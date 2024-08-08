Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Smelling good is a pleasant thing that most of us want to partake in. Unfortunately, many young men may hear the word “cologne” and think of the olfactory asphyxiating scents donned by their fathers and men of days gone by. But the truth is that introducing a cologne knows no age, and there’s plenty of modern, sharp, and sophisticated scents that a young man can wear to inspire confidence and to complete their wardrobes.

Whether its refreshingly crisp scents that are ideal for a summer day on a boat, or incense top notes that are geared toward a sultry date night, colognes can really work to set the tone for whatever you have planned. The only problem? There seems to be too many options to choose from.

Fortunately, we have good news! We narrowed our picks down to our eight favorite colognes to help you find the ideal scent to compliment your lifestyle and your personality. Read on to find you next obsession with the best colognes for young men.

When this bottle of cologne arrives packaged, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the attention to detail and style of the box itself, before even getting a whiff of the pleasant bottled aromas inside. One spray and you’re immediately going to notice a freshness to this pick, which features top notes of bergamot, lemon, and pink peppercorn.

While that freshness definitely lasts and carries over through the entirety of the scent experience, there’s definitely more lurking beneath the surface. A slew of mid notes are present, but the one that we can’t help but specifically note is tree sap. In our experience, this isn’t as pronounced as the top and base notes, the latter of which includes cedar, sandalwood, vetiver, and musk, but it’s still there. Overall, Bountiful is the perfect combo of freshness that doesn’t dissipate, with a masculine woodiness holding it all together.

This clean pick can be reached for any time of the year, but we’d be lying to say it doesn’t scream summer vibes (or a beach getaway during the colder months of the winter, if one were so inclined).

Okay young man, you want something masculine that doesn’t scream “I’m wearing my father’s cologne”? Hero from Burberry is your one way ticket to having your own scent that everyone else will want to copy. The dark, angular, glass body of this cologne perfectly sets the tone for the decadent scent inside.

This pick marries base notes of cedarwood oils with top notes of benzoin and incense, as well as pine needles. And despite the initial impulse to label it as a colder season cologne, we’ve found that it effortlessly seems to work year round. There’s a sweetness to it that makes it enticing for the nighttime, so if you’re reaching for it in the summer, save it for an evening out. All other seasons? Every hour of the day is fair game.

A pricier pick, with the pedigree to back it up, Gucci’s Guilty Elixir de Parfum comes in a pleasant green bottle, branded with the sophisticated brand G logo, and topped with a silver brushed cap. Inside that bottle, though, is an ambery leather scent that relies heavily on Patchouli. An infusion of vanilla extract definitely comes through crystal clear, while a smokey nutmeg lurks beneath the surface. There is a warmth to this scent, but it still has an overtly clean and crisp presence. Spray it liberally before a summer day party, before the gym, or even before bed just for you- we promise we won’t tell- or even give a quick spritz before darting off to class.

Are you a young man going on a date? Reach for Boss’ Bottled Elixir. Incense and cardamom up top create a warmth that is complemented perfectly by vetiver and patchouli. All of these are bolstered by a woodiness in the base courtesy of cedarwood. The glass, black lacquer bottle lends itself to a sense of mystery (think James Bond laconically sipping a martini), and the scent inside works well to capture that vibe.

So reach for it for a wedding, or any other black tie event that you want to make yourself known at.

A pleasant twist on the previous models, CK Defy takes the well known woodiness but adds some much welcome warmth through a particularly bright pink pepper note. But there’s also some freshness in there for sure, courtesy of lavender that seeps through at the heart of this pick.

A deep navy glass bottle with an accompanying textured matte blue cap conjures up images of a full moon in a clear sky, and for us that’s what this is perfect for. Grab it for an evening out by the bonfire in all seasons, or to compliment the crisp cool air of a fall or winter date night.

If lightweight, fruity colognes aren’t your thing, try this rugged, manly number from Dior. Sauvage EDP is a verifiably sexy cologne that smells divine to both men and women. While the fragrance may come on a little strong, and we don’t recommend it for school or other daily activities, it’s perfect for romance.

Sauvage is a blend of woody and citrus scents that boost the wearer’s confidence. Earthy notes shine through to give the fragrance a masculine edge. This pick is an excellent choice for young guys who want a fragrance that makes them feel older.

Gents looking for lighter fragrances will love Light Blue EDT from Dolce&Gabbana. As a lightweight cologne, it’s the perfect fragrance to spritz on your wrists before meeting up with friends after work or heading to the pool.

Light Blue is a fragrance that channels summer staying in your rich uncle’s villa in the Mediterranean Sea. Fruity, floral notes blend effortlessly with bright citrus, and the perfect balance of masculine notes makes it ideal for young men.

While Bountiful by Blu Atlas definitely comes through with some freshness that makes it a good option for most occasions, there’s definitely a bit of formality to Atlantis EDP. As the brand suggests, this pick works to balance freshness and sensuality, and well, we have to agree that it thoroughly succeeds with that goal.

Up top, you definitely will find notes of lemon and bergamot to come through, as lavender, peach, and apricot hide in the middle, and base notes including musk, oak moss, and violet, patiently await you. You can definitely wear this where you please, but we kind of enjoy the idea of letting it be the final piece of your wardrobe that you put on after tying your tie and putting on your suit or tux jacket to ensure maximum confidence.

Buyers Guide to the Best Cologne for Young Men

Alright, so not all colognes are equal, and that extends beyond just the overall quality and scent profile. Here are a few things to make sure you understand before purchasing that new signature scent of yours.

Different Fragrance Types

There are three main types of colognes: eau de parfum (EDP), eau de toilette (EDT), eau de cologne (EDT).

Eau de parfum: EDP contains the highest concentration of fragrance oils, about 15% to 20%. It’s a long-lasting fragrance ideal for special occasions or daily wear for guys who need longevity in a cologne.

Eau de toilette: EDT contains a moderate concentration of fragrance oils, around 5% to 15%. It’s a lighter fragrance that works best for guys who want a daily or casual wear cologne.

Eau de cologne: EDC contains the lowest concentration of fragrance oils at 2% to 5%. This cologne works well as a light, refreshing scent for a few hours and then fades rapidly.

Fragrance Families: Personal Style and Preference

Understanding fragrances may seem complex, but it doesn’t really have to be. Colognes can be broken down into a variety of different fragrance families, but we find that the following four do a good job of encapsulating and simplifying what you’re looking for.

Amber: These fragrances tend to have a more “warm” feel to them, maybe sometimes even offering a bit of sweetness or spice. This can mean scents like patchouli or vanilla. Amber scents may be better suited toward evenings out or even a date for a bit of sultriness.

Fresh: Lighter in nature than amber, fresher scents tend to be described more often as clean or fresh. Generally speaking, these will smell more like citrus, with a beachy and generally clean, outdoorsy vibe.

Woody: The woody fragrance family is commonly seen as a base in colognes, and works to help create some warmth. They can capture the scent of trees, and you may see them as a base of sandalwood or cedarwood. As a base, they tend to work well to compliment other scents.

Floral: These may generally be seen a bit more in women specific perfume, but they do have a place in colognes and can be seen with top notes like rose or orange blossom. A floral fragrance may work well if you’re looking for a lightweight, soothing fragrance that wears well in the spring or summer. We recommend testing out floral fragrances before purchasing to make sure it matches your vibe.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the most popular cologne for young guys?

Right now there doesn’t seem to be a “most popular” pick amongst young guys. And that’s great because it allows for more individuality and for young men to find something that really works with their unique style. For example, young guys looking for a clean and refreshing scent may opt for Blu Atlas’ Bountiful. But if they want something a bit more sultry, Burberry’s Hero may be more geared toward them.