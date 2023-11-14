The 23 Best Deodorants for Women in 2023

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Putting on deodorant is likely to be one of the most important tasks in your morning routine. A good deodorant will keep you from developing body odor as you go about your day, and it can also help you to not sweat as much. That means no embarrassing sweat marks during that important meeting!

It’s absolutely essential to have a good deodorant, but when you look down the deodorant aisle you’re sure to be swamped with options, as the range is vast!

Apart from the huge number of different brands creating their own types and styles of deodorants, there are also quite a few different kinds of deodorant that you can choose from. Some may work better for you than others, so you’re going to need to know what options there are.

We’ve done the research to compile a comprehensive list of the best deodorants available in 2023, and have written up some details about the different types and what you may want to consider when buying. Scroll on to get a complete idea of the deodorant market, what to look for, and how to find the best one for you.

Looking for a good deodorant can be a tricky task, especially if you’re wanting something a bit more natural than the aluminum-based ones out there. Blu Atlas has your back as they’ve created one of the best deodorants ever, top of our list of the best deodorants for women in 2023.

Blu Atlas’ deodorant is entirely free of aluminum and makes use of natural ingredients to keep you smelling and feeling fresh. Volcanic ash, also known as bentonite, has been included in the formulation to help absorb excess oil, remove impurities from your skin, and keep pores looking small.

Blu Atlas has also added horsetail extract due to its antiinflammatory properties. This can help to keep your underarm skin cool and soothed, preventing itchiness and discomfort. Odor-causing bacteria is also killed by extract of bamboo stems, the antibiotic helping to prevent any smell from occurring.

If you’re wanting a natural deodorant, this is the one for you. With 99% of ingredients being of natural origin, it doesn’t get much better than this. Blu Atlas’ Deodorant also comes in three scents, including an unscented one for those with especially sensitive skin. You can’t go wrong with Blu Atlas!

You may not yet be familiar with Vichy’s 24-hour Dry Touch Deodorant, but if you’re looking for an effective aluminum-free deodorant then this could be a fantastic option. Completely free of aluminum and aluminum salts, this deodorant will keep you smelling and feeling great all day long.

The special formulation means you’ll stay dry and fresh-smelling without risking any white stains on your clothing. That means you can wear that little black dress without any worries!

Vichy’s Deodorant aims to be as simple as possible, while still keeping you smelling fresh, and that’s exactly what they’ve achieved. This simple and effective deodorant is definitely one to check out.

Dove’s Ultimate Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick has two goals, to stop perspiration and smell, and be kind to skin while doing so. Inspired by Dove’s premium range of skin care products, their deodorant stick is great at keeping you fresh-smelling, while also taking care of the delicate skin under your arms.

This gentle antiperspirant has been tested by dermatologists to ensure it is of the highest quality, gets the job done and keeps you feeling great.

If you’re not a big fan of the stick version of Dove’s deodorants, you’ll be glad to know there is a spray version available as well.

Secret’s Cherry Blossom Aluminum-Free Deodorant smells absolutely divine, and that’s only part of what makes it such a great deodorant and earns it a spot on our list of the best deodorants for women. This deodorant has been extensively tested by dermatologists to ensure it is gentle on your skin, while still being tough on odor-causing bacteria.

The special formulation of Secret’s Cherry Blossom Aluminum-Free Deodorant lasts up to 48 hours, so you don’t have to stress about getting home to apply more, even when you’ve been out and about with friends.

Completely free of parabens, aluminum salts, and dyes, this deodorant is a safe bet for any woman wanting to stay fresh. Better yet, it comes in a range of different scents so it won’t be hard to find something that suits you perfectly.

Nécessaire hasn’t been on the market for too long, but like many newcomers they are shaking up the deodorant game with their product, The Deodorant Gel. This deodorant gel aims to do what all the others do, but with a few extra tricks.

The Deodorant Gel is suitable for all skin types including dry, oily, combination, and sensitive. The special formulation includes a number of unique ingredients, such as 5% hydroxy acid, vitamin B3, and vitamin B5.

These ingredients are known for their ability to help correct skin texture, fight against discoloration, smooth skin tone, and tighten underarm skin. Nécessaire have also included chamomile flower extract to help soothe upset skin, leaving you feeling fresh and clean.

The Deodorant gel is also just that, a gel formula. A gel is able to get good skin coverage and is very unlikely to cause any stains that some other deodorants do.

When you hear the words ‘natural deodorant’ you may not immediately think ‘effective’. As far as skincare brand By Humankind believes, natural certainly doesn’t have to mean ineffective.

By Humankind’s deodorant has been scientifically-proven to eliminate the bacteria that cause body odor, and it does it so much faster than other comparable natural deodorants. They have created a deodorant that primarily uses ingredients from plants, complemented by a few minerals to give it some oomph. They also claim it has strong antiperspirant properties, but because it doesn’t contain aluminum salts, they can’t label it as such.

Humble is a health-conscious brand, and their Moroccan Rose Aluminum-Free Deodorant is no different. Using a range of natural ingredients, and no aluminum, Humble has created an effective and great-smelling deodorant that they truly believe any woman would love.

Essential oils have been combined with botanicals to give this deodorant the best fragrance possible, and they really have done an amazing job. This deodorant will keep you feeling dry and fresh, and will have you smelling great while doing so.

Naturally-occurring terpenes also boost the great smell of this natural deodorant.

EvolveTogether’s Natural Deodorant is pretty special from a formulation aspect, using a magic combination of just 11 different ingredients to keep you smelling fresh and clean. Four of the most impactful ingredients are tapioca starch to keep you dry, plant enzymes to fight smell, glycerin to help prevent irritation, and panthenol to keep you hydrated.

What this deodorant doesn’t have is aluminum or aluminum salts, rather utilizing the tapioca starch to stop things from getting too damp. It also doesn’t have a white or cakey texture, so you don’t have to worry about any stains.

EvolveTogether’s deodorant comes in a range of different scents, so you can choose one (or two!) that suit you and your scent preferences.

Dove’s 0% Aluminum Cucumber & Green Tea Deodorant Stick provides long-lasting freshness, excellent odor protection, and will leave your underarms feeling soothed and soft.

Dove has formulated their deodorant to include both cucumber extract and green tea extract which both offer fantastic skin-calming properties. This means you can smell fresh, feel fresh, and not have to worry about upset underarms at all. This stick deodorant is truly one of the best in its field and deserving of a spot on our list of the 23 best deodorants for women in 2023.

Schmidt’s is a pretty well-known name these days, due in part to their highly-successful deodorant range. Their natural deodorants are certified by Ecocert for being kind to the environment and using 100% natural ingredients.

Schmidt’s deodorants are very lightly scented, using a range of mellow and woodsy essential oils to complement the smell. They also don’t use baking soda as some other natural deodorants do, meaning the risk of upset underarm skin is very low.

No aluminum, artificial fragrances, filler ingredients, or phthalates in this deodorant, just the goodness of nature. You can’t go wrong when you’ve got a great formulation like this working for you, just as Schmidt’s have developed.

Kosa Sport’s Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant isn’t your regular deodorant. This deodorant uses a revolutionary formulation that uses AHAs to create a pH environment that bacteria can’t live in. This means there is no bacteria there to make any odors.

This deodorant is available in two scents: Serene Clean and Fragrance-Free. It also includes a range of ingredients that will gently exfoliate the skin of your underarms, promoting healthy and happy skin.

Kosa Sport has also added hyaluronic acid, which you may be familiar with from skin care products, as it is an ingredient that is great at plumping and hydrating skin.

Kosa Sport’s Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant is made without any animal products, alcohols, gluten, mineral oils, baking soda, or aluminum, so you can use it without any worry of skin irritation.

If you’re wanting to control body odor for up to 24 hours, and be able to trust that there’s no risk of staining your clothing, then Biossance’s Squalane + Magnesium Deodorant is just the product for you. This powerful-but-gentle deodorant has been carefully formulated to provide odor protection without any upset underarms.

This natural deodorant is powered by magnesium, a renewable salt that is great at killing off bacteria without disrupting your skin’s normal function. Lightweight and non-powdery, this deodorant is simply amazing and a winner for your skin care routine.

Kopari is a company specializing in creating cruelty-free and vegan deodorants, and their Natural Deodorant with Organic Coconut Oil is one of their best. This deodorant uses organic coconut oil and other naturally-derived plant-based ingredients to take the very best care of your underarms.

The non-toxic formula is completely safe for sensitive skin, the natural ingredients work hard to kill bacteria and take care of your skin at the same time. There will be no sticky residue here!

The best part is that when you apply this deodorant you get a delicious whiff of coconut, escape to tropical bliss with Kopari.

Sweat and odor don’t stand a chance against Secret’s Fresh Clear Lavender Gel and Deodorant. With up to 48 hours of protection against body odor, this deodorant is sure to be a winner.

The unique formula used by Secret was created to stop odor before it even gets a chance to start. It does this by killing odor-causing bacteria and by discouraging too much sweating. It also comes in a number of different scents, so if lavender isn’t your vibe, then you can try Tropical Hibiscus, or Refreshing Berry.

Secret has also had their deodorant range approved by PETA, so you can be confident in knowing that no animals were harmed in the development and production process.

Mutha is known for their top-quality skincare and personal products, and their deodorant is a great example of the range, we think it’s a winner! Scented with bergamot and mint, this deodorant is made with ingredients of 97% natural origin.

Mutha have created this deodorant to include chia seed and avocado oils to help support healthy underarm skin, while also discouraging excessive sweating. Arrowroot powder is also included to help keep odors away while letting your skin breathe.

The combination of arrowroot powder to keep the area dry, and the chia seed and avocado oils for hydration result in a very effective deodorant that will take very good care of your underarm skin. If you’ve not tried any of Mutha’s products yet, their deodorant is a great place to start.

Native has named their deodorant ‘Regular Deodorant’ but it is far from what you normally find on the supermarket shelf. Native’s goal is to control odor without interfering with your body’s ability to sweat, and they achieve this by using ingredients like coconut oil, baking soda, and shea butter.

This deodorant goes on smoothly and without crumbling, giving you a non-greasy application that doesn’t leave an unpleasant residue. On top of that, the range of scents they offer is extensive. From coconut and vanilla, to sea salt and cedar, there’s something to suit everyone’s nose.

Native’s deodorants are all aluminum-free, vegan, and are made with naturally-derived ingredients.

Safe to say you’ll be familiar with the brand Dove already as it’s a well-known name and we’ve covered one of their deodorants already, but did you know they also offer aerosol versions of their highly-successful stick deodorant?

Dove’s Advanced Care Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant is gentle on skin and tough on odor-causing bacteria, giving you effective protection from body odor for up to 24 hours. Completely free from aluminum and aluminum salts, Dove’s Antiperspirant Deodorant is a product that is sure to keep you fresh, dry, and happy.

Secret’s Clinical Strength Invisible Antiperspirant Deodorant is one of the most effective and long-lasting deodorants you can find on the market. Given its clinical strength you’d expect it to work for quite a long time, and with an effective time of up to 72 hours you’d have to say you’re getting very good bang for your buck.

Coming in at three times as effective as most other deodorants, Secret has really outdone themselves here. If you really struggle with keeping body odor under control, then this clinical strength deodorant may just be the answer you’ve been looking for.

This deodorant is made without sulfates, phthalates, parabens, or other irritating chemicals, so you don’t have to worry about reacting if you have sensitive skin. If you do find your skin gets a bit upset, try out one of the deodorants marketed as perfect for those with sensitive skin.

If you’re a fan of exercise, playing sports, or summer festivals, you’re going to need a strong and effective antiperspirant to keep you feeling dry and smelling good all through the day. Degree has your back with their Summer Strength Clinical Antiperspirant Deodorant.

This clinical strength antiperspirant is strong enough for even the hottest and most sweaty of days. Long-lasting freshness is yours to enjoy as the fruity scents of green apple and peach waft through the air. This deodorant will keep you dry, keep you fresh, and keep you happy.

Meow Meow Tweet is a great brand that makes environment-focussed products, and their deodorant is what started it all. Their grapefruit baking soda-free deodorant is a natural deodorant made specifically for those with sensitive skin.

As well as being made of natural products, Meow Meow Tweet’s deodorant also comes in a compostable tube that will decompose within a matter of weeks. This means you can feel good about the environment while smelling great.

Meow Meow Tweet’s deodorant is a potent concoction of extracts from plants and minerals, combining beautifully to be able to give you the best underarm protection from odors.

Rexona Antiperspirant Advanced Protection Invisible Pure is a bit different from other antiperspirants, and it’s due to the special motion-activated technology that Rexona has used.

This spray deodorant is reported as lasting up to 72 hours, all due to the special formulation that is activated by motion. As you move about, the antiperspirant is triggered, activating to fight against bacteria and odor.

This special deodorant is available in a wide range of scents, so there’s sure to be one that you’d enjoy.

Schmidt’s has appeared on our list of the best deodorants for women once already, and they’re back again, this time with their Rose Vanilla Deodorant stick. This deodorant stick is made of 100% natural products, and features a delicious scent of sweet rose and warming vanilla.

One or two swipes are all you need to give you protection from odors all day long. Shea butter and odor-fighting magnesium have both been included in the ingredients of this deodorant, helping to moisturize and prevent odors.

No aluminum salts, fillers, artificial fragrances, or phthalates are used by Schmidt’s, showing they care for the environment just as much as they care for your skin.

Ban’s Powder Fresh Roll-On Deodorant is different from most other deodorants, as this one is a powder, rather than a gel, stick, or spray. Ban’s deodorant goes on clear and is guaranteed to not leave any white marks on your clothing.

By breaking down the sweat on the surface of your skin, Ban’s Powder Fresh Roll-On Deodorant works to effectively fight against odor-causing bacteria. It is also available in a range of different scents, including fresh cotton, powder fresh, satin breeze, and of course, unscented.

If you’ve never tried a powder deodorant before, Ban’s may be the one to try!

Frequently Asked Questions

How often should I apply a deodorant?

How often you need to apply deodorant is dependent on what kind of deodorant you’ve got on-hand, as well as what sorts of activities you’re expecting to do.

In general, applying a deodorant or antiperspirant once a day is enough, but that can change if you’re exercising vigorously, or planning on going for a swim. Going for a big workout means you’re going to sweat a lot, and all that sweating can cause some deodorants to get ‘used up’.

It’s for this reason that many people opt for deodorant/antiperspirant combos. That way you get both the good smell, and the dryness that you’re after.

If you’re experiencing body odor after working out or just in general, you may want to try swapping to a different deodorant or antiperspirant. Some products work better than others, so if you’re searching for a new option, we suggest you choose one from the list above.

If you’re still struggling, it may be time to speak to a doctor. Different people have different bodies and you may be in need of a prescription-strength deodorant.

Are natural deodorants as good as the others?

Yes, natural deodorants can be as good as the others, but there is some variation in what you get when buying a natural deodorant. Not all natural deodorants will be as good as the others, just as it is with aluminum-based deodorants.

Some deodorants keep you smelling fresh by killing off all the bacteria in your armpits, as it’s those bacteria that are actually creating the smell. As you exercise, you sweat, releasing nutrient-rich sweat and sebum onto the surface of your skin.

These bacteria use it as food, multiply, and create a bad smell that many recognize as ‘body odor’. By killing off the bacteria, you can sweat freely without worrying about a smell. This does have the drawback of still allowing you to sweat, so those who have issues with sweating may prefer not to use a natural deodorant, but to use an antiperspirant.

How can I remove deodorant stains from clothing?

Many people find that wearing a deodorant can come with the unwanted side effects of staining the armpit area of their shirt or dress. Fear not though, as there is a simple way to get rid of these stains.

First, mix some baking soda with a small amount of water to create a paste. Apply this paste to the deodorant stain and leave it to soak for 15 to 20 minutes. After that, put the garment in the wash as you normally would.

For more stubborn stains, you may need to perform this process twice. Another option is to let the baking soda paste sit on the stain overnight. Baking soda won’t damage your clothing, so you don’t need to worry about that.

It is also a good idea to wash your shirts shortly after wearing them. Leaving them to sit in a laundry basket for days can promote staining from your deodorant, or from the bacteria that live in your armpits.

What is the difference between a deodorant and an antiperspirant?

When on the hunt for a deodorant or antiperspirant, you’re going to have to ask yourself which one it is that you’re looking for. Both options provide protection against odors, so what should you choose?

Antiperspirants and deodorants were created for the same reason; to minimize the smell of your armpits after sweating, but they go about it in two very different ways. Depending on your goals, one of these two types may be more or less suitable for you.

Antiperspirants contain aluminum salts to block the pores in your armpits, effectively preventing sweating and wetness. Deodorants, on the other hand, control smell by killing off the bacteria that are creating the smell in the first place.

Some deodorants also make use of perfumes or fragrances to make things smell better. A combination of an antiperspirant and a deodorant is the standard these days, with most deodorants including the pore-blocking aluminum salts.

If you’re not a fan of aluminum, there are plenty of natural deodorants that you can try. Be aware though, you may sweat more than you expected because you’re no longer using an antiperspirant.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us