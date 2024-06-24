The 20 Best Deodorants Without Aluminum Parabens

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

So you’ve gone to the gym, eaten your veggies, and you’ve been drinking your water, but you’re wondering what else you can do to ensure you’re living your healthiest life. Well, have you considered the products that you put onto your skin? Namely, the deodorant you use to keep yourself smelling fresh?

Deodorant is a powerful and, let’s face it, very welcome modern luxury. But just because something can make you smell better doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s ideal or that every version of it is right for you. Many deodorants use aluminum chloride as an ingredient, which Renée A. Beach, MD, FRCPC, a dermatologist and founder of DermAtelier on Avenue in Toronto, tells us, “act[s] as a plug and prevent [for] perspiration.” That means that the salts dissolve and help to stop sweat from coming out of your pores.

Importantly, Dr. Beach explains that “there is no proven concern with absorption of aluminum to the armpit causing health effects or problems.” But, aluminum chloride can cause skin irritation, so if you still want to avoid putting it on your armpits to opt for more skin friendly ingredients, there is nothing wrong with that either.

If you’re in the market for an aluminum free deodorant, we have you covered. We have products on our list that offer a little bit of everything, so there’s sure to be something that’s just right for you.

When it comes to aluminum deodorant alternatives, Malin + Goetz has established itself as an essential for many with its Eucalyptus Deodorant. It’s a unique entry into the world of deodorants, offering a pleasant and refreshing scent instead of the more common perfumy style that can be found on drugstore shelves.

The eucalyptus extract and citronellyl work diligently to combat odor with this pick, while also making this option palatable to even the most sensitive of skins. Each stick comes without alcohol, parabens, and of course, aluminum.

Oh yea, it’s also vegan, cruelty free, and it comes in sustainable and recyclable packaging. Slather this on and you won’t be disappointed, because it works, and it isn’t overwhelming by any means.

Oh the irony of purchasing something by a brand named Dr. Squatch to ensure that you don’t actually smell like a sasquatch. Reach for this Alpine Sage Deodorant that fights odor at the source by implementing postbiotics to prevent the buildup of bacteria, arrowroot to absorb moisture, and charcoal powder to combat odor. That three pronged approach means no stone is left unturned for stink free underarms.

But don’t think it’s all work and no play, this pick also features moisturizers like jojoba and shea butter to keep you feeling conditioned and comfortable so you don’t have to walk around with dry pits just to be smell free. Whether you’re a mountain man or not, reach for this. Trust us.

Relying on enzymes and extracts to get rid of unpleasant odors while also giving you great skin-boosting benefits, this pick is a do it all option from Megababe. Those enzymes also work to absorb wetness without relying on aluminum. At the same time, anti-oxidant botanicals help to nourish the underarms as willow bark, oatmeal, and amino acids fight hard to keep your skin soothed and hydrated.

And, of course, as the name implies, this pick has a pleasant rose smell to it that is light but still present. Just be aware that some people with ultra sensitive skin did not find this to be suited toward their needs.

Keep the BO at bay with Kosa’s Kosasport Chemistry Fragrance-Free Deodorant. Designed as a serum application, this pick relies on Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs), which are natural occurring acids that can be found in things like fruits and milk. The benefits? An ingredient that can offer gentle exfoliation, improve skin texture, and even reduce aging (because why not have younger looking pits?) But the main reason for using AHAs is that they lower the PH in your armpits, resulting in a less hospitable environment for the bad smelling bacteria to exist.

Additional ingredients that we appreciate include pure aloe vera juice for moisture, hyaluronic acid, a key ingredient for water retention, and a bioactive peptide that offers conditioning and firming. Oh yea, this is also designed to exfoliate to prevent ingrown hairs, while actively moisturizing your pits. Sounds more like a panacea than a deodorant so sign us up.

Now this one will definitely be interesting if you’re used to drugstore styles of deodorant because it’s actually a cream. Derived from barrier supportive plant oils as well as marula and shea butters, this unique entry doesn’t just deodorize, it also moisturizes your underarms with a 4.0 pH to keep it extra kind to your skin.

It features mandelic acid, which is an almond-derived alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) that can penetrate the follicles for odor alleviation. Arrowroot powder provides peak absorbency while shea butter works to protect your skin while keeping you feeling smooth.

In our experience, any smell that this option has seems to be eliminated rather quickly, but not at the expense of neutralizing odors on the body during the day.

If you’re going to go for a natural option, why not go all in on the natural benefits? We really like that Salt & Stone utilizes probiotics to help keep your underarm odor neutralized. This works to create a balanced microbiome to ensure that you also still have healthy bacteria in your pits.

Alright, so the pits’ bacteria is under control. What else you got Salt & Stone? As it turns out, quite a bit more. Spirulina, which is known for its antioxidant properties, helps to calm down irritated skin while hyaluronic acid does its part for hydration. And this also has quite the pleasant aroma, with a mixture of notes, ranging from grapefruit and bergamot to vetiver and even eucalyptus. But reviewers note that the scent isn’t overpowering, by any means.

When it comes to natural deodorants, Schmidt’s really has it figured out, with a combo of top tier scents (we like Bergamot and Lime, but don’t be afraid to check out others like fresh cucumber or rose and vanilla), hyper reasonable prices, and some really fabulous ingredients.

Steering clear of aluminum salts, artificial scents, phthalates, parabens, and really anything else that you’d like to avoid, this pick focuses instead on the finer (more natural) things in life. That means magnesium (ahem, from Dead sea brine), coconut oil, arrowroot powder, shea butter, vitamin E, and a handful of other excellent ingredients.

Customers like the ability it has to keep them smelling clean, and for this price you really can’t beat it.

The nice thing about Beekman’s 1802 Odor Protection Invisible Deodorant is that it also takes care of your skin instead of just keeping the smell at bay (which it still does, by the way.) A pleasant goat milk base helps to keep your skin feeling soft, but don’t worry, it goes on clean and leaves no streaks.

So how does this option do it? Well, like other picks on our list, it features arrowroot powder, a popular choice of all natural deodorants to absorb sweat, but it also uses witch hazel for its anti-inflammatory benefits to help assist with doing away with that pesky odor-causing bacteria. Last, but of course not least, citrus peel extract also fights that stinky bacteria while keeping you feeling super fresh.

Goat milk features a slew of benefits in the form of vitamins A, B3, B12, and D, while also offering omega fatty acids for excellent hydration. It’s also close in PH to your skin. So give it a go.

Sometimes it’s nice to see a familiar face. And when that familiar face is Dove, well, that’s even better. This staple in the skincare world offers an excellent aluminum free deodorant, and while it’s available as a stick, we love that it can be purchased as a spray as well for a super easy application.

This deodorant is geared toward comfort, with 25 percent of its makeup being moisturizers and a super pleasant scent of cucumber and green tea that Dove tells us can last you for up to 48 hours (maybe don’t push it to the limit though; your coworkers will appreciate thitat).

Reviewers also appreciate that it lasts long, so pick one up for the convenience, and keep using it for the awesome effects.

Okay, can you think of anything that sounds more delicious than coconut apricot? Seriously, Blu Atlas is playing no games with this pick. Boasting awesome ingredients like volcanic ash (sounds intense right? Don’t be scared, it’s exceptionally absorbent to help get rid of excess oil) this pick is just the ticket for anyone looking to keep the sweat from winning.

Next up, this interesting little number features horsetail extract, because of its anti-inflammatory properties, to help keep your skin from experiencing irritation. Lastly, bamboo extract offers more anti-inflammatory benefits and a slew of antimicrobial benefits.

And as always with Blu Atlas, 96 percent of its ingredients come from fruits, plants, minerals and other natural sources, making this pick vegan, paraben free, sulfate free, and phthalate free. And if you’re not as enthused by the coconut apricot scent, you can opt for “classic” or a fragrance free choice as well.

This all-natural deodorant has become incredibly popular due to its simple but effective ingredients, an ethical business model, and absolute transparency when it comes to where its ingredients come from and what they do.

This pick uses coconut to help keep things smooth and to allow it to glide comfortably on the skin, but importantly, that coconut is fractionated so it’s not some greasy mess. It also features dead sea minerals to fight the bacteria that makes you smell, and that pleasant scent? That’s from essential oils.

This stick deodorant is carefully formulated for those with sensitive skin and contains no baking soda or alcohol. The brand is also very clear about what ingredients are used to scent their products, instead of grouping everything under “parfum.” This allows those with particular sensitivities to avoid known triggers.

With 11 excellent scents to choose from, there’s sure to be something for you if lavender and lemon isn’t your ideal. Check out rose and vanilla, coconut and lime, cedar and vanilla, or even go fragrance free if you prefer.

Seeing deodorant come in the form of cream may be jarring (see what we did there?) but once you give it a go, you won’t think it’s weird at all.

Unlike other aluminum free deodorants, this one from Meow Meow Tweet Tweet is baking soda free, and it uses some of our favorite ingredients from other picks too, like arrowroot, coconut, and shea. And for scent? Sweet orange peel oil, grapefruit peel oil, lemon oil, and bergamot peel oil. The result is a versatile product that can be applied anywhere on the body to keep your skin soothed and conditioned.

Still hung up on the fact that it’s a cream in a jar? Well, how about the fact that it’s a reusable, and refillable glass jar, so you won’t have to just toss it in the trash when you’re done? Not too shabby, eh?

Looking for something a bit more luxurious? This deodorant from AKT is just the ticket. With lovely moisturizing ingredients like vitamin E, shea butter, and calendula, you won’t have to worry about discomfort under your arms.

But how does it keep me *deodorized*? Like many other picks on our list, it uses arrowroot, while sodium bicarbonate and zinc oxide help you to keep the smells at bay. And like a fine cologne, this deodorant actually has scent notes to it, with the initial scent conjuring images of sweeter citrus fruits like mandarin while the middle makes us think of bitter negroni. Lastly, Italian Cyprus hides underneath all of that. We told you, luxury.

AKT suggests using it on your underarms, of course, but then going a step further and putting on your feet, your chest, and even your forehead. And you know what? We’re here for it.

Alcohol free and focussing on the finer, cleaner ingredients of life, Aesop’s Deodorant Roll-On Is well suited toward anyone looking to hop off the chemical train for a cleaner underarm product. With a distinctively herby scent, it’s a nice, natural alternative to that musky spray your younger brother is still using.

This milky roll on uses sage leaf, Zinc Ricinoleate, and Wasabi Extract for a simple but refined pick that you most likely won’t be able to get enough of.

Flip what your idea of deodorant is on its head with these wipes from Lume. We like them because their nifty and innovative design makes them easier to use anywhere on your body that needs it when compared to a standard roll-on deodorant.

Designed by a gynecologist, this option was created to fill a void by getting rid of BO wherever it may rear its ugly head on the body. By using mandelic acid, this option is geared toward eliminating odor for up to 24 hours of protection. The acidified wipes are also hypoallergenic, and of course aluminum free, but they are also flushable, breaking down easily after usage, which we love.

These wipes have a low Ph, which is good because higher Phs have been associated with microorganisms that make you smell bad. So grab a pack today for the ease of use, and keep using them for the way of life.

The effectiveness of this deodorant does make up for the horrible pun in the name, we promise. Holi(stick) deodorant is one of the gentlest deodorants on this list, with no baking soda and only a low concentration of magnesium hydroxide. While this makes it much gentler on your skin, it also usually reduces the effectiveness of the deodorant.

However, Agent Nateur has included Leucojum aestivum bulb extract, one of the few natural compounds that can reduce sweating. It’s not nearly as effective as aluminum-containing antiperspirants, but when combined with zinc ricinoleate and arrowroot powder, it significantly increases the time it takes before you need to reapply deodorant. Nourishing oils and butters round out the mixture to keep your skin smooth and healthy.

This one really wakes you up in the morning! As well as being an extremely effective natural deodorant, the eucalyptus and mint scent provided by Native’s Eucalyptus and Mint Deodorant leaves you feeling refreshed and invigorated. The addition of cyclodextrin (derived from sugar) slows down the release of scent, so Native keeps you smelling fresher for longer than others.

Native contains both baking soda and magnesium hydroxide, making it one of the most potent deodorants on this list. The downside is that it can be a little irritating to sensitive skin, so you may want to try a gentler option if you’ve had issues with other natural deodorants in the past.

Lastly, Native deodorant includes tapioca starch to absorb some moisture as well as coconut oil, shea butter, and capric triglycerides (from coconut oil) to soften and condition your hair and skin. If your skin isn’t bothered by baking soda, this is one of the most effective deodorants on the market.

Nécessaire’s The Deodorant Gel is a roll-on that utilizes AHAs and niacinamide to both fight odor and to treat hyperpigmentation, all while aiming to reduce bumps as well. In addition to those powerful ingredients, The Deodorant Gel’s antimicrobial effects are bolstered by the addition of witch hazel and chamomile.

Acid sounds intense, no? Well, sure, but these acids specifically work to help create a low pH space so that the bad smelling bacteria can’t grow as easily. An additional benefit of this ingredient is the ability to fight bumps and hyperpigmentation. Just don’t apply it directly after shaving, Nécessaire recommends.

Opt for this pick if you want a pleasant eucalyptus smell or if you want a fragrance free choice, because both are available.

Sol De Janeiro’s Rio Deo captures their famous Bum Bum Cream’s pleasant scent with this aluminum-free deodorant. If you’re not familiar, firstly you’re missing out, and secondly, imagine a super pleasant salted caramel and pistachio hybrid smell that you just won’t be able to get enough of.

With a 98% naturally derived formula, you won’t have to worry about toxic sludge lingering in your armpits all day. Instead, this pick naturally brings down your skin’s pH to keep that pesky odor causing bacteria to a minimum. It also features some expected ingredients like coconut oil and tapioca starch (for absorbing moisture), but we really like the curveball ingredient of papaya enzyme for gentle exfoliation and Brazilian Bacuri butter with mango seed butter to keep that skin feeling strong and resilient.

Corpus (meaning body) is another company that treats deodorant as an opportunity to perfume your body. Although many of their scents are amazing, we’re a fan of N°Green, a citrus-spice combination that smells great on everyone. Their scents are all-natural and free from parabens, phthalates, aluminum, and baking soda.

This gentle deodorant contains diatomaceous earth to keep you feeling dry, as well as propylene glycol, which can absorb an amazing amount of moisture. Corpus Natural Deodorant doesn’t do much to prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria, so it’s not suited for those making the initial switch from antiperspirant. However, once your microbiome has adjusted, N°Green keeps you feeling and smelling fresh all day.

Other noteworthy scents in the range include the warm woody incense of Santalum and the sweet floral-citrus perfume of Third Rose.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does natural deodorant make me smell?

If you smell when you initially switch from traditional deodorants to natural deodorants, this can be because people using traditional options were found to have less Staphylococci microbes under their arms, and switching can actually create an imbalance in the bacteria in the underarms. Fortunately, the bacteria on the skin should balance itself over time after the switch.

Does natural deodorant stain clothes?

Yes, some natural deodorants can stain your clothes. Those containing oils such as coconut oil and shea butter can cause stains if you apply too much or don’t allow them to sink into your skin before getting dressed. Activated charcoal can also leave dark smudges on your clothing, but these will wash off. Most natural deodorants won’t stain your clothes as long as you take the time to let the deodorant dry.

How do natural deodorants work for me?

According to Dr. Beach, “Sometimes they work by providing masking agents to avoid odour detection and sometimes they work by trying to decrease the bacteria in the area that leads to odour.” This will mainly come down to the ingredients that are included, with ingredients like probiotics being designed to help keep the odor at bay.

When implementing a new, natural deodorant, Dr. Beach adds that she “recommend[s] only trying one on a small area of the skin for 2 weeks, prior to progressing to using it in the entire armpit area as there are instances in which they have resulted in allergic reactions known as “allergic contact dermatitis”.