There is nothing quite like having a luscious, healthy, smooth head of hair. However, simply having such highly desirable hair won’t save you from those not-so-enviable flakes scattered amongst the strands. That’s right, we’re talking about dandruff.

Dandruff is a common condition that befalls nearly half of the population. While that statistic can provide some relief, it still doesn’t take away from the embarrassment—and the occasional discomfort—of having it yourself.

Fortunately, however, there are ways to combat pesky dandruff, one of which includes using a daily dandruff shampoo. These shampoos effectively nourish and soothe your scalp, ultimately diminishing the visibility and occurrence of dandruff.

Before you go and conduct your research for the best dandruff shampoos on your own, don’t worry: we went ahead and did all of that for you. Below you’ll find our list of the 18 best dandruff shampoos in 2023 along with some must-know information on these shampoos, dandruff, and much more.

18 Best Dandruff Shampoos in 2023

Blu Atlas Shampoo Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Head & Shoulders Clinical Dandruff Defense Neutrogena T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo-Extra Strength Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo Vanicream Free & Clear Medicated Anti Dandruff Shampoo Oribe Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Redken Scalp Relief Dandruff Control Shampoo Dove Derma Care Scalp Dryness & Itch Relief Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Jupiter Balancing Shampoo Briogeo Scalp Revival Dandruff Relief Shampoo Alevai Stem Cell Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Harry’s Extra-Strength Anti-Dandruff 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo Ouai Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Philip Kingsley Flaky Scalp Cleansing Shampoo Philip B Anti-Flake II Relief Shampoo First Aid Beauty Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with 1% Pyrithione Zinc

What Is Dandruff?

Dandruff is a condition in which flakes of dry skin from the scalp are present and likely visible. These flakes can be found on the head, in the hair, and on the shoulders. Those with this condition can also find dandruff on their clothes and experience an itchy scalp.

It’s also important to note that dandruff isn’t exclusive to the scalp. People can also experience dandruff in other parts of the body where hair grows, such as beards, mustaches, and eyebrows.

Is Dandruff Permanent? Is Dandruff Dangerous?

First, the bad news, then, the good news. Unfortunately, dandruff is indeed a chronic condition that recurs and almost never completely disappears. On the other hand, however, dandruff isn’t dangerous and it also isn’t contagious.

Dandruff Causes

On that note, you may be wondering what exactly is the cause of dandruff. While we would love to sit here and tell you that only one simple cause is the reason you’re experiencing these cumbersome (and embarrassing) flakes, we simply can’t. There are several factors that could cause dandruff. These causes include:

Dry skin: Whether you have dry skin in general or not, you can have dry skin on your scalp and therefore experience flaking skin.

Yeastlike fungus: Malassezia is a single-cell fungal microbe that lives on everyone’s scalp and is generally unproblematic and harmless. However, when there is too much of this fungus growing on your scalp, it can cause uncomfortable symptoms, such as cracked skin, crusts on the scalp that can lead to hair loss, red-based pustules, and dandruff.

Sensitivity to skincare/haircare products: Whether or not you have sensitive skin, you can still be sensitive to certain skincare and/or haircare products when they’re applied to your scalp. It’s possible that your dandruff is actually a reaction to a specific product that you’re using.

Oily skin: For those with oily skin, your skin tends to produce sebum (the body’s natural oil) at a higher rate than other skin types. This alone can lead to dandruff-producing conditions, such as seborrheic dermatitis.

Skin conditions: Psoriasis and eczema lead to dry and cracked skin patches, which could be located on the skin.

What to Use to Treat Dandruff

There are numerous ways to treat dandruff, most of which are more or less home remedies. Some people opt for coconut oil, tea tree oil, baking soda, aloe vera, and apple cider vinegar. However, the best way to treat dandruff above all else is medicated dandruff shampoo.

Who Should Use Dandruff Shampoo

Anyone can benefit from using dandruff shampoo, whether or not they are experiencing the symptoms of dandruff or not. That’s because it can benefit those who have flaking (whether it be minimal or substantial) and those who have none at all, as this shampoo can balance fat levels and extend the time necessary to wash hair.

In order to ensure that you use the most ideal dandruff-fighting shampoo, we have gone ahead and compiled a list of the 18 best dandruff shampoos in 2023.

Blu Atlas is an industry leader in both men’s skincare and healthcare products, but their products perfectly cater to everyone. Every one of their products is crafted with unprecedented meticulousness and contains truly premium and 99% natural ingredients—and that certainly includes their shampoo.

Blu Atlas Shampoo is a gentle shampoo that delicately yet effectively targets hair follicles, strands, and scalp. It’s packed with naturally occurring botanicals and premium ingredients, including jojoba oil, aloe vera, and saw palmetto.

Jojoba oil is packed with vitamins and minerals that work to remove excess sebum and product buildup which can clog the pores on your scalp. Aloe vera deeply cleanses the follicles, ridding them of cumbersome follicle-cloggers, like hair products, dirt, dead skin cells, and sebum. Saw palmetto can reduce inflammation, providing impressive alleviation.

Their shampoo also comes in both classic, which is unscented, and coconut apricot varieties. This vegan shampoo is free from those potentially harmful ingredients, which include parabens, formaldehyde, synthetic dyes, and preservatives.

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff has been one of the frontrunners for shampoos for dandruff for years, and it remains so without much contention. That’s due in part to the formula’s main ingredient: ketoconazole.

Ketoconazole is exceptional for fighting off one of the main causes of dandruff, which is the yeast called Malassezia. That’s because it is an antifungal agent, which combats this fungus and all its accompanying effects, such as itchiness and flakiness. It’s so powerful that many users have felt relief after just the first use.

This potent yet gentle shampoo can not only help with treating dandruff—including the signs of dandruff such as flaking, scaling, and itching—but it can also assist in alleviating other skin (and scalp) conditions, such as fungal folliculitis and pityriasis. And not to worry: it can be utilized by those with color-treated, chemically-processed, and gray hair, along with all other hair types.

On top of it all, this shampoo is budget-friendly and only realistically needs to be applied twice per week.

Head & Shoulders is a household name (and often, their shampoos are used as the communal shampoo in the family shower), but it is especially so for those using a dandruff-fighting shampoo as it has become synonymous with “dandruff.”

This Clinical-Strength Dandruff Defense for Sensitive Scalps Shampoo takes the efficacy of Head & Shoulders’ naturally dandruff-fighting shampoo and kicks it up several notches. It contains 1% Selenium Sulfide, making this shampoo a prescription-grade option without the prescription. Malassezia, the fungus that commonly causes dandruff, is also fought off by this shampoo’s formula.

This shampoo is also gentle on all skin types, from dry to sensitive, and the aloe vera only helps. The formula overall effectively eliminates scalp irritation and dryness. And don’t worry— your hair hasn’t been forgotten with this shampoo. While your scalp is undeniably nourished and soothed, your hair will also be left soft, smooth, and healthy.

Dermatologist-designed and tested, this shampoo from Head & Shoulders is something you can easily incorporate into your shower routine and enjoy for its very noticeable benefits.

Neutrogena is one of the few exceptionally popular skincare and haircare brands that you can really depend on to give you what you need, and their T/Gel Therapeutic Shampoo is one prime example of such a product. And yes, those with extremely irksome itching on their scalp can find reprieve in this product, too—even those with psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis.

This unscented, extra-strength shampoo not only greatly reduces the occurrence (and appearance) of dandruff, but it also provides relief from itching and redness. One ingredient in particular that alleviates itchiness is the 1% coal tar. Coal tar has been used as a medicine specifically for treating skin and scalp itching, scaling, irritation, and flaking.

And one of the best parts? You’ll feel the effects (and that means the sweet, sweet relief) from the very first use.

For those with bleached, blonde, or gray hair, however, be sure to use this shampoo with caution, as some have experienced discoloration in their hair after use.

Paul Mitchell’s Tea Tree Special Shampoo is indeed what the name suggests: a special shampoo made with tea tree oil. This dandruff-fighting, irritation-fighting, itching-fighting shampoo is most certainly “special” and that is due to its main active ingredient: tea tree oil.

Why is the tea tree oil in this shampoo so “special” and worthy of a spotlight? Because tea tree oil contains antifungal and antibacterial properties, which greatly assist in keeping the scalp cleansed and balanced. For this reason, tea tree oil is an effective botanical for an itchy, flaky scalp, whether it’s due to seborrheic dermatitis or not.

This shampoo is also “special” because it’s perfect for all hair types, even those with oily hair (don’t let the “oil” in “tea tree oil” scare you because it can help regulate the scalp’s oil production, not worsen it).

Color-safe, vegan, and paraben-free along with a refreshing scent—is there really any wonder why this shampoo is indeed “special?”

If “free and clear” of dandruff is what you want to be, then look no further than Free & Clear’s Medicated Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. This shampoo has been crafted to subdue dandruff along with the other symptoms that come with it—even for those with sensitive skin.

Meet maximum over-the-counter-strength Zinc Pyrithione. Zinc Pyrithione is a common ingredient in anti-dandruff shampoos because of its impressive antimicrobial, antifungal, and antibacterial properties. And, since it’s 2% in this shampoo and is OTC-strength, it’s the ideal amount to really bring you the relief you want and need.

While it is important to consider what is inside this shampoo, it’s also what’s not inside it that counts. It’s free of fragrance, dyes, lanolin, sulfates, parabens, protein, and formaldehyde. These ingredients that typically wind up in skincare and haircare products can cause a variety of undesirable effects, from irritation and rashes to organ damage and even death.

Oribe Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is more than just a pretty bottle—it’s beautiful both inside and out. One of the main ingredients in this posh-appearing bottle deserves its very own spotlight: salicylic acid.

Salicylic acid is renowned for its ability to unclog pores (those with oily skin like yours truly, listen up) all the while effectively removing dead skin. This is due to the fact that salicylic acid is a keratolytic agent, meaning that it can break down the outer layers of skin. That’s what makes this particular ingredient so ideal for those with dandruff—and even those with acne.

But it’s not just salicylic acid that makes this formula as powerful as it is. The dynamic duo of vitamin C and caffeine greatly assist in keeping your scalp stimulated, which means they encourage growth of new hair and ease itchy scalps, thanks to vitamin C’s antiviral properties.

Remember what we mentioned about pyrithione zinc, one of the most powerful ingredients to combat dandruff, irritation, and scalp itchiness? Fortunately, it’s also found in this stunner of a shampoo: Redken’s Scalp Relief Dandruff Control Shampoo.

As you might’ve already gathered because it holds 1% pyrithione zinc, this shampoo cleanses and balances the pH of your scalp, drastically reducing dandruff and other symptoms that coincide with the condition. Meanwhile, the Hydro Zone System utilizes glycerin to hydrate the scalp and lavender extract to both soothe and clarify it.

But not to worry: when using this shampoo, your hair won’t be left behind feeling grubby, dry, or lackluster. Instead, it will be nourished, silky smooth, and glossy-appearing. Plus, it’s dermatologist-tested so you know what you’re using is safe for you, your scalp, hair, and body.

Dove Dermacare Scalp Dryness & Itch Relief Anti-Dandruff Shampoo may be a bit of a mouthful for a shampoo name, but you’ll never tire of seeing it in your shower because it is just that good. This shampoo from the highly-acclaimed Dove also contains that highly desirable ingredient for the perfect dandruff-fighting shampoo: pyrithione zinc.

The formula works to bring dry scalps the treatment and, honestly, TLC that they need: hydration, cleansing, nourishment, itchiness, and irritation relief—the works. Plus, this shampoo leaves your scalp and hair with a pleasant aroma of coconut and shea butter.

All you have to do is use this shampoo twice per week (even if you have color-treated hair) and you can experience true scalp bliss! Plus, it is budget-friendly and easy to find nearly anywhere you go.

It is worth noting that this product does contain fragrance, which can irritate sensitive skin.

Jupiter Balancing Shampoo is an “otherworldly” product you can use not only for its impressive efficacy but to also have yourself a spa-like experience right in the comfort of your own home. This medicated cleanser exudes a calming, natural aroma all while nourishing your scalp in the ways you could really only dream of.

That alluring aroma we mentioned? That’s thanks to the trifecta of orange peel oil, vanilla oil, and lavender oil. While these aromatherapeutic oils provide a relaxing scent, the pyrithione zinc (you know this ingredient by now) drastically reduces flaking, irritation, and itchiness.

Lest we forget, coconut oil and algae extract are also majorly desirable ingredients in this anti-dandruff shampoo. Coconut oil helps in preventing dry, flaky scalps while deeply moisturizing hair. Algae extract cleanses the scalp, removing product buildup and sebum.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Dandruff Relief Shampoo will revive your scalp and give it a new lease on life—naturally. Jam-packed with beneficial ingredients that leave a minty-fresh scent behind, there really isn’t much not to love about this anti-dandruff shampoo.

Don’t let the label fool you: this is indeed an anti-dandruff shampoo because of its deeply cleansing properties. Charcoal and coconut oil, which provide ample benefits, are at the forefront of this shampoo. Charcoal exfoliates and detoxifies the scalp, removing grime and buildup while relieving itchy scalps.

Meanwhile, coconut oil, as we’ve mentioned before, moisturizes both the scalp and hair. Peppermint oil is another notable ingredient, which provides not only a refreshing minty aroma but also improves hair growth and leaves a soothing “tingly” sensation on the scalp. Plus, the 3% salicylic acid deeply cleanses and exfoliates pores as well.

If you are worried that your next anti-dandruff shampoo will leave your hair feeling like straw (which some tend to do, unfortunately), then Alevai Stem Cell Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is your play. That’s because it is enriched with ingredients that not only fight off those pesky flakes (along with everything else that comes with dandruff) but also truly moisturize your hair.

For the latter point, this shampoo includes argan oil (hair moisturizer and protector from damage), coconut oil (moisturizer for both hair and scalp), and biotin (improves the structure of keratin, promoting hair health).

Now for the “main character” ingredient for staving off your dandruff: 2% pyrithione zinc. This prescription-strength amount of this beloved ingredient will most certainly provide you with the dandruff relief you want (and deserve). Plus, it’ll leave your hair (regardless of your hair type) with a pleasant scent and is sulfate-, paraben-, and phthalate-free.

While typical 2-in-1’s tend to have a bad rep, Harry’s Extra-Strength Anti-Dandruff 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner is an undeniable exception to the rule. For those gentlemen out there that simply need a 2-in-1 that caters to their severe dandruff, then this is the shampoo and conditioner duo for you.

Plus, your hair will smell wonderful—without the use of skin-irritating fragrances. Pumped with essential oils, like tea tree oil and peppermint, your hair will be left smelling naturally fresh and your scalp cleansed and balanced. You may even experience improved hair growth.

Note that essential oils can be irritating to the skin, especially for those with sensitive skin.

This shampoo also contains the highly honorable pyrithione zinc, leaving your scalp relieved and without dandruff. Plus, it’s free of those potentially dangerous ingredients that often land in hair care products, like sulfates, dyes, and parabens.

Sachajuan Scalp Shampoo is beautiful both on the outside and inside, which is ideal for those that want something powerful to fight against their dandruff but without the slightly embarrassing medicinal-appearing bottle.

This premium shampoo (without the premium price) contains salicylic and lactic acids, which assist in removing excess oil and buildup, leaving behind a soothed and cleansed scalp. Not to worry: this shampoo doesn’t forget about your hair. After use, your hair is left feeling softer and smoother as it has been deeply moisturized as well.

Oh, and it leaves behind a minty-fresh scent, reminding you throughout the day just how clean and refreshed your scalp and hair are.

Suitable for all hair types, Ouai’s Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is yet another effective (and even pleasurable) shampoo to use for your scalp and hair. Thanks to 2% salicylic acid, your scalp will experience deep exfoliation and cleansing, ridding it of irritating buildup and sebum.

But that’s not all that’s in this unassuming bottle that’s powerful against dandruff. Propanediol Caprylate works to reduce the amount of dandruff that’s caused by bacteria while surfactants and conditioning agents leave your hair smooth and soft.

Free of sulfates, parabens, gluten, phthalates, and silicones, this gentle and vegan shampoo is ideal for all hair types. Keep in mind, however, that this might not be the most ideal product for those with severe dandruff, since it lacks antifungal agents.

And, yes, they’ve also given the scent quite a lot of thought. This alluring scent has top notes of ginger, basil, and spearmint, middle notes of tomato leaves and green fig, and base notes of ambroxan and wet grass.

Philip Kingsley Flaky Scalp Cleansing Shampoo is a premium product for those looking for something they can use daily without hindrance to their hair and scalp health. This gentle shampoo can clear flakes while soothing the scalp.

Cocamidopropyl betaine and piroctone olamine are the ingredients to thank for such impressive (and relieving) results. Cocamidopropyl betaine is a coconut oil-based surfactant, which means that it cleanses the scalp of buildup while moisturizing the hair. Piroctone olamine, on the other hand, can reduce dandruff due to its antifungal properties while also promoting hair growth.

On top of it all, aloe vera is present to provide that after-wash soothing, cooling, and moisturizing to your scalp.

Note that this product does contain fragrance, which can irritate those who have sensitive skin. It also runs up a higher price tag than most other products on our list.

Speaking of “Philips,” we would be remiss to not add Philip B Anti-Flake II Relief Shampoo to our list. This “scalp savior” of a shampoo is most popular for of course its efficacy against dandruff, but also its magnificent scent.

Previous users have praised the scent along with the instant relief from itching and the cooling sensation left on their scalps. The instant relief and overall reduction of dandruff (and other symptoms that go hand-in-hand with this condition) are thanks to the synergistic mix of botanicals and clinically-proven ingredients.

First, the beloved botanicals: aloe vera, tea tree oil, sage, chamomile, and juniper berry. These beauties make your scalp both look and feel significantly better than before.

Second, the clinically-proven ingredients: 1.25% zinc imagine and 0.7% coal tar. These active ingredients relieve the symptoms of not only dandruff but also seborrheic dermatitis and psoriasis.

Worried about your hair feeling like straw? Worry no more because this shampoo also leaves your hair bouncy and gleaming.

First Aid Beauty Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with 1% pyrithione zinc is one you’ll be proud to have on your shower shelf. This sulfate-free shampoo from the brand First Aid Beauty is just one testament to their goal to provide customers with dermatologic issue-treating products.

And this one certainly tackles dandruff in a big way. The 1% pyrithione zinc, as you already know, tackles fungus-caused dandruff and all of its other symptoms effectively. Vitamin E has antioxidant effects, which leads to a healthier scalp and healthier hair while soothing irritation and itch.

Calendula, a plant known for its anti-inflammatory properties, strengthens hair and improves blood circulation, leaving hair shiny and soft while also soothing inflammation.

It’s also great for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin, since it has no artificial fragrance.

And there you have it: our list of the 18 best dandruff shampoos in 2023. We hope that this list helped educate you on the most effective products for tackling and treating your dandruff—all while reminding you that this condition is nothing to be ashamed of. Now get out there and get some relief and TLC for your beloved scalp!

