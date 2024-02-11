The 17 Best Deodorants for Men With Sensitive Skin

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

Sensitive skin is the bane of many men’s existence, and it can be near impossible to find a deodorant that works on the vulnerable underarm area without causing a reaction.

Because things like fragrances, alcohol, and even slightly rough deodorant sticks can trigger a reaction in sensitive skin, it’s important to find a deodorant that’s designed for your skin type.

But it can be hard to know what products will actually work, and what kinds of things to look for when it comes to finding the best deodorants for men with sensitive skin.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of products that have been specifically designed to combat body odor AND be kind to your sensitive skin. You can thank us later!

This natural deodorant from Blu Atlas is the number-one best deodorant for men with sensitive skin. This deodorant is a must-try, featuring an aluminum-free formulation that neutralizes odors and a soothing blend of natural extracts to prevent skin irritation.

This deodorant stands out because of its potent mix of unique ingredients that actively work with sensitive skin to give you all-day freshness without drying or damaging your sensitive underarm skin.

Horsetail extract and bamboo stem extract deliver a whopping hit of anti-inflammatory properties, helping to soothe skin irritations and even reduce acne. Bamboo is also a powerful antimicrobial ingredient that acts as an antibiotic to counter any skin damage.

The star ingredient here is volcanic ash. This formula uses its fine, oil-absorbing particles to remove any impurities from the skin, tightening pores and leaving your underarms soft, supple, and protected.

Because it’s free from all of the harmful chemicals that tend to trigger sensitive skin, including parabens and phthalates, you can use this deodorant as often as you need to get the fresh yet gentle results you deserve.

Designed to help you “practice safe sweats,” this cheeky little number by popular skincare brand Native is another great solution to your sensitive skin woes. Featuring naturally-derived ingredients known for softening and smoothing the skin, this deodorant glides on for effective odor protection that won’t trigger your skin.

Coconut oil and shea butter are lovingly mixed into this formula to provide rich fatty acids, essential vitamins, and powerful antioxidants that deeply nourish and moisturize the skin. Although these ingredients are known for being pretty buttery, that doesn’t mean this deodorant is greasy—it feels luxuriously smooth and doesn’t leave any residue when you apply it.

What sets this product apart is that it also contains baking soda and probiotics to neutralize odor-causing bacteria without getting rid of the good bacteria that keep us healthy. This means that you get all the benefits of smelling fresh and staying dry without stripping your skin and messing with its natural balance.

The best part about this formula is its refreshing and uplifting eucalyptus and mint scent. Harnessing the most popular smells from the great outdoors, this deodorant leaves you smelling as clean and fresh as a sunny spring day.

If you’re looking for a deodorant that takes it back to basics but actually works, you can’t go past Each & Every’s Unscented & Fragrance Free Deodorant. Featuring a pared-down formula that contains only a few key naturally derived ingredients, this product is as natural as they come.

It doesn’t contain any fragrances or scent maskers, making it the perfect choice if your sensitive skin is particularly triggered by even the most natural of fragrances. It’s also great if you prefer not to smell like anything in particular and just want to get rid of that less-than-pleasant body odor.

Using three active ingredients—coconut oil, tapioca starch, and Dead Sea minerals—this deodorant really does keep it simple, and that’s what we love.

Fractionated coconut oil helps to condition your skin and allows the deodorant to glide on easily without that greasy feeling. Tapioca starch sourced from Brazil absorbs excess moisture to help you stay dry, whilst the magnesium from the Dead Sea minerals fights against odor-causing bacteria.

There’s a reason why the best deodorants for men with sensitive skin are those made from natural ingredients. Natural deodorants typically don’t contain any of the usual chemicals and irritants that set off sensitive skin, and Sam’s Natural Deodorant is no exception.

Sam’s has built up quite the reputation among natural deodorant connoisseurs and the everyman alike, with many people trying the products for themselves only to be suitably impressed.

If you suffer from sensitive skin, Sam’s is definitely one to try as their unique formula has proven to be extremely effective against body odor without the use of damaging chemicals. Because they only make their deodorants in small batches, you can rest assured that what you get isn’t a mass-produced junk product.

Using a blend of some of the most powerful natural ingredients, including coconut oil, arrowroot powder, shea butter, tea tree oil, and aloe vera extract, this deodorant moisturizes your skin and keeps unwanted odors at bay.

Formulated specifically for sensitive skin, this roll-on deodorant by Vichy is a great option to target perspiration and body odor without irritating the skin. Containing several dermatological ingredients and a quick-dry formula, this product is a great choice.

When it comes to Vichy products, they don’t just talk the talk, they also walk the walk. This deodorant in particular has been both clinically and dermatologically tested so you know that it actually does what it sets out to do—forget wasting your time trying yet another product that doesn’t quite live up to the hype.

The hypoallergenic formula features aluminum salt and Vichy’s own Volcanic Mineralizing Water. The aluminum salt dramatically reduces the production of sweat by blocking the sweat glands and slowing down their activity—a real life-saver for those who suffer from excessive sweating.

Derived from the volcanoes of Auvergne in France, Vichy’s Volcanic Water is rich in 15 essential minerals that work to rapidly strengthen the natural defenses of the skin. It also helps to repair damage and protects the skin from harmful pollutants.

Vanicream is another skincare brand well known for their ability to create simple yet effective products that are dermatologically tested and fuss-free.

Their clinical-strength antiperspirant deodorant for sensitive skin is formulated only with ingredients that dermatologists consider important and that don’t irritate or sensitize the skin.

It doesn’t contain any baking soda, botanical extracts, essential oils, or other common chemical irritants such as dyes and fragrances. It’s a simple formula that’s been tested by dermatologists, and, as cheesy as it sounds, their marketing gets it right when it says that for Vanicream, “the most important ingredient is trust.”

Designed as a solid stick that glides onto the skin in a smooth, dry application, this deodorant has been proven to provide 24 hours of intensely effective protection against bacteria that causes body odor.

Embarrassing underarm wetness will become a thing of the past with this deodorant as it’s formulated to keep you fresh and dry whilst leaving your skin in a healthy, natural state. You won’t need to worry about painful rashes, annoying itches, or unsightly blemishes with this product.

For a powerful yet gentle deodorant that neutralizes odors, softens skin, and smells delectably good, you’ll want to get your hands on Salt & Stone’s Sensitive Skin Deodorant Gel ASAP.

Specially formulated to be gentle enough for sensitive skin but tough on body odor and excess moisture, this unique gel deodorant is a must-try. The gel consistency allows it to glide onto skin effortlessly, and its invisible formula means that it won’t leave unsightly marks on your clothes.

Featuring a potent blend of natural ingredients, including seaweed extract, probiotics, and hyaluronic acid, this deodorant doesn’t need any of the nasties to get the job done—it doesn’t even need baking soda to ensure you stay dry.

The antioxidants in the seaweed extract help to soothe and regenerate the skin, whilst probiotics help to balance the skin’s microbiome, ensuring that a healthy level of good bacteria is maintained.

Hyaluronic acid plays a vital role in hydrating your skin. Because it can attract and retain 1000 times its weight in moisture, this ingredient is key to keeping skin moisturized and healthy without leaving you drowning in sweat or excess moisture.

The scent is one of the best things about this particular deodorant. Featuring top notes of violet leaves and cardamom, middle notes of orris and cedar, and base notes of Australian sandalwood and amber, you’ll be left with a warm, earthy scent after every use.

This deodorant by Oars + Alps really is a total game changer when it comes to the best deodorants for men with sensitive skin. Known for being absolute pros in the skincare game, Oars + Alps have taken their knack for blending nature and efficacy to the next level with this product.

Not only does it wipe away any unwanted body odor, its unique formula also actively works to prevent body odor occuring in the first place. That means you won’t have to worry about that cringe-inducing odor wafting back up into your nostrils once your deodorant wears off.

Unlike most deodorants, this one has been designed to go on clear so that it won’t leave marks on your clothes. It’s also non-sticky and dries really quickly so you can get ready in record time.

All of the ingredients Oars + Alps use in their deodorants are chosen specifically to keep you dry and smelling good. They’ve been tested by dermatologists so you know they won’t trigger your sensitive skin, and they’re also vegan and cruelty-free.

The Fresh Ocean Splash scent is another thing that makes this deodorant so compelling. With refreshing notes of cedarwood, lime, and fresh greens, you’ll be feeling and smelling fresher than ever!

Popular skincare giant Dove has formulated this antiperspirant deodorant specifically for those who have sensitive skin. With that in mind, it features a blend of ingredients that are gentle on skin and free from any irritants or chemicals that can make your life a lot more uncomfortable if you’ve got skin sensitivities.

Although Dove tends to be marketed more towards women, this product works extremely well for men, especially with its kind-to-skin moisturizing formula. It’s a great option if you suffer from dry skin as the moisturizing agents really get to work to create smooth and supple skin.

Offering a whopping 48 hours of antiperspirant protection, this formula is completely free from alcohol and fragrances to help avoid any potential skin irritations. It glides on easily and leaves your underarms feeling soft and comfortable.

Dove has taken a non-animal approach to assessing the safety of their products and ingredients for over 30 years, and they now have PETA’s cruelty-free seal of approval, so that’s a big tick in our books!

A bit of a rare gem when it comes to originality, this Thai Crystal Deodorant Spray from Nakd is a product you’ll want to know more about, especially if you have extra sensitive skin.

Made from 100% premium natural mineral salts from the heart of Thailand, this deodorant neutralizes odor-causing bacteria without clogging your pores.

Crystallized mineral salts have been used for hundreds of years in Thailand to fight body odor, and Nakd have made it convenient and easy for you to access the powers of this amazing natural ingredient with this handy deodorant spray.

Featuring nothing but natural mineral salts and purified water, you know there’s nothing in this product that may trigger your sensitive skin. But does it work? Consumers say yes! It’s effective for up to 24 hours, and dries instantly, leaving no annoying residue.

If you’ve got skin that’s highly sensitive, you’ll know that sometimes even just rubbing a deodorant under your armpit can be uncomfortable, no matter how natural it is. This product will be something of a godsend for you—just spray it a couple of times under your arms after you shower and you’ll be good to go!

Schmidt’s Natural Deodorant is one of those products that is absolutely 100% natural. All of its ingredients are sourced from natural origins and it’s even been certified by Ecocert.

Perfect if you’re looking for a totally natural product that won’t irritate your skin, this deodorant is more than just a (naturally) pretty face. It offers 48 hours of protection against odor-causing bacteria, and its long-lasting formula keeps you dry all day and all night.

Formulated to be super gentle on skin and glide on smooth, this deodorant is full of ingredients that are known for being ultra hydrating and conditioning. Coconut oil and shea butter are used to provide luxurious moisturization and a healthy dose of rich fatty acids.

Arrowroot powder helps to deliver a hit of beneficial minerals and vitamins such as zinc and iron, and provides relief to skin irritations including rashes and acne. Magnesium works alongside this powerful ingredient to protect your skin against external damage and promote cell regeneration.

Although some deodorants stay away from baking soda, this particular formula harnesses its power as an antibacterial agent. It’s also used to neutralize the acid in your sweat and prevent body odor.

With plenty of naturally fragranced scents to choose from, this deodorant has something for everyone. Free from phthalates and parabens, this deodorant is also certified cruelty-free and vegan so you can go natural with confidence.

Previously Olivina Man, this brand has had a bit of a revamp, and they’re now known by the catchier name, Barrel and Oak. The new brand name ties in well with this fan-favorite deodorant that comes in the heady Bourbon Cedar scent.

Featuring a host of natural ingredients, including aloe barbadensis leaf juice, grape seed oil, grapefruit seed extract, baking soda, and witch hazel extract, this deodorant fights the good fight when it comes to preventing body odor and keeping you fresh and dry.

Rather than using chemicals to block sweat, this deodorant keeps it aluminum-free and employs natural ingredients to safely and gently fight odor for 24 hours. It does what you need it to do and it’s on sensitive skin—a win-win!

With a formula that’s free from parabens, phthalates, SLS, and silicones, you can rest assured that you’re saving your skin, and the planet, with this deodorant. You’ll also be saving your clothes because this formula is designed not to stain even the lightest/darkest of clothing.

The biggest drawcard of this deodorant is its signature Bourbon Cedar scent so you can, as Barrel and Oak put it, “start smelling like the man you want to be.” Featuring naturally fragranced notes of cedarwood, bourbon accord, smoky vanilla, and patchouli, this subtle yet masculine scent will stay with you throughout your day.

As you can probably tell from the packaging, this Vinofresh Natural Deodorant from Caudalie keeps things simple. Containing 98% natural-origin ingredients, it easily neutralizes odors and banishes bacteria.

Highlighting a couple of powerful organic ingredients, organic grape water and organic eucalyptus, this formula moisturizes and soothes your underarms, making it perfect for sensitive skin.

The prebiotic grape water helps to support a healthier underarm environment, ensuring that the good bacteria are able to flourish naturally. It also helps calm and hydrate the skin to eradicate any rashes or bumps.

Eucalyptus is used as a refreshing natural scent, however it also works to strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier, reducing dryness and irritation.

Designed to glide on softly and easily and keep you feeling fresh for 24 hours, this deodorant is also safe to use after shaving to soothe any nasty razor bumps and irritation.

One of the best deodorants for men with sensitive skin due to its fragrance-free and dermatologically-tested formula, Almay’s Clear Gel Antiperspirant Deodorant for Sensitive Skin is definitely one to try if you’re looking for a product that gets you results without the fuss.

Containing the maximum level of its active ingredient, this formula uses aluminum salt to block sweat glands to significantly reduce excess moisture and odor-causing bacteria.

Although the more natural deodorants frown upon using aluminum salt, there’s no doubt that it gets the job done. So if you do suffer from a condition that causes excessive sweating, this one will be an absolute go-to product for you.

Even if excess sweating isn’t really a concern, this deodorant will still work wonders in helping you to stay dry and odor-free all day. Its clear gel formula will also feel like heaven on your sensitive underarm skin, and won’t leave any unwanted residue on your clothing either.

If your skin tends to get irritated by fragrance in your skincare products, whether it’s from artificial or from natural sources, this deodorant is definitely a good choice for you. It doesn’t have any fragrance at all so it won’t irritate skin or leave you with an overpowering scent.

Derived from the Greek word for “healer” popular skincare brand Jason really celebrates the power of the Earth’s incredible botanicals by creating products inspired by nature.

Their Purifying Tea Tree Deodorant has been designed with that in mind, using the power of natural ingredients to soothe sensitive skin and relieve body odor without resorting to harsh chemicals.

Infused with skin conditioners to help it glide on smoothly, this formula is gentle on skin and actively works to fight odor-causing bacteria with the power of tea tree oil, grapefruit extract, and vitamin E.

A historic all-rounder when it comes to skincare and grooming, tea tree oil is well known for its cleansing and purifying properties. Its powerful antibacterial capabilities help to control and banish the bacteria on your skin that causes underarm odor.

Rich in vitamin C and made up of 90% water, grapefruit extract helps to soothe inflamed skin and calm any redness or itchiness. It also has fantastic natural antimicrobial and antibacterial properties which are extremely beneficial considering which part of the body it’s used on!

To further soothe skin and provide it with deep moisturization, vitamin E is added to this formula. Its antioxidants help to give your skin a bit of a detox and protect it from harmful elements in the environment.

Tom’s of Maine has been around for a pretty long time (since 1970 in fact) so it’s no surprise that they’ve become a popular choice when it comes to natural products.

Their line of natural aluminum-free deodorant sticks harnesses the power of hops and other powerhouse ingredients to give you 24 hours of odor protection to get you through your day feeling fresh and clean.

Utilizing organic aloe barbadensis leaf juice for its many healing properties, this deodorant stick works to deeply moisturize and nourish even the driest of sensitive skin. Since aloe has anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antioxidant, and anti-itch properties, it’s a must-have in any product intended for sensitive skin.

Organic sunflower seed oil also plays a role in this formula as an effective natural emollient. Because it helps your skin to absorb moisture, it keeps skin hydrated and provides a healthier natural environment, making it ideal for those who have dry skin.

Ascorbic acid, or vitamin C, is a standout ingredient in this deodorant, especially for sensitive skin. This is because it protects against UV damage, improves hyperpigmentation, and promotes collagen production.

Features some of the best ingredients that banish body odor and are kind to your skin, Hello’s Fragrance-Free Deodorant with Shea Butter is a good option for men with sensitive skin.

It’s been clinically tested to deodorize and fight against odors for 24 hours naturally. As with all of Hello’s deodorant formulas, it glides on smoothly and easily with as little irritation as possible.

Featuring stellar ingredients including arrowroot, tea tree oil, and, of course, shea butter, it has everything you need to get the job done. Arrowroot acts as a thickener to soften the formula and works well with skin that’s also oily and prone to acne.

The tea tree oil uses its anti-inflammatory powers to soothe and relieve painful and irritated skin and reduce redness and swelling, while the shea butter deeply nourishes and hydrates.

You can’t go past this great product for a deodorant that’s non-sticky, non-greasy, vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in 100% previously recycled packaging.