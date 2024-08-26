Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you have seemingly tried everything but just can’t help but continue to have sweaty pits, we hear you, and we know that it’s definitely frustrating. But trust us, you’re not alone! Whether you’re a year round chronic sweater, or it just acts up in the hotter summer months, it’s a problem that plagues many men.

The good news is that there are numerous antiperspirants and deodorants that can help you to alleviate your sweaty pits. Certain ingredients like aluminum work excellently to help keep your arms from becoming a sweaty mess, because the aluminum salts actually dissolve into your pores, creating a plugging effect so the sweat doesn’t come out.

If you’re not an aluminum kind of person, worry not, because our comprehensive list includes a variety of products to target sweat and odor. Read on to see our picks for the best deodorants for men who sweat a lot in 2024.

If you’re looking for a pleasant scent for your underarms, you can’t beat Blut Atlas’ Deodorant. While it’s available in classic and fragrance free options, we highly suggest opting for the coconut apricot scent, which is unmatched. While it won’t work to eliminate sweat like antiperspirants, it does feature natural bamboo extract and sage leaf to help with neutralizing odors for 48 hours. It also offers a non-greasy and stain-free formula, and 96% of the ingredients are from natural origins. Finally, horsetail extract offers anti-inflammatory properties for skin irritation.

Another aluminum free pick, this option from Hello relies on a natural scent that combines for elements of relaxation. It does utilize arrowroot powder, which is absorbent, so it definitely still has some amazing antiperspirant benefits. Reviewers note that it also keeps them smelling fresh even in consistently warmer weather. Oh yea, they also note it’s gentle (thank you shea butter!)

A much less intense option than other deodorants on the market, this pick from Drunk Elephant may not be as effective at dealing with bad smells as others, but it’s perfect for people that really need something gentle.. It goes on as a cream that feels more like a moisturizer than a deodorant, relying on a mixture of plant oils as well as marula and shea butters to assist with replenishing dry skin. It also features mandelic acid to kill odor-causing bacteria and arrowroot powder for its absorbency.

Here’s a natural deodorant that l keeps you fresh no matter how wild your day gets. Ursa Major Base Layer Deodorant is a powerful all-natural deodorant designed specifically for men who sweat a lot and have sensitive skin.

This deodorant eliminates underarm odor and absorbs excess moisture to provide long-lasting protection without relying on harsh baking soda or other common irritants like aluminum, petrochemicals, SLS, SLES, parabens, synthetic fragrances or color, glycols, silicones, and PEGs.

The unique formula contains hops to neutralize unpleasant odors and aloe to soothe and hydrate your skin. Saccharomyces ferment keeps you extra protected Saccharomyces ferment keeps you extra protected, a probiotic enzyme with potent odor-absorbing properties, and Matricaria (German chamomile) to further help soothe sensitive skin. Lastly, shea butter locks in all-day moisture to keep you feeling and smelling fresh without drying your skin.

Dr. Squatch Deodorant is perfect for active men who spend time outdoors.

The Odor-Squatching® system keeps you smelling fresh by utilizing natural deodorizing agents like charcoal powder to block odors, postbiotics for protection, and arrowroot powder to absorb excess moisture. Meanwhile, the smooth-glide application ensures this product is easy to use while providing nourishing skin care with jojoba and shea butter.

It’s hard to beat a classic, and the Speed Stick is exactly that. And for a super reasonable price you get a four pack (which we love). With a classically masculine scent that isn’t overwhelming, this pick keeps you feeling and smelling fresh for 24 hours and it’s also aluminum free. SImple and effective, this pick is an affordable option that really gets the job done.

If your smelly pits also have a big sweating issue, this pick is right for you. It features aluminum to help control the sweat, but it also includes vitamin E for some antioxidant benefits to fight free radicals, and aloe leaf juice to hydrate and soften the skin. And to top it all off, it has a delicious scent profile, with bergamot, rosemary, mint leaf, and lime leaf up top, and other winners like jasmine, fern, amber, and musk adorning the middle and the base.

For long lasting odor and sweat coverage, this pick from Degree goes above and beyond by offering 72 hours of protection. And the scent? A masculine, frosty yet woodsy smell that keeps things feeling fresh. Like other antiperspirants, it relies on aluminum, and it features “motionsense” technology to release the scent as you move. Plus, reviewers note that it can stand up to daily life.

If you want to replace your smelly pits with a more fruit forward option that smells of grapefruit and mandarin, we advocate giving this pick a go. It’s an aluminum and baking soda free option, but it still has antiperspirant properties courtesy of a cassava plant that has been made into an absorbent powder. Sounds good to us!

Degree Men’s Clean Clinical Protection Antiperspirant Deodorant packs a powerful punch against sweat and odor. It provides up to 72 hours of protection, so you can stay confident and fresh throughout your busiest days or your wildest adventures. This deodorant delivers twice the protection against wetness and odors compared to most leading antiperspirants, so you’ll be unstoppable no matter what comes your way! Plus, it has a masculine scent that lasts all day long, so you can feel your best.

No deodorant list would be complete without a choice from Old Spice. We love this pick because it helps to provide 24 hours of protection against stinky pits, and it goes on clear. If you want to avoid aluminum, this is a good pick. One reviewer said that they love this option because it doesn’t mask any bad scents, instead working to neutralize them.

If constant sweating is getting you down, Carpe Antiperspirant Underarm Stick is what you need to pick you up and return your confidence. This powerful product is designed to keep you feeling dry and refreshed all day long, so self-consciousness and unpleasant odors will be things of the past!

This dermatologist-recommended, quick-drying formula is non-greasy and residue-free, so you don’t have to worry about leaving marks on your clothing. It’s also non-irritating and highly effective at controlling both sweat and odor, even for those with heavy perspiration problems.

Carpe also has a range of effective antiperspirants to keep you dry where you need it most, including products that specifically target the face, scalp, hands, and feet.

Mitchum Men Unscented Deodorant is the perfect solution for powerful odor and sweat protection. The Triple Odor Defense technology works to provide a shield against odor from heat, motion, and stress—giving you up to 48 hours of long-lasting protection!

Plus, it goes on invisible, with no white residue left on the skin or your clothes, and is

dermatologist tested for your peace of mind. Say goodbye to bad odors and hello to freshness with Mitchum Men Unscented Deodorant!

Reach for this pick from Axe if you want some long lasting protection that also smells sublime. Offering 48 hours of coverage, this sea mist and grapefruit scented pick is respected by consumers who note that it really does stand up to the test on hot days, leaving no residue behind either. And for people looking to steer clear of aluminum, this also checks that box as well.

Another antiperspirant pick, this option from Old Spice provides 48 hours of protection with a scent that combines lime and cedarwood. Reviewers like that it lasts all day but isn’t overwhelming, with one reviewer particularly noting that it could work for men and women alike. Another reviewer appreciates that it dries well and doesn’t leave behind a sticky residue.

This alcohol and aluminum free pick from Anthony is gentle enough for usage on everything ranging from your armpits to your groin and feet. That’s because it relies on pleasant botanical extracts like basil, grapefruit, orange, and others, to help deal with bacteria to eliminate odors. At the same time, wild mint works to cool the area. That’s a whole lot of tech from a whole lot of natural ingredients. Sign us up!

If you’ve tried everything else with no results, this antiperspirant from Certain Dri may be the solution to your heavy sweating. It’s one of the most powerful antiperspirants out there.

Certain Dri Clinical Strength Antiperspirant is a long-lasting, fragrance-free deodorant that provides protection against body odor for up to 72 hours. Containing 15% aluminum chloride, this powerful active ingredient is the same one found in prescription formulas. It helps fight even the most stubborn body odor.

To ensure optimal results, it’s important to apply sparingly at nighttime only to completely dry underarms. Avoid using immediately after showering or shaving or on broken or irritated skin.

If you prefer the feel of a spray, we suggest checking out this awesome pick from Dove. It’s an antiperspirant that offers up to 72 hours of protection by including aluminum, while also including some wonderful ingredients like vitamin E and ¼ moisturizing cream for a soothing experience. And finally, the scent is a clean orange flower, lavender, and oakmoss scent.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I tell if I sweat a more-than-normal amount?

Sweating is a natural process that helps keep body temperature under control, so everyone sweats to some extent. However, some people sweat more than others.

There are a few signs to keep an eye out for if you feel like you might be overly sweaty. Firstly, if you find that sweat stains on your clothes are frequent and noticeable, it might be an indication that you are sweating more than usual. You might sweat through your socks or shoes or suffer from body odor. You may also experience skin irritation or rashes in areas where there is constant sweating.

People who sweat heavily may also need to change their clothing frequently or avoid certain types of fabrics that trap heat and moisture. Excessive sweating can also contribute to difficulty sleeping, especially during the summer or in hot and humid climates.

In some cases, excessive sweating can also be symptomatic of a medical condition, such as hyperhidrosis, which is a condition where the body produces more sweat than necessary.

If you suspect that you are sweating more than is normal, it’s important to speak with a healthcare provider or dermatologist who can evaluate your symptoms and recommend appropriate treatment options. Maybe even one of the clinical options above!

What is the main difference between deodorant and antiperspirant?

Though people will commonly lump antiperspirants and deodorants in together as the same thing there are a few mild differences to be aware of.

Antiperspirants specifically work to prevent over sweating. Typically they will do this through aluminum, which (as mentioned in the intro) works by essentially plugging the pores to keep the sweat from coming out. Other options include powders such as arrowroot powder to absorb the sweat.

On the other hand, deodorants don’t necessarily work to stop sweat. Instead, they commonly operate by targeting odor causing bacteria to prevent you from smelling bad.

Do be aware that there is overlap, and there are antiperspirants that also operate as deodorants, blocking the sweat while offering a great smell.

I keep seeing aluminum as an ingredient. What does it do?

Aluminum is the active ingredient found in most antiperspirants. Its function is to reduce or eliminate sweat by temporarily blocking the sweat glands.

Aluminum is a salt, also known as aluminum chloride, that forms into a gel-like substance when it comes into contact with sweat. This gel-like substance then clogs the sweat ducts, which then prevents sweat from reaching the surface of the skin. Aluminum salts work effectively in achieving this function because they have astringent properties, which constrict the sweat gland ducts, reducing the flow of sweat.

There are some people who believe that there can be adverse health effects through the absorption of aluminum, though the evidence and advice of some doctors counters this (see below).

I see a lot of deodorants are aluminum-free. Is aluminum bad for me?

There has been a lot of academic and cultural debate recently regarding the use of aluminum-free antiperspirants versus antiperspirants that contain aluminum.

One of the biggest benefits to aluminum-free antiperspirants is that they’re a natural alternative that don’t rely on metal salts to reduce sweating. Instead, these products usually contain natural ingredients like baking soda, arrowroot powder, and essential oils, which absorb moisture and neutralize bacteria.

Additionally, aluminum-free antiperspirants may cause less skin irritation, especially for people with sensitive skin, because they don’t contain harsh chemicals.

On the other hand, one of the advantages of using antiperspirants that contain aluminum is that they are often considered more effective in reducing sweat. They create a barrier in the sweat ducts, which stops the sweat from reaching the skin’s surface. Aluminum antiperspirants also tend to last longer than their aluminum-free counterparts.

However, there are some negatives to using aluminum-containing antiperspirants. The major concern is that the aluminum may be absorbed into the body, potentially leading to health risks such as breast cancer or Alzheimer’s disease. However, some experts note that there is nothing to worry about. The American Cancer Society also notes that there is no strong evidence to suggest that link breast cancer with antiperspirants. It also notes that it isn’t really even particularly clear whether much aluminum is absorbed into the skin at all, So as of now, there’s no clear link between breast cancer and the inclusion aluminum in antiperspirants. That doesn’t mean it’s ideal for everyone; do be mindful that aluminum can cause skin irritation or allergies in some people, so they are less advisable for those with sensitive skin.

Ultimately, choosing between aluminum-free antiperspirants and antiperspirants that contain aluminum is a personal choice. You should weigh the pros and cons based on your own preferences and needs. Our list of the best deodorants for men includes both aluminum-based antiperspirants and aluminum-free options.

When is the best time to apply my deodorant/antiperspirant?

The optimal time to apply deodorant or antiperspirant is generally when the skin is clean and dry. It of course will also come down to some personal factors, such as geographic location, and the person’s own personal sweat amount.

As a general rule, though, we advocate for applying an antiperspirant at night to give the active ingredients time to work. If you face issues with sweating throughout the day, consider reapplying it, unless of course there is irritation.Deodorants, conversely, can be applied before heading out for the day.

Just be sure to apply your deodorant or antiperspirant to dry skin. From there, give them some time to dry in before putting on a shirt, to avoid creating streaks and stains.