Reviewed by Dr. Diana Rangaves, PharmD

When you have sensitive skin, it can easily become itchy and covered in rashes if you don’t protect it. This is especially true when it comes to the skin in your armpits, which is prone to irritation when you sweat. Fortunately, you don’t have to accept itchy skin and other sensitive skin-related issues. There are a number of high-quality deodorants that have been expertly formulated to help people with sensitive skin.

We have put together this extensive guide to help you find the right deodorant. It should help you make a more informed choice about the most suitable options.

Here are our picks for the best deodorants for sensitive skin.

The Best Deodorants for Sensitive Skin

At the top of our list of the best deodorants for sensitive skin is Blu Atlas Deodorant. The product is made from only the best ingredients, which are expertly sourced by the team at Blu Atlas to create an effective and all-natural deodorant. The specialty formula contains bamboo extract and sage leaf, which have been clinically proven to prevent excess sweating and skin irritation.

You will also love this product if you want a deodorant that doesn’t have an overpowering synthetic scent. Instead, this deodorant only gives out a light natural fragrance once activated by sweat. This makes it a great deodorant to apply before you splash on your favorite cologne. Also, Blu Atlas Deodorant will give you all-day protection once applied after your morning shower. So go ahead and try it for yourself. We think you’ll love the results.

Toms of Main produce an excellent line of deodorants. For individuals with sensitive skin looking for a potent and natural deodorant to reduce symptoms, Simply Natural Deodorant is an effective and reasonably priced solution. No matter how busy you get, you can be confident that you won’t experience sensitive skin problems all day thanks to the unique formula that this deodorant is made of.

Some deodorants contain ingredients like aluminum which causes skin irritation and is very uncomfortable for people with sensitive skin under their arms. On the other hand, Toms of Maine only use natural ingredients in their products, which means you can be confident they won’t adversely affect you. Toms of Maine products are easy to find at most large retailers, and their products are sold at a reasonable price. If you’re looking for a well-known and trusted deodorant to help reduce skin irritation, this one is worth a try.

Bravo Sierra Men’s Deodorant is an all-natural product specially designed for men with sensitive skin. It contains 100% vegan ingredients, making it a safe and effective choice for those prone to rashes or other skin irritations. The company previously partnered with the US armed forces to test this deodorant with active military personnel. The study found that this deodorant significantly helped reduce sweat production.

If you’re looking for a new deodorant to keep up with your active lifestyle, this product is worth trying. With its all-natural formula and proven effectiveness, you can be sure that your sensitive skin won’t become irritable.

The clinically developed Perspirex Plus deodorant has been proven to help reduce sweat production by up to 65%, which is significantly more than many other deodorants on the market. The unique formula means people with sensitive skin can be assured that they can carry out their regular daily activities without worrying about excess sweat causing them any distress. Also, for those who experience mild skin irritation or more severe hyperhidrosis, this deodorant is an excellent addition to their daily grooming routine.

Using it daily will reduce irritation so that you can experience more comfort, confidence, and peace of mind. Perspirex Plus is a great option that can significantly improve your life if you’re looking for a deodorant that provides all-day protection and reduces the causes of skin irritation.

Anthony’s Deodorant Lotion is a natural and effective option for individuals who experience problems that arise from excessive sweating. Its unique formula is infused with tapioca starch, which has been proven to provide heavy sweaters with a robust layer of protection to reduce the volume of sweat they produce. In addition to the starch, this deodorant lotion contains aloe vera and macadamia nut oil, which help soothe your skin and prevent it from drying out or becoming itchy. Overall, the natural formula means people with sensitive skin can get through the day without irritation.

Anthony’s Deodorant Lotion is an excellent choice if you have been searching for a strong antiperspirant that is gentle on your skin. The combination of natural ingredients and effectiveness make it a powerful tool to help reduce excessive sweating, which helps stop your skin from becoming itchy.

L’Occitane Roll-on Deodorant is an excellent solution for those seeking a reliable and natural deodorant to reduce sweat and the associated problems it causes, such as itchy skin. Simply roll under your arms after a shower and confidently head out for the day. Even if you run a marathon, this deodorant will keep you protected.

This deodorant, made from natural ingredients, has a light and fresh scent that is perfect for daily use. In addition, its natural formula ensures that it is gentle on the skin, making it an excellent choice for sensitive skin. We highly recommend L’Occitane Roll-on Deodorant as a daily go-to option for anyone looking for a reliable, effective, and natural solution to their sweat and odor problems.

Not all of the deodorants on our list are specialty medically formulated products. Some, like Dove Men+Care Clean Comfort, are mass-produced deodorants that can be found at all major retailers at a great price. This deodorant is made to effectively stop excessive perspiration, which helps to maintain healthy, moisturized skin. In addition, it is made with natural ingredients, so it is free from harsh chemicals like aluminum or ethanol, which can cause skin irritation and even rashes, making it an excellent choice for people with sensitive skin.

This Dove deodorant is a popular choice for anyone searching for a practical remedy to their sweating issues due to its reasonable pricing and dependable efficacy. Apply it after every shower, and rest assured that you’ll stay dry and fresh all day.

Baxter of California Deodorant for Men does an excellent job of reducing sweat production and moisturizing your skin with active ingredients like tea tree and hazel extracts. When applied daily, this will help prevent your skin from becoming itchy. The deodorant also smells great due to the citrus and herbal musk notes.

Baxter of California Deodorant for Men, made from all-natural ingredients, has been clinically tested to ensure it effectively prevents excess sweat and irritation on sensitive skin. So all you need to do is roll on the deodorant after your shower, and you’ll be ready for the day, knowing you’re protected and smelling amazing.

Kopari’s tropical-flavored deodorant is an excellent choice for those looking for a natural and refreshing scent. This deodorant, made with a blend of coconut water, coconut oil, and sage oil, will keep you feeling fresh and clean throughout the day. Moreover, the all-natural ingredients ensure you won’t experience any skin irritation or rashes.

If you’ve been looking for a plant-based deodorant that smells amazing and will protect your sensitive skin, this one from Kopari is worth a try. Simply apply it in the morning, and you’ll be ready for a busy day of activities.

Malin + Goetz Botanical Deodorant is a natural and effective deodorant that combines the power of coconut oil, plant extracts, and barley powders to provide long-lasting odor protection. Unlike other deodorants with overpowering scents, this deodorant has a subtle fragrance that won’t interfere with your cologne or perfume if you regularly use one. It’s a top choice for those looking for a natural, plant-based deodorant that is proven to work.

The all-natural deodorant is completely free of nasty ingredients like aluminum, alcohol, and other harsh chemicals that can cause skin irritation and even severe rashes. Instead, it’s gentle on the skin and leaves you feeling fresh and clean all day long. We highly recommend giving Malin + Goetz Botanical Deodorant a try if you want a natural deodorant that will not aggravate your sensitive skin.

Duradry Body Deodorant Spray is a reliable daily deodorant to help you stay confident and odor-free throughout the day. Its powerful formula is made of natural ingredients that effectively neutralize odor, prevent clothing stains, and protect your sensitive skin. This easy-to-use spray is perfect for those who want a quick and hassle-free application. In addition, its small size makes it travel-friendly and convenient to carry in your gym bag.

Unlike many other deodorants, it doesn’t leave any residue on your skin, which can sometimes make your underarms itchy. So whether you’re on the go or have a busy day ahead, Duradry Body Deodorant Spray provides long-lasting protection. If you’re looking for a dependable and practical deodorant that keeps you fresh and clean, this is one to add to your shortlist.

Sweat Block’s Natural Crystal Deodorant Spray is another excellent option for those seeking an all-natural solution to skin irritation in their armpits. This spray-on deodorant offers all-day odor protection, making it perfect for people with active lifestyles. It’s also simple to use, just apply it after your shower, and you’re good to go.

The deodorant is free from harsh chemicals like aluminum and parabens, making it safe for daily use. The star ingredient in this deodorant is a natural crystal, proven to be very gentle on your skin. This means it’s particularly great for men and women who have sensitive skin.

Sweat Block’s Natural Crystal Deodorant Spray is clinically proven to be effective, so you can trust that it will keep you smelling fresh and protected throughout the day.

Lume Natural is potentially a great deodorant for you if you’re a man who sweats excessively and has very sensitive skin. Offering up to 72 hours of odor control, you can live your life much more confidently regardless of what activities you do during the day. In addition, unlike other deodorants that only work in specific areas of the body, Lume is designed to work on all areas where sweat occurs. This means you can also use it on areas like your feet and private areas.

Expert dermatologists have rigorously tested Lume to ensure its safety and efficacy. The specialty formula doesn’t contain harmful ingredients like aluminum, baking soda, or synthetic fragrances known to cause itchy skin. If you’re looking for a reliable and natural solution to protect your sensitive skin, Lume Natural is definitely worth trying out.

Duke Cannon Supply Company is a well-known and respected brand in the men’s grooming industry. One of their top products is their deodorant stick. Made with only natural ingredients such as activated charcoal, it reduces sweat and stops the skin from becoming itchy. In addition, the scent of spicy wood adds an irresistible masculine charm to this deodorant which is another reason why it’s so popular with men the world over.

This deodorant allows men to add a touch of luxury to their grooming routine. It’s an artisanal deodorant brand made with only the highest quality ingredients. So whether you’re at work or out for an exercise session, Duke Cannon Deodorant Stick has got you covered. The deodorant comes in a convenient stick form that can be easily applied, and it’s also travel-friendly.

Magsol Natural Deodorant is another excellent choice if you’re looking for a new deodorant to help prevent your sensitive skin from becoming irritated and itchy. This product is made from magnesium oxide, almond oil, beeswax, and essential oils to create an effective formula that helps stop excess sweating, which in turn stops skin irritation.

The deodorant is popular with both men and women because it doesn’t have a strong scent. With its powerful formulation and natural ingredients, you can stay fresh and confident all day long, regardless of what you get up to.

Oars + Alps is a company that specializes in 100% natural deodorants for both men and women. Their Deep Sea Deodorant is a long-lasting deodorant made from powerful natural ingredients that help stop excessive sweating and skin irritation. In addition, the company doesn’t use any nasty chemicals like parabens, phthalates, or talc, which are known to affect sensitive skin adversely. This makes it the perfect choice for men with sensitive skin who want to avoid skin irritation.

The scent of the deodorant is described as icy with a hint of citrus and amber. When applied daily, you will not only be protected but also smell great. The best way to find out if Oars + Alps Deep Sea Deodorant is right for you is to try it.

The next entry on our list of the best deodorants for sensitive skin is Certain Dri Extra Strength Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant. It’s a tried and tested clinical-strength deodorant that provides all-day protection against sweat and odor. The active ingredient in this deodorant is aluminum which helps to block sweat pores, making it incredibly effective. However, aluminum, for some people, can make sensitive skin worse if the underlying problem isn’t caused by excess sweat. Therefore, you should consult a doctor to determine the root cause of your sensitive skin before purchasing this product.

This could be the right deodorant for you if you want to reduce your sweat production significantly. Many people who sweat a lot have found this product has helped them alleviate itchy skin. It is also a powerful product that can help you to regain confidence and feel fresh and clean all day.

ZeroSweat Antiperspirant Deodorant is a highly effective solution for those who struggle with excessive sweating and have sensitive skin that becomes itchy. The product works by absorbing into your sweat glands and preventing them from producing sweat when activated by perspiration. Unlike many other deodorants, which only neutralize odor or reduce sweat, ZeroSweat completely stops sweat from occurring. This makes it an excellent choice for anyone dealing with chronic sweating issues and the health issues that result from it.

If you’re looking for a powerful and long-lasting antiperspirant that stops sweat and prevents your sensitive skin from becoming itchy or covered in rashes, this could be the right product for you.

Carpe Antiperspirant Underarm Lotion is another deodorant that prevents sensitive skin from becoming itchy or covered in rashes. Additionally, this clinically proven product halts sweat production, ensuring your underarms stay dry and fresh while preventing irritation and itchiness.

What sets Carpe apart from other antiperspirants is its unique formula, which contains a blend of sweat-absorbing powders, essential oils, and moisturizing agents. When applied daily, you will receive long-lasting protection against sweat and odor. So whether you’re at work, the gym, or out and about, you can trust this lotion to keep you fresh and confident all day long.

Vanicream Anti-Perspirant Deodorant is an all-natural, fragrance-free deodorant that’s been clinically tested and dermatologist-approved to help people who have very sensitive skin. This deodorant is free from harmful ingredients like dyes, lanolin, parabens, and formaldehyde, making it a safe and effective option for daily use. It does, however, contain aluminum. Some people with sensitive skin shouldn’t use products that contain aluminum, so you might want to consult your doctor before using this deodorant.

If you’re looking for a reliable, heavy-duty deodorant that can help you stay odor-free without irritating your skin, Vanicream Anti-Perspirant Deodorant is an excellent choice. All you need to do is apply it under your arms every morning, and you will be protected all day.

Pretty Frank’s Natural Deodorant is a must-try product for men who excessively sweat and suffer from skin irritation. The all-natural formula doesn’t contain harsh ingredients like aluminum, parabens, baking soda, or petroleum, making it a great option for sensitive skin. In addition, the deodorant provides all-day protection against excessive sweating and the unpleasant smells that come with it.

In addition to its effectiveness, the deodorant has a refreshing scent that combines citrus and vanilla, keeping you feeling fresh and confident all day. Simply apply daily after showering, and you can head out the door full of confidence. If you’re looking for a sensitive skin-friendly deodorant, Pretty Frank’s Natural Deodorant is undoubtedly worth a try.

As a large and well-known health and beauty brand, Gillette makes some excellent products. For example, Gillette Clinical Protection is a deodorant that offers excellent odor protection for men who sweat excessively due to stress, exercise, or medical conditions. The product contains clinically tested ingredients to reduce sweat production and help alleviate skin irritation and itchiness.

Whether you have a big day at work, are hitting the gym, or just want to feel more confident, Gillette Clinical Protection will keep you protected all day. Unlike some other deodorants for sensitive skin, this one is available over the counter and is sold at an affordable price.

Native Deodorant is an all-natural deodorant that provides strong protection without chemicals such as aluminum, parabens, phthalates, and talc. This makes it an excellent choice for men with sensitive skin who want to avoid harsh chemicals. It is formulated with powerful natural elements that work together to stop sweat and prevent bad odors from developing. As a result, it stops sensitive skin from becoming itchy and covered in rashes.

The deodorant also smells great. We love the coconut and vanilla scent as it’s fresh and alluring. With Native Deodorant, you’ll smell fresh and clean all day, even if you exercise rigorously. It is an excellent option for those looking for a natural and effective deodorant that smells great and is gentle on sensitive skin.

Arm & Hammer Ultra Max is a powerful antiperspirant deodorant that is accessible and effective. Made with baking soda, it decreases underarm sweat and prevents unpleasant odors. Its mild scent is perfect for guys who don’t want an overpowering deodorant fragrance. So whether you sweat a lot during exercise or are under stress, this product can help keep you feeling fresh all day.

Its effectiveness in preventing sweat will also help stop your sensitive skin from becoming itchy. Simply apply it each morning before you head out for the day, and you’ll be protected. Of course, the best way to see if Arm & Hammer Ultra Max is the right deodorant for you is to pick up a bottle and try it yourself.

MenScience Androceuticals Advanced Deodorant is the next entry on our list of the best deodorants for sensitive skin. Its powerful formula contains a blend of highly effective ingredients such as aloe, glycerin, tea tree extract, and allantoin that work together to provide all-day protection against sweat and odor.

This deodorant is easy to apply and can be used daily after your shower for optimal results. MenScience Androceuticals Advanced Deodorant has been tested and proven safe and effective for all skin types, making it a good choice for anyone looking for reliable protection. So give it a try and experience the results for yourself. We are confident that it will protect your skin and stop skin irritation all day – regardless of what you get up to.

Pitstick Activated Charcoal Deodorant is a powerful, all-natural daily roll-on deodorant for men. It’s free from aluminum and baking soda, so it won’t affect people with sensitive skin adversely when applied daily. The unique formula in this product contains activated charcoal and other plant-based ingredients that detoxify your armpits and reduce sweating.

The deodorant also smells great. It contains refreshing mint leaves, brown sugar, and lemon notes that work magnificently together to create an alluring scent. So if you want to stay fresh and sweat-free without compromising quality, consider joining thousands of other men and using Pitstick Activated Charcoal Deodorant.