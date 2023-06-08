5 Best Colon Cleanse Detoxes You Can Get Over-the-Counter

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’re looking for a way to boost your energy levels, reduce bloating, support your weight loss journey and improve digestive health, the answer may just lie in your colon. A colon cleanse could be just what you need to get rid of that sluggish feeling and nudge your overall wellness back in the right direction.

A typical colon cleanse involves flushing the colon with fluids to remove waste and is usually carried out by a colonic hygienist. There are also at-home colon irrigation products you can try if you’re feeling brave.

For many reasons, people may not be comfortable with the traditional colon cleanse. Thankfully there are a growing number of colon cleanse dietary supplements that can give you some of the same benefits without all the hassle.

So, without further delay, let’s look at the best colon cleanses you can take simply and easily at home.

Best Overall Colon Cleanse: ColonBroom

Best Colon Cleanse for Weight Loss: SkinnyFit Detox Superfoods Tea

Best Capsule Colon Cleanse: Organixx Cleanse and Detoxx Kit

Best Colon Cleanse for Digestive Health: biOptimizers Herbal Power Flush

Best Colon Cleanse for Women: Organifi All Day Digestion Kit

Colon Cleanse Benefits

When you cleanse your colon, it’s believed that you rid your gastrointestinal tract of toxins, which can help prevent a number of health problems, as well as potentially improving your health in a variety of ways.

The potential health benefits of colon cleansing include:

Improved digestion: A cleanse helps to push waste through your colon so it can be eliminated, clearing the way for efficient nutrient absorption.

Improved regularity: By removing waste from our digestive system, colon cleanses can ease constipation and promote regularity. Long-term constipation often results in a sluggish digestive response, causing waste to remain in the digestive system longer, which can cause the likes of hemorrhoids and varicose veins.

Boosted energy levels: Eliminating toxins from your body can help boost your energy levels as fewer resources are needed to push waste through your colon. Furthermore, as your body is absorbing nutrients more efficiently, you may also experience improved focus and mental clarity.

Better colon health: A colon cleanse helps to flush toxins from your body, which can help preserve the health of your colon. When waste and toxins are removed, your beneficial gut flora can flourish, as well as potentially reduce your risk of polyps and certain cancers.

Weight loss: Not only will you lose the waste that has accumulated in your colon, but it may also help with your weight loss journey by kickstarting your metabolism. Furthermore, by having a colon cleanse, you might be more aware of the food choices you make in the future, opting for more high-fiber foods that don’t clog up your system.

Best Colon Cleanse Detoxes in 2023

Best Overall Colon Cleanse: ColonBroom

Pros:

High fiber psyllium husk

Sugar-free, vegan, and non-GMO

Delicious strawberry flavor

Diet guide included

Free shipping

Specs:

Servings: 60 per jar

Flavor: Strawberry and Tropical Fruits

ColonBroom is a high-fiber dietary supplement which can help you feel fuller, while supporting your appetite and weight loss journey, as well as ease constipation and reduce bloating to help you feel more comfortable and relieved whenever you need.

The main ingredient is Psyllium husk — a natural, plant-derived source of soluble fiber — which absorbs water to become a viscous solution that can ease constipation and diarrhea, flush out toxins, and support weight loss.

Each tub contains enough for 60 servings of the refreshing strawberry drink that kicks in quickly to ease discomfort and bloating, helping to improve your energy levels and feelings of well-being.

With ColonBroom, you don’t just get the colon cleanse supplement, you also get a gut-friendly meal plan and free access to the ColonBroom app. Combine these together and you have a complete program to support your gut and digestive health.

Buy Now!

Best Colon Cleanse for Weight Loss: SkinnyFit Detox Superfoods Tea

Pros:

Blend of 13 metabolism-boosting superfoods

Sweet peach flavor

Convenient tea bag formulation

Enjoy hot or cold

Subscribe and save 20%

Specs:

Servings: 28 per jar

Flavor: Peach

If you think your metabolism could do with a bit of a boost, then look no further than the Detox Superfoods Tea from SkinnyFit. The laxative-free formula is made from a blend of 13 metabolism-boosting ingredients, including:

Yerba Mate: A natural plant supplement that has been shown to reduce appetite, which may help with weight control.

Match Green Tea: This popular tea boosts metabolism, aids digestion, and is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Lemongrass: Promotes healthy digestion, and eases bloating, constipation, and indigestion.

The powerful blend of natural ingredients can help you maintain weight by boosting metabolism, as well as soothe bloating, reduce water weight, protect you against toxins, reduce stress, and increase energy.

Taking this colon cleanse supplement is easy as can be, just brew the bag as you would your favorite tea. You can enjoy the delicious peach tea hot or cold and personalize it with a slice of your favorite fruit.

Buy Now!

Best Capsule Colon Cleanse: Organixx Cleanse and Detoxx Kit

Pros:

Two-step cleanse and detox system

Non-GMO

Dairy-free and vegan

All-natural ingredients

Subscribe and save

Specs:

Servings: 30 per bottle

Flavor: N/A

The Cleanse and Detoxx Kit from Organixx is a two-step system packed full of synergistic botanicals designed to gently, safely, and effectively rid your body of built-up toxins in just 30 days.

The Colon and Lymphatic Cleanse is taken for 15 days, followed by the Liver and Kidney Detoxx for 15 days, for a full body cleanse that can help promote healthy digestion, eliminate bloating, and support kidney and liver health.

With your body systems free of toxins, your organs can work more efficiently, which may help support immunity, promote regular sleep patterns, and may even help improve your mood.

Buy Now!

Best Colon Cleanse for Digestive Health: biOptimizers Herbal Power Flush

Pros:

Five digestive enzymes

All-natural ingredients

Mild laxative effect

Vegan, gluten free, and soy-free

Specs:

Servings: 90

Flavor: N/A

The next time you’re feeling all backed up and sluggish, you might want to reach for Herbal Power Flush from biOptimizers. It’s formulated with four natural plant products and five digestive enzymes to help support healthy bowel movements and reduce bloating.

High-fiber Psyllium husk helps to get thighs moving and feed the good gut bacteria, while Cascara Sagrada provides a gentle laxative effect by stimulating gut movements. Plus by relieving constipation, there may be a reduction in the reabsorption of toxins in the bloodstream.

By promoting better digestive health and regularity, with the use of Herbal Power Flush, you may also experience improved overall mood, energy levels, and hormonal balance which can benefit weight loss.

Buy Now!

Best Colon Cleanse for Women: Organifi All Day Digestion Kit

Pros:

Five probiotic strains

Digestive enzymes and aloe vera

Mushroom extracts for energy

Certified organic

Save with subscription

Specs:

Servings: 30 per bottle

Flavor: Apple or mint (Green Juice) and lemon (Pure)

The All Day Digestion Kit from Organifi is designed to nourish your microbiome and balance your body. The kit includes three of Organifi’s core products:

Green Juice: Contains 11 detoxifying superfoods — including spirulina, matcha green tea, red beet, and turmeric — to help balance cortisol and stress levels and rid the body of toxins.

Pure: Formulated with ingredients — like apple cider vinegar, digestive enzymes, and aloe vera — to support strong cognitive function and support digestion.

Balance Probiotic: With five probiotic strains, Balance helps to optimize our daily digestion, reduce bloating, and promote a strong immune system.

The three blends provide digestive support for your entire day. The adaptogens, fiber, and probiotics may help improve nutrient absorption, digestive comfort, or energy levels. Start your day with Green Juice, support mental clarity with Pure in the afternoon, and replenish your microbiome in the evening with Balance.

Buy Now!

How We Picked Our Favorite Colon Cleanse

When choosing our favorite at-home colon cleanse we kept in mind several criteria to make sure we were only selecting the best dietary supplements for your digestive health.

Ingredients

A colon cleansing supplement should include evidence-backed ingredients, known to benefit the digestive system and promote regularity, such as psyllium husk, senna leaf, green tea, and apple cider vinegar.

Additionally, we only colon cleanses with natural formulations, without any artificial colors, additives, flavors, or bulking agents.

No Marketing Gimmicks

There are some colon cleansing supplements out there that will make all kinds of health claims, such as miracle weight loss or instant flat stomach, which are not only improbable but declared without any evidence to back them up.

We only chose colon cleanse products from brands that didn’t pull any marketing gimmicks, instead looking for those that listed their ingredients and the benefits they may provide.

High Manufacturing Standards

All of the colon cleanse supplements on this list have been manufactured in GMP-certified facilities. This ensures that they have undergone strict quality control procedures during the manufacturing process, for a safe supplement.

What is a Colon Cleanse?

In simple terms, a colon cleanse is the act of flushing out your large intestine. It was developed from the belief that undigested foods and mucus build up in the colon, which causes an excess of toxins that can enter the bloodstream.

It’s theorized that, when they enter circulation, these excess toxins can cause a wide variety of health problems, including headaches, lethargy, and weight gain.

Furthermore, the build-up of waste in the colon can cause digestive problems, including bloating, constipation, diarrhea, and abdominal discomfort.

How to Pick the Best Colon Cleanse for You

As we mentioned earlier, when choosing a colon cleanse for you, be sure to look for evidence-backed ingredients, natural formulations, and brands that have a solid reputation with their customers.

As there are some potential risks to colon cleansing — such as dehydration, electrolyte and mineral imbalances, and gastrointestinal issues — it’s highly recommended that you speak to your doctor before you start taking a supplement designed to cleanse your colon.

FAQs:

What comes out during a colon cleanse?

During colonic irrigation fecal matter and the fluid during the cleanse is flushed back out of your body after the procedure. If you’ve chosen a dietary supplement to cleanse your colon, You might notice a change in the consistency of your stools. If you’re concerned in any way, you should speak with your doctor.

How do you colon cleanse?

Colon cleansing with powdered, capsule, or liquid supplements is usually as simple as taking them by mouth or as a suppository. Whatever way the supplement is taken, the purpose is to help the colon expel its content and boost digestive health.

If you want a traditional colonic irrigation, it’s best to visit a professional, who will carry out the procedure in a medical setting. While you lie on a table, a low-pressure pump or a gravity-based reservoir flushes your colon with several gallons of water through a small tube inserted into your rectum. The water can be combined with enzymes, coffee, or probiotics for additional benefits.

How often should you cleanse your colon?

That depends on the type of colon cleanse. Dietary supplements to help maintain regularity and digestive health can usually be taken every day. However, if it’s colon irrigation, every couple of months should be sufficient.

Final Thoughts

If you’ve been feeling sluggish or blocked up recently, a gentle at-home colon cleanse could be just what you need to get things moving again. Often high in fiber and containing gut-friendly ingredients, these supplements can help restore regularity and make you feel better in general.

Just make sure that you talk to your doctor before starting with a supplement designed to cleanse your colon, particularly if you’re already taking medication or have pre-existing medical conditions.

If you’re worried about your digestive and colon health, speak to a healthcare professional as soon as possible.