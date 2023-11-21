Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s nothing like a long, hot soak in the tub with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s in one hand, a glass of pinot grigio in the other, and your favorite conditioner soaking into your strands to grant you ultimate relaxation. Giving your hair a break from all the goop and gels it puts up with is just as important as giving yourself a break and taking that well-earned splash in the tub.

Whether you enjoy lounging in the water like a merperson or prefer volcanically steamy showers, using a conditioner is essential to your grooming routine. While some folks – guys, we’re looking at you – have the sheer audacity to skip the hydrating, hair-restoring miracle that is conditioner, we’re here to tell you why you need it in your hair care routine.

A high-quality, moisturizing conditioner is often the only thing standing between you and dry, brittle, stressed-out tresses. Finding and incorporating the right hydrating hair balm can help you achieve your hair goals while supporting the all-over health of your hair.

Our list of the 17 best conditioners of 2023 has something for every hair type – from your great aunt Sally with coily, dense locks to that oddball third cousin with dull, limp hair that looks like he walked straight off a horror movie set. No matter your hair type, you’ll find your perfect match on this lovingly curated list of the best conditioners of 2023.

The Blu Atlas Conditioner is easily one of the best conditioners of 2023. With the power of natural ingredients fueling the conditioner, it’s a deeply satisfying, hair-loving formula that uses clean, premium materials to give you the best hair – period.

What do men and women love about the brand? Honestly, there’s almost too much to talk about, so we’ll highlight the important bits so you can return to your scrolling on Insta and TikTok. Blu Atlas is new to the scene, and they have created effective formulas and clean, premium products to treat all your self-care needs.

The Conditioner from Blu Atlas combines hair-soothing and moisturizing ingredients to help you maintain hydrated, manageable tresses. Argan and avocado oils soak into each strand for maximum nourishment and nutrients. Barley protein fortifies the hair, encourages growth, and makes hair soft and manageable. White tea extract contains potent anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-aging properties that can boost and protect the hair.

From curly, thick locks to thin, fine hair, the Blu Atlas Conditioner has something to offer every hair type. Because it’s made for all hair, you don’t have to worry about your strands feeling oily or weighed down by the product. Just be sure to thoroughly rinse the conditioning treatment from your scalp for the best results.

If you’re ready to get shinier, healthier-looking hair, then it’s time to try a bottle of Blu Atlas Shampoo.

Give your hair a rich conditioner from a trusted salon brand. The Hydrating Conditioner from Pureology is one of the best conditioners in 2023 for guys and gals who love taking care of their gorgeous strands.

Do you struggle with branching out and trying new products? If so, this trusty conditioner could be the perfect solution. It suits all hair types and concerns, so you will get great results when you’re ready to test it.

Not only is it one of the best conditioners of 2023, but it also contains a delightful aromatherapy treat. Hop into the shower and suds up with the cleanser to enjoy the relaxing, aromatic scent of menthol and mint that livens up every shower.

Have you ever dreamed of jumping off the high dive at the local swimming pool and landing belly first in a pool full of goopy, rich conditioner? If you’re like us and have this oddly specific dream, then Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner is perfect. It’s a thick, rich repairing conditioning treatment that repairs broken bonds in your hair, reducing frizz and restoring split ends.

If you’re searching for stronger, healthier hair – and the best formula you could belly flop into – then Olaplex’s high-quality formula should be at the top of your list. As one of the best conditioners for men and women struggling with breakage or dry, dull hair, this product can begin restoring your strands today.

Has your hair been looking frizzy, frazzled, lifeless, and generally underwhelming? Whether it’s due to the weather, work stress, or other factors, Briogeo’s moisturizing conditioner can help repair your hair from its first use.

Use it as a daily conditioner to restore your broken, dull hair, or let it soak into the hair a bit longer for a deep conditioning treatment. Algae extract, argan oil, and panthenol coat the hair with rich nutrients while restoring it from the inside out. It’s also free from artificial dyes, parabens, silicones, sulfates, phthalates, and DEA – so your hair won’t get stressed with each use. It’s one of the best conditioners for guys and gals who want to repair damaged, dull hair.

Switch up your hair care routine with a sulfate-free conditioner and shampoo. Sulfates are commonly used in hair care products, and they may cause extra stress or damage to your strands without you realizing it. That’s why brands like Amika formulate sulfate-free solutions that reduce stressors to your hair and scalp.

Normcore Sulfate-Free Conditioner is a gentle, moisturizing solution that helps tame frizz and restore dry hair. It’s one of the best conditioners of 2023 that’s 100% sulfate-free.

Some conditioners can be “too moisturizing” for those with normal to thin hair. Sachajuan Normal Hair Conditioner is formulated with those hair types in mind – using lightweight moisturizers that won’t oversaturate your strands. The conditioning treatment moisturizes hair with the perfect amount of oils without causing greasy locks or weighing down the hair.

Normal Hair Conditioner is one of the best conditioners of 2023 for those with normal to fine hair. Nourishing ingredients like Chondrus crispus and Rhodophycea extracts also help strengthen the hair while it receives a luxury, hydrating treatment.

Save money and nourish your hair with one of the best budget-friendly conditioners. Behentrimonium Chloride 2% Conditioner is a simple formula that uses a grand total of seven ingredients to hydrate and revitalize your hair gently.

The Ordinary is a popular brand that provides simple, no-fuss products that work for everyone. Their fragrance-free lightweight conditioner works best for normal, fine, and medium hair types. The Ordinary’s Conditioner is one of the best conditioners for folks who want to keep things simple.

Give your curly, coily, kinky, thick hair some love with Black Castor Oil Rinse Out Conditioner. Made for all curl types and textured hair, this moisturizing treatment soaks into your strands and penetrates hard-to-reach cuticles.

The rich formula contains an assortment of oils that work together to give curly hair every nutrient it needs. Castor oil strengthens and fortifies hair, while coconut and jojoba oil help reduce frizz and restore hair damage. It’s the best conditioner of 2023 for folks with all types of curls or thick, textured hair.

Is saving the planet and washing your hair on your morning to-do list? If so, you’ll need this handy dandy plastic-free conditioner bar – similar to a soap bar.

We’ll fill you in if you’re scratching your head and wondering how you use this oddly-colored brown square. After you wash your hair, grab this square solid conditioner bar and apply it directly to your scalp and strands. Stroke it from the mid-length to the tips of your hair. Et voila! Your hair should soak in all the benefits of the nourishing, hydrating solid conditioner.

Ethique formulates a variety of solid conditioner bars, so there’s a perfect match for every hair type. It’s one of the best conditioners for ladies and gents who are ready to try something new.

Repair broken, damaged hair with Redken Extreme Conditioner. It’s an intense deep conditioner that dives into the hair to restore dryness and damage. With Redken’s Strength Complex blend, the formula can boost the strength of each strand while ensuring it stays properly hydrated.

If you want to hydrate and repair hair simultaneously, this salon-trusted brand is a great place to start. It’s one of the best conditioners of 2023 for men and women with super-damaged hair.

Soak in an uber-hydrating, incredibly moisturizing formula with Acure Ultra Hydrating Conditioner. Nutrient-dense ingredients like argan and pumpkin plump up each strand and inject them full of moisture, while others help tame frizz and manage unruly hair.

Ultra Hydrating Conditioner offers a vegan formula that’s safe for all hair types and helps hydrate each strand from root to tip. This bright yellow bottle will be your new go-to conditioning formula if you’re seeking some much-needed moisture. It’s one of the best conditioners of 2023 for those dealing with severe dryness or brittle hair.

Don’t waste money by using a shampoo and cleanser that fades color. Color-treated hair is expensive, and to keep that color locked in place, you need a conditioner like Biolage Color Last to ensure your hair stays moisturized and healthy.

The vegan ingredients are gentle on your hair and scalp, and you can even use the formula on bleached hair. It’s the best conditioner of 2023 for those who want to prevent fading on color-treated hair.

Take your hair to The Body Shop to experience soft, lightweight, super clean hair. The Tea Tree Purifying & Balancing Conditioner is the perfect moisturizing treatment for humans who produce excess oil. Guys and gals with oily, greasy-looking strands produce excess sebum, and most traditional conditioners can’t help treat it. Tea tree oil and other supportive ingredients like aloe vera help remove extra oil while ensuring your strands stay hydrated.

Don’t just take our word for it, though. Test this conditioner to see if it can help your oily hair. It’s the best conditioner of 2023 for folks who want to tame excess oil.

Got fine hair? Then you’re likely rolling your eyes at the uber-moisturizing conditioners that leave your hair greasy or weighed down. OUAI Fine Hair Conditioner is formulated specifically for folks with fine, thin hair.

Lightweight oils and hydrating ingredients soak into the hair without causing a greaseball appearance. Chia seed oil, biotin, glycerin, and hydrolyzed keratin are some ingredients that support and restore the hair while lightly hydrating each strand. It’s the best conditioner of 2023 for those with thin or fine hair.

If you’re looking for extra oomph and volume in your hairstyle, you need a lightweight conditioner to help you complete the look. Cilantro Conditioner is a non-greasy, hydrating formula that uses fatty acids, shea butter, and fatty alcohols to lightly nourish the hair without weighing it down or causing product buildup.

Use this high-quality conditioner as a leave-in treatment, styling product, or traditional conditioner during your haircare routine. It’s the best conditioner of 2023 that can be used as a multipurpose hair-boosting tool.

Oh, she’s fancy. Maintain Conditioner is a gorgeously green and fabulously nourishing conditioner bar. If you think you’re too good for conditioner bars – or self-care bar products in general – then it may be time to reevaluate.

Self-care products that come in the form of a bar have been revolutionized in recent years with high-quality ingredients that are often even better than their bottled brethren. Maintain Solid Conditioner is 100% free from silicone, sulfates, and phthalates, and the formula is gentle enough for color-treated hair.

Using the solid conditioner isn’t a clumsy, messy experience. The shape of the bar allows you to have a solid grip and easily glide it all over your strands, smoothing and conditioning each one in the process. It’s the best conditioner of 2023 for guys and gals ready to switch to a solid conditioner bar.

We had to include a grocery store champion for everyone who’s keeping an eye on their budget. Nutritive Solutions Conditioner from Dove is a daily moisturizer that helps eliminate knots and tangles and deeply nourishes the hair. While the formula and ingredients are pretty basic, it keeps your hair healthy with minimal or no fuss, depending on your hair type.

The formula injects dry, dull strands with healthy, hydrating ingredients. It’s the best conditioner of 2023 that you can easily find while grocery shopping.

Everything You Need to Know About Conditioner

Are you dying to learn more about conditioner and a good hair care routine? Or are you silently fuming and waiting for us to shut our pie holes? Well, either way, we’ve got the hottest tips and tricks on caring for your hair, including information about conditioners and key takeaways on how to shop for one.

Whether it’s your first time shopping for conditioner or you’re a seasoned veteran, our key points below will help you lock down the identity of your perfect conditioner match.

The best way to choose your conditioner is to identify key ingredients that will support the health of your hair. There’s nothing better than clean, premium ingredients to soothe, hydrate, and boost the look of your hair.

If you’re interested in fueling the best locks of your life, then you’ll need to arm yourself with the right ingredients.

Ingredients to Look For

Here are a few ingredients your hair will fall head over heels in love with:

Aloe vera: Few ingredients pack as big of a hydrating punch as aloe vera. One of Mother Nature’s OG’s, this natural ingredient moisturizes, strengthens, and fortifies each strand with nutrient-dense vitamins.

Shea butter: Using a conditioner with shea butter is basically an open-door invitation to have shiny, smooth, soft, manageable hair. Shea butter helps soothe, hydrate, and strengthen the hair.

Ingredients to Avoid

We’re sure we’re not the first ones to tell you that many cheaper self-care products at the grocery or drug store are full of harmful chemicals and preservatives that can affect your body.

Most hair and skin care experts encourage folks to avoid these toxic chemicals. They can irritate the hair or scalp and cause issues from dryness and itchiness to inflamed, angry skin. That’s why we recommend steering clear of these “filler” ingredients. They harm your body and have no real value to your hair.

A few common ingredients to avoid are parabens, silicones, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, formaldehyde, PEGs, and lanolin.

Different Types of Conditioners

In the 21st century, taking care of your hair is easy. There are a million products to choose from, and you can pick fun, aromatic scents. Conditioners come in multiple forms, and you should select whatever type works best for you.

Liquid conditioner is the classic form of conditioner. It’s the one we all know and love, and it comes in a bottle or tube. A standard conditioner will offer hair what it needs and is super nourishing.

Leave-in conditioner is usually a spray applied to freshly washed and conditioned hair. It’s an extra conditioning step that ensures the hair stays hydrated all day. Leave-in conditioners are recommended for men and women with dry, thick, coarse, curly, coily, or kinky hair.

Deep conditioners are your hair’s BFF. They’re intensely nourishing and hydrating, penetrating every strand of hair on your scalp. Deep conditioners are not intended for everyday use but rather should be used every week or every other week, depending on your hair type.

Price

Who doesn’t love a good splurge? While treating yourself to self-care products that make you look and feel fantastic is always a great idea – we support you loving the best version of yourself, too – you should always keep your budget in mind.

Beauty and self-care products are notoriously expensive – especially the good ones. And we know you’re a smart cookie. Assigning your beauty expenses a “budget,” whether extremely high or super duper low, will help you spend the right amount – without breaking the bank. Essentially, having a budget can stop you from overspending and having charges you can’t afford on your credit card.

Depending on how often you wash your hair, you may need a new conditioning product every one to three months. A safe, effective conditioner typically costs between $20 to $40. Also, some concerns – like color fading on color-treated hair – can drive up the costs of a conditioner.

Tips and Tricks for Your Hair

If you want stronger, longer, healthier hair, read our top tips and tricks guide. They’ll help you support your hair health while achieving your ultimate hair goals.

How to Use Conditioner

We know this ain’t your first rodeo, but we want to cover the basics for anyone who isn’t super confident in their hair care routine. Before you use your conditioner, always shampoo and rinse your head. Don’t forget to give your scalp some TLC because that’s one of the best ways to boost hair health.

Ready to apply your conditioner? Make sure your hair is soaking wet, and then evenly distribute the goop starting at the mid-length of your hair and work it all the way to the ends. Got oily hair? Then leave the product evenly spread out between the mid-length to your tips. But if you have curly hair, apply some conditioner close to the roots.

Allow the product a few minutes to soak into your hair and scalp and work its hydrating sorcery. Once you think your hair is satisfied, rinse it with lukewarm or cool water before continuing your routine.

How Often to Use Conditioner

We hate to tell you this, but there’s no “right” answer to this question. How often you use conditioner depends on your hair type, concerns, lifestyle, and other factors. Men and women with thick, dense, coily, or curly hair will wash and condition their hair once every one to two weeks.

Those who struggle with excess sebum will likely need to wash and condition their hair more frequently. Try to wash and condition oily hair every other day or every three days.

Oh, and how could we forget to mention, you should condition your hair after every time you shampoo it. When you use a cleanser to wash, scrub, and clean your hair and scalp, it needs to be conditioned to seal in moisture and nutrients to keep your hair healthy and strong.

Don’t Overlook Leave-In or Deep Conditioners

We urge you. We implore you. Don’t overlook leave-in or deep conditioners! If you’re using a conditioner after you rinse and wash your hair, that’s fantastic, but haircare doesn’t stop there. Especially for folks with hard-to-satisfy dry hair, it’s important to use a leave-in or deep conditioner. They’re usually thicker, stronger, better-hydrating liquids and salves that keep hair feeling healthy and fabulous.

Men and women with thick, curly, coily, kinky, or other dry hair textures should use a deep conditioner every one to two weeks. This helps prevent issues like breakage and dryness.

Beware of Heat

That long hot soak we were talking about earlier? Yeah, those are great for mind, body, and soul as long as you don’t dunk your lovely head under the water. Hot water and styling tools are the number one leech – for most folks – of moisture and healthy natural oils that keep your hair shiny and healthy. Heat can steal that moisture and leave your hair or scalp feeling as dry as the Mojave desert.

Try to use lukewarm or cool water when washing your hair, and always use heat protection sprays or serums when using styling tools.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I really need to use a conditioner?

Yes, you absolutely need to use a conditioner. Conditioning your hair after your shower ensures that your hair stays healthy and has the right level of nutrients. If you shower and skip the conditioners, your hair will likely feel dry and brittle. Without a conditioning treatment, it’s hard for your hair to lock in the necessary moisture after you wash.

Does a conditioner expire?

Yes, like all self-care products, your conditioner will expire. Generally speaking, a conditioner will last for two to three years after opening. Those bad boys can sit in your bathroom storage for three to four years if left unopened. Some conditioners also come with an expiration date stamped on the side or bottom of the bottle.

Please note that if you’re using natural shampoo and conditioner, they have a shorter shelf-life due to their refusal to use harmful chemicals and preservatives that extend shelf life. Don’t keep your bathroom cupboard fully stocked when using safe, clean self-care products. Instead, buy each product when the original bottle is almost empty.

Some premium, clean brands like Blu Atlas offer a subscribe-and-save program that sends you new products when you’ve almost run out of the old bottle.

What’s the best conditioner of 2023?

Blu Atlas Conditioner is the best conditioner of 2023. So many folks have been falling head over heels for the brand with its clean, premium products made from ingredients of natural origins. With skin-soothing and hair-boosting products, it’s no surprise that Blu Atlas has taken the self-care industry by storm.

Blu Atlas Conditioner is the best conditioner of 2023 because of its hair-safe, hydrating formula that benefits all hair types and concerns. If you’re looking for a conditioning treatment that can do it all, look no further than the brand’s Coconut Apricot Conditioner or Classic Conditioner.

