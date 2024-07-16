The 10 Best Deodorants for Women Who Sweat a Lot

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you seem to sweat more than the folks around you? Maybe you saturate your t-shirt by the end of a workout warmup… flaunt pit stains in the office before noon? If you sweat a lot, you know how difficult it can be to find a deodorant that really works. In most cases, you have to choose between long-lasting and great scent.

Excessive sweating could stem from a number of factors. In the most extreme cases, hyperhidrosis may be to blame. This is a condition impacting around five percent of the population and can be hereditary. Other common factors that contribute to large sweat volume include:

Heavy body weight

High muscle mass

Advanced fitness levels

Metabolism

I previously examined the top 22 hyperhidrosis treatment deodorants, but today I want to narrow down my favorites with a focus on the ladies. In my experience working with both male and female clients in the fitness industry, I have seen firsthand how excessive sweating can impact women in a deeper way. Just some of the unique struggles ladies who sweat encounter include:

Limitations on clothing choices

Degraded self-esteem

Bullying

Trouble finding extra-strength products without masculine fragrances

If this sounds like you, you’ve probably tried at least a few deodorants that claim to go above and beyond. However, with so many choices on the market, you’re not likely to try them all. I’ve had enough of my female clients bring up this sensitive subject that I decided to do the hard work for you, and I’ve delved deep into the deodorant market to come up with my top 10 list for deodorants for women who sweat a lot based on specific features that will help you personalize your purchase and increase the likelihood of finding the one that will work for your unique needs and preferences.

Whether you’re looking for a fragranced or unscented option, spray or roll-on, this list has you covered. At the end, we’ll even go over some frequently asked questions and shopping tips about deodorants and sweating to ensure you make an informed decision, so let’s delve in!

Table of Contents

Blu Atlas Classic Deodorant offers a premium, natural formula that provides all-day protection with a pleasant fragrance, perfect for women who need reliable sweat control.

Pros:

Long-lasting protection

Pleasant, subtle fragrance

Aluminum-free

Contains natural ingredients

Cons:

Higher price point

May not be suitable for very sensitive skin

Before I make my case for putting Blu Atlas Classic Deodorant at the top of my list, let’s address the elephant in the room. This product is marketed toward men. So why would it even rank as one of the best deodorants for women who sweat a lot? There are a few reasons. Men have a significantly higher sweat rate than women, and this product was specially formulated to target the higher demand. While it could be a bit much for the average woman, women with hyperhidrosis have reported all-day relief from moisture and odor. Other female-compatible features include:

Natural formula for sensitive skin

Neutral, pleasant scent

Suitable for all skin types

One of the key features of this deodorant is that it’s aluminum-free. But why does this matter? Aluminum stops sweating by plugging the sweat glands. This can be an issue for people with sensitive skin, causing inflammation or redness. Blu Atlas doesn’t rely on artificial ingredients to mask the problem of excess sweating. Instead, it features 96% naturally-derived ingredients including:

Bamboo stems reduce inflammation and balance the skin, preventing any damage. Unlike harmful artificial ingredients like aluminum, this addition actually improves and cares for your skin.

Volcanic ash absorbs sweat and oils naturally.

Natural fragrance options including Classic Blu Atlas, Coconut Apricot, and an unscented option open doors for multiple preferences.

Don’t just take it from me. Blu Atlas Classic Deodorant has amassed over 200 5-star reviews and glowing customer recommendations. Loyal customers love that all Blu Atlas products are vegan and cruelty-free. The brand is also serious about what it puts into its products. They refuse to include artificial additives like parabens, sulfates, or phthalates. This means Blu Atlas products are great for your skin – just ask the panel of board-certified dermatologists that advise Blu Atlas.

Key Ingredients:

Bamboo extract

Sage leaf extract

Cocoa butter

Main Benefits:

Reduces sweat and odor

Nourishes and soothes skin

Environmentally friendly packaging

Dove Refillable Deodorant combines sustainability with gentle, moisturizing protection, making it ideal for women who prioritize eco-friendly products.

Pros:

Eco-friendly, refillable packaging

Moisturizing formula

Gentle on skin

Cons:

Moderate effectiveness for heavy sweating

Fragrance options might not suit everyone

While Dove is an incredibly popular deodorant brand, you may not know that they now offer an eco-friendly, refillable option. The secret lies in its stainless steel case with refillable functionality. That’s right. At the end of the stick, you can just swap it out for another. Each refill wrapping is made from 98% recycled plastic, making this a product designed to last a lifetime with minimal waste.

With advanced sweat protection often comes more chemicals and more intense manufacturing processes. Not the case with Dove refillables. The clinically-proven formula is offered in an aluminum-free option for those with sensitive skin, and the refillable model makes for operational efficiency and environmental sustainability. I’m a big fan of Dove’s dual approach to keep the skin moisturized. The product is alcohol-free, and it contains Dove’s signature ¼ moisturizing cream in each refill. Upon checkout, you’ll have a few options on scent including Cucumber & Green Tea, Coconut & Pink Jasmine, and unscented

Key Ingredients:

1/4 moisturizing cream

Sunflower seed oil

Stearic acid

Main Benefits:

Sustainable and refillable design

Keeps skin soft and smooth

Reduces sweat and odor

Biotherm Deo Pure Antiperspirant Cream is perfect for women who engage in intense workouts, providing strong sweat control and soothing skin benefits.

Pros:

Effective antiperspirant

Long-lasting protection

Creamy texture

Cons:

Contains aluminum

Higher price point

My fitness classes include women of all shapes and sizes with varying fitness levels and physical attributes. When a participant who sweats a lot asks me for my suggestion on a hyperhidrosis treatment deodorant, there’s one I feel confident recommending that I know will hold up through their active day.

Biotherm comes in a cream formulation and is perfect for people who sweat a lot, as its unique blend features a specially-designed mineral complex to minimize moisture and odor. Biotherm really cares about the ingredients they include in their products. This is why they have chosen to leave out harmful, drying compounds like alcohol. The formula is also suitable for people with allergies or sensitive skin. There are no extreme fragrances or dyes that could trigger skin flare-ups. Even without the use of heavy ingredients, it still provides 48-hours of protection. A few other features that make Biotherm Deo Pure Antiperspirant Cream a great option for intense workouts include:

Moisturizing agents keep skin soft and dry

Fresh scent without being overpowering

Convenient, easy-to-use tube fits great in any gym bag

Dermatologically tested

Trusted brand known for eco-friendly practices in their manufacturing process

Unlike many deodorants, the Pure Antiperspirant Cream applies easily and dries down quickly. It also doesn’t leave anything behind, so your dark clothes are safe. This is especially important for those who reapply deodorant after working out. You’re even covered by the tick of approval from Ecocert, giving you the assurance that it’s an organic product.

Key Ingredients:

Aluminum chlorohydrate

Chamomile extract

Vitamin B5

Main Benefits:

Controls sweat effectively

Soothes and conditions skin

Long-lasting formula

Sol de Janeiro Rio Deo offers a delightful tropical scent with natural ingredients, perfect for those looking for a fun and effective deodorant.

Pros:

Aluminum-free

Tropical, pleasant scent

Moisturizing formula

Cons:

Fragrance may be too strong for some

Moderate sweat control

Who says you have to compromise on fragrance for a deodorant strong enough to keep up with excessive sweating? You may have heard of Sol de Janeiro as their Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is an incredibly popular cult product. The brand really knows how to make a powerful moisturizer with an intoxicating fragrance. This has translated well to their Rio Deo Aluminum-Free Deodorant. Not only does it provide all-day odor protection, but it also smells incredible.

Sol de Janeiro Rio Deo’s irresistible tropical scent is infused with the brand’s iconic Cheirosa ’62 fragrance, offering a delightful blend of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla, evoking the vibrant, sunny beaches of Brazil. Not only does this lift your mood, but it can even boost your productivity. According to Mike Moss, head of the psychology department at Northumbria University, pleasant smells are associated with improved performance.

If you have sensitive skin or prefer natural products, you may hesitate at the idea of making scent a priority. You’ll be pleased to know the team at Sol de Janeiro is very careful about what they put in their products, and this deodorant is no exception. Just a few of the measures taken to ensure compatibility with most skin types include:

Aluminum-free

No baking soda for a lower pH

Ingredients are 98% natural

So what is it that makes it smell so good? One of the key active ingredients is papaya enzyme. This acts like a scrub to remove dead skin and leave you feeling fresh. It’s also great for those who shave, as it prevents ingrown hairs. Tapioca starch is amazing for those who sweat a lot as it soaks up sweat and oils. This product also contains a variety of hydrating, moisturizing ingredients including coconut oil and Brazilian Bacuri Butter. These additions are designed to prevent any irritation, especially when it’s associated with shaving.

Key Ingredients:

Tapioca starch

Coconut oil

Papaya extract

Main Benefits:

Natural, aluminum-free protection

Pleasant tropical fragrance

Hydrates and smoothes skin

DermaDoctor Total Nonscents offers a unique brightening benefit while being gentle on the skin, ideal for women with sensitive skin looking for added skincare benefits.

Pros:

Brightening effects

Ultra-gentle formula

Effective sweat control

Cons:

Contains aluminum

Higher price point

Hyperpigmentation of the underarms is pretty common due to shaving, waxing, scratching, and chafing. If you suffer from skin discoloration and you sweat a lot, you’re certainly not alone. This problem is one I see a lot in the fitness industry. An active lifestyle can lead to more sweat, more friction, and more applications of an average deodorant throughout the day. DermaDoctor Total Nonscents Ultra-Gentle Brightening Antiperspirant for severe sweating provides all-day sweat protection with a clinical-strength formula.

If you prefer a water-based formula, this option is for you. Being water-based, it’s less likely to trigger the skin, even if you use it directly after shaving. Dermadoctor products are unique due to the “Dermadoctor difference.” This means that all their products are free of animal testing and don’t feature a range of harmful ingredients. These include gluten, dyes, and oils – basically, anything that could damage your skin.

As the name Total Nonscents suggests, it contains no fragrance and no dyes. As a woman who works up a sweat, this might be a little concerning. What they fail to realize is the wrong formula merely masks unpleasant odors with strong fragrances. Investing in a clinical-strength formula, you really don’t need to hide behind artificial scents, and you’ll be left feeling fresh and dry. It’s great to be able to forgo fragrance as this can trigger skin sensitivities, especially if you’re applying multiple times a day.

Key Ingredients:

Aluminum zirconium

Green tea extract

Vitamin E

Main Benefits:

Reduces sweat and odor

Gentle on sensitive skin

Brightens and evens skin tone

Secret Clinical Strength Invisible Solid Deodorant provides robust and long-lasting protection, perfect for women who need reliable sweat and odor control throughout the day.

Pros:

Highly effective sweat and odor control

Long-lasting protection

Invisible solid formula

Cons:

Contains aluminum

Higher price point

As a woman nearing her 40’s, I am no stranger to the hormonal fluctuations we experience at different stages of life. From pregnancy and postpartum changes to perimenopause and beyond, our bodies can experience varying degrees of sweating intensity over time. Secret Clinical Strength Antiperspirant and Deodorant is designed to provide maximum protection against these challenges, making it an ideal choice for women our age.

As the decades pass, our skin can become more sensitive and prone to irritation. I love that Secret Clinical Strength’s dermatologist-tested formula includes skin-soothing ingredients. You still get the robust protection you need, especially if you’re very active. A few other key features that keep me returning to this product include:

All-day protection compatible with a busy lifestyle

Variety of scents as well an unscented option

Trusted brand

Being a woman is definitely a beautiful experience, and it’s even more amazing when you learn to live with some of the not-so-pleasant realities like hormonal changes, stress-induced sweating, and increased skin sensitivity over time. With the combination of Secret’s powerful yet gentle formula and long-lasting protection, you can enjoy a whole new confidence during this dynamic stage of life.

Key Ingredients:

Aluminum zirconium

Dimethicone

Petrolatum

Main Benefits:

Superior sweat and odor control

Long-lasting formula

Invisible application

Beautycounter The Clean Deo offers a safe, non-toxic option with moisturizing benefits, ideal for those who prioritize clean beauty products.

Pros:

Clean, non-toxic ingredients

Refillable packaging

Pleasant scent options

Cons:

Moderate effectiveness for heavy sweating

Needs frequent reapplication

Looking for a skin-friendly formula that will keep you dry and protected while reducing your carbon footprint like Adrian Grenier and Gisele Bundchen? BeautyCounter Clean Deo Deodorant has you covered on all fronts. This eco-friendly, recyclable deodorant comes in four incredible scents. From the bright rose option pictured above to fresh coconut or woody sequoia, there’s truly something for everyone. Not only does it smell amazing, but it’s also super effective. In fact, 90% of customers said that it absorbed their sweat, and nearly everyone surveyed said that it left no residue behind. Amazingly, every person interviewed said it didn’t irritate their skin. With these glowing reviews, you can be sure that this deodorant will fight sweat and keep you dry all day long.

As a natural deodorant, be prepared for a transition if you typically use a more traditional product. A few things you may notice as you start using BeautyCounter Clean Deo Deodorant include:

Excess buildup or residue

Slight odor as your body acclimates to the natural ingredients

Fortunately, these effects don’t last, and you can train your body to respond to the more eco-friendly deodorant alternative. As you transition, try using a LAPCOS Charcoal Sheet Mask on the underarm to kickstart your new beauty routine. It might sound weird, but it can do wonders in neutralizing odors and detoxifying the skin.

Key Ingredients:

Cornstarch

Coconut oil

Shea butter

Main Benefits:

Non-toxic and clean ingredients

Moisturizes and protects skin

Sustainable and refillable packaging

Crystal Mineral Deodorant Spray is perfect for women seeking a natural, unscented, and hypoallergenic option with moderate sweat control.

Pros:

Unscented

Aluminum-free

Hypoallergenic

Cons:

Limited sweat control

May need frequent reapplication

Finding an effective unscented spray option comes with challenges. If you prefer the convenience, even coverage, and quick-drying effect of the spray application, use of many unscented options presents pesky problems that cause many to compromise:

Uneven dispersion of active ingredients

Effective odor control without fragrance

Inconsistent application due to settling of active ingredients over time

Whenever I recommend a great spray deodorant for excessive sweating Crystal Mineral Deodorant Spray comes to mind. I like to use it on days where I have a busy fitness schedule for a few reasons. For starters, it’s released in a fine mist, ensuring even coverage across the underarms. I’ve found this to very effectively neutralize odor-causing bacteria.

My favorite feature is that Crystal Mineral Deodorant Spray doesn’t work by stopping the sweating process like some harsher deodorants. After all, it’s natural and quite healthy for us to sweat. Just take it from Selena Gomez who goes so far as to spend 45-minutes per day in a sweat bed for her health! Instead, this product focuses on the bacteria that cause our sweat to smell bad. It also preemptively reduces body odor by creating a natural barrier to this bacteria, which means it’s a safer product for the skin. It’s even been tested by dermatologists to ensure this is the case.

Crystal has been creating mineral deodorants for 35 years and are experts at what they do, so you can be sure you’re getting the best quality products. If you’re looking for a scented spray, Crystal also has tons of choices to browse. My clients love the Chamomile & Green Tea spray, which has a fresh, delicate fragrance. The deodorants even come in convenient travel sizes if you want to take one on the road.

Key Ingredients:

Mineral salts

Purified water

Main Benefits:

Natural and hypoallergenic

Gentle on all skin types

Reduces odor effectively

Carpe Antiperspirant Underarm Lotion is the go-to for women who experience heavy sweating, offering strong protection in a convenient lotion form.

Pros:

Highly effective antiperspirant for severe sweating

Lotion form is easy to apply

Fragrance-free

Cons:

Contains aluminum

May cause initial tingling

If you’ve never tried an underarm deodorizing lotion, I’d highly recommend you give it a shot. This method allows for easy application and absorption, and Carpe’s formulation has been designed specifically for excessive underarm sweating. Therefore, you can be confident that it provides long-lasting protection without the need for constant reapplications. This is one of those products that’s about as close to a prescription antiperspirant as you can get without an actual prescription. It’s even been laboratory tested to ensure it’s just as good as Carpe says it is.

The original version of this product is fragrance-free. This powerful antiperspirant doesn’t need to hide behind harsh fragrances as it provides real results. However, if you’re a scent person, you’ll be glad to know that it now comes in various incredible fragrances. At the moment, I’m obsessed with the Lavender Citrus – it’s so fresh and floral!

The main active ingredient is 15% aluminum sesquichlorohydrate, which stops perspiration in its tracks. According to Carpe, for best results, you should apply this twice a day, first thing in the morning and before you go to bed at night. This means that you’ll truly be keeping the sweat and odor at bay. When I use it, here’s the personal routine I follow for excellent results:

Shower before application using an antibacterial soap .

. Apply natural deodorant complement Carpe’s sweat-stopping capabilities.

complement Carpe’s sweat-stopping capabilities. Apply a light dusting of talc to absorb excess moisture.

While it does contain a few powerful ingredients, Carpe has been very careful to exclude some particular skin-sensitizing compounds like parabens. These can cause redness and itching – you don’t want to put parabens anywhere near your skin. It’s also a cruelty-free and vegan choice. Carpe has deodorant and antiperspirant products covered, so if you’re looking for something a bit different, try their Antiperspirant Underarm Wipes. They can easily be put in your purse or gym bag to give you some extra protection on the go.

Key Ingredients:

Aluminum sesquichlorohydrate

Silica microspheres

Aloe vera

Main Benefits:

Powerful sweat control

Easy application

Soothes and protects skin

Ursa Major Sublime Sage Natural Spray Deodorant offers a refreshing herbal scent with natural ingredients, ideal for those seeking a pleasant and effective natural deodorant.

Pros:

Natural ingredients

Refreshing herbal scent

Aluminum-free

Cons:

Moderate sweat control

Fragrance may be strong for some

To conclude our list of the best deodorants for women who sweat a lot, this clean, natural deodorant is highly concentrated, so a little goes a long way. For this reason, it works incredibly well and it’s economical. In fact, this tiny bottle will last 3-4 months if you use it every day. Rather than using harsh or stripping ingredients like baking soda, this product features plant-based products and enzymes. Best of all, with the addition of sage, you’re left with a fresh, herbal scent.

Sage is known for its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, making it effective in neutralizing odor-causing bacteria on the skin. This natural deodorant harnesses sage’s benefits to combat body odor effectively throughout the day. Best of all, sage also calms the skin, reducing any irritation or redness. Some of the natural antiperspirant ingredients include lemon myrtle, which is an antibacterial agent. This means it targets the actual bacteria that cause body odor. Furthermore, the deodorant contains natural fermented ingredients and a compound derived from castor oil to further reduce and prevent body odor.

It’s basically like having a deodorant and a perfume all rolled into one – it really smells that good without harsh chemical undertones. It’s great to know that this product is cruelty-free and vegan and excludes many harmful ingredients. These include SLS, artificial fragrances and colors, and silicones. It’s even gluten-free. Basically, if you have an ingredient sensitivity, this is probably a good choice for you.

Key Ingredients:

Aloe vera

Sage

Hops extract

Main Benefits:

Natural and aluminum-free

Refreshing and invigorating scent

Soothes and nourishes skin

Shopping Guide for Deodorants for Women Who Sweat A Lot

It was my goal in the creation of this list of the best deodorants for women who sweat a lot to narrow down the many options into specific features that cater to the many needs we uniquely have. No two women are the same, and this uniqueness makes a huge impact on the overall human experience. It would only stand to reason that we don’t all want or need the same things when it comes to an antiperspirant for severe sweating.

If you’re not sure where to get started as you seek out a product that holds up to your excessive sweating, let’s explore some key shopping considerations to keep in mind as you explore your many options.

Analyze Strength and Efficacy

If you believe you fall in the category of an excessive sweater, I recommend you seek out a product featuring a clinical-strength formula. These products are designed to provide maximum protection and often contain higher concentrations of active ingredients like aluminum chloride or aluminum zirconium. They work to temporarily block the sweat glands to reduce sweat production significantly.

If you have very sensitive skin, some of these harsher ingredients may cause irritation. In this case, I’d recommend you check out some of the eco-friendly and natural products included in this roundup. Either way, look for a product that offers long-lasting protection, ideally at least 24-48 hours.

Understand the Difference Between Antiperspirants and Deodorants

Antiperspirant and deodorant are not synonymous, and it’s important to understand the difference as you shop. While deodorant targets odors by neutralizing or masking them, antiperspirants focus on the root of the problem. By blocking sweat ducts, they are able to reduce sweat. For some women, a combination of both often does the trick.

Familiarize Yourself with Ingredients

As you shop, you’ll come across two main types of ingredients: natural and chemical. Common natural ingredients you’re likely to encounter include baking soda, arrowroot powder, and mineral salts like potassium alum. They work to control odor and absorb moisture without as high of a risk of irritation for those with sensitive skin.

While chemicals like aluminum compounds, parabens, and phthalates can go the extra mile in keeping noxious odors at bay, they can be irritating, especially with long-term use. While use of these ingredients haven’t been proven to cause any serious health issues for most women, you know your skin best and whether the potential for irritation is worth it with so many quality, natural products available.

Many deodorants and antiperspirants include moisturizing agents to soothe the skin and reduce the risk of irritation. Look for ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and aloe vera for these moisturizing properties.

Determine Your Preferred Formulation Type

Deodorants typically come in three formulation types. There isn’t one that is generally better than the others. Rather, this variable is largely a matter of personal preference, and all three types are included in today’s list. Let’s break them down:

Sprays Quick application Even coverage Rapid drying Ideal for light, non-greasy feel

Sticks and Roll-ons Easy to use Portable Direct application Available in solid and gel form

Creams and Lotions Include moisturizing agents More targeted control



Know the Pros and Cons of Each Scent Type

As you shop, you’ll come across three types of scents, and it’s important you have a good understanding of your personal preference for this one. After all, you’ll be smelling it all day, so it’s best if you love it. Let’s examine each:

Herbal and Natural Scents Provide a refreshing and therapeutic experience Often derived from essential oils for a pleasant aroma without synthetic additives Typically includes scents like sage, lavender, eucalyptus, and tea tree

Long-Lasting Fragrances Typical scented deodorants Not touted for being natural Often advertised as providing all-day fragrance without fading or mixing poorly with sweat

Unscented Designed for those with fragrance sensitivity and/or sensitive skin



Frequently Asked Questions

Why do I sweat so much?

When it comes to sweating, everyone’s a little bit different. Sweating is a critical process that allows us to cool down and keeps our skin balanced. Genetic differences just mean some people tend to sweat a bit more than others. Also, if you’re living in a particularly hot climate, you’ll, of course, be sweating more than if you lived in the cold.

However, for some people, excessive sweating can be a medical problem. This is called hyperhidrosis. It may mean that you need some advice from a dermatologist or specialized medical treatment. Additionally, other medical problems like thyroid issues can cause excessive sweating. If you’re experiencing this issue, especially if it’s a new to you, it’s best to see a doctor.

What ingredients should I be looking for if I sweat a lot?

It depends on your skin type. If you don’t have a history of skin sensitivity and want maximum strength, you’ll typically experience desired results when you use a product featuring aluminum compounds. That’s because they work to temporarily block the sweat ducts. However, if these types of ingredients are too harsh, there are some effective natural components you can look for on the ingredients list:

Baking soda

Arrowroot powder

Tea tree oil

Sage

Lavender

How often should I be applying deodorant if I sweat excessively

Ideally, you’ll find the right product that doesn’t require multiple applications throughout the day. Look for terminology like “clinical formula” or “24-hour protection”. Rather than frequency, time-of-day is a more effective way to make your deodorant last.

I always recommend putting on deodorant after showing and before going to bed at night. Especially with many clinical-strength deodorants, this method allows the active ingredients to work overnight for better sweat control during the day.

How should I approach the use of a new deodorant if I have sensitive skin?

Skin sensitivity is, well, a sensitive issue, and you should definitely take this into consideration as you shop. Here is a simple, three-step formula for best results in finding a compatible product:

Seek out products featuring natural ingredients and moisturizing agents like aloe vera, chamomile, and shea butter to reduce irritation and keep skin hydrated.

Look for products labeled as hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and/or free from irritants like alcohol and baking soda.

Patch test a small area to see if you experience any adverse reactions.

Can hormonal changes cause excessive sweating?

Women’s hormones fluctuate significantly throughout life and even in the short term. For women going through menopause, you can experience some changes in the way you experience temperature. This can cause hot flashes or night sweats that can lead to excessive sweating. If this is becoming a problem that is affecting your life, speak to a doctor.

Additionally, other hormonal issues can cause excessive sweating. These usually involve issues with the hormones controlling temperature regulation. For instance, you may experience problems with your thyroid or your pituitary gland. For this reason, if you start to experience excessive sweating, please see a doctor. This may indicate a medical problem that requires treatment.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

If I sweat a lot, should I be using a deodorant or an antiperspirant?

Really, this comes down to personal choice. Many deodorants use scents to help disguise body odor, but others also have ingredients that kill bacteria to eliminate it at the source. Often they aren’t quite as “powerful” as antiperspirants. However, they’re often a lot gentler on your skin. Many antiperspirants contain aluminum salts, so they’re very effective. However, they can also trigger skin sensitivities that can cause other issues, so it’s best to try a few products and see what works for you.