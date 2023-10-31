25 Best Conditioners for Men in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Why Do You Need to Use Conditioner?

Shampoo gets down and dirty with your hair, removing buildup to leave your hair clean. But, in doing so, it sometimes leaves hair a little thirsty, which is where conditioner comes in. Not only will conditioner ensure soft, smooth, moisturized hair, but also it coats each strand in a protective layer to prevent damage.

If frizziness is an issue for you, conditioner is going to be your new best friend. All that moisture works against frizziness, leaving you with smooth hair that stays in place. Conditioner also adds extra shine, so it’s a great idea for men with lackluster hair.

What to Look For in a Conditioner, Based on Hair Type

There are the four main hair types – straight, wavy, curly and coily – but we’ve included other common hair concerns so you know just what to look for.

Straight or Fine Hair. If your hair is pin straight and tends to lie flat, look for a volumizing conditioner. Typically, volumizing conditioners contain light moisturizers that take care of hair without weighing it down, allowing for greater lift and body.

Wavy Hair. Wavy hair can be both prone to frizz and limpness, so your best bet is to find a conditioner with lightweight oils like jojoba or argan, which will smooth your hair without being too heavy.

Curly Hair. If you have big, thick curls, an ultra-hydrating conditioner is your best bet. Look for formulas with ingredients like shea or cocoa butter, which will give your curls the moisture they need and cut down on frizz. Some conditioners are designed specifically for curly hair, and others are suitable for all hair types and should work just as well.

Coily Hair. Men with coily hair have similar needs to those with curly hair; in fact, coils are often called type 4 curls. You’ll want formulas jam-packed with moisture, and may even want to invest in a leave-in conditioner for more thorough hydration. Oil-based conditioners will be especially helpful.

Oily Hair. Yes, oily hair needs conditioning, too! A lot of conditioners on the market will make hair extra greasy, so look for one designed for those with oily hair that has lightweight oil-absorbing ingredients. Avoid products labeled “moisturizing,” as they may be too heavy. When in doubt, apply conditioner to your tips and skip the roots.

Weak or Damaged Hair. If you end up losing a lot of hair or notice that it seems brittle and prone to breakage, look for conditioners that contain extra proteins and amino acids. Products labeled “thickening” or “strengthening” will be your best bet.

Thinning Hair. Similar to men with weak or damaged hair, those who are experiencing some thinning should opt for volumizing and thickening conditioners built to maximize the appearance of the hair on your head. Ingredients like biotin, keratin and nourishing natural oils may help create greater hair density.

By far the best conditioner for men is this gem from Blu Atlas, which delivers moisture and upgrades all types of hair. The key to this formula is that it is lightweight but super hydrating, so it can nourish and volumize thin hair but also de-frizz and smooth thick hair. With a formula of 98% naturally derived ingredients, this conditioner will seriously take your hair to the next level and make you a devoted conditioner user for life.

We are thrilled about the ingredients in this premium product, which include argan and avocado oils, prized hair softeners that are chock-full of fatty acids, oleic acid and antioxidants. White tea extract provides anti-inflammatory benefits to calm an inflamed scalp, so you no longer have that post-shower itching and tenderness. Barley protein encourages healthy growth and glycerin ensures moisture retention. The conditioner comes in two attractive scents: Coconut Apricot (fruity and warm) and Classic (herbaceous and fresh).

If your main goal in changing up your hair-care routine is to see more volume, you’ll want to add this product to your shower caddy. Living Proof’s Full Conditioner provides featherlight moisture so that hair can bounce to its fullest height. Men with long hair will be happy to know that this formula helps to detangle hair as well.

This conditioner is free of all the harmful ingredients you don’t want, like silicones, phthalates, parabens and sulfates, and is safe for color-treated hair. It does contain ama-oil, an ingredient that seeps through the hair shaft to coat damaged hair, making it more resilient. You’ll also reap the benefits of sunflower seed oil, which nourishes the scalp and leaves hair shiny, strong and hydrated.

You’ve probably heard of extra virgin olive oil, but have you heard of virgin coconut oil? It’s the crème de la crème of coconut oil and is what powers this formula from Shea Moisture. When paired with other powerful moisturizing ingredients, this coconut oil delivers moisture that won’t weigh hair down. It works to smooth hair and contributes to long-term growth and hair health.

Shea butter is one of this conditioner’s star ingredients. It also contains argan oil to hydrate and boost growth, aloe to soothe the scalp, dog rose-seed oil for anti-inflammatory benefits, horsetail extract to improve hair follicle health, and many other naturally derived ingredients. Men love the delightful fragrance this product leaves behind.

Continuing the theme of conditioners that contain food-grade oils, check out this Cold Processed Hair Conditioner from Act + Acre. A number of plant oils join forces in this formula to condition hair from root to tip. Ninety-one percent of users in a trial agreed that this conditioner doesn’t feel heavy, so go ahead and use it if you have limp or thinning hair. Men with dry, normal and oily scalps will benefit from this product, as will those with straight, wavy and even curly hair.

Quinoa protein boosts each strand of hair to give it new life, abyssinian oil hydrates and vitamin B5 promotes elasticity. Then the cold-pressed oils kick in: baobab to strengthen weak hair, amyris to encourage growth, ylang-ylang to balance oil production and ayurvedic favorite agarwood to calm inflammation.

Is your hair in desperate need of repair? If so, check out the Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, which will fix your locks in no time. It’s a pH-balanced formula designed for all hair types, encouraging broken bonds to link up again, which will result in a noticeable boost in the health of your hair. Eco-conscious men will be excited to learn that Olaplex takes a lot of steps to benefit the planet, like cutting down on water usage and saving trees and land from being razed. Just in case you needed another reason to support the brand…

While the ingredient list is far too long to completely cover, we’ll point you toward a few highlights. Like abyssinian oil, which mimics sebum so that your scalp produces less of it. Or avocado oil for moisture, grape seed oil to seal in that moisture and camellia oil for improved hair health. Sunflower seed extract is in here, along with the plant’s oil to address thinning and damage.

Hanz de Fuko is a leader in the men’s hair-care industry, so of course they’ve come up with one of the best conditioners for men. This formula propels hair into its thickest, most powerful self, supporting growth and volume without forgetting the well-being of the scalp. More than 16 plant extracts have made it into this formula, so you know it’s good!

With extracts like apple, acai and pomegranate, this almost sounds like a health food item. Those extracts deliver important micronutrients to your hair and scalp, leaving hair shinier, healthier and stronger than ever before. Cactus is in here to boost hair at the cellular level and increase its luminosity, burdock root soothes the scalp, seaweed supports hair growth, and oils like olive and avocado ensure lasting moisture.

Bevel’s sulfate-free conditioner was created with Black men in mind, meaning it works especially well on coarse and coily hair types. The hydrating formula stops your scalp from flaking and helps hair detangle and lose the frizz, cutting down on your styling time each day. The ingredients that make this happen are incredibly simple: shea butter and coconut oil. This classic combo of hydrators moisturizes like nothing else.

With coily or thick, curly hair, it’s important to do a leave-in treatment once in a while. Luckily, you can apply this product, let it sit for 10-15 minutes, and then comb it through hair to detangle before rinsing. Try this once a week for a hair transformation.

This product, one of the best conditioners for men, is truly high-end, plunging your head of hair into a luxurious bath of natural moisturizers to rejuvenate each strand. While the conditioner says it’s for all hair types, those with thin or limp hair might find this level of hydration to be a little overbearing, so keep that in mind. Coconut oil and argan oil provide lightweight moisture and shine, but the heavy hitters come in the form of shea and cocoa butters, which are particularly effective on thick and curly hair.

The best conditioners for men don’t just take care of your hair, but your scalp, too. That’s the point behind this conditioner from Jack Black, which uses a creamy formula loaded with botanicals to nurture scalp and hair into full health.

The ingredient list for this product is impressive, with a lot of items you’ll recognize. Such as basil, which is full of antioxidants and important vitamins, green tea to soothe the scalp, sea kelp for superior hydration, and silk protein to make hair more manageable. Perhaps the highlight of this formula is peppermint oil, which produces an invigorating cooling sensation upon contact with the scalp. This conditioner smells good, works well and feels great!

Depending on your health, genetics and age, you may start to see some thinning as the years tick by. With this Thickening Conditioner from Sachajuan, you can retain your full head of hair for longer and protect it from future hair fall. This formula also contains ingredients that shield hair from heat and UV rays, which is important if you spend a lot of time outside or put your hair through heat styling.

Proprietary Ocean Silk and Thickening Technology allows this conditioner to give you soft, voluminous hair. Red algae is one of the most important ingredients, supplying hair with omega fatty acids to keep it strong and shiny.

Dry hair looks dull and flat and may feel brittle to the touch. If that describes your hair, turn to Verb’s Hydrating Conditioner, which provides profound hydration to improve the condition of even the driest hair. To get the most out of this product, leave it on your hair for a few minutes before rinsing so all the goodness can seep in.

The key building blocks of this formula are anti-frizz argan oil, sunflower seed extract to prevent hair loss, pro-vitamin B5 to strengthen hair beginning in the follicle, and meadowfoam seed oil to ensure that no moisture gets released from your hair. The result is the softest hair ever!

With this conditioner for men, you can treat yourself to eucalyptus-scented bliss, lathering Thick Fix into your head of hair until it’s fully hydrated and looks denser. This formula was created with input from dermatologists familiar with male hair loss, so it works against common causes of thinning to improve hair’s thickness.

Panthenol and niacinamide carry this formula, providing a double dose of vitamin B to nourish and strengthen. Lime fruit extract is another important addition, protecting hair from free radical and UV damage, scalp irritation and staticky frizz.

Amino acids combine to form protein, which is what your hair needs to be thick and strong. This Amino Acid conditioner from Kiehl’s uses that scientific process to its advantage, encouraging greater hair health no matter your hair type. With this product, you’ll refresh your hair’s stores of moisture, balance your scalp and make your hair easier to work with. No more bad hair days!

In addition to amino acids, this formula contains coconut oil for its many fatty acids, jojoba oil to soften hair, aloe to reduce scalp irritation, soybean oil to boost hair growth, tocopherol to replace hair that has fallen out and wheat protein to reinforce each hair shaft. All of these ingredients work together to make hair stronger and sleeker.

Brickell dominates the fuss-free hair-care game, thanks to formulas like this Revitalizing Hair Conditioner. It relies on a straightforward formula of proven hair-loving ingredients, helping you maintain a healthy head of hair while bolstering elasticity, shine and strength. Reviewers say they love how this product makes their hair feel, which is the whole point of using conditioner!

Aloe vera steps up to the plate here to condition and fight inflammation, and borage oil helps hair stay on your head longer while getting rid of dandruff. Avocado oil ensures hydration, evening primrose oil lessens follicle damage, gotu kola nourishes and moisturizes, and tea tree addresses common scalp issues. All of these great benefits wrapped up in one conditioner.

Kevin Murphy’s Re.Store is more than just a conditioner – it’s a hair treatment that replaces both shampoo and conditioner, cleansing and hydrating in one fell swoop. This non-foaming product lifts away dirt and buildup, but also coats hair in moisturizing and protective coatings so you get the benefits of shampoo and conditioner with just one product. It’s always a bonus to skip a step in your grooming routine!

Papain, an enzyme derived from papaya, gently exfoliates the scalp to leave it clean and unburdened. Meanwhile, a pineapple-derived enzyme provides moisture, green pea protein nourishes and shea butter protects while ensuring hydration. Bamboo extract strengthens hair follicles by stimulating circulation, rice amino acids provide micronutrients, and radish root ferment filtrate delays aging in your scalp and hair by neutralizing free radicals.

16. Horace Nourishing Conditioner

This conditioner for men is for those with dry hair, so skip it if dryness isn’t your main gripe. It quenches your hair’s thirst with a formula free from silicone, mineral oil, parabens and PEGs, and comes with a great fresh fragrance to boot. In a trial, 90% of users found their hair softer after use, while 85% felt their hair was moisturized, so bring this out in the dead of winter when you just can’t escape the all-pervasive dryness.

Abyssinian oil, mango seed butter, glycerin and shea butter deliver unquestionable moisture, smoothing out kinky hair and protecting it from damage at the same time. Ninety-seven percent of this formula’s ingredients are naturally derived, so you don’t have to worry about your sensitive scalp reacting to chemicals.

17. Huron Smooth and Nourish Conditioner

This rich, creamy formula has got your back in the hydrating department but won’t weigh down hair. It feels like lotion when you squeeze it onto your hand, making for a smooth and satisfying application. There are no harsh additives in this formula, which is made in the USA and sold in recyclable packaging, so you can feel good about adding it to your daily routine.

You’ll find all of the usual suspects in this formula, like argan for moisture and growth, aloe to get your scalp health under control, biotin to help you grow healthy hair, and hydrolyzed wheat protein to strengthen. Users say it works like a dream, making this an obvious choice for one of the best conditioners for men this year.

18. Native Gummy Bears Conditioner

How fun is this bottle and limited edition scent? It’s like showering in a candy store, and will totally awaken your inner child. Plus, the conditioner is comprised of just 10 ingredients, giving you a clean conditioning experience you’ll come back to time and time again. So what does gummy bear scented conditioner actually smell like? Think sweet, fruity and citrusy.

Plant-oil-derived conditioners ensure soft and smooth hair, citric acids balance pH levels for sealed hair cuticles, and amino acids strengthen each strand. This conditioner is simple, functional and oh-so-fun.

19. Patricks CD2 Thick Hair Moisturizing Conditioner

This silver bullet of hair care is a powerful treatment that replenishes hair’s moisture levels and fixes stressed-out hair. That makes it a smart choice for men who put their hair through a lot, whether it’s heat styling or environmental exposure. The formula blends nature and science for a conditioner proven to make hair look and feel fantastic.

DHT is a hormone that has been linked to hair loss, so this conditioner includes a DHT blocker to address thinning. It also uses anti-dandruff ingredients, rosemary to jumpstart scalp circulation (leading to better hair growth), caffeine to accelerate growth, sage for scalp health, Ginkgo biloba for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits, and cinnamon to soothe.

20. Malin and Goetz Cilantro Hair Conditioner

Don’t worry, even if you’re one of the people who thinks cilantro tastes like soap, you’ll still benefit from massaging it into your scalp. This conditioner from Malin + Goetz conditions, smooths out frizz and provides lightweight moisture for all different hair types. Plus, it’s gentle enough that you can use it daily.

Fatty acids are to thank for this formula’s light moisture, shea butter reduces scalp and hair dryness, and cilantro extract calms and delivers nutrients needed for new hair growth. These ingredients, plus sunflower seed oil, make for a great, straightforward conditioner for men.

21. Evo Normal Persons Conditioner

Whether you identify as a “normal person” or not, this is a great option for regular hair care, especially for those with greasy roots. It cuts down on oil production while making hair smoother and more obedient, so you can style and go about your day with ease.

Panthenol and tocopheryl acetate nourish sickly strands, wheat starch adds significant volume with its moisturizing capabilities, and peppermint relieves an oily scalp and gets the blood flowing for greater hair health.

22. The Ordinary Behentrimonium Chloride Conditioner

If you have a sensitive scalp or are easily irritated by scented products, a conditioner without fragrance is the way to go. This formula works great on all hair types, providing lightweight moisture thanks to behentrimonium chloride. The ingredient list for this conditioner is small but mighty, and leaves out stuff like alcohol, oils, silicone, gluten and animal products. Users with wavy hair chime in to say how it coaxes greatness out of their hair, so if you have hair type 2B, give this one a try.

23. Lab Series Age Rescue Densifying Conditioner

Yes, aging can affect your hair as much as it affects your skin! Tell-tale signs of aging include dullness, brittleness and hair thinning, which you can avoid by using this product developed specifically for men. It uses 3D Renoplex technology to strengthen hair from the inside out, giving you more years in your hair prime.

Biotin strengthens your hair and reduces hair fall, and ginseng gets to work on hair loss as well by stimulating scalp circulation to keep your natural growth process running like a well-oiled machine. Rosemary also works to regrow hair, caffeine kicks the scalp into action, birch extract fends off damage and wheat protein helps maximize moisture retention.

24. Triumph and Disaster Conditioner

Before we dive into what makes this conditioner so great, we have to address the name, which apparently comes from a Rudyard Kipling poem. This product is a master of the balancing act, repairing weak hair and encouraging volume and luster. It also detangles, which is another reason to add this product to your rotation.

The key ingredients in this conditioner are unique, turning to plant-based actives that you don’t often see in hair products. Like Tazmen pepper, a powerful anti-inflammatory agent, and colza plant, a gentle detangler that also promotes growth. Keratin improves the hair’s overall structure, while argan and sunflower oils bring tons of nutrients and hydration to your head.

25. Aesop Conditioner

Welcome to the Aesop conditioning experience, which provides lavish moisture infused with amino acids for additional softening benefits. Go ahead and use this even with fine, color-treated or damaged hair. Bergamot fruit oil dominates this formula, cleansing the scalp of impurities to improve hair health. Cedarwood increases circulation, and frankincense strengthens hair from the roots out. Give this one a try and see why it’s a cult favorite conditioner!

