Uggs! AirPods! Skincare! The Best Deals to Get Before Thanksgiving

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Thanksgiving is almost here, and we simply cannot wait to load up our plate with stuffing, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, sweet potato casserole, pumpkin pie and maybe even some turkey. Before we become so full all we can do is flop on the couch, however, we have some business to take care of. We need to get a head start on shopping. We’ll inevitably do more on Black Friday, but there’s no need to wait to nab some mega-deals!

We’ve picked out some of our favorite deals to grab right now, so make sure to claim your faves today so you can fully enjoy the holiday!

Our Absolute Favorite Pre-Thanksgiving Deals:

Article updated on November 24, 2021 at 10:45 a.m.

Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but is subject to change.

Take 25% off the Koolaburra by UGG Lezly Slipper!

Take 61% off the Warner’s Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra!

Take 23% off the YIXXI Passport and Vaccine Card Holder!

Take 26% off the AquaOasis™ Cool Mist Humidifier!

Take 30% off The North Face Osito Quarter Zip Pullover!

Take 54% off the National Tree Company Pre-Lit ‘Feel Real’ Christmas Tree

Take 25% off the TheraGun Elite!

Take $120 off the ASUS 11.6″ Chromebook!

Take 17% off the UGG Classic Clear Mini Rain Bootie!

Take 33% off the Heathyoga Yoga Pants!

Take 32% off the Vans Asher Shoes with code ENJOY15!

Take 70% off the Blue Ridge Elle Home Reversible Tie-Dye Throw!

Take 60% off the Karl Lagerfeld Paris Faux-Fur Coat!

Take 27% off the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells!

Take 25% off the Sunday Riley GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment with code BLACK!

Take 20% off the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings!

Take 30% off the DryVent™ Mountain Parka!

Take 33% off the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 Toothbrush!

Take 44% off the Shark HE601 Air Purifier!

Take 19% off the Apple AirPods Pro!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!