11 Best Deodorants for Kids in 2023 

As children get a bit older and they start to become more active, you might notice that they produce a slight body odor. While this is completely normal, you probably want your kids to smell as fresh and clean as possible throughout the day. Teaching your children good hygiene practices is an important part of their growing up, and introducing them to deodorant is a great way to start.

You might feel your kids are too young for deodorant, as the products aren’t designed for young skin. However, there are many products available on the market that are perfect for your little ones as they are gentle enough that they won’t irritate their sensitive skin and expose them to unnecessary chemicals. To help you out, we have created a list of the 11 best deodorants for kids currently available.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the best deodorant for kids has got to be the Blu Atlas Fragrance-Free deodorant. While technically designed for adults, this deodorant is so gentle that it is more than appropriate for use by young children. It uses bamboo extract and sage leaf to naturally deodorize skin, eliminating body odor from the source and ensuring your little one smells clean and fresh. Absorbent volcanic ash is also featured in the ingredient list, giving a small amount of sweat control without totally blocking the natural process altogether.

The formula is free from both aluminum and parabens, so you don’t need to worry about your child being exposed to any harmful chemicals. In fact, this deodorant is made with 99% naturally derived ingredients, with a formula that is 100% clean, vegan, and cruelty-free, so you don’t need to worry about toxic chemicals that could be harmful to your health. The application process for this deodorant is also ideal for little ones, as it comes in a handy stick that is simply rubbed onto the skin. This is a great all-around product to help your child get into the habit of using deodorant, as it is safe, easy to use, and extremely effective.

About the brand: Blu Atlas is leading the pack when it comes to clean and simple health and beauty products. Their powerful vegan formulas have caught the eye and loyalty of many, offering a massive range of products that address all manner of skin and hair goals and concerns.

Bright packaging, a delicious candy scent, and natural ingredients—what more could you want for a deodorant for your children? The Fresh Monster Natural Gummy Burst Scent Deodorant is a great way to get your little one learning how to take care of their hygiene and will encourage them to form healthy habits that they will take into adulthood. The formula is plant-based and free from toxins, so you know you are not risking your kids’ health.

It is also irritant-free, meaning there is no aluminum, parabens, phthalates, or triclosan present in the formula, making it ideal for application to sensitive skin that is irritated easily. The gummy bear scent is a unique touch; however, it is appealing to children and will likely make them more inclined and enthusiastic about using this product. It also features easy application for little hands, with a smooth glide-on formula that is absorbed into the skin easily. It also features a small roll-up dial at the bottom of the packing which means they’re never going to use too much product. This is a great choice for younger kids and will get them excited about their morning routine.

About the brand: Fresh Monster was developed by two moms who believe we can keep our children clean without using toxins and harsh chemicals. Using natural formulas and kid-friendly fragrances, Fresh Monster is the ideal brand for your little one and will help to keep them clean as well as keep their health safe.

The best products should work with our skin, not against it. Kopari understood this sentiment and created their Natural Deodorant as a way to use the natural functions of our body to help fight off odor and bacteria. This ultra-gentle and simple formula is a great choice for kids as there is absolutely nothing harmful in there, and it is super easy to use. The key ingredient in this deodorant is natural coconut oil which is a naturally antimicrobial and antibacterial ingredient that will work with your skin to fight off any body odor forming. Sage oil has also been added to the formula to act as a calming and soothing proponent, keeping your little ones’ skin healthy. This is one of the best deodorants for kids, as the formula is as barebones as it gets—there is no aluminum, baking soda, parabens, silicone, or phthalates present, making it as safe for kids to use as possible. The coconut oil also means the product is silky smooth, and combined with the roll-up based on the packing, application is very easy for young children. You cannot get more clean and simple than this product, so if you are a health-conscious parent, we suggest you give this one a go.

About the brand: Kopari is a brand that uses the powerful properties of coconut to create a multitude of different products that deliver serious results. They believe that everyone should have access to affordable clean beauty, and provide vegan products with high-quality ingredients at affordable prices.

Looking for a deodorant that is specifically designed for children? Look no further than the Kidskin Natural Deodorant. This formula is designed for active children who are just starting to learn how to look after themselves and features a natural formula that won’t put their health at risk. This deodorant is completely free of aluminum, parabens, sulfates, and fragrances. It is also cruelty-free, made from vegan ingredients, and even gluten-free, making it appropriate for just about anyone. The formula instead features soothing natural ingredients such as shea butter to ensure your child’s skin stays hydrated and irritant-free.

The best part about this deodorant is that it offers a whopping 24 hours’ worth of protection. This is great for small children who are still getting used to using deodorant, as all they will need to remember is to apply it once in the morning, and they will be protected all through the day and night. The applicator is also very kid-friendly, featuring a tiny wheel at the bottom that allows kids to push up only the amount of product that they need, ensuring an easy application and minimizing the amount of wasted product.

About the brand: Kidskin is a family-run business that creates products with children in mind. They understand that the delicate skin of a child can’t tolerate many products designed for adults, and instead employ natural beauty secrets to create powerful products that will work for your little ones.

Incorporating something a little bit fun and different into your child’s routine is a great way to encourage them to start acting independently and take charge of their hygiene. The Ethique Rustic Citrus & Earthy Deodorant Mini is a great way to add a little bit of interest, thanks to this product’s interesting design and use. This deodorant is a completely solid bar that has been designed to minimize the amount of plastic waste that the deodorant industry creates.

It is also a natural formula, making it a great choice for kids as it is not exposing them to anything toxic. It uses natural zinc oxide, magnesium hydroxide, and bamboo powder to gently deodorize the skin, keeping it smelling shower-fresh all day long. The formula is free from all nasty chemicals, including aluminum and parabens, so you can be confident that your child is using only the best ingredients. Kids will love the cute heart shape design and the way they can simply rub this onto their underarms in the morning. The application couldn’t be easier, making this one of the best deodorants for kids currently on the market.

About the brand: Hailing from New Zealand, Ethique is slowly but surely establishing itself as one of the most eco-friendly brands in the world. Offering sustainable, naturally derived, and vegan products, the most notable part of the brand is that it is 100% plastic free, meaning using their products is good for you and the environment.

The Tom’s of Maine Wicked Cool! Summer Fun Deodorant is another great product specifically designed with children in mind. This tropically scented deodorant is made without any parabens, aluminum, or talc, as well as any artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. It is cruelty-free, 100% vegan, and made with naturally derived and sourced ingredients, so you can be confident that there is an ethical ethos behind the product.

Despite being a natural deodorant, it offers 24 hours of protection, which is great for young children as they only need to remember to apply it once a day. In addition, kids will love the tropical scent, which doesn’t just mask the smell of body odor; it eliminates it from the source. In fact, reviews even say that despite this being a natural product, it works better than any clinical-strength deodorant they have tried! The best part? This deodorant is super affordable and is easily available at most major drugstores.

About the brand: Tom’s of Maine was born out of two parents’ desire to provide better quality products for their children that didn’t have unnecessary chemicals and additives in them. Since 1970 the company has been providing quality bath, shower, and skincare products that are made from naturally derived ingredients and don’t contain anything that could put the health of your children at risk. Additionally, 10% of all profits made by the company go towards a non-profit charity, showing the brand’s commitment to giving back to the community.

This fragrance-free deodorant from TBH is another one of the best deodorants for kids, thanks to its ability to absorb wetness and eliminate unpleasant body odor. This deodorant uses a multitude of natural ingredients to help your little one beat body odor once and for all. Charcoal is at the heart of this product, absorbing sweat and drawing toxins out of the skin. Other ingredients include coconut oil for its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties and arrowroot powder which also helps to absorb moisture.

This product is free from any harsh chemicals, phthalates, and parabens, making it a great choice for young children. It is also fragrance-free, so even if your child has extremely sensitive skin, this product will likely work for them regardless. All of this is packaged in a handy deodorant stick format with a small roller to help your child use only the amount of product they need. This is a fantastic choice for the first deodorant for your young one.

About the brand: TBH wants to help you support your child as their body grows and changes by providing simple and easy-to-use products that won’t damage their skin. Each product is carefully designed to be free from harsh chemicals and additives to ensure your child’s skin is receiving the best treatment possible and isn’t exposing them to anything toxic or unnecessary.

This Natural Lavender Deodorant from Play Pits is 100% natural, making it one of the best deodorants for kids. Many children suffer from eczema, and this can make shopping for products very difficult as it is hard to find something that doesn’t contain any irritants. However, this deodorant was designed with this in mind and is free from any irritants that might cause an eczema/sensitive skin flare-up.

It uses lavender oil to gently nourish the skin and keep flaky skin at bay. Additionally, lavender oil is known to be a calming agent and can help to soothe your child in the morning by providing some aroma therapy. Coconut oil keeps smells at bay by killing off any bacteria that may have formed on the skin, and kaolin clay absorbs excess moisture without blocking the natural sweat process. Whether your child is still small, or they’re approaching their teenage years, this deodorant is the right product for them. Even the young at heart will love this deodorant—maybe you will want to give it a try too!

About the brand: When Chantel Powell discovered a serious lack of deodorants on the market that she could buy for her 6-year-old son that was gentle enough for his skin but would still work, Play Pits was born. Play Pits takes natural, homemade-inspired remedies and turns them into powerful, effective, and affordable products that just about anyone can use.

You want your children’s products to feel as magical and whimsical as possible to help them stimulate their imaginations and grow creatively. The Hello Unicorn Deodorant is just the product for this, as the “unicorn” scent and rainbow packaging will have your little ones ready to go in the mornings.

This aluminum-free formula uses coconut oil and arrowroot powder to fight odor at the source and soak up any excess moisture. Its results have been clinically proven to last up to 24 hours, so you can be confident your kid will stay smelling fresh throughout the day. It is free from any harsh chemicals, parabens, and baking soda, and has also been dermatologically tested, so you can be confident in the safety of the product.

About the brand: Hello aim to be “naturally friendly” towards you, your skin, and the environment. Originally starting in the dental care industry, the brand has now expanded to many other types of personal care products and delivers consistent quality across its whole range.

While the Hatch Mama Fresh Mama Deodorant might be designed for those of you who are pregnant, it is also a great choice for your kids. Products for pregnant women have to be meticulously designed to be ultra-gentle due to how vulnerable you are when you’re pregnant. Therefore, these sensitive products are also safe for your little ones. Made with all-natural ingredients, this deodorant uses coconut oil, arrowroot powder, and probiotics to kill bacteria on the skin and gently eliminate any body odor.

It has a pleasant Japanese citrus and chamomile scent is subtle enough for young children and won’t be too overpowering. It is free from all aluminum, baking soda, parabens, sulfates, and silicones, giving you the peace of mind that you are not risking your child’s health or skin.

About the brand: Designing products that are gentle enough for pregnant women, Hatch is a leader in providing all-natural solutions for those who want to ditch the chemical-laden products in their lives. Each product is so gentle that both you and your babe can use them with zero worries that you’re exposing yourselves to any nasties.

Rounding up our list of the best deodorant for kids is the Frankie & Myrrh Pitchouli Natural Deodorant. Touted as the “ultimate hippie deodorant,” this product has earnt this description due to how skin and eco-friendly it is. Using the powerful combination of baking soda and coconut oil, bad smells and sweat are absorbed and eliminated throughout the day with just one application of this product.

It is scented with pure patchouli essential oil, giving the product a delicious fragrance and providing some aromatherapy to calm the senses. This is great for children as it will help to soothe them during the busy before-school rush. Because this deodorant is so gentle, it is great for kids and is a good choice for those who are a little bit older and looking to start using deodorant.

About the brand: Frankie and Myrrh aim to help you incorporate aromatherapy into as many parts of your day as possible. They have a wide range of products, including deodorants, perfumes, and household items, to help you bring some zen into your home. With all-natural ingredients, these products will help you chill out no matter the time of day.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should kids use deodorant?

You might be wondering why a child would need to use a deodorant. Surely at their young age, an adult product isn’t an appropriate choice for them? The reason kids may need deodorant is the same as the reason why adults should—to prevent and eliminate body odor. Body odor is caused when sweat released from the sweat glands mixes with the bacteria on our skin. The bacteria starts converting the protein molecules in the sweat into acid, and this is what causes a smell. This can happen just about anywhere on the body; however, the most common places are the underarms.

As children get older and more active, their sweat glands become more active, increasing the likelihood and strength of body odor. It is good hygiene and social practice to do your best to eliminate any body odor you might be producing, and teaching your kids this is an important step in their journey of growing up and learning to take care of themselves.

How does deodorant work?

Deodorant works by using an alcohol-based formula to change the skin’s pH to be slightly acidic. This makes the skin an unlivable environment for the bacteria that causes body odor, thus stopping the protein molecule breakdown into the acid process, and ultimately eliminating and preventing body odor from occurring. It is important to note that with a deodorant, your skin still sweats, differing from an antiperspirant which stops you from sweating altogether. However, the two are often combined, with many “antiperspirant deodorant” products available.

What should you look out for in a kids deodorant?

Ingredients

Children have sensitive skin, and, due to their age, they shouldn’t be exposed to an excessive number of chemicals and harsh ingredients. This means that when choosing a deodorant for your young one, you should aim for something that has a barebones formula as possible and focuses on simple and natural ingredients.

A common deodorant ingredient is aluminum; however, even some adults aim to avoid this chemical in their products. Aluminum salts work by dissolving on the skin and plugging up your pores, preventing sweat from escaping and thus stopping the creation of body odor. While they are extremely effective, several recent studies have raised concerns by suggesting that frequent application of aluminum onto the skin could have a link to some forms of cancer, including breast cancer. Aluminum is also thought to be the cause of the white and yellow stains that appear on clothes after using deodorant.

Parabens are another common deodorant ingredient that has potential concerns. Parabens are used in deodorants as an antibacterial agent, preserving the product’s shelf life. However, some concerns applying products that include parabens can change how the body produces the hormone estrogen, which can be detrimental to health in the long term.

While the conclusions of the research for both ingredients aren’t concrete, it is better to be safe than sorry, especially when the health of young children is involved. Therefore we suggest you look out for aluminum and paraben-free products when picking a deodorant for your little one, as this will give you the peace of mind that they are not using anything potentially harmful.

Application

Another thing to think about when shopping for a kid’s deodorant is the type of applicator. Children, especially younger ones, may still struggle with coordination, so you must pick something they can use safely. Choosing something easy to use will also allow your child to use the product independently, giving them a confidence boost.

Aerosol cans are usually not a good idea for young children as there is a lot of room for potential misapplication. You want a product that is easy and fun to use. Therefore, a roll-on or stick deodorant is likely the best choice. The best idea is to simply ask your child what they think will work best for them, and perhaps even try out a few different styles of product to see what works best for them and their routine. The easier it is to apply, the more encouraged they will be to use it themselves and remember to apply it every morning.

Should I buy an antiperspirant?

Many deodorants are often a deodorant/antiperspirant hybrid, and you might be wondering if these are appropriate for your child. While the decision is ultimately up to you, there are a few things to consider here.

An antiperspirant works by blocking sweat altogether. While this is a great solution for an adult who struggles with excessive sweating, this isn’t necessarily the right choice for a child. Skin is designed to sweat for several reasons, including regulating the temperature of our bodies. A child who is constantly running around all day playing needs sweat to ensure they don’t overheat. Blocking this natural bodily process, therefore, isn’t the best idea. It is wise to steer clear of antiperspirants and simply look for a deodorizing product that will eliminate body odor without stopping sweat.

