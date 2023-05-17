13 Best Deep Conditioners for Curly Hair

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you tired of dealing with frizz, dryness, and tangles? You can say goodbye to bad hair days and hello to luscious locks with our roundup of the 12 best deep conditioners for curly hair!

Whether you have tight coils, loose waves, or anything in between, we’ve got you covered—get ready to pamper your curls with nourishing ingredients and achieve the soft, defined curls of your dreams.

What are the challenges that come with curly hair?

Curly hair can be both a blessing and a curse. While it can look absolutely stunning with its natural texture and bounce, it can also come with a set of unique challenges. The structure of curly hair means that it is dryer than straight hair, due to the natural oils of the scalp finding it harder to coat the entire strand. This means that curly hair can be prone to dryness and breakage.

Another challenge of curly hair is that it can be more prone to frizz and tangling. This is because curly hair is more susceptible to damage from things like humidity, wind, and heat styling tools. Additionally, the curls themselves can create tangles and knots, especially if the hair is not properly detangled on a regular basis.

Styling curly hair can also be a challenge, as not all hair products and techniques work well for this hair type—particularly if your have kinky, coily, or Afro-type hair. It can take some trial and error to find the right products and styling methods that work for your individual curls, which can be frustrating and time-consuming.

These challenges are why it is essential to choose a conditioner with deep conditioning properties so that your curls can get the care they deserve.

What to look for in curly hair products?

Curly hair needs a little extra care, and when it comes to shopping for curly hair products, it’s important to keep a few key factors in mind:

Moisture is key for healthy curls! Look for products that contain hydrating ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and glycerin.

Look for products that are formulated to enhance and define your natural curl pattern. Ingredients like aloe vera, honey, and flaxseed can help to enhance curls and reduce frizz.

Sulfates can be harsh and drying on curly hair, so look for products that are sulfate-free.

Curly hair can be delicate and prone to breakage, so search for products that are gentle and won’t strip the hair of its natural oils. Look for shampoos and cleansers that are formulated specifically for curly hair.

Not all curly hair is created equal, so opt for products that are compatible with your hair type. Consider the thickness, texture, and curl pattern of your hair when selecting products.

Looking for a deep conditioner that will nourish your curls without weighing them down? Look no further than Blu Atlas Conditioner—the top pick on our list of best deep conditioners for curly hair! This lightweight conditioner is specially formulated to target all of your hair concerns, from dryness and breakage to frizz and dullness. And the best part? It works for all hair types, so no matter what your curl pattern or texture, you can reap the benefits of this amazing conditioner.

Blu Atlas Conditioner is packed with nourishing ingredients like argan oil, avocado oil, and barley protein that work together to soothe dry scalp, repair damage, add depth, and restore shine.

Argan oil, in particular, is a standout ingredient—it’s packed with Vitamin E, antioxidants, and key fatty acids that work to repair damaged hair, add shine, and tame frizz. Meanwhile, the white tea extract acts as an anti-inflammatory agent and humectant to help moisturize and condition the hair and scalp, while providing powerful antioxidant, anti-aging, and antimicrobial properties.

To use, simply lather onto your hair after shampooing, let it sit for a minute or so, then rinse thoroughly. You can use it daily or whenever your hair needs some extra moisture. For best results, pair it with the Blu Atlas Shampoo.

So if you’re looking for a deep conditioner that will leave your curls feeling soft, shiny, and healthy, give Blu Atlas a try—your hair will thank you! You can choose from two luxurious scents: classic or coconut apricot. Both smell so good you’re sure to get compliments and inquiries about your hair care regime all day long!

If you’ve never used a solid conditioner before, don’t be intimidated! Solid shampoos and conditioners are making a name for themselves as a great option for people wanting to get away from traditional hair care products. Ethique is a brand that is committed to sustainability and reducing waste, as well as to using natural ingredients that won’t harm your hair. They’re a breeze to use—simply rub the solid bar over damp hair and then spread the product with your hands to ensure you have even coverage.

This conditioner bar is formulated specifically for curly hair and uses a mixture of ingredients that are known to nourish curls, such as shea butter, cocoa butter, and jojoba oil. This bar also does not contain any drying or damaging ingredients such as silicones or waxes, so you know you’re not harming your precious curls when you use it.

The unique formulation of this conditioner bar means that it revives your curls and restores their shine without weighing your hair down and making it look waxy. If co-washing is your thing (using a conditioner in place of shampoo), this product is perfect for the task, thanks to the cleansing power of castor oil, which cleans without lathering and stripping natural oils from your scalp.

Curliosity can even be used as a leave in conditioner—just rub it through your hair at the end of your shower and don’t rinse it out, leaving your curls hyper-nourished and moisturized all day long.

This conditioner bar is also great value, with one little bar giving you 120 uses, so if you’re budget conscious, this is a great choice for you!

If you’re on the hunt for a deep conditioner that will give your curls a much-needed dose of hydration and nourishment, look no further than ARKIVE’s All Day Everyday Conditioner! This product is a game-changer for anyone looking to maintain their luscious locks and keep their curls defined and healthy.

The secret to this conditioner’s success lies in its powerful key ingredients, including baobab oil and baobab protein. Baobab oil is a natural emollient that helps to moisturize and soothe dry, damaged hair, while baobab protein is rich in amino acids and helps to strengthen and protect your strands.

Another key ingredient in this conditioner is betaine, a natural humectant that helps to improve shine and optimize scalp moisture. This means that not only will your curls look amazing, but your scalp will also feel healthy and nourished.

But what really sets ARKIVE’s All day everyday conditioner apart from the rest is its commitment to being cruelty-free and free of harmful ingredients like sulfates, parabens, and gluten. So not only will your curls look and feel amazing, but you can also feel good about using a product that’s good for you and the planet.

Overall, if you want a deep conditioner that delivers results, is kind to your hair, and is cruelty-free, ARKIVE’s All Day Everyday Conditioner is the perfect choice!

Want to strengthen your curly hair and leave it looking lustrous and healthy? Look no further than Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner! This pH-balanced conditioner is specially formulated to repair and maintain bonds within your hair, making it stronger and shinier with every wash. Plus, it’s color-safe, so you can maintain your beautiful curls without worrying about damage.

The key ingredient in this amazing conditioner is bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, a single molecule that is free of silicones and oils. This ingredient is incredibly effective at improving hair strength, protecting your hair from within, and providing immediate results. And because this conditioner is made without animal products, parabens, phosphates, phthalates, sulfates, DEA, aldehydes, formaldehyde, oil, alcohol, nuts, or gluten, you can feel good about using it on your hair.

Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner is suitable for all hair types, but it’s especially great for curly hair. Curly hair can be prone to breakage and damage; this conditioner can help prevent that by strengthening your hair from the inside out. And because it’s moisturizing, it can help keep your curls looking defined and frizz-free.

So if you want strong, healthy, lustrous curls, give Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner a try. Your curly hair will thank you!

Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Ultra Rich Conditioner is a must-try for those with curly hair looking for a luxurious hydration boost. This creamy conditioner is packed with skincare-grade biomimetic Hyaluronic Acid, Kalahari Melon Seed Oil, and bumble and bumble’s six-oil blend to nourish and hydrate your curls from root to tip.

The Kalahari Melon Seed Oil in this conditioner is particularly beneficial for curly hair, as it provides immediate moisture to help combat dryness and frizz. When used in combination with the Ultra Rich Shampoo, this conditioner can provide up to 48 hours of hydration and 72 hours of high humidity protection and frizz reduction.

This ultra-rich conditioner is suitable for all hair types and textures, making it a versatile choice for anyone looking to give their curls some extra TLC. Plus, it’s formulated without parabens, phthalates, mineral oils, and formaldehyde, so you can feel good about using it on your precious locks.

So, if you’re in search of a deeply hydrating conditioner that will leave your curls feeling silky, smooth, and manageable, look no further than bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Ultra Rich Conditioner. Your curly hair will thank you!

Get ready to embrace the power of natural ingredients with AVEDA Shampure Conditioner! This top-rated conditioner is packed with nourishing ingredients to help you achieve your best hair yet and is a great addition to our list of best deep conditioners for curly hair. With its silicone-free and 98% naturally derived formula, it’s the perfect choice for anyone looking for an eco-friendly option that still delivers amazing results.

One of the standout ingredients in this conditioner is coconut oil. It’s well known for its moisturizing properties, making it the perfect ingredient for those with dry or damaged hair. Shea butter is another key ingredient that helps moisturize and reduce scalp irritation, while abyssinian oil works to boost moisture, shine, and improve manageability.

But that’s not all! This conditioner is also infused with Aveda’s signature calming aroma of 25 pure flower and plant essences, making it a truly luxurious experience for your hair and senses. Plus, it’s made without any animal products, parabens, phthalates, or sodium lauryl sulfate, so you can feel good about using it.

Whether you’re dealing with dullness, dryness, breakage, or frizz, AVEDA Shampure Conditioner has got you covered. Its powerful combination of natural ingredients delivers weightless, long-lasting nourishment, instantly detangles hair, and adds shine for healthy, vibrant locks.

If any conditioner was specifically designed with curly hair in mind, it’s this one! Living Proof Curl Conditioner is the perfect solution for anyone looking for a deep conditioner that enhances and defines their natural curls. This conditioner is ideal for wavy, curly, and coily hair types, and it works wonders by detangling and preventing damage while encouraging curl groupings.

It contains Living Proof’s patented Healthy Curl Complex, which is a unique blend of biopolymer film formers and emollients that deliver natural, flexible definition while providing ultimate manageability and strength for healthy curls.

In addition to the Healthy Curl Complex, Living Proof Curl Conditioner is enriched with Methiopeptide, a biomimetic source of Methionine that contributes to hair strength and elasticity. The rich conditioning base of this product is a well-balanced blend of materials that provides a treatment-like feel when rinsed, making it heavy enough for the strongest of textures but light enough to not weigh down looser waves.

This conditioner also contains Shea Butter, which when combined with emollients, provides cushion and slip to help form curl groupings.

Living Proof Curl Conditioner is free of silicone, sulfate, paraben, and phthalate. It’s safe to use on color-treated hair and won’t leave behind any heavy residue. This conditioner will help define your curls, moisturize your hair, and prevent damage, so if that’s what you’re seeking, Living Proof Curl Conditioner is the perfect choice for you!

Murdock Barbers of London Quince & Oakmoss Conditioner is an excellent choice for those with curly hair—especially those who are concerned about hair strength and breakage.

This protein-packed formula is specially designed to leave hair softer and more manageable. The conditioner is enriched with hair-conditioning panthenol and vitamin-rich extracts, which work together to nourish and moisturize hair. The formula is easy to use: simply apply two pumps to damp hair and focus on the ends before rinsing with cool water.

This conditioner is created by barbers, so you know it has been crafted with expertise and attention to detail. It is ideal for those with curly hair, which can be prone to dryness and breakage. The protein in the formula helps to strengthen hair strands, reducing the likelihood of breakage and split ends. This means you can look forward to more length and luster in your hair if you use it regularly!

One of the best things about this conditioner is what it does not contain. It is free from parabens, sulfates, PEGs, propylene glycol, phthalates, and animal ingredients. This means that it is gentle on hair, making it suitable for those with sensitive scalps.

Murdock Barbers of London Quince & Oakmoss Conditioner is an excellent choice for those with curly hair. Its protein-packed formula, combined with its gentle ingredients, make it an ideal choice for those looking to nourish and moisturize their curls. Try it today for softer, more manageable hair!

Kiehl’s Amino Acid Conditioner is a great choice for curly hair because it is a lightweight conditioner that works to strengthen and improve manageability without weighing hair down.

The formula is infused with wheat proteins and amino acids, which help to maintain the hair’s natural moisture balance, leaving hair shiny and healthy. The conditioner is also enriched with coconut and jojoba oil, which gently cleanse, soften, and protect the hair, and nurture and soften the scalp.

This silicone-free conditioner is formulated to enhance moisture retention and is perfect for those who are looking for a gentle and effective way to nourish their hair. It is recommended to use this conditioner together with Kiehl’s Amino Acid Shampoo for the best results.

What’s great about this conditioner is that it is free from parabens, sulfates, and silicone, making it an excellent choice for those who are conscious about the ingredients they use on their hair. Overall, Kiehl’s Amino Acid Conditioner is a fantastic option for anyone with curly hair who wants to strengthen, moisturize, and maintain healthy, manageable curls.

Malin+Goetz Cilantro Conditioner is a smart choice for curly hair because it effectively hydrates and balances all hair and scalp types. With cilantro as its star ingredient, this gentle daily conditioner is perfect for those with sensitive scalps and is also safe to use on color-treated hair.

The cilantro extract in this conditioner helps promote volume and thickness while strengthening hair and preventing hair loss. Vitamin E is also present, providing rich antioxidants to nourish and protect hair, and fatty acids deliver lightweight yet intense hydration, making this conditioner perfect for curly hair that needs an extra boost of moisture.

Not only is it great as a daily conditioner, but it can also be used as a light, leave-in hair conditioner and styling aid to smooth fly-away hair. Simply massage a small amount into your damp hair and don’t rinse out, then dry as normal. You will have soft, silky hair all day long!

Another great product from Living Proof, this conditioner is ideal for anyone looking to add fullness to their curls. This lightweight formula is designed to add moisture and volume to your curls, leaving them looking fuller, softer, and shinier. And the best part? It repairs surface damage for healthier-looking hair overall.

So what’s the secret to this miracle formula? It’s all in the ingredients. Hemisqualane helps to seal the cuticle, leaving hair silky and shiny. Amaranth peptides plump up hair fibers for that bouncy, full-bodied look we all crave. And marine algae polysaccharide protects your curls from environmental damage.

Living Proof Full Conditioner also features phytantriol to help preserve hair color and reduce damage from thermal and environmental aggressors. So whether you’re dealing with heat styling, UV rays, or pollution, this conditioner has you covered.

And perhaps best of all, Living Proof Full Conditioner is made without all the nasties that can damage your curls over time. No parabens, phthalates, sulfates (SLS & SLES), silicones, or formaldehyde here—just healthy, happy curls. So why wait? Add Living Proof Full Conditioner to your hair care routine today and get ready to unleash your fullest, most fabulous curls yet!

This product is a particularly great choice if you have curly hair that is a bit dry and needs some TLC. The conditioner provides an intense surge of moisture to dry or damaged hair, leaving it super nourished and healthy looking.

Made with the superstar ingredient almond butter (yes, it’s good for your hair as well as in smoothies!), the lightweight yet creamy formula penetrates deep into the hair follicles, sealing in moisture while detangling, leaving your hair soft, shiny, and more manageable than ever before.

We’ve already talked about how crucial it is for curly hair not to be exposed to any harsh chemicals, and this conditioner ticks all those boxes. It is sulfate and silicone free, and is gentle enough that you can use it daily or as often as you need to without damaging your precious curls.

This product is super easy to use, as well—simply apply to wet hair and let it sit for at least three minutes (the longer you leave it, the more moisture will be absorbed!), then rinse it out. Your hair will feel amazing, and the delicious almond butter scent of this conditioner will linger all day.

Finishing off our list of best deep conditioners for curly hair is Pattern Intensive Conditioner for Tight Textures. If you have natural or Afro-textured hair, you need to be particularly careful of what you are putting on your curls. This conditioner from Pattern is specifically designed with tight texture in mind, and in particular hair that has low porosity. Low porosity hair struggles to absorb moisture, so it needs extra help getting hydrated.

The natural ingredients in this conditioner are what do the heavy lifting to ensure that your hair is nourished and moisturized. The avocado oil, shea butter, and safflower oil work together to moisturize and hydrate your hair without leaving it greasy.

The formula also contains Acacia decurrens flower, a plant extract that is famous for its moisturizing properties. It helps to hydrate and moisturize your hair, leaving it soft and manageable. It also soothes the scalp and calms any itchiness or irritation thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.

Breakage is a major concern for those with textured hair, and this deep conditioner helps protect against that, leaving your curls healthy and allowing your hair to grow long and lustrous.

Plus, the packaging is recyclable and the product is totally vegan, so you can feel confident you’re making an ethical choice for the environment when you purchase this product.

Lastly, this conditioner is free from all of those harsh chemicals that can be so damaging for curly hair, and is formulated without using parabens, SLS/SLES, cyclic silicones, phthalates, and formaldehyde.

The lowdown

After going through this list, you should now have a pretty good idea of which products to try to deep condition your curly hair. Ranging from the versatile Blu Atlas conditioner to the Pattern Intensive Conditioner for textured hair, there is something for everyone on this list.

It is also important to remember that there is a huge variety when it comes to curls, and just because a product works great for your friend with curly hair doesn’t mean it will be the right product for you.

Do your research, and don’t be put off if you need to try a variety of products before you find the one that works best for your hair. If you need to, you can always start out by trying some samples before you commit to buying a full-sized product.





