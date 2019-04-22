9 of the Best Deals on Mattresses Happening Now!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the time of publication but are valid to change. Learn more!

In our fast-paced, jam-packed lives, rarely do we have any downtime. Downtime, what is that? Just the idea of tomorrow and its neverending to-do list leaves Us tossing and turning in our sleep. It’s only normal to begin wondering if and when we will start dreaming of our tomorrows, instead of dreading them.

Let’s go ahead and kiss those nighttime nightmares goodbye! We’ve found the simplest solution. By shopping any or all of these nine sales for mattresses so good, shoppers will be dreaming of their beds all day long! Sure, our days will always be hard, but with any of these mattresses, our nights will no longer be!

Leesa

Leesa mattresses are not just beautiful, but beautifully designed with three premium foam layers for cooling, body contouring and pressure-relieving core support. Shoppers can try any (or all) of the mattresses risk-free with a 100-night trial that features free shopping and no-hassle return! Sign Us up! This is one of the best deals of the year at Leesa with savings up to $120 on the Leesa mattress and up to $190 on the Leesa Hybrid mattress.

See it: Grab any Leesa mattress with prices starting at $535 available at Leesa. For a limited time, get 10% off all Mattresses + 2 FREE Pillows!

Puffy

The award-winning Puffy mattress that was seen on The Ellen Degeneres Show is a new three-layer concept that keeps cooling in mind. The mattresses are designed for cloud-like sleep that’s as pressure-relieving as it is supportive.

See it: Grab a Puffy Mattress with prices starting at $545 available at Puffy! Use code BESTPUFFY for Puffy Mattress or BESTPUFFY275 on a Puffy Lux Mattress for up to $275 off!

Bear Mattress

The fan-favorite mattress is designed with Celliant technology, which has been clinically proven to promote more restful sleep, aid in any and all recoveries and help us wake up with more energy. The Bear Mattress will never wash or wear out and works right through a protector, sheets and our clothes.

See it: Grab a Bear Mattress with prices starting at $540 at Bear Mattress! Snag $100 orders over $500 with code SPRING100 and $200 off orders over $1200 with code SPRING200.

Nectar

Nectar is a revolutionary company that is making the most advanced, advances in mattress and fabric technology. After figuring out the optimal levels of firmness, coolness, breathability and comfort, they’ve put them all into one mattress, claiming it is the best mattress customers could sleep on. Period.

See it: Grab a Nectar Mattress starting at $399 available at Nectar! For a limited time, get $125 off plus two free pillows!

DreamCloud

DreamCloud believes affordable luxury starts with sleep, and with their luxury hybrid mattress designed with premium materials, quality craftsmanship and Everlong Warranty, they claim it will be the best sleep of our lives!

See it: Grab a DreamCloud mattress starting at $899, available at DreamCloud! For a limited time, get $200 off any sized mattress with no coupon code needed (the code SHOP200 is automatically)!

PlushBeds

Handcrafted in the USA, PlushBeds offers latex mattresses with a focus on organic and natural materials that are sustainably sourced. Shoppers can try any mattress risk-free, for 100 nights!

See it: Grab a PlushBeds mattress with prices starting at $999 available at PlushBeds! For a limited time, get $1200 off all organic and natural latex mattresses plus free two organic latex pillows, plush sheet set and mattress protector, $600 off all memory foam and cool gel mattresses plus free two organic latex pillows, plush sheet set or up to 60% off all adjustable beds plus a free 10-year extended warranty!

Nolah Mattress

Nolah, the 2019 award-winner, for “Best Mattress,” is the ideal mattress option for side sleepers and the best cooling mattress for hot sleepers. Built in the USA, this amazing mattress is designed with ultra-premium foam.

See it: Grab a Nolah Mattress with prices starting at $499, available at Nolah! For a limited time, get $125 0ff plus 2 AirFiber pillows for free!

Acesleep

Every Acesleep mattress comes with a cooling fabric mattress cover, which provides maximum breathability and cool-to-the-touch sleep. No need to keep flipping over to find the cool side of the bed again!

See it: Check out the Acesleep Mattress starting at $480 (just use code ACESLEEP to get $100 off any size mattress at checkout)!

Helix Mattress

Helix is a great product for those who have struggled to find a mattress that offers firmness, support, temperature regulation and point elasticity. Shoppers will discover their sleep DNA with ColorMatch Sleep Technology that provides the right amount of comfort and support for every shopper!

See it: Grab one of the Helix mattresses with prices starting at $600 available at Helix! Plus get $125 off a Luxe Mattress with code TOPRATED125 and TOPRATED75 for $75 off a Helix mattress!

