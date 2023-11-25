20 Best Conditioners for Damaged Hair

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It can be a tough road to recovering healthy locks, and of course, it would be ideal if our hair wasn’t damaged in the first place, but whatever the reason, sometimes we need help getting it back to its best.

The key to repairing hair damage is twofold. You should focus on repairing the existing damage with nourishing ingredients, and you should ensure that new growth is strong and healthy.

The perfect conditioner can be a game-changer when it comes to maintaining healthy hair and promoting hair growth. It can nourish the scalp and provide a conducive environment for faster and thicker growth.

A high-quality conditioner should contain natural ingredients that feed your scalp and hair follicles. When searching for the best conditioner, look for formulas that contain biotin, keratin, proteins, and antioxidants.

Many hair care products on the market are specifically formulated to promote healthy and fast-growing hair. The best often utilize moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera extract, jojoba oil, or argan oil. These can all help to keep your hair hydrated and soothe any scalp irritation, which supports hair growth and reduces breakage.

Some conditioners make use of active ingredients like saw palmetto extract or caffeine. Saw palmetto extract is known for its anti-inflammatory effects, which can help prevent hair fall and thinning. Caffeine can help with nutrient absorption and stimulate the blood vessels in your scalp, promoting healthy hair.

However, it’s also important to avoid certain ingredients when looking for a conditioner for healthy hair. Sulfates and heavy fragrances should be avoided since they can strip too much of the natural oils from your scalp, leading to dryness and irritation. Other harsh chemicals like alcohol, parabens, or silicones can also potentially hold back your hair growth goals by causing dryness, irritation, or clogging pores.

Considering a product’s ingredient list allows you to choose the right conditioner for healthier hair in the long term. However, with so many options on the market, finding the right conditioner for your hair repair goals can be overwhelming. Fortunately, we’ve already done the work for you with a list of the 20 best conditioners for damaged hair in 2023, so let’s take a look at what they are!

About the brand: Blu Atlas is a brand that offers hair care products formulated with natural and organic ingredients. Their products are free of harsh chemicals and sulfates, making them gentle and safe for all hair types.

Key ingredients: This conditioner contains argan oil, which is known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties. It also has shea butter, which helps to add shine and improve hair elasticity. Other key ingredients include aloe vera, which soothes the scalp and promotes hair growth, and jojoba oil, which moisturizes the hair and prevents breakage.

Reviewer feedback: Reviewers love how this conditioner makes their hair feel soft, smooth, and moisturized. Many have noticed a significant improvement in the overall health of their hair after using this product regularly. Some reviewers have also mentioned that the conditioner has a pleasant scent and does not leave any residue on their hair.

We’re big fans of the Blu Atlas grooming range and this was a stand out choice for number one in our list of the best conditioners for damaged hair.

About the brand: New Nordic is a brand offering hair care products that are formulated with natural and organic ingredients. Their products are designed to promote healthy hair growth and prevent hair loss.

Key ingredients: Biotin is a stand-out contributor in this conditioner, as can strengthen and thicken hair. The product also contains wheat protein, which nourishes and moisturizes the hair. Other key ingredients include horsetail extract, used to promote hair growth, and apple extract, that protects the hair from damage.

Reviewer feedback: Fans love how this conditioner adds volume and thickness to their hair. Many have noticed a significant improvement in the overall health and appearance of their hair after using this product regularly. Some reviewers have also mentioned that the conditioner has a pleasant scent which is always a bonus!

About the brand: Maple Holistics is a brand that offers natural and cruelty-free hair care products. Their mission is to provide high-quality hair care products that are made with natural ingredients, free from harsh chemicals. They believe that everyone deserves healthy, beautiful hair, and they strive to deliver products that are safe, effective, and affordable.

Key ingredients: Maple Holistics Biotin Conditioner is formulated with a blend of natural ingredients that nourish and strengthen hair. The key ingredient in this conditioner is biotin, known for its ability to stimulate hair growth and improve hair health. Other key ingredients include avocado oil for its moisturizing properties, and keratin, that will strengthen hair and prevent breakage.

Reviewer feedback: Reviewers love how this conditioner makes their hair feel soft, smooth, and nourished. Some reviewers also noted that the conditioner does not leave any residue on their hair.

About the brand: Vegamour is a brand that offers hair care products that are vegan and cruelty-free. Their products are formulated with natural ingredients that are gentle and safe for all hair types.

Key ingredients: This conditioner contains a few ingredients you might not see on other lists, like mung bean, knows to strengthen and thicken hair. It also has red clover, which promotes healthy hair growth. Other key ingredients include biotin, to nourish and moisturize the hair, and saw palmetto, which prevents hair loss.

Reviewer feedback: Reviewers love how this conditioner helps to promote healthy hair growth and prevent hair loss. Many have noticed a significant improvement in the overall health and appearance of their hair after using this product regularly. Fans are also pleased to note that they can use this conditioner without it weighing down their hair.

About the brand: Virtue Labs is a brand with hair care products designed to repair and restore damaged hair. Their products are formulated with Alpha Keratin 60ku, a patented protein that aids in rebuilding and strengthening hair from the inside out.

Key ingredients: This conditioner contains hydrolyzed quinoa, a natural protein which strengthens and protects the hair from damage. Other key ingredients include shea butter, to add shine and improve hair elasticity, and pea protein, incorporated to strengthen and repair damaged hair. It also has baobab seed oil, known to moisturize and nourish the hair.

Reviewer feedback: Happy customers love how this conditioner delivers results to restore damaged hair. It’s easy to see why the Recovery Conditioner is a fan favorite when so many see a significant improvement in the overall health and appearance of their hair with regular use.

About the brand: Davroe brings us cruelty-free, vegan products all the way from Australia. Their products are formulated with natural ingredients that are gentle and safe for all hair types, and having started as a salon range, Davroe is committed to quality.

Key ingredients: This conditioner is formulated with some star ingredients, including rice protein, which strengthens the hair. It also has shea butter, that will improve your hair’s elasticity and promote a natural shine. Other key ingredients include aloe vera, which soothes the scalp and promotes hair growth, and chamomile extract, which nourish and moisturize the hair.

Reviewer feedback: Loyal fans rave about how this conditioner makes their hair feel soft, smooth, and moisturized, with many of them reporting significant improvements in its overall appearance. As an added bonus, some reviewers say that they also enjoy the scent and lightweight, silky texture.

About the brand: Botanic Hearth believes in providing customers with products that are gentle and nourishing, while also delivering real results. With natural and organic hair care products, free from harsh chemicals, they have a devoted fanbase.

Key ingredients: Botanic Hearth Biotin Conditioner with Ginger Oil & Keratin is formulated with a blend of natural ingredients that help to nourish and strengthen hair. The key ingredient in this conditioner is biotin, which is known for its ability to promote healthy hair growth and improve hair health. Other key ingredients include ginger oil, that is great for improving scalp health and stimulating hair growth. This conditioner also contains keratin, a naturally occurring protein found in the hair that prevents frizz and breakage.

Reviewer feedback: Reviewers love how this conditioner makes their hair feel soft, smooth, and nourished. Many customers noticed a significant improvement in the overall health and appearance of their hair after using this product regularly. Some reviewers have also mentioned that the conditioner has a pleasant scent and does not leave any residue in their hair.

Overall, Botanic Hearth Biotin Conditioner with Ginger Oil & Keratin has received positive reviews for its ability to promote healthy hair growth and improve hair health.

About the brand: Hask is a brand that offers a wide range of hair care products designed to nourish and strengthen hair. Their products are formulated with natural ingredients that are gentle and safe for all hair types. They believe that healthy hair is beautiful hair and they strive to provide products that make it easy for people to achieve their hair goals.

Key ingredients: Hask Argan Oil Repairing Conditioner is formulated with argan oil, which is known for its ability to nourish and hydrate. Argan oil is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that help to protect hair from damage and promote healthy hair growth. Other key ingredients in this conditioner include keratin, which strengthens and protect hair, and grape seed oil, which moisturizes and add shine to hair.

Reviewer feedback: Fans love how this conditioner makes their hair feel soft, silky, and moisturized. Many have noticed a significant improvement in the overall health and appearance of their hair after using this product regularly.

About the brand: Verb is another haircare brand that makes use of natural ingredients for powerful, yet gentle, effects. They believe in using sustainable practices and supporting local communities through their business journey.

Key ingredients: The Ghost Conditioner is formulated with a blend of natural ingredients such as moringa oil, quinoa protein, and glycerin. These ingredients work together to hydrate and strengthen the hair, while also improving its overall health and appearance.

Reviewer feedback: Customers love this conditioner for the way that it improves the texture and manageability of their hair. It’s an added bonus that Verb uses gentle ingredients, making it suitable to use every day even for people with sensitive scalps.

Overall, this conditioner is a great choice for those looking for a lightweight, hydrating conditioner.

About the brand: Playa was launched in California in 2017 by Shelby Wild, and quickly gained passionate fans. The brand packages its powerful formulas in aesthetic packaging and can be found online through Sephora or in Morphe.

Key ingredients: The Supernatural Conditioner from Playa is formulated with a blend of natural ingredients such as coconut, apricot, and sage oil. These ingredients work together to hydrate and nourish the hair, while also improving its overall health and appearance.

Reviewer feedback: Customers adore the Supernatural Conditioner, and we can’t help but agree. It has a great reputation for smoothing hair follicles, making the hair less prone to breakage and split ends. With intense moisture, it’s an ideal product for people with curly hair, which often needs a hydration boost. It’s also quite lightweight, allowing curls and waves to stay bouncy.

About the brand: Olaplex has become a sensation ever since it first went viral for being an in-home, luxury treatment option. If you’ve never seen their products on TikTok or at least heard of Olaplex at your local salon, we’re not sure how you missed it! The brand uses patented technology to repair and protect hair from damage. Their products are designed to strengthen hair and improve its overall health and appearance.

Key ingredients: The No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner from Olaplex is formulated with a blend of natural ingredients such as bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, a patented ingredient that helps to repair and strengthen hair. It also contains vitamin E and coconut oil to nourish and hydrate the hair.

Reviewer feedback: Customers can’t get enough of the No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, with its ability to repair and strengthen hair. Even people who frequently bleach their hair find many benefits in using this deeply restorative treatment. People are also impressed with the patented technology that repairs hair bonds.

About the brand: Pureology has been around for over twenty years and in that time it has become well known for the first ZEROSULFATE® and 100% vegan hair care formulas. The brand prides itself on providing “color care without compromise,” by creating customized, high-performance products while continuing to care for animals and the planet.

Key ingredients: The Strength Cure Conditioner from Pureology is formulated with a blend of natural ingredients such as quinoa protein, astaxanthin, and lavender oil. These ingredients work together to strengthen and repair the hair, while also improving its overall health and appearance.

Reviewer feedback: First-time users of the Pureology Strength Cure Conditioner are amazed at how it brings new life back to their locks, imbuing it with vitality. The powerful formula uses rich nutrients to fuel healthy growth.

About the brand: Innersense is a premium, salon-quality range with products that pack some powerful hydration. Anyone can use their products, but the brand has a reputation for providing great care and support for curly hair. The brand is also organic and a globally recognized leader in clean hair care.

Key ingredients: The Hydrating Cream Conditioner from Innersense is formulated with a blend of natural ingredients such as shea butter, tamanu oil, and aloe vera. These ingredients work together to hydrate and nourish the hair, while also improving its overall health and appearance.

Reviewer feedback: The Hydrating Cream Conditioner is a rich, creamy solution that customers enjoy using for its luxurious feel as much as for the results it delivers. Innersense is giving its fans an all-over great choice for a gentle and effective way to repair their hair.

About the brand: Living Proof is a brand that focuses on using science to create innovative products that really work. Their patented technology, called OFPMA, helps to make hair stronger, healthier, and more manageable. The brand has been collecting fans and revolutionizing hair care since launching in 2005.

Key ingredients: The Restore Conditioner from Living Proof is designed to replenish moisture and repair damaged hair. It contains a blend of ingredients such as vitamin B5, jojoba, sunflower seed wax, lactic acid, hydrogenated castor oil, and red algae, which work to hydrate and strengthen even badly damaged hair.

Reviewer feedback: Customers love this conditioner from Living Proof for its powerful delivery of restorative ingredients. Many of the reviews note that it has helped to improve the overall health and appearance of their hair. They love the creamy texture and the fact that it doesn’t weigh their hair down. Some reviewers note that it has a light, pleasant scent, while others appreciate that it is fragrance-free.

This conditioner is a great choice for those looking to repair and restore damaged hair.

About the brand: Briogeo is a clean hair care brand that prides itself on using natural ingredients known to be safe and effective for all hair types. They believe in taking a holistic approach to hair care, and their products are free from harsh chemicals, sulfates, silicones, and synthetic dyes.

Key ingredients: The Be Gentle, Be Kind Ultra Soothing Conditioner from Briogeo is formulated with a blend of nourishing ingredients such as aloe vera, avocado oil, oat bran extract, vitamin B5, jojoba oil, arginine, and radish root ferment filtrate. These ingredients combine to soothe and hydrate the scalp, while also replenishing and strengthening the hair.

Reviewer feedback: Customers rave about the Be Gentle, Be Kind Ultra Soothing Conditioner, with many noting that it has helped to improve the overall health and appearance of their hair in as little as a few weeks. It’s an especially firm favorite for those with sensitive, damaged hair.

About the brand: Love Beauty and Planet is a brand that’s all about using natural and organic ingredients and being transparent about what goes into its products, as well as being a keen supporter of local communities.

Key ingredients: The Coconut Oil & Ylang Ylang Hope and Repair Conditioner from Love Beauty and Planet is formulated with a blend of natural ingredients such as coconut oil, acacia extract, linalool, and coconut water. These ingredients are well-known to repair and nourish the hair, while also improving its overall health and appearance.

Reviewer feedback: Love Beauty and Planet earned a lot of their fans because of the way that they prioritize natural ingredients, and the reviews reflect that. A lot of their customers report that they appreciate having the option to choose an organic product that works. It’s a bonus that it smells delicious too!

About the brand: Giovanni has been attracting a strong customer base since 1979 through an ongoing commitment to sustainability and natural ingredients.

Key ingredients: The Smooth As Silk Deeper Moisture Conditioner from Giovanni is crafted from grapefruit extract, chamomile extract, and soy protein. These ingredients work together to hydrate and nourish the hair, while also improving its overall health and appearance.

Reviewer feedback: When your customers have this many good things to say about your product, you know you’ve got a winner. People find that the conditioner leaves their hair feeling soft and smooth without weighing it down or making it feel greasy.

Overall, this conditioner is a great choice for those looking for a natural and effective way to address damaged hair.

About the brand: Neofollics is a brand that specializes in hair growth products. In fact, its products are clinically and scientifically proven as being effective when it comes to hair growth. This is at least partly due to the concentrated ingredients that improve general hair health, allowing it to thrive.

Key ingredients: Neofollics Hair Growth Stimulating Conditioner is formulated with a blend of natural ingredients that help to promote healthy hair growth. The key ingredient in this conditioner is Capixyl, a patented complex that contains red clover extract and acetyl tetrapeptide-3. Capixyl has been clinically shown to improve hair density and reduce hair loss.

Other key ingredients include biotin, known for its ability to stimulate hair growth, and caffeine (yes, caffeine), both of which improve blood flow to the scalp and promote healthy hair growth.

Reviewer feedback: Reviewers love how this conditioner makes their hair feel soft, smooth, and nourished. Many have noticed a significant improvement in the overall health and appearance of their hair after using this product regularly. Many reviewers have also noted a reduction in hair loss and an improvement in hair density after using this conditioner.

In summary, Neofollics Hair Growth Stimulating Conditioner has received positive reviews for its ability to promote healthy hair growth and improve hair health.

About the brand: Rahua is celebrated for responsibly sourcing organic ingredients from the Amazon rainforest for its effective line of hair care. Customers stay loyal to Rahua because they love the lighter touch that the brand has on the environment.

Key ingredients: The Hydration Conditioner from Rahua is formulated with a blend of natural ingredients such as aloe vera, shea butter, mango extract, passion fruit extract, sea salt, hydrolyzed quinoa, lactic acid, L-arginine and rahua oil. These ingredients work together to hydrate and nourish the hair, while also improving its overall health and appearance. Overall, it’s a powerful blend for repairing damaged hair.

Reviewer feedback: Customers love the Hydration Conditioner from Rahua, with many noting that it has helped to improve the texture and manageability of their hair. Online reviews show how much fans enjoy using this conditioner, with people reporting that their hair becomes silky smooth with continued use.

It’s a great choice for those looking for a natural and effective way to hydrate their hair.

About the brand: After over forty years in business, Aveda is definitely a household name for many. With gentle and effective products, it’s especially favored by people with sensitive skin and scalps.

Key ingredients: The Damage Remedy Restructuring Conditioner is crafted with ingredients like quinoa protein, soy protein, barley extract, sunflower seed oil, sandalwood oil, and macadamia oil. When combined, all of these ingredients target hair damage by replenishing nutrients and restoring hydration.

Reviewer feedback: People with dry and damaged hair reported back after trying this conditioner to say that they were thrilled with the results. Some saw significant improvements after just a few weeks of adding this to their routine, and a few even said that their friends and family complimented them on how healthy their hair looked.

With so many products out there, and more being released all the time, it was hard for us to whittle down the contenders. After extensive research, heated discussion (and no little washing!) we finally agreed on our 20 best conditioners for damaged hair.

Armed with all this information about what’s out there and what to look for, you can confidently set out on the road to achieving your own hair repair goals. Thanks for reading!