get the toughest dirt and stains out of your clothing without spending a fortune. This is compatible with non-HE washers, as well. This has 8x the cleaning power of other liquid detergents due to its high concentration levels.

Get ready to experience the Tide clean with Tide’s hygienic clean 10X duty laundry detergent liquid soap. This cheapest laundry detergent is from America’s #1 trusted brand, Tide. This formula from Tide keeps your clothes smelling fresh and clean for up to one week so that you can spend less but smell like a hundred bucks.

Arm & Hammer Clean Burst has 30% more ounces compared to their smaller container. This 140 loads container of clean burst scented laundry detergent is among the cheapest laundry detergent options to help everyone gain access to fresh-smelling laundry for half the price of competitive brands. Arm & Hammer uses chemistry to ensure their various options of laundry detergent work well to keep clothes smelling good for as long as possible while giving them a deep clean with every washer load.

This laundry detergent from Tide is a liquid laundry detergent that smells like daybreak! Have that daybreak fresh feeling and smell all day long when you use the 3-in-1 technology that removes 99% of all dirt and odors from your laundry using the cheapest laundry detergent brand, Tide. You can use 1/3 of the amount of regular detergents when you opt to use this option of Tide today.

All with stainliftes original mighty pacs laundry detergent pacs are an excellent option for anyone who loves the ease of use of laundry pacs. These little packs give you 25% more liquid detergent per pac when compared to other brands. With the original scent and 75 loads per container, this is a must-have for anyone who wants to buy the cheapest laundry detergent available online and at your local grocery store.

How We Ranked the 7 Best Cheapest Laundry Detergent

Now that you know which of the best cheapest laundry detergents made our list, it’s time to share the criteria that helped us rank them:

Fragrance-Free : We did our best to included laundry detergents free of harsh fragrances or synthetic fragrances to ensure minimal risks to your skin and clothing.

: We did our best to included laundry detergents free of or synthetic fragrances to ensure minimal risks to your skin and clothing. Hypoallergenic : We tried to include hypoallergenic options whenever possible.

: We tried to include hypoallergenic options whenever possible. Gentle Cleaning Agents : We also made sure to review the ingredients and other factors to make sure the cheapest laundry detergent options were safe for most people with gentle cleaning agents used.

: We also made sure to review the ingredients and other factors to make sure the cheapest laundry detergent options were safe for most people with gentle cleaning agents used. Cost Effectiveness: We made sure that each of the options featured here today have a reasonable price for the overall cost of cents or dollars per load of laundry washed.

Conclusion

If you’re tired of spending hundreds of dollars on laundry detergent then you’re going to love these options on our list featured above for the cheapest laundry detergent options for consumers. While each of these laundry detergents is low-cost, they’ve shown that they’re reliable in keeping clothes clean and in good quality for longer when used as directed.

FAQs

What is the most cost efficient laundry detergent?

The most cost efficient laundry detergent is a detergent that has lower price per wash alongside having a high-quality formula. This formula should use enzymes and natural ingredients to keep your clothes clean & fresh for at least a week.

What are the properties of laundry detergent?

Laundry detergent will usually contain anionic and non-ionic surfactants to help keep your laundry safe and clean without harming your skin. Each laundry detergent brand will have a different variation of the laundry detergent properties overall, but still remain a great option for keeping your laundry clean & smelling good.

Is it okay to use cheap detergent?

Yes, it is okay to use cheap detergent. The cheapest laundry detergent is still a reasonable option for people with lower household budgets. Each formula within the cheap laundry detergent options are made to keep clothes clean and free of stains.