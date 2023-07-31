Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Curly hair is unique and beautiful, but it also requires specific care to look and feel its best. To help you distinguish the wheat from the chaff, we’ll be sharing with you the 16 best conditioners for curly hair in 2023.

Whether you have loose waves or tight coils, we’ve scoured the internet to find the most effective and nourishing conditioners to keep your curls at the top of their hair game.

Get ready to say goodbye to frizz, breakage and dryness, and hello to luscious, defined curls!

First on our list of the best conditioners for curly hair is the Blu Atlas Coconut Apricot Conditioner. This is ideal for anyone looking for a lightweight conditioner that moisturizes without weighing down their hair.

This conditioner contains coconut oil and apricot oil, which work together to hydrate and nourish the hair. Coconut oil is well-known for its ability to prevent protein loss and breakage, resulting in stronger, healthier hair. Apricot oil, on the other hand, is high in vitamins A and E, which help to moisturize the hair and protect it from environmental stressors.

This conditioner also contains argan oil, to further aid in hydrating and nourishing your hair. It helps repair damaged hair, as well as smoothing out any frizz and promoting healthy hair growth. Another key ingredient in this conditioner is avocado oil, which is high in fatty acids and vitamins that help to strengthen the hair, prevent breakage, and add shine.

On top of all this hydrating goodness, this conditioner’s use of barley protein is one of its distinguishing features. This plant-based protein strengthens and protects the hair, making it more resilient and healthy-looking. It also smoothes the hair cuticle, reducing frizz and improving overall hair texture.

Blu Atlas Coconut Apricot Conditioner is appropriate for all hair types, whether curly, straight, or somewhere in between. It’s also cruelty-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, sulfate-free, and vegan, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a clean, ethical haircare product.

You know how important it is to find the right conditioner for bouncy, defined curls. DevaCurl One Condition Original Daily Cream Conditioner has received a lot of attention in this area recently, and for good reason.

One of the conditioner’s standout features is its moisture-preserving blend, which is designed to hydrate dry, medium to coarse curls. Because dryness is a common issue with curly hair, a product that provides intense hydration is essential. With this conditioner, tangles will be easier to manage, frizz will be controlled, and your curls will feel soft and nourished.

The fragrance of DevaCurl One Condition Original Daily Cream Conditioner is another appealing element. Scented to be both fresh and fruity, the fragrance begins with bergamot zest, orange pulp, lemongrass, juicy grapefruit, and green apple and ends with sheer musk, driftwood, and clean cedar.

DevaCurl is dedicated to using the best ingredients for your curls, and the One Condition Original Daily Cream is no exception. It’s co-developed by dermatologists and is cruelty-free, as well as containing no SLS/SLES sulfates, silicones, parabens, gluten or phthalates. With DevaCurl, you can trust that you’re using a product that is safe and effective.

The Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner is a popular product in the curly hair community because it infuses every strand with moisturizing extracts that replenish hydration, and soften and strengthen curls.

One of this conditioner’s most impressive features is its ability to promote defined, uniform curl formation. Many people with curly hair struggle to achieve definition and uniformity in their curls, but this conditioner will help. It also aids in detangling and softening, leaving your curls feeling silky smooth.

In addition to its amazing effects on curls, the Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner is free of non-water-soluble silicones, parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, phthalates and petroleum. This means you can use it with confidence, knowing you’re not exposing your hair to harsh chemicals or ingredients that can damage it over time.

Finally, it’s important to note that this product is cruelty-free. So if you want to use products that truly benefit your hair and reflect your values, the Ouidad Curl Quencher Moisturizing Conditioner is a great option.

If you have thick, curly hair and are looking for a great conditioner, try SheaMoisture’s Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner. This conditioner is specially formulated to moisturize and define curls while also taming frizz and enhancing natural texture.

Coconut oil, known for its hydrating properties, is one of the key ingredients in this conditioner. This oil is great for hair because it prevents breakage and keeps your locks strong and healthy. The conditioner also contains silk protein, which helps to smooth hair and leave it soft and silky.

Neem oil, which helps to control frizz and add a brilliant shine, is another star ingredient in SheaMoisture’s Coconut & Hibiscus Curl & Shine Conditioner. This is especially beneficial for those with curly hair that’s prone to frizz and dryness.

One of the best features of this conditioner is that it is sulfate-free and color-safe, which means it will not strip your hair of its natural oils or cause your hair color to fade. And because it’s a lightweight formula, you can use it on a daily basis to keep your curls looking great!

Curly hair types will appreciate As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner. This product is designed to cleanse and condition curls without stripping away their natural oils, which is essential for maintaining healthy, well-defined curls.

The star ingredient is coconut oil, which is full of fatty acids that penetrate the hair shaft to strengthen and moisturize curls from the inside out. This deep moisturization also helps prevent breakage and split ends, which are common issues with curly hair.

In addition to coconut oil, this conditioner includes cetrimonium chloride, a conditioning agent that helps to detangle and soften your hair.

And to top it off, this product is free of parabens, sulfates, and silicones, all of which can weigh down curls and cause buildup. Natural ingredients that are gentle on the hair and scalp are used instead. The product is also cruelty-free and made with green beauty principles in mind, making it ideal for environmentally conscious consumers.

It’s easy to use the As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner. Apply to wet hair and massage it into the scalp and hair for several minutes before thoroughly rinsing. It can be used as a co-wash, which means it can clean your hair without the need for a separate shampoo. This can help to reduce product buildup, which is especially important for people with curly hair.

Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Conditioner is an excellent choice for those who want to enhance their curls while also keeping their hair healthy and hydrated. This conditioner is cruelty-free and vegan, so you can use it with confidence knowing that it was created without harming animals or utilizing animal byproducts.

Rice amino acids are a key ingredient in this conditioner—they work to seal the hair cuticle and prevent frizz-causing humidity from entering the hair. This is especially important for curly hair, which has a higher tendency to frizz due to its structure. This conditioner’s tomato fruit ferment improves moisture retention and supports consistent curl formation, allowing you to achieve beautiful, defined curls.

In addition to rice amino acids and tomato fruit ferment, this conditioner also contains health-boosting shea butter and avocado oil These ingredients work together to hydrate and soften your curls without weighing them down. Shea butter is rich in antioxidants, which nourish and protect the hair, while avocado oil contains vitamins and nutrients, which promote healthy hair growth and prevent breakage.

One of the best things about the Briogeo Curl Charisma Rice Amino + Avocado Hydrating Conditioner is that it’s free of harsh chemicals such as sulfates and parabens. This means it’s gentle on your hair and scalp and won’t strip it of its natural oils. Briogeo’s NOVA Complex, a proprietary blend of nourishing ingredients that work together to keep your hair looking and feeling its best, is also used in the formulation, which is 97% naturally derived.

Simply apply this conditioner to your hair after shampooing and leave it in for 2-3 minutes before rinsing thoroughly. You can use it as often as you like to keep your curls looking and feeling great.

Not Your Mother’s Tahitian Gardenia Flower & Mango Butter Curl Defining Conditioner promises to deeply hydrate and define your curls. Distinguished from most other conditioners by its absence of sulfates, silicone, parabens, phthalates, gluten, and dyes, you can be sure your hair will be well cared for too.

Tahitian gardenia flower and mango butter are the main ingredients in this conditioner. Gardenia flower has been used as a hair conditioner in Polynesia for centuries due to its nourishing properties. It’s rich in antioxidants and helps to strengthen hair, reduce breakage, and increase elasticity. Mango butter, on the other hand, comes through with moisturizing and softening properties. It’s high in vitamins A, C, and E, which are necessary for healthy hair growth.

The conditioner has a creamy, lightweight texture that spreads evenly through the hair and makes application simple. It is suggested that you leave it on for 2-3 minutes to allow the ingredients to fully penetrate. After rinsing it out, your hair will feel soft and defined, with a healthy shine. Customers also note that the floral aroma of gardenia flower lingers throughout the day.

Aunt Jackie’s Quench Moisture Intensive Leave-In Conditioner is ideal for curly hair that needs to be moisturized and softened without being weighed down. Made with natural ingredients such as marshmallow root, shea butter, and extra virgin olive oil, this product infuses your hair with long-lasting moisture, slip, and softness.

One of the striking features of this leave-in conditioner is that it does not require rinsing. This makes it simple to use and keeps your hair extra moisturized throughout the day. The formula is intended to eliminate dryness and provide the moisture your curls require to look and feel their best.

Aunt Jackie’s Quench Moisture Intensive Leave-In Conditioner also has aloe barbadensis leaf extract, which has a soothing and calming effect on the scalp. This makes it an excellent choice for people who have sensitive scalps or who suffer from irritation or inflammation.

Look no further than Mielle Organics Babassu Oil & Mint Deep Conditioner for a deep-conditioning experience that will moisturize and nourish your curls. This product is intended to give your hair the hydration it requires while also reducing frizz and flyaways.

Babassu oil is a standout ingredient in this deep conditioner. This oil is derived from the Amazonian palm fruit and is high in sterols and tocopherols, both of which boost moisturization in the hair and scalp. Babassu oil is also known for its ability to soothe irritated skin and reduce inflammation.

This conditioner contains fatty acids and natural oils such as almond, coconut, and safflower oil, in addition to babassu oil. These ingredients can help nourish and strengthen your hair, as well as improve its texture and appearance. The conditioner also contains complex amino acids derived from wheat, soy, and other all-natural ingredients, which aid in the hydration and replenishment of your hair.

What’s more, this deep conditioner is made with certified organic ingredients, so you can use it with confidence. It’s free of harsh chemicals, sulfates and parabens, so you can relax knowing you’re giving your curls the best possible care.

Camille Rose Naturals Curl Love Moisture Milk is an excellent choice for a conditioner that provides serious moisture to your curls. This product not only deeply nourishes your strands, but it also leaves the delicate and delicious scent of macadamia nut and vanilla behind.

Rice milk, which contains vitamins A, D, and B12, is a key ingredient in this conditioner. These nutrients are necessary for healthy hair and work together to promote growth, prevent breakage, and improve overall hair health.

You can expect your curls to feel stronger and smoother when combined with this product’s macadamia seed oil, which is known for its anti-breakage benefits and ability to seal the hair strands. This conditioner also contains slippery elm bark, which helps to soften and smooth the hair shaft. This can help you detangle your hair and prevent damage caused by styling and brushing.

Using this as a leave-in conditioner after washing your hair will provide your curls with the hydration and nourishment they need to thrive. Camille Rose Naturals Curl Love Moisture Milk is simple to use on wet or dry hair. Simply apply it evenly from root to tip after cleansing your hair.

It can be difficult to find the ideal leave-in conditioner—one that not only hydrates but also defines and tames those lovely, bouncy curls. Eden BodyWorks Coconut Shea All Natural Leave-In Conditioner can help with that.

The success of this conditioner can be attributed to its all-natural ingredients, particularly coconut oil and shea butter. Coconut oil is a powerful moisturizer that can penetrate deep into the hair shaft to prevent protein loss, which is critical for maintaining the strength and health of curly hair. Shea butter, on the other hand, is high in vitamins and fatty acids, which nourish and hydrate the hair while reducing breakage and increasing shine.

This leave-in conditioner’s creamy texture makes it simple to apply and distribute evenly throughout your hair. What’s more, you can use it on a daily basis without fear of buildup or greasiness.

Another advantage of Eden BodyWorks Coconut Shea All Natural Leave-In Conditioner is that it works well as a style primer. It can be used as a base for a defined wash and go, which will help your curls retain their shape and definition throughout the day. This conditioner also adds an extra layer of protection against environmental stressors like humidity and heat, which can wreak havoc on curly hair.

If you’re looking for a product that will help with painless detangling while also smoothing the cuticles, the Kinky-Curly Knot Today Leave-In Conditioner/Detangler could be the answer.

This leave-in conditioner’s ability to remove knots and tangles without causing pain or discomfort is one of its standout features. No more yanking or pulling at your hair! Instead, the creamy and herbal formula detangles your hair gently, leaving it smooth and manageable.

This leave-in conditioner is suitable for curly, wavy, and thick hair and can be used in a variety of ways depending on the texture of your hair. You can use it as a leave-in conditioner on thick tresses to hydrate and define your curls, or as a regular conditioner on wavy hair to nourish and soften the strands.

Jessicurl Too Shea! is the conditioner for you if you have medium to thick curly hair. Shea butter, known for its moisturizing properties, is the central ingredient in this conditioner, while jojoba oil, avocado oil, and hydrolyzed oat protein all help to nourish your hair and scalp.

The combination of these ingredients results in a thick, creamy conditioner that hydrates your hair deeply without weighing it down or making it greasy. Your curls will be so soft and manageable after using this that you’ll spend the entire day running your fingers through your hair!

The versatility of Jessicurl Too Shea! conditioner is another great selling point. It’s ideal for use as a traditional rinse-out conditioner or to leave in your hair to provide all-day moisture. If you have fine hair that gets weighed down easily, you can use it as a deep conditioner to add hydration without making your hair feel heavy.

This conditioner is also free of sulfates, silicones, and other harsh chemicals, making it an excellent choice for those who have sensitive scalps or want to transition to a more natural haircare routine.

Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Hydrating Cream Conditioner is a beloved product well worth considering that really earns its spot on our list of the best conditioners for curly hair.

This conditioner was created specifically to replenish moisture in curly hair, which is necessary for keeping it healthy and hydrated. The main ingredient in this product is pure shea butter, which works wonders for adding moisture and nourishing the hair. Shea butter is well known for its hydrating properties, making it particularly beneficial for those with dry or damaged hair.

Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Hydrating Cream Conditioner is great for protecting the hair in addition to moisturizing it. Used after cleansing, it helps prevent breakage and protects the hair’s vital natural oils. This is significant because curly hair is frequently more fragile than straight hair, making it more vulnerable to damage from things like heat styling and chemical treatments.

This conditioner is appropriate for all curl types, including type 2 waves and type 4 coils. What’s more, it’s free of mineral oils, sulfates, parabens, silicones, phthalates, drying alcohol, paraffin, and propylene. All of these ingredients can be harmful to the hair and scalp, with the potential to cause long-term damage. And you’ll be glad to know this product is also cruelty-free, so you can feel good about using a conditioner that aligns with your values and your hair goals.

Curl Junkie Beauticurls Argan & Olive Oil Daily Conditioner is perfect for curly hair that requires an extra boost of moisture. This daily conditioner is infused with hydrating aloe vera as well as emollient and healing argan, olive, jojoba, and virgin coconut oils, making it an incredibly nourishing and hydrating formula that is ideal for daily use.

One of the standout ingredients is olive oil, which is high in vitamins and minerals that help nourish and strengthen hair. It’s also known for its ability to reduce frizz and add shine, making it an excellent addition to a curly hair conditioner. The aloe vera leaf juice soothes the scalp, and the jojoba oil protects the hair from environmental damage.

This conditioner contains no sulfites, silicones, or parabens, making it suitable for people with sensitive skin or allergies. It works well with type 2 waves, type 3 curls, and type 4 coils, so it’s a great choice for curly-haired folk across the board.

After shampooing, apply the Curl Junkie Beauticurls Argan & Olive Oil Daily Conditioner to wet hair and work through, making sure to distribute the product evenly. Allow it to sit for a few minutes before rinsing. Alternatively, you can leave it in as a deep conditioner to add even more moisture.

Last but certainly not least on our list of the best conditioners for curly hair is the tgin Triple Moisture Replenishing Conditioner. A favoriteof those with dry, damaged hair, the formula contains shea butter and sweet almond oil, both of which are known to deeply moisturize and nourish. Sweet almond oil is rich in vitamins and minerals that promote hair health, while shea butter is a natural emollient that seals in moisture.

Using tgin Triple Moisture Replenishing Conditioner will leave your hair soft, smooth, and manageable after each use. This is due to the product’s conditioning properties, which help to replenish natural oils in the hair and penetrate the hair cuticle for thorough conditioning. Using tgin Triple Moisture Replenishing Conditioner on a regular basis can also help prevent split ends and breakage, promoting healthier hair growth all around.

The tgin Triple Moisture Replenishing Conditioner is wonderfully free of the many harsh chemicals that can harm hair, such as parabens, sulfates, petrolatum, lanolin, and artificial colors. It’s also cruelty-free, so you can be assured it’s ethically made as well as being great for your hair.