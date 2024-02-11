Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With more and more people as in 1 in3 not washing their gym clothes accurately, it’s no wonder there’s a need for a strong detergent for gym clothes. Sweating through your workout clothes isn’t just causing you to smell, it’s creating bacteria. This bacterium can linger long after you’ve washed your gym clothes.

That’s why you need to have the best detergent for gym clothes on hand. This detergent has been formulated to keep your gym clothes bacteria free, smelling fresh, and maintaining the cleanliness that everyone deserves.

7 Best Detergents for Gym Clothes

Loni Bio Laundry Detergent is an excellent choice for a fragrance free detergent for gym clothes that still leaves laundry feeling fresh. This laundry detergent is made with natural ingredients using the power of enzymes to break down stains and bacteria for clean gym clothes with every wash. This container of detergent lasts for 75 washer loads and is good for all types of fabric.

Active Wear Laundry Detergent & Soak is a fantastic option to clean your gym clothes. This formula was designed to tackle sports and gym clothing for men and women. Clean up to 90 loads of laundry with this powdered laundry detergent that uses enzymes to get your sweat, grime, and bacteria off the gym clothes.

This extreme active wear laundry detergent for gym clothes is a popular choice to get rid of stubborn odors on gym clothes that you don’t clean regularly. This will remove sweat, dirt and grime while making your gym clothes smell fresh again. This laundry detergent uses an odor-neutralizer formula that can remove all lingering smells from those dingy active clothes.

This platinum formula from Rockin’ Green is made with gym members in mind! The 90 load container has a specialized formula inside that does a deep clean of your sweaty gym clothes with every wash. No more worrying about bacteria build up smelling your gym clothes because this brand knows what they’re doing. This plant-based formula uses enzymes that naturally kill of all the grossness of dirty gym clothes, so they’re fresh the next time you put them on.

Lysol Sport Laundry Sanitizer Additive is the one choice for gym goers who have had issues with their gym clothes having bacteria on them. This laundry additive has shown to kill viruses and other gym born ickies that get on your active wear! Using their innovative technology, Lysol has done it again and craft a fabulous bacteria-fighting laundry detergent that you can use alongside their other household products that you’ve grown to trust over the years.

This active wear laundry detergent is an awesome option for gym clothes as it has special enzymes that disperse sweat, oil and other byproducts that get gym clothes smelling nasty. This is a unique formula that’s easily purchased online at Amazon.com for those who want to buy their detergent for gym clothes online quickly.

Last on our list of the best detergent for gym clothes is HEX Performance Laundry Detergent in fresh & clean scent. This is a good protection formula for active people who want to get their gym wear clean and protected for future use. This plant-based and renewable cleaning ingredient formula has no harsh chemicals so it’s safe for sensitive skin, too!

How We Ranked the 7 Best Detergent for Gym Clothes

Now that you know the best detergent for gym clothes, we want to share the criteria used to rank these options above:

Ingredients : The number one factor that helped us rank the 7 best detergent for gym clothes was the factor that 88% of consumers prefer a liquid detergent over powder detergent. We opted to review the ingerdients of liquid detergent and some powdered options for effectiveness with gym clothes before placing them on our list.

: The number one factor that helped us rank the 7 best detergent for gym clothes was the factor that over powder detergent. We opted to review the ingerdients of liquid detergent and some powdered options for effectiveness with gym clothes before placing them on our list. Suitable for all Fabrics : The other factor that helped us determine which liquid detergent to include here was whether or not you could wash all fabrics such as polyester, cotton, and other typical gym clothing fabrics.

: The other factor that helped us determine which liquid detergent to include here was whether or not you could such as polyester, cotton, and other typical gym clothing fabrics. Cost Effectiveness: Last but not least, we featured a variety of price points for detergent options so we could ensure most households could afford the detergent options on our list.

Conclusion

If you’re tired of feeling uncomfortable about how you smell during your workouts or at the gym, then these best detergent for gym clothes will help alleviate that fear. Try to use one of the options we featured above and see which one leaves you smelling fabulous and feeling confident more often during your gym sessions.

FAQs

What detergent is best for gym clothes?

The best detergent for gym clothes is one that’s formulated to remove tough stains, bacteria, and other smells from gym clothes after each workout. These formulas are typically using enzymes and plate based formulations for long-lasting clean and fresh smelling scents.

How is sports detergent different?

Sports detergent is different in that it has been formulated to specifically target sweat, oil and grime typically found on gym clothes. These formulas have gone through studies and tests to find science-backed ingredients to combat bacteria that is often missed by regular detergent.

How do I wash gym clothes?

The simplest way to wash gym clothes is to use the best detergent for gym clothes. Wash your gym clothes after every workout session, this includes at-home sessions. If you sweat in your clothes, then chances are you’re at risk of having bacteria grow and build up on your clothes. Wash your gym clothes in cold water using the best detergent for gym clothes each time.